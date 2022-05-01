Yuga Labs Metaverse ‘Otherside’ Sells Over $245 Million Worth of Digital Real Estate

- Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club inspired the ApeCoin initiative.
Let us look at the top 3 altcoins worth considering in May 2022
HEX (HEX)
The HEX coin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. To replace the Certificate of Deposit in conventional financial markets, HEX is meant to be a store of value on the blockchain. HEX is also meant to use the Ethereum network’s DeFi (Decentralized Finance) ecosystem. The HEX smart contract contains the consensus code and staking mechanism, whereas the transaction layer of HEX leverages the Ethereum network. HEX tokens are sent and received over the Ethereum network, as are interactions with the HEX smart contract.
According to CMC, the HEX price today is $0.165147 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $30,677,037 USD. HEX is down 8.82% in the last 24 hours.
ApeCoin (APE)
Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club inspired the ApeCoin initiative. As a result of the APE Foundation’s support for the APE Ecosystem, ApeCoin was created. An open and permissionless governance framework will be provided to ApeCoin holders via the ApeCoin DAO to establish and sustain the APE Ecosystem fairly and inclusively.
According to CMC, the ApeCoin price today is $17.07 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,515,373,169 USD. ApeCoin has been down 28.39% in the last 24 hours.
STEPN (GMT)
This app hopes to change the fitness business by encouraging millions of people to adopt better lifestyles. Many issues are addressed by the app, including “proof of movement,” which demonstrates that users went for a walk or ran. Aside from the financial incentives, STEPN also wants to incorporate social reward aspects to encourage participation and help achieve carbon neutrality.
According to CMC, the STEPN price today is $3.45 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,747,305,785 USD. STEPN is down 7.53% in the last 24 hours.