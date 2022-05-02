Finance
10 Futurist Technology Predictions for Inside Sales Teams
What is AI?
AI stands for Artificial Intelligence. I prefer automated intelligence. It’s already with us in many forms. Artificial Intelligence is the intelligence exhibited by machines or software.
Algorithms helping Google to be the smartest search engine in the galaxy.
Stock markets around the world use Algos, as they call them, allowing high frequency trading using algorithms. It’s estimated that as of 2009, high frequency trading accounted for 60-73% of all US equity trading volume. So Artificial Intelligence or AI has done away with human traders.
- Robots, at such a low price, that you can afford one to cut your grass or vacuum your carpets.
- Cars that drive without humans. Scary.
- Amazon’s algorithms that suggest what you should buy next, the most successful cross-selling engine on the planet.
AI is already with us and is about to go through massive growth. Before I take a look at the predictions for us, let’s have a quick look at the economics of all of this, after all, it’s money that drives everything.
The Economic Influence
The fundamental aim of all advanced economies is to increase productivity. In other words to produce more goods and services or gross domestic product (GDP) per person in the workforce. Gone are the days of cheap labour. In the UK we now have the Living Wage which has increased the old minimum wage substantially. Off-shoring to the Far East doesn’t bring cheap labour, in fact labour costs in China are rising rapidly as their industrial growth continues.
- In the past we’ve relied on innovations and inventions to drive productivity.
- In the 19th century, we had steam power
- In the early 20th century, we had electricity and the motor car
- In the late 20th and early 21st centuries, we had personal computing and the internet
All these inventions increased GDP for the countries who maximised their use.
AI is predicted to increase GDP by 1% during the years 2020 and 2030. That’s when the changes I’m going to talk about will become mainstream. Let’s go.
1. Brains in the sky
Or smart data in the cloud. Have you ever spoken to Siri or Cortana? These are embryos of this prediction. In the future all of our knowledge, our experiences, our data will be held in personal cloud storage accessible via voice control from our Smartphones. It is already. But the future knowledge will be able to learn and improve based upon what we experience, do and learn.
Think about it. Everything you ever want to know or do, the answer will be in the personal cloud. You can ask the cloud any question… anything… and it’ll answer it for you in seconds.
The implications for the Inside Sales operation are enormous. No need for training anymore. Your cloud can advise you what you need to know, can feed you information, show you how to do things at a voice command.
No need for coaching since the cloud storage will observe you and provide feedback to make you better at what you do. It’s an automated mentor, a coach always on hand to help and assist.
And it learns, it improves, you will be able to buy “boost” packs that enhance it. Can you imagine being able to perform and do anything?
There’s even talk of being able to map the human brain, digitise the output and put that in the cloud for accessibility at any time. To be able to “back up” your brain. Maybe this is a few more years away yet.
2. Robotics
Will have an enormous influence on the Inside Sales Operation. Tea fetching robots, robot cleaners. Your manager using a robot to enquire how you are, almost like a moving avatar. Window cleaning robots, compliance robots wandering the centre, observing and recording all around them.
3. The Internet of Things
Every device will be connected to the internet and will communicate with other devices.
In our home the following items have chips in them and can communicate via the internet:
- Our Aga cooker. You can switch it on and off from a phone and if it develops an electrical fault, it tells the Aga central control of the problem.
- Our fridge which can inform Tesco’s when we’re light on milk.
- TVs, DVD Players, Sky Box, naturally.
- My printer.
- My Microsoft Band.
- My car. The computer tells me that my service is due and simultaneously contacts the local garage who emails me to fix up an appointment.
- Smartphones, Tablets, Kindles… but you knew they were connected.
The number of devices connected to the internet is expected to grow tenfold, from 2 billion to 25 billion, between 2010 and 2020.
What are the implications for the Inside Sales operation? Everything smelling of electrics will be connected to the internet and will be able to talk to something else. I mentioned the vending machine, but this is small ticket compared to the bands around the wrists of your Inside Sales People.
Imagine the bands feeding you information about their state of mind, their motivation, their stress levels. Do they need a break, a conversation or just someone to counsel with? We all know that the burn-out amongst Inside Sales People is high and the turnover of staff in a call centre is horrendous. Imagine being able to monitor their state of mind, how useful this would be.
4. 3D Printing
Not necessarily AI, but something that will change the way companies and individuals buy in products. Instead of buying them in, we will use the 3D Printer to make them.
From the internet comes the blueprint fed straight into the 3D Printer which makes it there and then, using some kind of polymer or liquid metal or tofu foodstuff.
So when you need a piece of equipment, you order it up on the internet, pay for the blueprint and have it printed in the office 3D printer or the resource shared with the landlord, since they’re going to start off very pricy.
5. Automated salesperson
This might sound very unusual, but you can obtain software that is intelligent and can read and respond to the written text. Imagine an email coming through, the Automated Salesperson called Lucy answers it based upon her programming algorithms and her ability to react to the written word.
She has access to everyone’s calendar, email systems and the company’s cloud of data and intelligence so can mimic the responses of a real human.
This morning I was using live chat to speak with HP about my malfunctioning printer. Questions came from her, I responded, she reacted and told me how to fix the printer. She might well have been human, she might well have been an intelligent algorithm handling the job.
More and more of these roles will migrate to algorithms and in the Inside Sales of the future much of the initial email exchanging and live chats will be dealt with in this manner. Once the customer has been qualified by the algorithm or algo as I’m going to call it from now on, it’ll pass the query onto a human who can make contact and handle the customer moving forward.
Live video chats can be accomplished with an algo. The algo will look, sound and act like a real person on the screen in front of you.
6. Algos in websites
This is the most exciting innovation for the future of the Inside Sales operations. Algos in action on websites. Already Amazon’s cross selling engine will recommend products for me, but I’m talking about advice being given by algos.
Imagine you’re an Inside Sales operation selling mortgages and associated protection products. Many companies do use humans at the moment to give the advice and complete the sale. In the future, customers will log onto the system looking for mortgage advice and they’ll get it from the algo.
The algo will imitate being human, will have all the questions needed to be asked, will call themselves Dave or Umran and will give a great service. I can see voice being added to the mix in a way difficult to distinguish from a real human. A rigidly regulated sale conducted by a computer programme.
Is it a person on the screen or is it a lip synced avatar of the algo? We’ll never know.
7. Smart Call Monitoring
This is currently available. A call monitoring system can monitor and listen to the actual call and flag up when an issue occurs. Maybe an irate customer or key words being uttered by either the customer or the sales person. This could be intercepted by the manager or recorded for coaching purposes later. A real time saver.
8. Recruitment with no Limits
It’s hard to recruit the right kind of people in the area where the Inside Sales operation lies but the future will allow you to recruit from anywhere in the world and connect them to the centre via the internet. You can now, but the future will allow this to be more effective than it is now with all the algos and AI in operation.
9. Virtual Reality
Will become a reality and ubiquitous. We already have the technology but it’ll be become cheaper and easier to move the mass of data around the lightning fast connections everyone has.
Your Inside Salesperson based in Singapore can don their headset and be in the training room in Milton Keynes, interacting with his colleagues. He can be with the manager for a one to one in the meeting room number 4.
10. Holographics
Will be beamed to these rooms and in time, you’ll think the person is actually there in front of you. But they’re not, they’re in the home office in downtown Singapore Capital City.
Think about the impact with customers. With the ability to beam your hologram anywhere, Inside Sales will need to change their name back to field sales. Now there’s a game changer.
Summary
All these predictions are based on present day facts and trends already happening. The period 2020 to 2030 will see robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) dominating our economies and contributing to a 1% increase in the world’s GDP through additional productivity.
For the Inside Sales operations, we will witness an enormous increase in productivity and, by the way, the HP representative on the live chat this morning was a human and she told me her name was Lucy.
Finance
MLM Success Through Praxis – Profitable Results And Power In Spirit
MLM success through praxis? Some of you might be saying Jack you have lost your mind, what the heck is praxis, I know what MLM is and I do want to be successful in my MLM business but what and how is praxis going to help me. The answer to this question will become apparent as you read through this article.
In this post we are going to discuss an acronym for a powerful little word, Praxis; p,r,a,x,i,s. Some of you may be familiar with this word and some may not be. If you’re like I am you probably have words popping up occasionally that kind of catch you off guard and you don’t really know what they mean until you become curious enough to look it up or someone is kind enough to tell you. Allow me to enlighten you to the short version of what this word means, Praxis is the integration of belief with behavior.
That’s it; praxis is simply the integration of belief with behavior. You hear people say things all the time such as, “Yeah, I believe that you can multiply your income,” or ” Yeah, I believe that I will be successful in network marketing and my MLM business,” and yet their behavior would indicate that they aren’t even doing the things that are necessary to be successful in any business adventure. This behavior could be described as the lack of “praxis,” or the lack of integration of their belief with their behavior.
I have been doing some studying on the laws of attraction lately under the coaching and teaching of someone who should definitely know something about the subject of the laws of attraction. His name is Bob Proctor, Mr. Proctor not only stared in the movie “The Secret” he was also instrumental in the collaboration of the content and he is the one that introduced me to this powerful little word. He is also the one who put together the acronym being used here.
Now let’s take this acronym and break it down to its roots. First of all the “x” represents power, the unknown factor, so when you see the “x” in praxis, that is the power. That is the unknown factor-x.
“P” is for profitable, “R” is for results, “A” is for and, “X” is for power, “I” is for in, and “S” is for spirit. Now think about that for a minute; Profitable Results and Power in Spirit. It doesn’t matter what it is that you are doing, you have to get into the spirit of it if you want to be successful at it.
You see if you consciously believe that you can turn your annual income into a monthly income, you can internalize that idea and then it will happen. But, your belief has to be on a subconscious level as well as a conscious level.
In other words, it is not just your intellect that relates to this idea; it is your emotional being as well. It is part of your paradigm. It is your spirit.
If you were to look up praxis at “Thesaurus” you would find the definition to be, “habitual action”, along with many synonyms of about the same caliber, and if you were to take it a step further and look up praxis in “Wikipedia” you will discover that “praxis is the process by which a theory, lesson or skill is enacted, practiced, embodied or realized. At this point I would assume that you are beginning to understand the power that this little word carries with it.
Think about this, has anyone ever done anything extraordinary without being highly emotionalized in spirit where a skill is being enacted to embody or realize a tremendous accomplishment?
Praxis is the integration of belief with behavior. This is how dreams and goals are achieved.
Wishing you great success!
Jack L Dean
Finance
Pay Per Click Advertising and Pitfalls
Internet marketing, as its name implies, is the promotion of a product or service using the Internet. This is one of the marketing outlets today that entrepreneurs are taking advantage of because (1) the Internet captures a wider audience (think worldwide), and (2) it is a cheaper than television, radio, newspaper and magazine advertising.
But as the demand for the Internet as a marketing vehicle becomes grows, it becomes a new battlefield where various businesses compete for attention of a prospective customer. Whoever is persistent and is on the top of the search engine gets the sale.
To be on top, Internet marketers employ various strategies and ties together all the aspects of the Internet – its design, development, advertising and sales into one moving force to engage customers and get the sale.
If you want to venture into making business in the Internet, you must know the basics of how you will be able to make your website, your products and services remain visible to web users.
Pay Per Click Advertising
The Pay Per Click advertising model involves a trigger that generates a payment from the merchant. The trigger is that the ad is clicked and the merchant pays the affiliate.
The advantage of this set-up is that even if an affiliate does not generate clicks, and therefore no sales, the merchant has no costs at all. Follwing the main business Models
Bid-based PPC In a bid-based PPC, an advertiser competes with other advertisers in an automated fashion in a private auction of the publisher or advertising network. The bid is the amount that an advertiser is willing to pay for a given ad spot, which is usually a keyword.
Flat-rate PPC In a flat-rate model, the advertiser and publisher agree upon a fixed amount as payment for each click. Advertisers can negotiate a lower fixed amount committing to a long-term contract.
The flat-rate PPC model is popular in price comparison services. Price comparison services present the various list of prices for a specific product or service. Examples of this are PriceWatch and Streetprices. An advertiser do not pay to be listed, instead pays for every click on a price.
Automated bid management systems are used to maximize success and cover as many areas as possible.
Getting Started
The following are what you need to remember in getting started with PPC advertising:
- Choose 10 to 15 keywords and expressions of different categories related to your product or service. You must use quality keywords to get the target audience. This is the trickiest part of PPC advertising and must be the subject of a study before finalizing the keywords. Reach-out to those who really wants to buy and no one else.
- Use selling words, such as sale, guarantee, delivery, etc. in the composition of your advertisement to eliminate non-commercial inquiries.
- The three important components of an ad for a PPC are the header, the advertisement text and the link to the website of the advertiser. The ad must be interesting and able to convince a buyer. It must also be concise, without stops, and precise.
- You have to bid if you want the most desirable keywords. The higher the bid, the higher is your ranking.
PPC Advertising Pitfalls
A problem with this online advertising method is that it is open for abuse. Click fraud, which generates a charge using a simulated user of a web browser maliciously, clicks on the link without having a genuine interest in the target of the advertisement. This type of Internet crime is a cause of controversy because the fraud benefits the advertising network. It has since been considered a felony in a number of states in the USA.
Pay Per Click Advertising is only one of lots of other possibilities to make your web visible on the Internet. There are other similar models like PPV (Pay Per View) or getting found naturally with SEO (Search Engine Optimization) techniques.
More on Internet Business Basics?
Finance
Essential Features of Devops Technology in This Cloud Era
DevOps is the evolution of traditional application development and operations roles driven by consumerization of all software and business demand for agility. DevOps facilitates the needs of today’s businesses to stay relevant by constantly innovating through software.
DevOps is about people and processes as much as if not more than tools. Without cultural and process changes, technology alone cannot enable DevOps success. DEVOPS, one of first challenges is to find out what the industry really thinks "DevOps" means. DEVOPS asked experts from across the industry to define what DevOps means to them. The purpose of this list is not to come up with a one-sentence definition of DevOps to appeal to all. The goal is to show just how many varied ideas are connected with the concept of DevOps, and in the process learn a little more what DevOps is all about.
Several of the top experts in the DevOps arena made this very clear while DEVOPS was compiling this list. That being said, a variety of technologies can be critical to supporting the people and processes that drive DevOps. DEVOPS asked experts from across the industry for their recommendation on a key technology required for DevOps.
DevOps tools are designed to support those definitive aspects of DevOps: collaboration, breaking down silos, bringing Dev and Ops together, agile development, continuous delivery and automation, to name a few.
List covers performance management, monitoring and analytics.
1. APPLICATION PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT: There are clearly so many tools vital to DevOps advancement, but Application Performance Management is the one that stands out today as it has become so highly ingrained as the primary vehicle by which practitioners aggregate and share critical data.
2. MONITORING: While DevOps is most often associated with automation and continuous delivery/integration tools, I believe the single most important tool that organizations need to properly adopt and use to make a transformation to DevOps is a monitoring system. You cannot improve what you can’t measure. Implementing key metrics across the business to help recognize areas that are in most need of improvement is the key to identifying the bottlenecks that prevent DevOps adoption.
3. END USER EXPERIENCE MONITORING: The parts of DevOps which turn the tide around and start exposing data from production to developers are also increasingly deployed, but the processes around these are not. For example, tools that enable exposure to the actual end user experience in production would need to become more transparent for the engineering departments instead of just operations. Even more so, many of such tools provide value to the business side as well, so a successful deployment in the user experience monitoring domain would satisfy even more stakeholders.
4. SYNTHETIC MONITORING: DevOps implies that you need to communicate between Ops and Dev in a good way. Using application/API driven synthetic monitoring will always give you the yardstick to measure your success.
5. INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT: If you are stranded on a desert island (but with a strong and reliable Internet connection) you still need to ensure your infrastructure is performing and your users are happy with their experience. What’s needed is a solid and extensible Digital Infrastructure Management Platform that can collect data from every layer of your stack, analyze what’s normal, what’s not, and visualize the impact of anomalous behavior. This will allow you to catch issues that can affect your operations before they truly impact your business.
6. INCIDENT MANAGEMENT: Organizations must understand that tools are only one part of the answer. They must have the people, processes, and tools in place in order to successfully implement a DevOps environment. There are a number of helpful tools in the DevOps ecosystem. You want to think along the lines of productivity, repeatability, and safety when considering tools best suited to facilitate a DevOps mindset.
7. ANALYTICS: DevOps needs tools that go beyond continuous release and deploy. They need tools that provide continuous analytics in order to measure and analyze application activities against business objectives. While the focus is often on continuous release and deploy, that is not always possible in some firms due to regulatory concerns. However, the need is there for continuous monitoring, tracking and analytics. First, use monitoring to gather end-user experience data as well as infrastructure and application data. Then, track and stitch transactions together to show a timeline of what happened. Finally, create shared metrics that enable the analysis to be compared to both technical and business objectives.
8. MANAGER OF MANAGERS: The DevOps agile development model extends to its tools, and we’ve seen a huge proliferation of tools introduced to improve some aspect of monitoring. While each tool solves a specific problem, the proliferation has inadvertently fostered silos of expertise, domain-specific views and massive data volumes generated in various formats. As application count and architectural complexity increases, the must-have tool to scale production support is an analytics-driven Manager of Managers. It has to ingest all of this operational event data and apply machine learning to automate the noise reduction and alert correlation. This gives DevOps teams earlier warning of unfolding issues, better collaboration, visibility into root cause – ultimately reducing the impact of production outages and incidents.
