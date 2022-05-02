Finance
5 Ways to Find Apartments for Rent
Finding the right apartment or home to rent can be difficult and stressful. You can be competing with many others for a quality unit in a prime location.
The secret, real estate brokers say, is to plan ahead. Often renters will wait until the last minute to look for another apartment. However, when renters are in a hurry they tend to take apartments they don’t really want.
Here are a few tips for finding the best rental homes and apartments in your area.
1. Start your search 60 days before your move
The best rentals, in terms of price, location and amenities, go earlier in the month, so don’t wait until midmonth to look for a new place to live, Macon says. It’s best to start searching 60 days before you need to move, especially if you are looking for a rental property where there isn’t as much available.
The second and third weekends of the month tend to be the busiest. If you start your search the first weekend of the month, there will be less competition and the best properties will still be available.
2. Search for rental listings online
About 90% of renters will start apartment hunting on the web. Looking online is a good way to start your search. You can get a sense of pricing and apartment amenities. However, if you’re moving to a new city, apartment rental sites won’t tell you enough about neighborhoods and the local amenities of each, such as public transportation or grocery stores.
3. Use a real estate broker
In most cases, real estate brokers are available to help renters find properties free of charge. The key is to find a broker who specializes in rental properties, not home sales.
If you’re looking in areas where there is generally tight competition for apartments, you’ll want to talk with a number of real estate agents before committing to one because different agents have different relationships with different buildings. Make sure you are talking with an agent who has access to the apartment buildings in neighborhoods where you want to rent.
4. Don’t be fooled by scams
Be aware of online scams, particularly ads on Craigslist that require you to provide your credit card to pay a deposit fee to be shown the apartment. No one should require a deposit to show you an apartment.
Also, be careful if you are renting an apartment directly from a private person because you will be giving a total stranger your Social Security number and your bank account information, and they will likely run a credit check on you. It’s safer to work with a licensed and bonded real estate broker.
5. Consider roommates
If you’re considering sharing an apartment, make sure you know who your roommates will be and consider asking the landlord for separate leases. If you have a joint lease and the rent is $2,000 a month, you are liable for the entire amount if your roommates don’t pay their share, Macon says. But if you have a separate lease, you’re liable only for your portion of the rent.
Don’t be afraid to ask for references if you don’t know your roommates. You can also use social media – LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook – to find out more about them.
Finance
The Wealth Creation Formula – Creating Income
I have been a student of the wealth creation formula for two years. This program has helped me quit my job, increase my income, and has helped me invest in income-producing assets. The Wealth Creation Formula is your key to financial independence. The middle class is dead. Millionaire status is the new middle class. Regardless of where you live unless you take control of your income and finance, you will struggle.
Commit to creating wealth for you, your family, and your community. Being rich does have its advantages. Don’t you want those advantages? To become rich and wealthy you need to have income. Income is your key to wealth creation. Now you have probably been taught to save your money, pay off your debts, and live on a budget. Although these help you on your way to wealth. Income is the only way to help you graduate from the middle class.
Income is King
The most important step in the Wealth Creation Formula is creating income. Income is King and without income, you will fail financially. It’s that simple. How important is income? There are countless stories of professional athletes who have become broke, filing bankruptcies, and working regular jobs after retirement. Of course, their bad spending habits, bad investments, and poor money management have led to their financial downfall.
But the one key that most people miss is that once those professional athletes retire they do not produce those million dollar checks anymore. Their professional careers are over and they stop producing that income. Regardless. if they lived a lush lifestyle if they still had that big payday they would be OK.
Once the income especially those million dollar contracts dry up they are in trouble. They still have to produce income after their careers are over. According to Sports Illustrated, after only 2 years of retirement, 78 percent of NFL players were either broke or struggling financially. Within 5 years of retirement, 60 percent of NBA players are broke. When you have expenses and no income to match it the only result is going broke.
Start Where You Are
Income is your source of wealth. Your job or business is the key. Whether you like what you do or not it is producing income. Furthermore, if you are making money there is a chance to create more of it. What I love about the Wealth Creation Formula is that it gives you a blueprint that can be applied to any profession, career, or job.
The best place to start is where you are now. You have a source now it’s time to milk it before it dries up. Your job or your business brings in money. Your next step is to increase your income flow. I will teach you how to do that in the next lesson. For those of you without an income. Go create one now.
Creating Income
If you have a job or a business look for ways to create more income form that flow. If you are unemployed, well you need to get some money. Go get a job, sell some stuff online, go to the streets and beg. You have to get an income flow. You will not get rich without earning money. The question is what can you do now to earn money?
Learn how to create income. You have strengths and a skill set that can get you paid. But you have to learn how to develop it. Your job trained you on how to be employed. Thus you perform their duties and you earn money. With that being said now it’s time for you to learn more to earn more.
Finance
The Omega Ratio – A Better Investment Performance Benchmark
Investors typically use performance benchmarks like the Sharpe Ratio or the Sortino Ratio to rank mutual funds, ETFs, and index trackers. However, these common performance benchmarks have several drawbacks and can often be very misleading. The Omega Ratio addresses these shortcomings and delivers a far more sophisticated method of ranking investments.
The Sharpe Ratio originated in the 1960s and is also known as the reward-to-risk ratio. It’s the effective return of a fund divided by its standard deviation, and its primary advantage is that it is widely given in fund data sheets. The standard deviation is employed by the Sharpe Ratio as a proxy for risk. However, this is misleading for several very important reasons.
Firstly, standard deviation assumes that investment returns are normally distributed. In other words, the returns have the classic bell-shape. For many investment vehicles, this is not necessarily the case. Hedge funds and other investments often display skew and kurtosis in their returns. Skew and kurtosis are mathematical terms that indicate wider (or narrower) or taller (or shorter) distributions than that typical of a normal distribution.
Secondly, most investors think of risk as the probability of making a loss – in other words the size of the left-hand side of the distribution. This is not what is represented by the standard deviation, which merely indicates how widely dispersed investment returns around the mean are. By discarding information from the empirical returns distribution, standard deviation does not adequately represent the risk of making extreme losses.
Thirdly, the standard deviation penalizes variation above the mean and variation below the mean equally. However, most investors only worry about variation below the mean, but positively encourage variation above the mean. This point is partly address in the Sortino Ratio, which is similar to the Sharpe Ratio but only penalizes downside deviation.
Finally, the historical average is used to represent the expected return. This again is misleading because the average gives equal weighting to returns in the far past and returns in the recent past. The later are a better indication of future performance than the former.
The Omega Ratio was developed to address the failures of the Sharpe Ratio. The Omega Ratio is defined as the area of the returns distribution above a threshold divided by the area of a returns distribution below a threshold. In other words, it’s the probability-weighed upside divided by the probability-weighted downside (with a higher value being better than a lower value). This definition elegantly captures all the critical information in the returns distribution, and more importantly adequately describes the risk of making extreme losses.
However, an investment with a high Omega Ratio can be more volatile than an investment with a high Sharpe Ratio.
Both the Sharpe Ratio and Omega Ratio can be easily calculated using tools like spreadsheets or other math packages.
Finance
Get Business Cash Advance Loans Immediately
Getting a business cash advance is simple and easy for most small businesses, and even those who have poor credit scores. While this does not apply to bank loans, these are the requirements of private lenders, and private lenders are amongst the leading funders at this time.
Most business owners who are looking for funding and are unaware of the current requirements and developments of the financial sector, visit their local bank. This is the way people believe a loan is to be obtained, via the bank. However, banks are not very enthusiastic about funding small business, and as a result a whole new industry has cropped up to meet the demand.
Private lenders often fill the gap between businesses and banks. There is the very large segment of small businesses that are stuck in the middle, who don’t qualify for bank loans and yet require financing. Private lenders fill this gap providing many of them with the much required business cash advance in the USA.
The services provided by private lenders
The funding that private lenders provide is typically known as MCA or merchant cash advance loans. These kinds of loans are short term loans that are for a maximum duration of 12 months. The repayment options are easy and flexible, and small business owners can work with the funder to set the method that most suits their requirements.
The application process to apply for a business cash advance is simple and quick, with the private funder generally requiring basic information, and a lot less than those of banks. The basic information required by private lenders to provide an MCA are as mentioned here.
1. How old the business is
2. The gross monthly sale of the business
3. How much they require
4. Purpose of the funds i.e. working capital, business expansion, purchasing inventory, purchasing equipment etc.
5. If the business owner has other loans and if he or she is in bankruptcy.
These are some of the basic types of questions that a small business owner who is applying for an MCA would need to answer. The outstanding difference between an application for an MCA and bank loans is the fact that banks require detailed information related to financial statements. Private lenders basically need a broad picture of the ground realities of the business applying for the loan. Unlike banks all decisions are not based on the statements of the small business.
While banks and private lenders may have a different way of looking at things, private lenders do take care to ensure the ground realities of the small business are as they should be. Banks rely heavily on financial statements when reaching a conclusion related to funding a business.
Features of the MCA loan application process
While it is possible that you will be asked about your credit score even when you are going to apply for private funding. The credit score is not a determining factor for an MCA. These loans are unsecured loans and as a result collateral and security are not required as well.
When credit scores, collateral and securities are not holding back small businesses, the possibility of getting funded is a lot higher. These are the basic weak areas of most small businesses, which hamper their ability to get funded by in large. When these weak areas are removed from between a small business owner and the funding they seek, the process becomes a lot smoother for them.
Collateral is something that most small business owners find difficult to show. Typically, only with a private lender can a small business owner expect to receive a business cash advance with bad credit.
Another great feature is the fact that small business owners can receive the funding they require very quickly as well. The quickest a business owner can receive the money in their business account is 48 to 72 hours, from the time they submit a complete application. At the latest this time frame would be a week or two. Banks on the other hand are in no particular hurry to provide business funding, and a realistic time frame would be a couple of months to receive the money.
5 Ways to Find Apartments for Rent
Manta Network Joins Forces With Web3 Consortium To Advance Zero-Knowledge Technology
The Wealth Creation Formula – Creating Income
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Makes Minor Gains Amid Recent Downfall
The Omega Ratio – A Better Investment Performance Benchmark
Which Banks Manage the USD Reserve Backing Your TrueUSD?
ASK IRA: Do absences of Kyle Lowry, Joel Embiid muddle outlook for Heat-76ers?
Get Business Cash Advance Loans Immediately
Woman unaccounted for after house fire in Jefferson County
Whole Life Insurance And Its Benefits In Your Life
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For