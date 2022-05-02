Connect with us

64-year-old with dementia reported missing in Jennings

Published

20 seconds ago

on

64-year-old with dementia reported missing in Jennings
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 64-year-old diagnosed with dementia reportedly wandered away from his home in Jennings on Sunday and family members are concerned for his well-being.

The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Derrick Anthony McGee late Sunday afternoon.

Police said McGee left his home in the 9400 block of Pattonwood Drive around 4 p.m. and has not been seen since.

McGee is described as a Black man, standing 5’9″ tall, and weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants. He walks with a noticeable limp as well.

Anyone with information on McGee’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Gophers tailback 'Bucky' Irving transfers to Oregon

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 2, 2022

By

Gophers tailback 'Bucky' Irving transfers to Oregon
Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving is headed to Oregon.

Irving, the Gophers’ all-purpose yardage leader during the 2021 season, entering the NCAA transfer portal April 8 and on Sunday said his destination will be to the Ducks in Eugene, Ore.

Irving’s landing spot is the most high-profile destination of 17 departures from last year’s team at Minnesota. Six of them are to other Power Five conference schools.

The U does have seven scholarship players joining the program for next season; five were a part of spring practices.

As a true freshman from suburban Chicago last season, Irving rushed 133 times for 699 yards and four touchdowns, with eight receptions for 73 yards and 194 kickoff return yards.

BRIEFLY

The Gophers have three more players headed to tryouts with NFL franchises this month: cornerback Coney Durr (Bears); defensive tackles Nyles Pinckney (Saints) and Sam Renner (Packers).

There Are Too Many Wrongfully Convicted Prisoners for Just One Podcast

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 2, 2022

By

There Are Too Many Wrongfully Convicted Prisoners for Just One Podcast
When Jason Flom launched his Wrongful Conviction podcast in 2016, his mission seemed straightforward: to shine a light on people put behind bars or even sentenced to death row despite overwhelming evidence that they were innocent. What the media executive and justice activist didn’t anticipate was just how widespread the problem is; five years later, Flom found himself with a backlog of hundreds of cases, more than he could handle with a weekly show.

The solution? Create a new podcast. May 2, just before Mothers Day, marks the debut of Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng, hosted by a seasoned criminal justice journalist with a background in radio production.

The first episode, timed for Mothers Day, tells the story of Patty Prewitt, a now-72-year-old mother of five, grandmother of thirteen, and great-grandmother who was given a life sentence 35 years ago after being convicted for the murder of her husband, Bill. Prewitt, who is incarcerated in a women’s prison in Vandalia, Missouri and has always maintained her innocence, will not be eligible for parole until 2036, when she will be 86 years old.

Freleng told the Observer: “For much of my career, I’ve covered the uphill battle that when face in our society and our legal system. Patty’s case really highlights this issue.”

Even with two podcasts, Flom’s Lava For Good will be challenged to keep up with supply. The Innocence Project estimates that of the roughly 2 million people currently incarcerated in the United States, as many as 120,000 may have been wrongfully convicted.

Family escapes north St. Louis County house fire unscathed

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 2, 2022

By

Family escapes north St. Louis County house fire unscathed
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Firefighters battled a house fire in north St. Louis county early Sunday morning. A neighbor tells us the family was uninjured.

The fire was on Northport Drive near West Florissant and New Halls Ferry.

“I’m actually glad that the family was actually able to get out of the home safe,” Edgar Muhammad said. “Without anybody being injured or harmed or anything.”

Muhammad said he was asleep at the time of the fire; but when he woke up, he said the damage was shocking.

“Just looking at it is kind of surreal because, you know, this a very quiet neighborhood,” Muhammad said.

Before the house caught fire, Muhammad said the one right next to it also caught on fire some time ago. He said the family just recently moved into the home.

“At the end of the day, I’m just glad everybody was safe. Houses can be rebuilt, you know?” he said.

