7th Pay Commission: After the center, this state also increased the DA of employees, arrears will come in two installments
7th Pay Commission: On the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day, the Government of Gujarat has announced to increase the DA of the employees. There is a wave of happiness among the employees due to this decision of the government.
After the government of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, the Gujarat government has announced to increase the dearness allowance of the employees by 3 percent (Gujrat DA Hike).
This benefit will be given to the officers of the 7th Pay Commission in the form of 3% dearness allowance from July 1, 2021. This announcement has been made by the state government on a very special occasion.
Benefit will be available from 1st July 2021
Let us tell you that Gujarat was formed on May 1. In such a situation, Gujarat Foundation Day has become memorable for the employees. From July 1, 2021, 7% dearness allowance will be given to the employees of the Sixth Pay Commission. This decision will benefit 9.38 lakh government employees. The balance amount of 10 months will be paid in two instalments. The first installment will be given in May 2022 and the second installment will be given in June 2022.
Pensioners and employees will benefit
After this announcement of the state government, those employees are going to benefit, who are already getting the benefit of 7th Pay Commission. On the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day, PM Modi also congratulated the people of the state. The state of Maharashtra was also formed on May 1.
Last 10 months will be given
The employees will be given arrears for the last 10 months by the state government. This amount of arrears will come in his account in two equal installments. The arrears from July 2021 to November 2021 will come in the salary of May 2022. At the same time, the amount of arrears from December 2021 to April 2022 will be given in the salary of June 2022
e- Shram Card : Next installment will come soon in the account of E Shram card holders, check information immediately
Many schemes were started by the Government of India to benefit the people of India. Under these schemes, the government is working to provide financial help to the people.
Similarly, the government had started the E Shram Card Allowance Scheme. Under this scheme, farmers, laborers and workers working in the unorganized sector are being benefited.
Let us tell you that due to the Corona epidemic, the economic condition of our country has started to suffer a lot, in such a situation the farmers and workers working in the unorganized sector also start facing a lot of difficulties financially.
In view of this situation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced to provide ₹ 2000 workers in the accounts of workers under the E Shram Allowance Scheme 2022 keeping in mind the workers and farmers going to work in the organized and unorganized sector.
If you are also planning to take advantage of E Shram Card Bhatta Yojana, then it is considered important to take advantage of E Shram Card after applying for E Shram Card. To apply you need to visit its official website. Or after going to a public convenience center, you can take advantage of E Shram Card after applying for E Shram Card.
Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 2000 is started being sent every 4 months as an installment of ₹ 500 to the bank accounts of the mixes and farmers. To take advantage of this scheme, it is necessary to apply on the labor card portal as soon as possible.
Perfect Paul, top-seeded Suns finish off Pelicans in Game 6
NEW ORLEANS — Chris Paul went 14 for 14 in the best shooting night in NBA playoff history, Devin Booker returned from a hamstring injury to hit a late 3-pointer and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 on Thursday night to finish off the first-round series in six games.
Paul had the most field goals without a miss in a playoff game, hit all four of his free throws and had eight assists as the top-seeded Suns overcame a 10-point halftime deficit.
Phoenix will face the Dallas-Utah winner in the second round.
Paul helped put the Suns up for good, at 102-101, on an assist on Deandre Ayton’s dunk with 2:12 left. Ayton had 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting.
The Suns erased the 10-point halftime deficit by making 13 of their first 14 shots in the third quarter to take a 77-74 lead. At that point, Paul was 10 of 10 from the field and Ayton was 6 of 6. Paul had 13 points in the quarter, but New Orleans used an 11-5 run to take an 85-82 lead into the final period.
Booker played for the first time in nine days since injuring his right hamstring after scoring 31 points in the first half of Game 2. He scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting and had five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.
Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 21 points.
The game got chippy in the second quarter — there were 16 fouls called — and the Pelicans seemed to revel in the physical play, outsourcing the Suns 30-20 to take a 58-48 halftime lead.
Suns: Phoenix coach Monty Williams said Booker ramped up his conditioning while nursing a hamstring injury by playing one-on-one with assistant coach Jarrett Jack in the last several days. “He’s been on the floor with Jack a few times, doing the best he can to get to that point,” Williams said.
Pelicans: The Pelicans started the season 1-12 and 3-16 but still made the play-in tournament and pushed the top-seeded Suns to a Game 6. … The Pelicans outrebounded the Suns 279-215 in six playoff games.
Orioles top prospects Adley Rutschman, DL Hall to join Double-A Bowie, continuing their developmental path to Baltimore
Catcher Adley Rutschman and left-hander DL Hall passed the first test with flying colors. Now, two of the Orioles’ top prospects are headed to Double-A Bowie to continue their rehabilitation from injuries — and continue their paths toward the big leagues. Rutschman and Hall will join Bowie on Tuesday as a part of the active roster.
Rutschman and Hall spent last week with High-A Aberdeen, and they were a battery pairing Friday for Hall’s strong four-inning start. Hall threw 54 pitches, allowing two hits while striking out six batters. Rutschman has played four games at that level, posting a .462 average at the plate.
Hall is working his way back from a stress reaction in his left elbow that ended his 2021 season prematurely, and he expects to remain at four innings for the next few weeks before he’s stretched out further. Rutschman suffered a strained right triceps just as major league spring training began, ending his chances to make the big league roster to start the season.
He impressed at the High-A level last week, including a four-hit performance Saturday. He had three doubles and no strikeouts in 13 at-bats and walked twice.
Rutschman is considered by many publications the top prospect in baseball, and he ranks No. 1 in Baltimore’s farm system, according to Baseball America. Hall ranks No. 3 in the Orioles’ pipeline, with starter potential and a fastball that touches 100 mph. His changeup looked vastly improved during his Friday start, pairing with an already strong curveball.
Rutschman is further along in his development, considering he hit .312 at Triple-A Norfolk last season. The catcher could make his way to Baltimore in the near future. Hall hasn’t pitched above the Double-A level, and executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias has said a stop in Triple-A for Hall is likely before he’d join the Orioles’ rotation.
