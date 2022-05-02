Finance
9 Pro Tips To Get Started In Property Investment
1. Know Your Budget
Before taking a plunge into property investing, it is essential that you have an in-depth understanding of your cash flow. Plus, ask your bank for the pre-approval of your investment loan so that you know how much you can borrow prior you hunt your properties.
2. Don’t Skip Ongoing Costs
Ensure that you have sufficient budget for the insurance, rates, and general repairs. When you have bought your perfect investment property, know what you can do to stop costly maintenance problems like as replacement of old taps.
3. Purchase In the Growth Area
Pick an investment property in the areas where there is strong demand for the rental accommodation. So, purchasing an asset to transport, schools or universities will make it more alluring to the renters.
4. Be Practical About your Investment Goals
If you are hunting for the long-term property for fast capital growth, then it is easy to renovate properties and convert them for a quick profit. In slow economic times, it may take many years to get the same growth.
5. Create Sweat Equity
Paying tradesman to renovate your investment property is a costly affair. But if you are prepared to get into this, you can boost your profit margin and save money by doing the work on your own.
6. Hunt For the Liveable But avoid the Grand One
Note that the rental property only has to be neat, clean, and functional. Don’t get into buying a luxury asset as it has stylish decor and interior.
7. Don’t Get Emotional When Buying
When hunting for the house, you have to buy with your head not with your heart as some people might get caught up in the emotions easily. While home on the steep block might offer you mesmerizing views but it could be a nightmare for you to renovate due to the excavation or retaining costs. Also, make sure that you know the advantages and its risks.
8. Think Before Negative Turn-out
Your asset may get negatively geared if your repayments on the investment loan won’t entirely covered by the rent. While this can offer tax benefits, it can also result in the financial distress if you don’t have sufficient cash flow to cover the loan repayments. So, you need to consider your budget carefully before purchasing.
9. Inspect Your Building
Before signing any buyer contract, take your time to understand the building report well to avoid any high-cost repairs. Also, the termites are one of the leading issues that you need to look out.
Loans in UK
Easy Fast Loans In The UK
Your personal circumstances affect the rate we can offer you which may differ from the representative APR. We will do a credit assessment of your circumstances when you apply. Credit available subject to status to UK residents aged 21 years and over. You can apply for a loan if you have a regular gross annual income of at least £6,000 and have not been declared bankrupt or had a CCJ or an IVA within the last 6 years. We reserve the right to refuse any application and to refuse a loan for certain purposes. Information and rates correct as at 10.07.2018. Repayments must be made by Direct Debit. Rates may be withdrawn at any time.
When a credit card’s better than a loan
The most important factor here is your credit limit. Credit cards won’t usually give you more than £5,000, and that’s provided that you have a good credit score. So if what you need to buy is more expensive, you’re probably better off looking for a £5,000
But, if you can buy whatever it is for £5,000 or less, you have several other options. See if any of these scenarios fit you…
Personal loans, also known as unsecured loans, are where you borrow a fixed amount from a lender, and agree to pay it back over a set time period paying fixed monthly repayments.
The lender will charge you interest as its fee to lend money to you, so you repay both the amount you borrowed plus interest. The advantage is that you get cash upfront, but are able to spread the cost of a purchase over several months or years.
This guide tells you the cheapest personal loans, but also addresses whether other finance options might be cheaper for you.
If you’re looking for a loan, check out the best buy rates below. We list loans by ‘bands’ as the rate you could get differs depending on how much you want to borrow. Plus, if you want to find out which loans you’ll get, without applying, use our eligibility calculator to see your chances.
The best buys are below, but there’s the chance to undercut some of these rates by 0.5 percentage points if you’re a Nationwide current account customer (or you successfully apply for one of their accounts). Read a full nation wide how to
How Is Video Enablement Changing the Global Banking Scenario?
The present-day banking scenario has been completely alienated from its authentic form. Banking is not about long queues anymore but has transformed into anytime, anywhere banking. Banks and financial institutions across the globe are relying on avant-grade technologies to radically alternate their ways of business. In a recent survey conducted by EFMA, a banking association in Europe, it has been found that banks worldwide have a large appetite for video-enabled banking services. (Computerweekly.com). This is due to the improved level of customer satisfaction that video banking brings in for the banks and financial sectors.
Wealth Management has an increased efficiency with “Face-to-face” meeting where the executive can communicate with the clients and also present the latest offers, investment schemes on the go. The data, documents, graphs, forms can be collectively referred to and filled up during the meeting, thus saving a lot of time. Moreover, the video has digitized banking but haven’t robbed of the personalized strand. Connecting personally with the customer is exceptionally effective when it comes to higher value-added services like mortgages. The customers may prefer not to visit the bank personally but can still receive video links to connects him/her to the mortgage adviser.
In the year 2014, the Barclays became the first bank in the UK to pilot the face-to-face video banking. The service was extremely successful. This made Barclays move ahead to incorporate Sign Video, were the people using the British sign language spoke to the banking executive through an interpreter. (letstalkpayments.com). Taking the instance ahead, it can be said video banking is a revolutionary advancement with customers with mobility or hearing impairments.
The video enablement of the banking and financial sector has helped organizations to win and retain more NRI and HIG clients. Most clients from this group aren’t inclined to visit the bank in person. The video enablement helps banks to appoint a relationship manager for the high-value clients, for providing personalized assistance on banking and financial matters. Thus, adding up to the credibility of the organization.
The Indian banking scenario has more opportunities for the growth of video banking than any other country in the world. A large portion of the Indian population consists of the menials who prefer banking at their own pace and convenience. Video-enabled kiosks, smart banking, video tellers have been successfully driving the youths into more active banking. Video banking has made unbanked branches earn business ignoring their locational downside. The IndusInd Bank has joined the video bandwagon in providing their customers with video conferencing solutions, through easily available apps on Google Play and Apple Store. The customers can now directly speak with the concerned finance expert seek the help of matters related to investments, loan approvals and so on. The State Bank Of India has also launched 6 digital branches across the country called sbiNTOUCH providing services like instant account opening, loan approvals and personal financial advises.
Fed Rate Cuts – Will They Help Stocks?
Last month, the Fed took a drastic step to cut rate twice by a total of 125 basis points. And with a drop of 225 basis points since last fall, what does this say about likely stock returns? Let’s look at the historical data.
Since 1950, the Fed cut more than 200 basis points 11 times in attempts to simulate a faltering economy. Economists believe it takes six months for the rate cuts to take effect which should last for as long as three years. Therefore I examined the one- and three-year returns of the S&P 500 Index and the Fama/French Small Cap Value benchmark portfolio for each rate-cut period.
After cuts of 200+ basis points, the average one-year return for the S&P 500 was 13.5% with two negative-return periods. The average three-year returns for the S&P 500 was 31.8% with one negative-return period.
However, the Fama/French Small Cap Value benchmark portfolio fared better. The one-year average return is 34.5% with no negative returns. The three-year average return was 100.5% with just one negative-return period.
Periods of rate cuts S&P500 S/V* S&P500 S/V*
of 200bp or more 1y ret 1y ret 3y ret 3y ret
Oct 1957 - Mar 1958 32% 64% 55% 106%
Apr 1960 - Jan 1961 11% 23% 25% 47%
Apr 1970 - Nov 1970 8% 12% 10% -1%
Jul 1974 - Oct 1974 21% 34% 25% 149%
Apr 1980 - May 1980 -19% 46% 46% 175%
Jan 1981 - Feb 1981 -14% 10% 20% 131%
Jun 1981 - Sep 1981 4% 25% 143% 141%
Apr 1982 - Jul 1982 52% 96% 78% 174%
Aug 1984 - Nov 1984 24% 31% 41% 39%
Sep 1990 - Mar 1991 8% 29% 19% 89%
Sep 2000 - May 2001 -15% 19% -11% 57%
Average 13.5% 35.4% 31.8% 100.5%
*S/V = Fama/French Small Cap Value benchmark Portfolio
Data sources: Federal Reserve, Kenneth French data library
It’s apparent from historical data that Fed rate cuts don’t guarantee making money in stocks. However, they do increase the odds of doing so- particularly with small cap value stocks. (Note: the odds of losing money with the S&P 500 index in any given year is about 30%.)
Martin Zweig once said:
Don’t fight the Fed!
How wise was his counsel!
