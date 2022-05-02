Finance
A Brief History of Mandatory Car Insurance
Compulsory automobile insurance began in Switzerland in 1904. Eight years later Norway adopted it, followed by Denmark in 1918. In this country such insurance was first discussed in New Jersey in 1916, and by 1927 some form of mandatory auto insurance was under consideration in most of the other states.
In January, 1926, Connecticut put into operation a financial responsibility act. The following year the “Stone Plan” went into effect in New Hampshire, while Massachusetts inaugurated the first and, to date, the only, compulsory liability insurance law for car owners.
Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont and Minnesota also have enacted legislation somewhat similar to the Connecticut plan. These various methods of coping with automobile accidents and their accompanying problems will be explained in detail at a later point. In addition to the several plans now in operation, a number of alternative proposals have been set forth.
The Massachusetts system of mandatory liability insurance has served as the proving ground for the experiment of compulsory auto insurance. Interestingly enough the experience of the Bay State has been used to support both the pro and con arguments.
There has been considerable quibbling as to the original purpose of the law, some pointing to it as a failure-claiming that it has not reduced the number of accidents, others maintaining that the law was never intended as a safety measure but only as a means of insuring financial responsibility. It is charged that the administration of the act has become involved in politics.
The total effect of the difficulties raised in the operation of the Massachusetts law has been to divert attention, temporarily at least, from liability insurance to compensation insurance, if the temper and number of magazine articles and newspaper comments may be taken as a criterion.
It is not improbable that the fight over mandatory insurance may shift from the liability field to that of compensation, principally because of the precedent thought to be found in workman’s compensation insurance. However, the plan adopted in the future may not be purely either a liability or a compensation measure. The Connecticut and New Hampshire plans, as well as a number of other proposals, present ideas for consideration.
While the public mind has been much confused as to the meaning of the various proposals, those who understand the principles involved and who are taking an active part in the controversy seem to be needlessly far apart on certain fundamental propositions.
For example, there should be general agreement on the point that the prevention of automobile accidents should be the main purpose of any kind of legislation on this subject, for without accidents there would be no need for any form of compensation. However, second only to accident prevention, is the adequate care of the injured persons and of their dependents.
Therefore, a proposal for compensating the accident victim or his dependents should not be condemned merely because it will not, or does not, reduce accidents. Perhaps these two ends cannot be accomplished by the same measure.
Finance
Estate Planning: Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust Isn’t So Crummey
The tax loophole referred to as “Crummey Power” is named after Clifford Crummey who created a trust in order to transfer his assets with the intention of avoiding estate and inheritance taxes upon his demise. The Internal Revenue Service was not pleased and in 1968, took Crummey to court for what they termed as an illegal tax loophole. Crummey’s victory in court created a precedent making the trust an acceptable tool in estate planning.
WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF A LIFE INSURANCE TRUST?
Life Insurance Trusts have benefits while you are alive by allowing you to make premium payments through gifts to the trust. In 2013 and 2014, you can make up to $14,000 gift payments to the trust per beneficiary. Thereafter, the trust makes the payments for the life insurance policy or policies.
HOW THE CRUMMEY POWER WORKS
In order to avoid gift tax, a check for under $14,000 is written to the Life Insurance Trust for each beneficiary as a “gift.” In order to be in compliance with tax code and receive the gift-tax break, each beneficiary must have the right or power to withdraw the gift money.
Thereafter, the trustee creates a “Crummey Letter” which is sent to each of the beneficiaries informing them they have the option to withdraw the money within 30 days. In essence, the power provided in the Crummey Letter grants the beneficiary the power to receive the money and as a result, the beneficiary received the gift.
Essentially, the objective is for the beneficiaries to not withdraw the money in order to make the gift the property of the trust. If the beneficiaries choose not to withdraw the money, a portion of the money will be used to pay the life insurance premiums. Any money left over remains in the Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust (ILIT) and is given to the beneficiaries upon your demise.
At all times, it is imperative to maintain a sufficient amount of money in the ILIT to cover the life insurance premiums. Keep in mind that the settlor must be certain that each of the trust’s beneficiaries will take no action upon receipt of the Crummey Letter by withdrawing any money gifted within the 30-day time frame. Any misunderstandings should be addressed with the client emphasizing the importance of the beneficiaries named in the Living Trust to fully understand the significance of not exercising their right or power to withdraw the money gifted in the ILIT.
DESIGNATING A TRUSTEE WHO UNDERSTANDS DUTIES
Designating a trustee is an important choice. Before selecting a trustee, ensure the trustee understands his or her responsibilities by emphasizing the necessity to notify the beneficiaries with the Crummey Letter each time a gift is made to the trust. Also, emphasize the importance of making the life insurance payments. To ensure the trustee remains objective, the ILIT may have a provision granting the trustee the power to dictate the exact amount each beneficiary is to receive.
If for some reason the trustee fails to perform his or her duties, you still have the option to request that a judge appoint another trustee. Also, legal recourse is available if a trustee fails to perform the duties required by the trust.
CANCELLING THE LIFE INSURANCE POLICY
You reserve the right to cancel the life insurance policy held within the Life Insurance Trust. You may cancel the policy by no longer making gifts to the Life Insurance Trust and allow the policy to lapse. Whatever cash value has been built up in the whole life insurance policy, if any, may be converted to a term life policy.
Therefore, the creation of ILIT for your estate plan is complex and should be handled by an attorney to ensure the maximum benefit of an ILIT is achieved by the insured.
FULL DISCLOSURE
This article only reflects my personal views in my individual capacity. It does not necessarily represent the views of my law firm, and is not sponsored or endorsed by them. The information contained in the article is based solely on opinion, and is provided only for educational purposes and is not intended to provide specific legal advice. No representation is made about the accuracy of the information posted in the article. Articles may or may not be updated and entries may be out-of-date at the time you view them
Finance
Ways to Lower Your Homeowner Insurance Premiums
In today’s economy, everyone is looking for ways to cut costs wherever possible. If you haven’t taken a look at your homeowner’s policy in a while, perhaps it’s time to revisit your coverage and see if there are ways to reduce those premiums without sacrificing a thing. Here are some ways to do it.
First of all, it’s important to understand that the price of premiums is largely based on what it would cost to rebuild it in case of disaster as well as how likely the structure is to be a total loss should a fire occur. So if you live in a $500,000 house you will always pay more in premiums than your cousin John whose house is worth $120,000. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t steps you can take to make those payments as low as possible.
— Take your document, start making phone calls, and compare: visit with several agents and see if they can’t get you a better deal for the money or the same coverage at a lower price. The insurance market is a competitive one, and if you choose a new agent you should find one that offers great customer service along with great rates.
— Make the modifications to your home that insurers’ love: increase security by installing deadbolt locks, burglar alarms, and more smoke detectors. If your house is older, it may have been built before building code specified a certain number of smoke alarms, and you may not have enough. You can save about 5% in premiums by making these small improvements that will pay for themselves big over the long term. And you and your family will be safer to boot.
— Do you have a low deductible? Raising it just a little can save you a ton in premiums. If your deductible is currently at $1,000, consult with your agent and see what would happen to your premiums if you increased that deductible to $5,000: the difference might astonish you. Just be sure to keep enough money in the bank to cover the deductible in the unlikely event that a disaster should occur.
— Bundle your homeowner’s insurance with your car insurance. Most agents reduce premiums substantially when you choose to carry several different policies with them.
Keep in mind that flood and earthquake damage are generally not covered under a standard homeowner’s policy. If you live in high risk areas for these disasters, you’ll need to purchase separate coverage through FEMA.
Finance
Employee Return-to-Work Program
All employees are not the same. To keep your business going each day, do you find that you speak and approach each employee differently. That same method may hold true when you are working with employees to get them quickly and safely back to work after a worker’s compensation claim.
Return to Work Approach One Employee at A Time
Just as tasks and duties are matched to each employee so to should the return-to-work program. There are many different return-to-work programs that can be utilized. Matching the program to the specific employees’ personalities to get the most successful results. While one employee may respond well to several phone calls a week, another may find that to be too intrusive. Finding the balance is the key to getting employees back to work quickly, effectively and as a benefit to your business.
There are generally, primarily four different employee personality types ranging from fully satisfied to completely unsatisfied. The four types are:
Satisfied and Engaged: One who is happy and needs no prodding to return to work.
Satisfied and Non-engaged: One who is happy, but complacent with staying out of work.
Unhappy and Passive: One who is unhappy, but does not willfully concoct schemes to stay out of work. However, they may take advantage of the system to stay out longer than needed.
Unhappy and Active: One who is very unhappy with his or her situation and will actively attempt to take advantage of the system. This employee does not want to return, concocts schemes to stay out longer and is actively working on a plan to never return to work.
The majority of employees will fall under one of these description categories and will respond similarly to different return to work strategies. The key is to handle each situation according to the personalities of the employees.
Suit The Personality of the Employee
For example, a satisfied and engaged employee might be someone who has not missed a day of work in years, goes to company events, and is always looked to as a go-getter. A workers comp claim might be perceived as a setback to this type of individual and little interaction from the employer will be necessary in order to get him to return to work. In this case, a recommended strategy is to send a get well card and work in partnership to provide a productive transitional duty position. Employer actions in this case such as aggressive surveillance can have the opposite effect and make the employee unwilling to return to work. With a satisfied and non-engaged employee, a more interactive approach can be used. For example; inviting the employee to seminars or training events prior to the return. This will provide an introductory stage to the return-to-work program.
An engaged and unhappy employee in the same situation will require a completely different approach. This type of employee is usually trying to not return-to-work. Employers of engaged and unhappy employees will need to take a much more aggressive approach including devising and implementing fraud prevention measures, surveillance procedures, hiring investigators, and having frequent constant monitoring type contact with the employee. Without igniting the process of returning to work, the employee will stall it forever.
Finally, devise your back to work program per employee as you know the employee. A cookie cut program is the least successful program.
A Brief History of Mandatory Car Insurance
What Ashwin Wife Did To Ritika Sajdeh After Rohit Sharma’s Dismissal Is A Pure Class
Estate Planning: Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust Isn’t So Crummey
Ways to Lower Your Homeowner Insurance Premiums
7th Pay Commission: After the center, this state also increased the DA of employees, arrears will come in two installments
Employee Return-to-Work Program
Choosing the Right Car Transportation Company
Why Does Freemasonry Support Public Schools?
Introducing ADA Demon: One of the First Real Games on the Metaverse
Employee Motivation – 10 Tips to Boost Job Performance
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For