Are Frauds Related to Binary Options Actually a Reality or Is It Just a Hoax?
If you are one who has been badly defrauded by binary options scams, then you are not the only one. There are thousands like you who have badly scammed from such situations and the worst thing is that you can’t do anything at all. This is the very reason why you should be starting to think twice if you want to do a binary options trading in the very first place.
How do you find out that a binary options scam is taking place?
1) Deceptive brokers
The most common among the lot, deceptive brokers, and at the same times, they successfully endorsing an ICO being a part of quick fabrication owing to the limited rules and regulations laid out there for them as a result of the leniency of the financial authorities have recently been a significant hype for the last a couple of years. Copying someone else’s whitepaper and working extremely hard on Multi-Level Marketing via social media impersonations and celeb real reviews, ICO’s are the scam to buy in today’s financial world. Major people end up signing up for these ICO’s for this particular broker and soon enough, you lose all the money.
In case properly scrutinized, there are particular signs that let one know about a fake broker such as no definite roadmap and the founding directors having no trace whatsoever in the crypto market. Also, if the members belonging to the broker are inquiring about you to commit in a hurry, there is a high likelihood of it being a binary options scam.
2) Fake Wallets and Stupid exchanges
If you want to store your crypto, take the help of a wallet, be it hardware finances or an e-wallet. The majority of the investors choose an e-wallet over hardware finances, mainly because of its low fees and durability.
Sadly, a lot of crypto wallets that you see on the Play Store or App store are fake ones that seek to grab your private crypto key and grab you out of your money. It is highly suggested to do your research about the wallets and get to know about the ins and outs before adding your money into it. Also, it’s always advised to take help from some professional firm that is going to guide you in the proper direction.
The FCA has banned a lot of brokers who perform such unscrupulous activities but there are still a lot that remains.
Fake brokers, however, are still available.
3) Fraudulent Binary Deals
Remember the days where our teacher used to give us homework and we hated carrying it out. However, the change needs to be done while deciding to invest your cash in some binary options exchange. Digital foreign currency exchanges have increased in number over the past several years, giving rise to a lot of shady ones in the lot.
So as to determine whether an exchange is genuine or not, it is extremely suggested to do a complete quality check on the site. Some of them include confirming the requirements and withdrawal methods, the security status of the websites, phrases, and conditions, and proper office address and founder details.
Be it a direct trading trade, a complete all in one trading platform, or via brokers, it is extremely important to follow the above steps if you wish to save your hard-earned money.
So, don’t you wait and never fall for such binary options scams. Stay safe from such scams and invest your money wisely.
Real Estate Investing Opportunity: How to Locate a Property to Buy
Are you looking for a profitable commercial real estate investing opportunity? Below are some helpful tips for locating a commercial property to buy.
Before you start your search, you need to decide on your desired property type. Determine the size, type and the location of the commercial property you are looking to purchase. It is possible that you may be looking for a multi-tenant office building instead of a small single-user office building. In such cases, make sure you are clear on these distinctions before you start your search.
Once you have the type of property clearly in mind, there are a number of sources you can use to locate that property:
Internet
The internet is a great platform to use to locate a real estate investing opportunity. There are several commercial real estate industry sites that give you detailed descriptions of properties offered for sale, as well as videos and other statistics that can be a helpful complement to your search. In addition, there are websites that are hosted by professional commercial real estate agents that will show listings of commercial properties for sale.
Another good source to use on the internet is to connect with user groups and real estate forums that can help you in your hunt.
The only downside to the internet is that it can be restrictive, especially if you are looking for a local commercial property. Most local areas do not have a multiple commercial listing service for commercial properties like the MLS (Multiple Listing Service) for residential properties so listed properties are not readily available to research.
Networks
Networking is another good technique used for finding properties. All you have to do is to visit your local real estate investment group and discuss your needs, clearly indicating the specifics of the type of property you are looking for as well as the financial requirements.
The same approach is valid at Chamber of Commerce meetings. You can also join groups of apartment owners, building owners, and associations of shopping center owners.
Professional Commercial Realtors
Last but not least, you can seek the assistance of professional commercial realtors. Good commercial realtors can be a great helping hand in your hunt for commercial properties. Not only will they provide you assistance but they will also help you in locating the most suitable property for your specific investment plans.
Sellers typically are represented by brokers and it is in your best interest as the buyer to have your own professional representation in any transactions you enter into. If you are worried about the realtor fee – it is usually paid by the seller and, therefore, you do not have to bear any expense.
In summary, homework is important if you wish to find a commercial property that suits your requirements. So do your homework and get the professional advice of a commercial real estate broker who will look after your best interests.
There are a lot of financially lucrative real estate investing opportunities in the marketplace. Good luck with your hunt!
The Negative Ramification Of Being In The Early Warning System (EWS)
Early Warning System or EWS does more or less what ChexSystems has done in the past, but does it better. ChexSystems has made a name for itself in keeping individuals out of banks because of bad banking credit history. EWS is the newer database that is also keeping track of this same information. Entries with EWS generally mean that most banks will turn down your application for opening a checking or savings account. In short, if you are in the database, you probably had excessive overdrafts or bounced one too many checks.
So what’s the bad news? ChexSystems and EWS now collaborate and share information. Previously one could be in ChexSystems but still find a banking institution that did not use ChexSystem’s reports. Banks that did not use ChexSystems started offering second chance bank accounts, but these days are rapidly fading. As the brainchild of Bank of America, BB&T Corporation, JPMorgan Chase, and Well Fargo, EWS monitors fraudulent activity as well as account abuse, in addition to providing a way to verify identity and pre-screen applicants for new accounts. In other words, the EWS is a first-line defense against consumers with histories for abusing credit privileges.
So, where does EWS get its information and can it be contested? EWS gets its information from various financial institutions. Similar to the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, TransUnion and Experian), EWS is a credit monitoring agency. This means there is a report associated with your identity. If you have recently been denied an account at a financial institution, requesting EWS information is imperative. Initial requests are taken by telephone in the EWS consumer call center by dialing (800) 325 – 7775.
So, now that you know you’re in the system, what next? The negative ramifications of being in the Early Warning System are many. The first thing you will need to do is find an alternative way to receive and spend your money. There are several options available, but each comes with inconvenience and fess for the use of a product or service. Prepaid debit cards or secured credit cards may be an option; however, the EWS not only tracks banking fraud, it is also tracks your spending habits. If you are perceived to be a fast and heavy spender, you may have a hard time using certain prepaid or secured cards. Additionally, you may have other credit lines reduced or suspended based on a trigger in the system.
The next option is to use an online payments processor such as PayPal. There are fees associated with sending and receiving money, but it’s a small price to pay for having a means to secure your money. In order to regain your financial good name, you will need to review your credit, ChexSystems and EWS information carefully. Dispute inaccuracies and work with creditors to pay off debt timely. Moving forward, make sure that you pay all creditors on time every time, and always live within your means.
Investing in a Volatile Environment
The volatility that we recently experienced in the market is very troubling to some investors. Unfortunately, those investors who hit the panic button and sold off are recognizing large losses in their portfolios only to turn to investments that are perceived as safer places to invest.
The fact of the matter is that we invest our money to earn long-term rates of return that will exceed the rate of inflation and help us preserve our purchasing power. Historically, cash has been the worst place to invest over the long term.
Losing Investment Capital in a Volatile Market
According to Fidelity Investments, investors who sold their 401(k) holdings while the market was crashing between October 2017 and March 2018, and then stayed on the sidelines, have only seen their account values increase by about 2%, including contributions, through June of 2019. This compares with those who held on and saw account balances bounce back by around 50%. During periods of extreme volatility, wealth managers will often tell clients to stay invested rather than sell and lock in large losses in a seesaw market.
Building confidence in your strategy is a way to keep from making the mistake of buying high and selling low. Having the mental conviction to tell yourself that you have a carefully planned portfolio of high quality investments goes a long way toward getting through the toughest days of market volatility. If you are unsure of how to select high quality investments, consult with an financial manager or registered investment advisor.
The question is; how do you reach that state of mind? It’s not easy if you are the type of person that tends to get knots in your stomach when the market drops. We outline some steps below that might be able to increase your level of confidence.
Conquering the Fear of Volatility
One step you should take to better handle volatility is to make sure you have adequate cash reserves for a financial emergency that might arise. This way you are not depending on your portfolio for unforeseen expenses and your anxiety level will be lower, knowing that you don’t need to sell your investments when they have declined in value.
Make sure you have a mix of investments that fits in to your risk tolerance and time frame. This can be accomplished by considering how you have felt when past market declines have occurred. Your wealth management advisor should be able to provide you with a thought provoking questionnaire that will give you a score when completed. The score on the questionnaire will have a corresponding asset allocation that you can use to determine the split you will have between stocks, bonds and cash.
Once your allocation has been determined, stick with it. It is a good practice to reallocate your assets on a regular basis to keep your risk level the same. This means that a portion of those investments with better performance will be sold (sell high) to purchase in order to purchase shares in those that have not performed as well (buy low).
Other ways to hedge volatility can be through the use of options. Two simple strategies can be applied. One is the sale of covered call options against underlying stock or ETF positions. In this strategy you (the seller of the option) collect money from a speculator (the buyer of the option) in exchange for an agreement to sell your stock only if it reaches a specified price (higher than where it trades at the time of the transaction). The option must hit the price target (strike price) within a predetermined time frame (expiration date). If it does not, the contract expires you keep the money paid and are free to sell more options against that stock position.
The other strategy is to simply buy a put option. This gives you the right to sell your position in a stock or ETF that you own at a predetermined price within a predetermined time frame. For this privilege you will pay money (a premium) to the potential buyer (seller of the put option) of your stock. This strategy should be implemented in periods of low volatility, as the cost of the transaction will rise as markets begin to fall.
Buy With Conviction
Let’s say you’ve owned a stock that has done well over time. The stock has had a history of increasing revenue, profits and dividend increases. It seems like the stock is usually going up when the market goes up, only now there has been a big selloff in the market, and the stock has dropped dramatically due to market conditions. It may be time to do some homework on the company and make sure that the drop is due to just a generally bad market. If it that turns out to be the case, maybe it is time to buy more of the stock. Great companies often go on sale in market declines, only to have dramatic upturns once the market decline is over.
Speak With Your Wealth Management Team
You should also consult with your financial manager when markets are volatile. Investment professionals are in the business of understanding what is causing the market volatility and can often provide some insight. Often times your investment professional can help ease your anxiety and remind you of your commitment to your allocation and financial goals.
