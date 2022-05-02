News
Area health agencies ask parents not to use homemade baby formula
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area health agencies are asking parents not to use homemade formula to feed their babies.
Finding baby formula for many parents is a little tough right now. Shortages worldwide are also affecting U.S. store shelves.
“While we know this is a stressful time for families who are feeding their infants and children with formula, we urge everyone to REFRAIN from using homemade formulas and from purchasing or receiving breastmilk from strangers,” St. Francois County Health Center WIC said in a Facebook post.
The agency also said these formulas are “inadequate in nutrients like vitamins and minerals, and they are made with large, potentially harmful proteins. They also run the risk of being contaminated with bacteria, putting babies at risk for foodborne illness.”
Parents should also only purchase donor breastmilk from a reputable milk bank, according to the health center.
St. Francois County Health Center WIC said anyone who needs assistance should call them at 573-431-1947 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Below are some tips for parents from the health center.
- Shop around! Walmart, Harps, Schnucks, Save a Lot, and Mikes Market are WIC approved stores that all carry formula.
- Check out stores that are not WIC approved. Yes, it will be necessary to use other funds for these stores as they do NOT accept WIC, a lot of them do have formula in stock. Think Walgreens, Dollar General, Target (online), and Aldi.
- Check the clearance aisle!! We’ve had SEVERAL reports that Walmart’s have discounted formula in the CLEARANCE aisle!
- If you see a formula that is fully stocked, but it’s not the same as what’s on your eWIC card, CALL US! We can see how and if we can get that option on your card.
JK Police Public School Recruitment 2022: Apply here
JK Police Public School Recruitment 2022: Apply here
Applications on plain paper with full bio-data affixed with passport size photograph are invited from the eligible candidates for the below mentioned posts in J&K Police Public School Bemina Srinagar on adhoc basis.
Application should reach to the office of DIG CKR Srinagar SMC Road Balgarden up to 10th of May 2022, Applications will be received w.e.f 30/04/2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 04:00 p.m.
Vacancy details of JK Police Public School Recruitment 2022:
PGT Chemistry
PGT Physics
Computer Teacher(PRT)
Science Laboratory Attendant: 02 Posts
Eligibility criteria:
PGT Chemistry: MSc Chemistry with B.Ed.
PGT Physics: MSc Physic with B.Ed.
Computer Teacher(PRT): MCA with B.Ed.
Science Laboratory Attendant: 10+2 (with Science background having basic computer knowledge)
Salary:
PGT Chemistry: Rs.15,000 Per month.
PGT Physics: Rs.15,000 Per month.
Computer Teacher(PRT): Rs.12,500 Per month.
Science Laboratory Attendant: Rs.5,000 Per month.
How to Apply for JK Police Public School Recruitment 2022:
Note: Selection will be purely on interview basis.
Note: Selection will be purely on interview basis.
For further details contact:
Address: J&K Police Public School, Bemina, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir 190018.
Email: [email protected]
Tel: 0194-2455064
Website:
As the Threat of TikTok Looms, YouTube is Investing in its Shorts Video Platform
YouTube is focused on expanding Shorts to compete with TikTok following a disappointing quarter for ad revenue for the platform.
Shorts, which was was introduced to some users in 2020 as a competitor to TikTok and Instagram Reels, has quadrupled in daily views from a year ago, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on a call with investors April 26.
YouTube ad revenue was $6.87 billion compared to $7.51 billion expected by analysts. The shortfall due in part to revenue tailing off from last year, when YouTube views surged during the pandemic, but it also coincides with the rise of TikTok. When asked about TikTok’s growing threat to YouTube’s mobile platform, Philipp Schindler, Alphabet’s chief business officer, said the company is testing advertisements on Shorts.
YouTube’s investment in Shorts signals the platform, like other major tech companies, view TikTok as a legitimate threat to its market share. While it is still far behind Google and Meta, TikTok’s digital ad revenue is expected to top Twitter and Snapchat’s combined this year. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company was putting resources into in artificial intelligence and short form video, on Meta’s earnings call April 27. The company is also paying a conservative consulting firm to spread negative stories about TikTok.
YouTube is also investing in monetary opportunities for creators with Shorts: “If we take the creator view, we’re taking a fresh look at what it means to monetize Shorts and reward creators for their short-form videos,” Schindler said. YouTube introduced a $100 million Shorts Fund as a first step to pay creators last year.
Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a jail official who disappeared while escorting a prisoner last week in Alabama.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said a warrant was issued for the official’s arrest for permitting or assisting in an escape. Singleton said neither the inmate nor the official have been found.
The inmate, Casey Cole White, 38, was scheduled for a trial next month on a capital murder charge.
Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the facility, told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation on Friday. The two then disappeared.
“We consider both of them dangerous and in all probability both of them are armed,” U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said at a Monday press conference.
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — The search continued Monday for a missing Alabama inmate and a corrections officer who vanished after leaving a county jail, and authorities said they’ve issue a warrant for the officer for permitting or helping in the inmate’s escape.
The pair departed the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on Friday morning and have not been seen since. The inmate, Casey Cole White, 38, was scheduled for a trial next month on a capital murder charge. Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the facility, told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation.
“Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public,” U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said in a statement on Sunday. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information.
The pair are not related, the sheriff said.
The vehicle the officer and the inmate were in when they left the detention center was found at a nearby shopping center parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said they’ve obtained video that indicated the two went straight from the jail to a parking lot where Vicky White’s patrol car was found.
Casey White was already serving a prison sentence for attempted murder and burglary and is accused of stabbing a 58-year-old woman to death. He stands 6 feet, 9 inches (2.06 meters) tall and weighs about 260 pounds, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Authorities said Vicki White cited a courthouse appointment that did not exist when she left the jail with the inmate, and broke department rules by escorting the murder suspect alone.
Vicky White’s mother told WAAY that she is in shock and scared for her daughter.
“We don’t know if she was took by force or if she was voluntarily in this. But we just want her back, that’s all we want,” Pat Davis said.
The Marshals Service said people with information about Casey White’s location or Vicky White’s disappearance can call the service at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the U.S. Marshals Tip App.
