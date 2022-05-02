Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in baseball

BALTIMORE — It’s Jose Miranda time.

Miranda, one of the Twins’ top prospects, has been promoted for the first time, the move becoming official ahead of the Twins’ four-game series starting Monday night in Baltimore.

In addition, the Twins placed Miguel Sanó (knee) and Kyle Garlick (calf) on the injured list and optioned catcher José Godoy and pitcher Cole Sands to Triple-A.

In the process, the Twins trimmed their roster from 28 to 26 players as Major League Baseball rosters around the league shrink on Monday.

Miranda, the Twins’ No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline, broke out last season, hitting .344 with a .973 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A. He hit 30 home runs and drove in 94.

For his 2021 season, he was named the organization’s Minor League Player of the Year. But, Miranda, whose primary position is third base, was blocked there to begin the season by Gio Urshela and Luis Arraez on the Twins’ roster.

Lately, Miranda has been seeing more time at first base, which could be how the Twins intend to utilize him in the near future with both Sanó and Alex Kirilloff on the injured list.

Arraez lately has been playing first base, a position he had played just once in his entire professional career before last month, and Miranda, 23, adds more depth — and a right-handed power bat — to the position.

Garlick suffered a calf strain in Sunday’s game that forced him to exit early. Manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game that he “wouldn’t say it’s the most minor of occurrences.”

For Sanó, the move is not unexpected after he first injured himself celebrating last Tuesday’s walk-off win. After missing three games, he returned on Saturday but was forced out of the game early, hampered by his knee issue.

Baldelli said Sanó was supposed to see a doctor in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sunday, where the Twins were playing. Sanó was off to a slow start to his season, hitting .093 with 21 strikeouts in 65 plate appearances.

Godoy, 27, was called up on April 23 for extra coverage behind the plate while Gary Sánchez was dealing with some abdominal tightness. But with rosters shrinking and both Sánchez and Ryan Jeffers healthy, the Twins no longer need to carry an extra catcher.

Additionally, Sands, who was called up on Saturday and debuted on Sunday in his home state of Florida, was optioned back to Triple-A. Sands gave up a pair of runs in his first inning of work on Sunday before striking out the last two batters in the eighth and throwing a scoreless ninth.

In his place, the Twins recalled Moran, who debuted last season and had a 3.68 ERA for the Saints this season.