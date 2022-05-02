Connect with us

Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in baseball

Cardinals announce 13 more theme nights for 2022 at Busch Stadium
ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are among one of the most hated teams in baseball. That is according to Twitter data pulled by BetOnline.ag.

The company tracked tweets with a negative tone since Opening Day 2022.

The data pulled found the Yankees are the most hated team with 6,766 negative tweets posted about them this season. The Cardinals are the ninth most hated team with 2,335 negative tweets posted about them this season.

The least hated team is the Arizona Diamondbacks who the Cardinals recently split a series with (2-2).

Below is the top 10 most hated teams and the amount of negative tweets found by BetOnline this season.

  1. New York Yankees – 6766
  2. Los Angeles Dodgers – 5618
  3. Houston Astros – 4865
  4. Philadelphia Phillies – 3891
  5. Chicago Cubs – 3059
  6. Boston Red Sox – 2764
  7. San Francisco Giants – 2486
  8. New York Mets – 2454
  9. St. Louis Cardinals – 2335
  10. Minnesota Twins – 1710

Twins call up Jose Miranda, place Miguel Sanó on IL in flurry of moves

May 2, 2022

Twins call up Jose Miranda, place Miguel Sanó on IL in flurry of moves
BALTIMORE — It’s Jose Miranda time.

Miranda, one of the Twins’ top prospects, has been promoted for the first time, the move becoming official ahead of the Twins’ four-game series starting Monday night in Baltimore.

In addition, the Twins placed Miguel Sanó (knee) and Kyle Garlick (calf) on the injured list and optioned catcher José Godoy and pitcher Cole Sands to Triple-A.

In the process, the Twins trimmed their roster from 28 to 26 players as Major League Baseball rosters around the league shrink on Monday.

Miranda, the Twins’ No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline, broke out last season, hitting .344 with a .973 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A. He hit 30 home runs and drove in 94.

For his 2021 season, he was named the organization’s Minor League Player of the Year. But, Miranda, whose primary position is third base, was blocked there to begin the season by Gio Urshela and Luis Arraez on the Twins’ roster.

Lately, Miranda has been seeing more time at first base, which could be how the Twins intend to utilize him in the near future with both Sanó and Alex Kirilloff on the injured list.

Arraez lately has been playing first base, a position he had played just once in his entire professional career before last month, and Miranda, 23, adds more depth — and a right-handed power bat — to the position.

Garlick suffered a calf strain in Sunday’s game that forced him to exit early. Manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game that he “wouldn’t say it’s the most minor of occurrences.”

For Sanó, the move is not unexpected after he first injured himself celebrating last Tuesday’s walk-off win. After missing three games, he returned on Saturday but was forced out of the game early, hampered by his knee issue.

Baldelli said Sanó was supposed to see a doctor in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sunday, where the Twins were playing. Sanó was off to a slow start to his season, hitting .093 with 21 strikeouts in 65 plate appearances.

Godoy, 27, was called up on April 23 for extra coverage behind the plate while Gary Sánchez was dealing with some abdominal tightness. But with rosters shrinking and both Sánchez and Ryan Jeffers healthy, the Twins no longer need to carry an extra catcher.

Additionally, Sands, who was called up on Saturday and debuted on Sunday in his home state of Florida, was optioned back to Triple-A. Sands gave up a pair of runs in his first inning of work on Sunday before striking out the last two batters in the eighth and throwing a scoreless ninth.

In his place, the Twins recalled Moran, who debuted last season and had a 3.68 ERA for the Saints this season.

Area health agencies ask parents not to use homemade baby formula

May 2, 2022

Area health agencies ask parents not to use homemade baby formula
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area health agencies are asking parents not to use homemade formula to feed their babies.

Finding baby formula for many parents is a little tough right now. Shortages worldwide are also affecting U.S. store shelves.

“While we know this is a stressful time for families who are feeding their infants and children with formula, we urge everyone to REFRAIN from using homemade formulas and from purchasing or receiving breastmilk from strangers,” St. Francois County Health Center WIC said in a Facebook post.

The agency also said these formulas are “inadequate in nutrients like vitamins and minerals, and they are made with large, potentially harmful proteins. They also run the risk of being contaminated with bacteria, putting babies at risk for foodborne illness.”

Parents should also only purchase donor breastmilk from a reputable milk bank, according to the health center.

St. Francois County Health Center WIC said anyone who needs assistance should call them at 573-431-1947 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Below are some tips for parents from the health center.

  1. Shop around! Walmart, Harps, Schnucks, Save a Lot, and Mikes Market are WIC approved stores that all carry formula.
  2. Check out stores that are not WIC approved. Yes, it will be necessary to use other funds for these stores as they do NOT accept WIC, a lot of them do have formula in stock. Think Walgreens, Dollar General, Target (online), and Aldi.
  3. Check the clearance aisle!! We’ve had SEVERAL reports that Walmart’s have discounted formula in the CLEARANCE aisle!
  4. If you see a formula that is fully stocked, but it’s not the same as what’s on your eWIC card, CALL US! We can see how and if we can get that option on your card.
JK Police Public School Recruitment 2022: Apply here

May 2, 2022

JK Police Public School Recruitment 2022: Apply here
JK Police Public School Recruitment 2022: Apply here

Applications on plain paper with full bio-data affixed with passport size photograph are invited from the eligible candidates for the below mentioned posts in J&K Police Public School Bemina Srinagar on adhoc basis.

Application should reach to the office of DIG CKR Srinagar SMC Road Balgarden up to 10th of May 2022, Applications will be received w.e.f 30/04/2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 04:00 p.m.

Vacancy details of JK Police Public School Recruitment 2022:

PGT Chemistry

PGT Physics

Computer Teacher(PRT)

Science Laboratory Attendant: 02 Posts

Eligibility criteria:

PGT Chemistry: MSc Chemistry with B.Ed.

PGT Physics: MSc Physic with B.Ed.

Computer Teacher(PRT): MCA with B.Ed.

Science Laboratory Attendant: 10+2 (with Science background having basic computer knowledge)

Salary:

PGT Chemistry: Rs.15,000 Per month.

PGT Physics: Rs.15,000 Per month.

Computer Teacher(PRT): Rs.12,500 Per month.

Science Laboratory Attendant: Rs.5,000 Per month.

How to Apply for JK Police Public School Recruitment 2022:

Application should reach to the office of DIG CKR Srinagar SMC Road Balgarden up to 10th of May 2022, Applications will be received w.e.f 30/04/2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 04:00 p.m.

Note: Selection will be purely on interview basis.

For further details contact:

Address: J&K Police Public School, Bemina, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir 190018.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 0194-2455064

Website:

The post JK Police Public School Recruitment 2022: Apply here appeared first on JK Breaking News.

