Cocoa Prices Set to Surge
It’s been more than a year since we’ve discussed the cocoa futures market in any depth. Last February we discussing the seismic changes in the Ivory Coast’s political landscape and the paradigm shift in cocoa farming practices this would facilitate. African politics being what they are, it should come as no surprise that two years later there’s been less hope and change than was originally sold to the country’s people. The result may cost First World cocoa consumers a pretty penny in 2014.
Politically, the situation revolves around the Ivory Coast’s freely elected President, Alassane Ouattara’s handling of war crimes committed during the previous regime’s rule up to and including the 2011 election. Ouattara received nearly unanimous international support during his campaign, which focused on literally, bringing the average Ivorian out of the Stone Age. Outtara’s who was educated here in the U.S. at Drexel and the University of Pennsylvania rose to deputy head of the International Monetary Fund. He parlayed these connections into a platform based on modernizing a country that had been under the dictatorial rule of Laurent Gbagbo for more than a decade.
The current headline dispute is a jurisdiction issue between the International Criminal Courts and Outtara’s desire for domestic prosecution. However, the real source of conflict lies in the fact that supporters of both Gbagbo and Outtara committed war crimes. The International Criminal Court sees war crimes as war crimes regardless of the current regime in power. Outtara has been willing to give up his former adversaries but has not only protected his own from international prosecution, he has promoted some of his closest henchman to positions of power within the current political system thus raising trust issues among the already wary indigenous population.
This leads us to the cocoa futures market itself. Some of Outtara’s plans to rebuild his nation are being implemented. Cocoa prices are more fairly determined than before. Minimum payments are more in line with global market prices and the infrastructure is doing a better job processing and shipping it. Overall, modern agronomy practices along with increased foreign direct investment will push cocoa prices lower over time as the market simply becomes more efficient.
Expectations of lower prices appear to have gotten ahead of the reality of African politics. Commercial traders began selling cocoa futures in earnest late last summer and continued to sell until early this year. Commercial traders set a new net short record of nearly 100,000 contracts in late December and tested that number again in early February as the Ivory Coast geared up for a bountiful mid-harvest (cocoa is harvested twice annually). While the harvest has progressed as expected, the waning hope and change ushered in by Ouattara’s western leadership style is being replaced uncertainty and hoarding of the current harvest.
This sets the stage for a rare and potentially volatile market situation. In spite of record commercial selling, the cocoa market has rallied another 10%. Most importantly, we’re seeing the market consolidate above $2,900 per ton. Commercial traders have been actively re-purchasing their short hedges since the February lows and have now been buyers for six straight weeks. It is a rare occurrence when the commercial traders as a group decide that they’re wrong. Repurchasing their net short position at these heightened levels could cause the cocoa futures market to surge above its recent highs of $3,039 per ton. There’s an old rule in technical analysis that says, “consolidation equals continuation.” This could easily cause cocoa futures to rise above $3,300 per ton before the main harvest between September and October.
5 Ways to Find Apartments for Rent
Finding the right apartment or home to rent can be difficult and stressful. You can be competing with many others for a quality unit in a prime location.
The secret, real estate brokers say, is to plan ahead. Often renters will wait until the last minute to look for another apartment. However, when renters are in a hurry they tend to take apartments they don’t really want.
Here are a few tips for finding the best rental homes and apartments in your area.
1. Start your search 60 days before your move
The best rentals, in terms of price, location and amenities, go earlier in the month, so don’t wait until midmonth to look for a new place to live, Macon says. It’s best to start searching 60 days before you need to move, especially if you are looking for a rental property where there isn’t as much available.
The second and third weekends of the month tend to be the busiest. If you start your search the first weekend of the month, there will be less competition and the best properties will still be available.
2. Search for rental listings online
About 90% of renters will start apartment hunting on the web. Looking online is a good way to start your search. You can get a sense of pricing and apartment amenities. However, if you’re moving to a new city, apartment rental sites won’t tell you enough about neighborhoods and the local amenities of each, such as public transportation or grocery stores.
3. Use a real estate broker
In most cases, real estate brokers are available to help renters find properties free of charge. The key is to find a broker who specializes in rental properties, not home sales.
If you’re looking in areas where there is generally tight competition for apartments, you’ll want to talk with a number of real estate agents before committing to one because different agents have different relationships with different buildings. Make sure you are talking with an agent who has access to the apartment buildings in neighborhoods where you want to rent.
4. Don’t be fooled by scams
Be aware of online scams, particularly ads on Craigslist that require you to provide your credit card to pay a deposit fee to be shown the apartment. No one should require a deposit to show you an apartment.
Also, be careful if you are renting an apartment directly from a private person because you will be giving a total stranger your Social Security number and your bank account information, and they will likely run a credit check on you. It’s safer to work with a licensed and bonded real estate broker.
5. Consider roommates
If you’re considering sharing an apartment, make sure you know who your roommates will be and consider asking the landlord for separate leases. If you have a joint lease and the rent is $2,000 a month, you are liable for the entire amount if your roommates don’t pay their share, Macon says. But if you have a separate lease, you’re liable only for your portion of the rent.
Don’t be afraid to ask for references if you don’t know your roommates. You can also use social media – LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook – to find out more about them.
The Wealth Creation Formula – Creating Income
I have been a student of the wealth creation formula for two years. This program has helped me quit my job, increase my income, and has helped me invest in income-producing assets. The Wealth Creation Formula is your key to financial independence. The middle class is dead. Millionaire status is the new middle class. Regardless of where you live unless you take control of your income and finance, you will struggle.
Commit to creating wealth for you, your family, and your community. Being rich does have its advantages. Don’t you want those advantages? To become rich and wealthy you need to have income. Income is your key to wealth creation. Now you have probably been taught to save your money, pay off your debts, and live on a budget. Although these help you on your way to wealth. Income is the only way to help you graduate from the middle class.
Income is King
The most important step in the Wealth Creation Formula is creating income. Income is King and without income, you will fail financially. It’s that simple. How important is income? There are countless stories of professional athletes who have become broke, filing bankruptcies, and working regular jobs after retirement. Of course, their bad spending habits, bad investments, and poor money management have led to their financial downfall.
But the one key that most people miss is that once those professional athletes retire they do not produce those million dollar checks anymore. Their professional careers are over and they stop producing that income. Regardless. if they lived a lush lifestyle if they still had that big payday they would be OK.
Once the income especially those million dollar contracts dry up they are in trouble. They still have to produce income after their careers are over. According to Sports Illustrated, after only 2 years of retirement, 78 percent of NFL players were either broke or struggling financially. Within 5 years of retirement, 60 percent of NBA players are broke. When you have expenses and no income to match it the only result is going broke.
Start Where You Are
Income is your source of wealth. Your job or business is the key. Whether you like what you do or not it is producing income. Furthermore, if you are making money there is a chance to create more of it. What I love about the Wealth Creation Formula is that it gives you a blueprint that can be applied to any profession, career, or job.
The best place to start is where you are now. You have a source now it’s time to milk it before it dries up. Your job or your business brings in money. Your next step is to increase your income flow. I will teach you how to do that in the next lesson. For those of you without an income. Go create one now.
Creating Income
If you have a job or a business look for ways to create more income form that flow. If you are unemployed, well you need to get some money. Go get a job, sell some stuff online, go to the streets and beg. You have to get an income flow. You will not get rich without earning money. The question is what can you do now to earn money?
Learn how to create income. You have strengths and a skill set that can get you paid. But you have to learn how to develop it. Your job trained you on how to be employed. Thus you perform their duties and you earn money. With that being said now it’s time for you to learn more to earn more.
The Omega Ratio – A Better Investment Performance Benchmark
Investors typically use performance benchmarks like the Sharpe Ratio or the Sortino Ratio to rank mutual funds, ETFs, and index trackers. However, these common performance benchmarks have several drawbacks and can often be very misleading. The Omega Ratio addresses these shortcomings and delivers a far more sophisticated method of ranking investments.
The Sharpe Ratio originated in the 1960s and is also known as the reward-to-risk ratio. It’s the effective return of a fund divided by its standard deviation, and its primary advantage is that it is widely given in fund data sheets. The standard deviation is employed by the Sharpe Ratio as a proxy for risk. However, this is misleading for several very important reasons.
Firstly, standard deviation assumes that investment returns are normally distributed. In other words, the returns have the classic bell-shape. For many investment vehicles, this is not necessarily the case. Hedge funds and other investments often display skew and kurtosis in their returns. Skew and kurtosis are mathematical terms that indicate wider (or narrower) or taller (or shorter) distributions than that typical of a normal distribution.
Secondly, most investors think of risk as the probability of making a loss – in other words the size of the left-hand side of the distribution. This is not what is represented by the standard deviation, which merely indicates how widely dispersed investment returns around the mean are. By discarding information from the empirical returns distribution, standard deviation does not adequately represent the risk of making extreme losses.
Thirdly, the standard deviation penalizes variation above the mean and variation below the mean equally. However, most investors only worry about variation below the mean, but positively encourage variation above the mean. This point is partly address in the Sortino Ratio, which is similar to the Sharpe Ratio but only penalizes downside deviation.
Finally, the historical average is used to represent the expected return. This again is misleading because the average gives equal weighting to returns in the far past and returns in the recent past. The later are a better indication of future performance than the former.
The Omega Ratio was developed to address the failures of the Sharpe Ratio. The Omega Ratio is defined as the area of the returns distribution above a threshold divided by the area of a returns distribution below a threshold. In other words, it’s the probability-weighed upside divided by the probability-weighted downside (with a higher value being better than a lower value). This definition elegantly captures all the critical information in the returns distribution, and more importantly adequately describes the risk of making extreme losses.
However, an investment with a high Omega Ratio can be more volatile than an investment with a high Sharpe Ratio.
Both the Sharpe Ratio and Omega Ratio can be easily calculated using tools like spreadsheets or other math packages.
