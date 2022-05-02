Colizeum Announces The $ZEUM Token Generation Event for May 4th

Zug, Switzerland, 2nd May, 2022, Chainwire

Colizeum is pleased to announce the upcoming $ZEUM Token Generation Event on May 4th, 2022, at 04:00 am UTC in centralized and decentralized exchanges, ensuring everyone has fair access to the token launch.

The TGE will kick off across various centralized – Gate.io – and decentralized – Uniswap and PancakeSwap – trading platforms. Token holders will be able to stake $ZEUM on Vault.inc from day one. Stake Pool – 18’000’000 $ZEUMs.

Colizeum has completed IDO events through TrustPad, Infinite Launch, Gamestarter, and MetaLaunch. All crypto investors, game developers, and blockchain gaming enthusiasts are encouraged to mark May 4th on their calendar!

Colizeum is here to shake up more than $116 billion worth of the mobile gaming industry, providing a solution for all game developers to integrate the best blockchain monetization methods into any game quickly. The Colizeum Software Development Kit (SDK) is a frictionless shortcut for mobile game developers to swiftly implement tokenized game modes and Play-To-Earn economy without prior knowledge of blockchain development.

Five games have already been onboarded to Colizeum’s Game Store, with “Dystopia: Contest of Heroes” the first game to implement SDK. The game has received the “Best Strategy Game of 2020” award by Huawei AppGallery and reached 1,000,000 players. The blockchain version “DYSTOPIA: Battle Arena” will bring the game to the next level, turning in-game assets into NFTs. Dystopia: Battle Arena NFTs will be available on Colizeum.com in May 2022.

PoliPong – previously featured on the App Store as a Best New Game & Editors’ Choice will implement the Colizeum SDK shortly, with other games to follow.

In addition, the team welcomed DOTA legend Wusheng (Sheng Wu) to its ranks to strengthen its appeal in the gaming industry. A new major partnership deal will be announced soon

Colizeum is much more than a technological tool kit – it’s a unified economy that allows game developers to focus on their game rather than worry about monetization. Game developers can add blockchain monetization layers to traditional monetization (in-app ads, in-app purchases) or build blockchain-only games and even metaverses. Coexistence with traditional monetization tactics and economics allows for the diversification and multiplication of monetization. In addition, the Colizeum ecosystem provides an extra alternative for developers to tap into a broader audience — finally monetizing Tier 3 markets.

Unlike many other projects, Colizeum has gone a long way in its development phase, and the beta of the full SDK will be released in June 2022. The first services for the SDK (staking, NFT minting) are completed. The bridge between ERC20 and BSC network is deployed on Anyswap.

Players looking to earn from playing will need a Player Card. Colizeum Player Cards are split into two types: The Elite NFTs & The Gladiators NFTs. Elite Player Cards consist of 5,000 single edition NFTs whose owners will be the only ones who will be able to mint all other Player Cards — The Gladiator Player Cards. NFT holders receive a never-before-seen utility to access all games published on the Colizeum platform and earn from playing games.

The strong contributor support confirms the vision of the Colizeum team and how they aim to establish an interoperable environment with traditional mobile app stores to enhance the appeal of blockchain gaming.

Major contributors include Tokenomik, TPS, Genblock Capital, Axia8 Ventures, Deribit, SevenX Ventures, LD Capital, Momentum6, X21, AU21 Capital, etc.

$ZEUM Staking Rewards From Day One

On the day of the $ZEUM TGE event on May 4th starting from 04:00 am UTC, everyone will be able to stake their $ZEUM tokens on Vault.inc. Staking can be a great way to put your $ZEUM tokens to work for you and generate a passive income while holding onto the investment for the long haul.

Colizeum has allocated 18’000’000 $ZEUM tokens for staking rewards. However, the staking reward APY is dynamic. Here’s an example:

If there is only one person who stakes, he reaps all the rewards from the chosen staking pool. As the amount of stakers increases, the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) decreases. To maximize your rewards, it’s better to start staking from the very beginning.

Liquidity Pool staking produces 4x higher APY than single-sided staking pool, which makes for an appealing option for long-term holders and supporters.

Appreciating loyalty to the Colizeum project, $ZEUM stakers will receive much more than great returns from staking. Each staker will automatically be enlisted for:

– Surprise additional $ZEUM token airdrops.

– Colizeum partner token airdrops.

– Colizeum & its partner NFT drop whitelist spots.

– Higher-income rate from playing games on Colizeum Game Store

– Exclusive in-game quests & rewards from partner games.

Furthermore, there will be two types of staking pools:

1. Single-sided staking pool (ERC20 & BSC).

2. Liquidity pool staking pool:

BSC $ZEUM staked tokens will provide a liquidity pool for PancakeSwap.

ERC20 $ZEUM staked tokens will provide a liquidity pool for Uniswap.

Each staking pool’s minimum lockup period is 6 months, and the maximum is 12 months. The longer you keep your $ZEUM tokens locked up, the larger your part of the pool and, as a result, your rewards.

