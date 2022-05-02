Connect with us

Blockchain

Colizeum Announces The $ZEUM Token Generation Event for May 4th

2 mins ago

Colizeum Announces The $ZEUM Token Generation Event for May 4th
Zug, Switzerland, 2nd May, 2022, Chainwire

Colizeum is pleased to announce the upcoming $ZEUM Token Generation Event on May 4th, 2022, at 04:00 am UTC  in centralized and decentralized exchanges, ensuring everyone has fair access to the token launch.

The TGE will kick off across various centralized – Gate.io – and decentralized – Uniswap and PancakeSwap – trading platforms. Token holders will be able to stake $ZEUM on Vault.inc from day one. Stake Pool – 18’000’000 $ZEUMs.

Colizeum has completed IDO events through TrustPad, Infinite Launch, Gamestarter, and MetaLaunch. All crypto investors, game developers, and blockchain gaming enthusiasts are encouraged to mark May 4th on their calendar!

Colizeum is here to shake up more than $116 billion worth of the mobile gaming industry, providing a solution for all game developers to integrate the best blockchain monetization methods into any game quickly. The Colizeum Software Development Kit (SDK) is a frictionless shortcut for mobile game developers to swiftly implement tokenized game modes and Play-To-Earn economy without prior knowledge of blockchain development. 

Five games have already been onboarded to Colizeum’s Game Store, with “Dystopia: Contest of Heroes” the first game to implement SDK. The game has received the “Best Strategy Game of 2020” award by Huawei AppGallery and reached 1,000,000 players. The blockchain version “DYSTOPIA: Battle Arena” will bring the game to the next level, turning in-game assets into NFTs. Dystopia: Battle Arena NFTs will be available on Colizeum.com in May 2022. 

PoliPong – previously featured on the App Store as a Best New Game & Editors’ Choice will implement the Colizeum SDK shortly, with other games to follow. 

In addition, the team welcomed DOTA legend Wusheng (Sheng Wu) to its ranks to strengthen its appeal in the gaming industry. A new major partnership deal will be announced soon

Colizeum is much more than a technological tool kit – it’s a unified economy that allows game developers to focus on their game rather than worry about monetization. Game developers can add blockchain monetization layers to traditional monetization (in-app ads, in-app purchases) or build blockchain-only games and even metaverses. Coexistence with traditional monetization tactics and economics allows for the diversification and multiplication of monetization. In addition, the Colizeum ecosystem provides an extra alternative for developers to tap into a broader audience — finally monetizing Tier 3 markets.

Unlike many other projects, Colizeum has gone a long way in its development phase, and the beta of the full SDK will be released in June 2022. The first services for the SDK (staking, NFT minting) are completed. The bridge between ERC20 and BSC network is deployed on Anyswap. 

Players looking to earn from playing will need a Player Card. Colizeum Player Cards are split into two types: The Elite NFTs & The Gladiators NFTs. Elite Player Cards consist of 5,000 single edition NFTs whose owners will be the only ones who will be able to mint all other Player Cards — The Gladiator Player Cards. NFT holders receive a never-before-seen utility to access all games published on the Colizeum platform and earn from playing games. 

The strong contributor support confirms the vision of the Colizeum team and how they aim to establish an interoperable environment with traditional mobile app stores to enhance the appeal of blockchain gaming. 

Major contributors include Tokenomik, TPS, Genblock Capital, Axia8 Ventures, Deribit, SevenX Ventures, LD Capital, Momentum6, X21, AU21 Capital, etc.

$ZEUM Staking Rewards From Day One 

On the day of the $ZEUM TGE event on May 4th starting from 04:00 am UTC, everyone will be able to stake their $ZEUM tokens on Vault.inc. Staking can be a great way to put your $ZEUM tokens to work for you and generate a passive income while holding onto the investment for the long haul.

Colizeum has allocated 18’000’000 $ZEUM tokens for staking rewards. However, the staking reward APY is dynamic.  Here’s an example:

If there is only one person who stakes, he reaps all the rewards from the chosen staking pool. As the amount of stakers increases, the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) decreases. To maximize your rewards, it’s better to start staking from the very beginning.

Liquidity Pool staking produces 4x higher APY than single-sided staking pool, which makes for an appealing option for long-term holders and supporters. 

Appreciating loyalty to the Colizeum project, $ZEUM stakers will receive much more than great returns from staking. Each staker will automatically be enlisted for:

– Surprise additional $ZEUM token airdrops.

– Colizeum partner token airdrops.

– Colizeum & its partner NFT drop whitelist spots.

– Higher-income rate from playing games on Colizeum Game Store

– Exclusive in-game quests & rewards from partner games.

Furthermore, there will be two types of staking pools:

1. Single-sided staking pool (ERC20 & BSC).

2. Liquidity pool staking pool:

BSC $ZEUM staked tokens will provide a liquidity pool for PancakeSwap.

ERC20 $ZEUM staked tokens will provide a liquidity pool for Uniswap.

Each staking pool’s minimum lockup period is 6 months, and the maximum is 12 months. The longer you keep your $ZEUM tokens locked up, the larger your part of the pool and, as a result, your rewards.

Blockchain

Current DeFi Market Goes Down as TVL Drops Below $200B

33 mins ago

May 2, 2022

Current DeFi Market Goes Down as TVL Drops Below $200B
Editors News
  • Curve, an Ethereum-based DeX liquidity pool,  dominates by 7.98% with its TVL.  
  • Average monthly revenue raised by DeFi protocols in April 2022 is $159.24M.

The DeFi market surged in the summer of 2020. By late May 2020, its total value locked (TVL) rose up to a billion and the sector continued to gain momentum. New projects flocked into the sector and diverted the attention of investors towards DeFi.  According to statistics, the TVL in DeFi protocols was recorded at $203.01 billion on Saturday, and today, at the time of writing, it was recorded as $199.32 billion and this indicates a loss of 18%.

Ethereum’s smart contracts opened the gateway into the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. MakerDAO, an Ethereum-based crypto project, is the pioneer for every DeFi project. It was launched in 2015 which allowed users to generate DAI, a dollar-pegged stablecoin, from the ether. Lending, borrowing, and staking protocols became a major part of the sector. Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) aided DeFi in establishing an open financial market in the crypto world.

DeFi’s Underperformance

DeFi protocols constructed on the Ethereum blockchain dominate the market by holding, at the time of writing, $142.84 billion in its TVL which accounts for 57% of the total. Curve Finance, its native DEX liquidity protocol, lost 11.64% in the last 30 days-TVL and now stands at $19.94 billion. Terra-based DeFi protocols are the straight contenders, locking in $31.73 billion. Its native Anchor protocol which is the only DeFi protocol in the top 5 gained 2.19% and holds $19.55 billion in its TVL.

In March 2022, the average monthly revenue made by the DeFi protocols was $171.39 million and it decreased by 7.089% to $159.24 million in April. Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have also stepped down in terms of volume traded. So far, the maximum peak of $200.45 billion was attained in November 2021. Last month, it fell below $92.18 billion. According to DeFi analytics, Uniswap (v3) held the maximum share of volume of  $39.02 billion, followed by other DEXs such as Pancake Swap ($13.27 billion), Uniswap (v2) with $13.27 billion, and Dodo with $5.85 billion.

Blockchain

Manta Network Joins Forces With Web3 Consortium To Advance Zero-Knowledge Technology

2 hours ago

May 2, 2022

Manta Network Joins Forces With Web3 Consortium To Advance Zero-Knowledge Technology
Blockchain technology, albeit disruptive, has a few lingering problems that are holding it back from achieving mass adoption. Legacy blockchain networks often face criticism for their lack of scalability, interoperability, and slow throughput rates. While some progress has been made in these areas, a lack of privacy has emerged as another critical concern that needs to be addressed rapidly.

Thanks to the rapid advancement in technology, Zero-Knowledge (ZK) has emerged as a potential solution to all the problems that currently inhibit the blockchain industry. Since ZK is a relatively recent introduction, most of the blockchain universe isn’t fully aware of its potential. Realizing this, 22 Web3 and ZK companies recently formed a coalition to advance zero-knowledge to support scalability and mainstream adoption of Web3 through the ZPrize competition.

In this context, Manta Network, the Polkadot-based plug-and-play privacy protocol for Web3 and one of the core sponsors of the ZPrize competition, has announced that it is joining forces with Mina Protocol to sponsor ZPrize’s “Open Division” competition.

Manta Network and Mina Protocol will award the prize to projects that focus on maximizing throughput and minimizing latency of operations on client-type devices and blockchain-based Virtual Machines (VMs), specifically the WebAssembly (WASM) runtime. Along with sponsoring the Open Division event, both Manta and Mina teams will collaborate to solve the multi-scalar multiplication (MSM) and number-theoretic transform (NTT) operations, which are prerequisites ZK computations.

Shoumo Chu, a Manta Network Co-founder and Core Contributor, clarifies, “We have chosen to be the architect and sponsors in the open division because we truly care about WASM ZKP performance. We view the WASM ZKP performance as the ‘last mile problem’ for mass ZKP adoption. In order to get massive ZKP and privacy adoption, we have to get ZKP prover integration with popular wallets, and having improved WASM, prover performance is the way forward.”

Competition To Accelerate Zero-Knowledge Development

The ZPrize competition is an open-to-all competition with $7 million in awards to raise awareness and accelerate the advancement of Zero-Knowledge technology to facilitate a wide range of use cases. There are several categories in the ZPrize competition, each catering to different aspects of advancing Zero-Knowledge technology.

Several companies, funds, and foundations are sponsoring the ZPrize competition. These organizations include 0xPARC, Aleo, The Algorand Foundation, Aztec Protocol, Anoma, CoreWeave, Celo, DZK, Ethereum Foundation, Espresso Systems, Findora, Harmony One, Manta Network, Kora, Mina Protocol, Polychain Capital, Polkadot Pioneers Prize, Polygon, RISC0, Trapdoor Tech, and Zero Knowledge Validator.

In this competition, participants will build open-source projects that benefit the blockchain world as a whole while competing for cash prizes. The primary goal of the ZPrize competition is to increase awareness of zero-knowledge cryptography’s potential while improving the performance of key general algorithms and increasing the diversity and availability of low-level libraries for cryptographic proofs.

According to Alex Pruden, the COO of Aleo & Founder of the ZPrize initiative, “The sponsors of ZPrize not only represent an industry but a united community of believers in this technology. We share a collective desire to turn these exciting academic ideas into a deployed reality. With the ZPrize, we’re advancing the state-of-the-art to form the bricks of the technological foundation that will scale and secure the next-generation web.”

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Makes Minor Gains Amid Recent Downfall

2 hours ago

May 2, 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Regains $40K Level Amid Recent Plummet
  • There is immediate support at around $38,400 on the downside.
  • Negative momentum grew after the Bitcoin price breached the $39,000 support level.

This has been a rough six months for Bitcoin, which has hurt most altcoins. Bitcoin has been dragging the whole market into a downward spiral despite occasional gains. The last 30 days have shown this to be the case.

Bears Continue to Dominate

Negative momentum grew after the Bitcoin price breached the $39,000 support level. BTC even fell below the $38,000 mark and ended the day below the 100-hour SMA, which measures price movement on a rolling basis.

BTC/USDT: Source: TradingView

The support level of $37,500 was breached. At $37,399, the price decreased, from which it has since corrected upwards. The resistance levels of $38,000 and $38,200 were violated. On the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair, there was also a break over a crucial negative trend line with resistance above $38,000.

Despite the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement barrier being breached, Bitcoin’s price rose from the $40,349 swing high to the $37,399 low. The 38,800-dollar mark and the 100-hourly simple moving average are posing new challenges. Famous analyst Crypto Rover tweeted about how crucial this week will be about bitcoin and even mentioned prices going bullish in his previous tweet.

Fib retracement level of crucial slide from $40,349 swing high to $37,399 low is also within the $38,800 zone to operate as a barrier. Next, the $39,000 level might serve as a significant barrier. As long as it closes over $39,000, we might see a considerable rise.

This might be the beginning of a new downtrend for bitcoin if it fails to overcome the $39,000 barrier level. There is immediate support at around $38,400 on the downside. The $38,000 level is the next significant support level. The price might fall to $37,500 if it breaks through the $38,000 support zone. At this point, any more losses could necessitate testing the support at $36,400.

