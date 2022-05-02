News
Column: Marcus Stroman outduels Corbin Burnes to earn his 1st Chicago Cubs victory in style
Contact-free baseball has been fingered by many as the death knell for the sport, so the deep thinkers at MLB are constantly spitballing to find a solution to the vexing problem.
But once in a while comes a pitching duel that proves the game can be just as interesting without a ton of action. Sunday’s intriguing matchup between the Chicago Cubs’ Marcus Stroman and Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes was one of those duels.
Burnes looked untouchable retiring the first 13 batters he faced, while Stroman knew he had to keep the Brewers at bay to have any shot at winning his first game in a Cubs uniform.
Patrick Wisdom’s fifth-inning solo home run off Burnes gave Stroman all the support he needed on his 31st birthday. The Cubs starter dominated over seven scoreless innings in a 2-0 win before 35,137 at American Family Field.
Burnes’ brilliance was a challenge that Stroman had no choice but to match.
“That guy is incredible, man,” Stroman said. “It’s one of the very few pitchers I watch video on and really dive into on his stuff, his sequencing, his tunneling. He’s incredible with his pitch mix. Any time you’re going up again that guy you know you’re going to have to bring your ‘A’ game.”
Stroman did just that.
He allowed two hits over seven innings, retiring the last 14 batters he faced as the Cubs avoided a sweep and won for only the third time in their last 12 games.
“I told (a reporter) he was going to pitch good on his birthday, right?” manager David Ross said of Stroman. “I didn’t know I was that (prescient). He threw really good. I think that’s the version of him that he expects.”
Burnes struck out 10 in seven innings, allowing four hits and a walk.
The Cubs barely made contact off Burnes until Wisdom came to the plate with one out in the fifth. They had 15 swings-and-misses and looked at 10 called strikes, putting only six balls in play. Cubs hitters struck out 12 times Sunday, one day after a 15-strikeout performance.
But Wisdom hit an arching home run on a 96 mph sinker to shift the momentum. The Cubs added another run in the sixth on a two-out infield hit against the shift by Alfonso Rivas and an RBI double on an 0-2 curve by Seiya Suzuki.
Reliever David Roberston replaced Rowan Wick with the tying runs on and two out in the eighth and struck out Jace Peterson on a knuckle-curve to get out of the inning. Robertson returned to throw a scoreless ninth for his fifth save in as many opportunities.
Ross still won’t name Robertson the closer, though the reliever is getting the most opportunities. Closer 1-A, perhaps?
“That’s my job, to be that tough guy you’ve got to battle with in the ninth,” Robertson said. “Or eighth. It doesn’t matter to me.”
Labels are irrelevant right now, though the Cubs definitely needed a proverbial stopper Sunday after allowing a combined 20 runs the previous two nights.
Stroman was a stopper’s stopper. He induced double-play grounders to get out of the first two innings, and wasn’t threatened after the third.
“I want that to be the standard,” he said of his outing. “That’s how I feel good. I’m the toughest critic on myself.”
Stroman entered Sunday’s game with an 0-3 record and 6.98 ERA despite two decent starts in four outings.
“What I’ve experienced from former teammates and just my short time managing is that guys that come into a new environment with big contracts, you put a little pressure on yourself early on,” Ross said. “You try a little bit harder. You want things to work out.
“Jon (Lester) did that I think in his first year here. You want these guys to just settle in. It’ll happen. … (Stroman is) a really confident young man and believes in himself, and wants to do good for the group.”
Lester’s first month in Chicago gave no indication of what was in store the rest of his Cubs career. After signing a six-year, $155 million deal in late 2014, Lester went 2-2 with a 6.23 ERA in his first four starts in ’15.
“I’m a believer in the length of the season and know he is going to keep getting better with good health,” former Cubs manager Joe Maddon said after Lester’s early struggles. “It’s just him getting more comfortable.”
Lester then threw seven shutout innings against the Brewers on May 1, 2015, seven years to the date of Stroman’s outing.
Stroman doesn’t have the weight of the world on his shoulders like Lester did that season. Sure, the three-year, $71 million deal he signed on the eve of the lockout was a significant move by Cubs President Jed Hoyer, but no one was asking Stroman to be the face of a rebuild that’s not labeled a rebuild.
And since the Cubs aren’t expected to contend this season, Stroman mostly was brought in to help a team transition to 2023 and ’24, assuming he doesn’t exercise an opt-out clause after his second season.
Things turned out just fine for Lester, who went 77-44 as a Cub, won a World Series and generally is regarded as the best free-agent signing in franchise history. If Stroman can accomplish half of what Lester did in Chicago, the deal will have been worth it.
“Some guys start fast and finish terrible,” Lester said in April 2015. “And other guys start slow and finish good. I’d rather be the (latter). That’s what you play for — the end of the year.”
Stroman wasn’t worried about his statistics, so getting his first Cubs victory wasn’t that big of a deal to him.
“I’m just really in love with the process,” he said. “I’m going to be here forever, regardless, competing every fifth day.”
Well, three years isn’t forever.
But it’s the thought that counts.
Five Gators sign with NFL teams as unrestricted free agents
A relatively quiet NFL Draft for the University of Florida became busy during the hours after the three-day seven-round affair ended.
Five Gators reached agreements as unrestricted free agents: linebacker Jeremiah Moon with the Baltimore Ravens; running back Malik Davis with the Dallas Cowboys; offensive tackle Jean Delance with the Chicago Bears; and defensive tackles Antonio Valentino and Tyrone Truesdell with the New York Giants.
Three Gators were drafted, the fewest since two players were selected in 2012. But cornerback Kaiir Elam, defensive lineman Zachary Carter and running back Dameon Pierce each landed in favorable situations.
Elam was selected at No. 23 during the first round by the Buffalo Bills, giving Florida at least one first-round pick during nine of the past 10 drafts. The AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals picked Carter in the third round at No. 95, looking to build the defensive front of a Super Bowl team. Pierce went early in the fourth round, at No. 107, to a franchise coming off a 4-13 season and seeking playmakers.
Given their draft status, the three players will be given long-term contracts and ample opportunity.
Meanwhile, Moon and his fellow UDFAs will have to earn their keep.
Moon offers size (6-5, 249) and athleticism, along with lots of experience after having appeared in at least one game during a six-season stretch (2016-2021). During that time he recorded 151 total tackles, with 14 for loss (8 sacks) and had 4 passes defended.
Moon often made an impact when on the field but battled an array of injuries.
Davis had to overcome injury himself after a fast start to his college career. He rushed for 526 yards in 2017 during seven games as a first-year player but suffered a torn ACL during a 42-7 loss to Georgia. The next season he broke his foot.
When healthy, the 5-foot-10, 207-pound Tampa product was an effective runner and talented pass catcher, highlighted by 100 receiving yards during a 2020 win against Georgia. Davis rushed for 1,470 yards with 8 touchdowns and caught 70 passes for 726 yards and 2 scores during his career.
At the team’s Pro Day March 28, he recorded a vertical leap of 39½ inches and a 10-foot-7 broad jump but ran just 4.71 in the 40-yard dash.
Delance flashed athletic ability himself as representatives of 28 teams looked on five weeks ago. The 6-foot-5, 307-pound Texas native was nicked up much of his Florida career yet still started three seasons at right tackle.
Delance’s inconsistent play led coaches to seek a replacement at times, but no one could unseat the former University of Texas transfer.
Valentino and Truesdell were graduate transfers last season.
The personable Valentino became a team spokesman and solid contributor. The 6-foot-2, 312-pound Penn State transfer recorded 23 tackles with 3 for loss (1 sack) for the Gators after he appeared in 40 games for the Nittany Lions, tallying 51 tackles, 12½ for a loss (6 sacks).
Truesdell, who arrived from Auburn, recorded just 12 tackles during 13 games.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
Here’s tech gear to consider for Mother’s Day or Father’s Day gift giving
With Mother’s Day coming up and Father’s Day not far off, you may be in search of elegant, innovative tech gear appropriate for gift giving.
I’ve tried and mostly liked the following.
Eco-friendly laptop. Sub-$1,000 Windows laptops usually aren’t very interesting, but Acer’s Aspire Vero is an exception. Costing between $699.99 and $899.99 depending on how it’s configured, the laptop has an appealing design and is made with the environment in mind.
Roughly 30 percent of the materials used to build the laptop are “post-consumer recycled” plastics, Acer boasts. The keycaps are 50 percent PCR.
The maker is so proud of this that it has engraved the words “post consumer recycled” into the right-hand palm rest, among other phrases etched onto various portions of the PC. Groovy or garish? You decide.
I like the Vero’s looks, overall. The laptop is light gray with flecks of bright yellow and dark gray that would draw attention at a coffee shop. There’s no paint on this thing.
The Vero is a bit of a beast, but that is to be expected for a low-cost 15-incher (we’re not in ultralight territory here).
The keys feel great (and are illuminated). The 16:9, 1920 x 1080 display isn’t anything special, but it is much like the one on my employer-issued Lenovo ThinkPad for getting a ton of work done.
I wish the sole USB-C port could be used for charging (I have to rely on the clunky, non-standard power adapter Acer provides), but that port works fine for data transfer and hooking up external displays. The laptop also has a trio of USB-A ports, plus an HDMI port, an Ethernet port and an audio jack.
Battery life isn’t amazing, but you’ll likely be plugged into power most of the time anyway.
Specs include an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor along with 8 or 16 GB of memory and 256 or 512 GB of storage, depending on config. Not bad, for the money.
Charging pads and stands. Nomad is a brand that consistently catches my eye because of its elegant, well constructed phone-charging devices. It has something for everyone.
The company has exploited the magnetic-charging MagSafe capability built into recent-model 12-series and 13-series Apple iPhone handsets with a variety of pads and stands. Some are designed to accommodate Apple’s MagSafe charging puck (which you purchase separately) and others have a puck built in.
Nomad’s newest offerings in this vein are the $99.95 Base One and the $149.95 Base One Max — the latter is also an Apple Watch charger, as shown below.
Nomad also has options for users of Android phones and older iPhones. These include the $99.95 Base Station Stand, which will accommodate any phone that supports Qi wireless charging, and the $119.95 Base Station, which not only Qi-charges two phones but has one USB-C port and one USB-A port for wired charging — meaning you can juice up four devices at the same time.
With most of these products you have to supply your own USB-C wall charger — or to purchase one from Nomad.
Reserves rally Lynx past Las Vegas in final preseason tune-up
With roster cutdowns coming later this week, Rennia Davis and Yvonne Turner made strong statements Sunday.
Along with Crystal Dangerfield in her first game since rejoining the team Friday, the trio came off the bench to combine for all but two points in a late 20-3 Lynx run that led to an 89-86 win over Las Vegas.
Turner finished with a team-high 15 points and Davis had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Hannah Sjerven, a Rogers native who was the team’s third-round pick this year, scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds, mostly in the final frame.
“Every second counts, every day is a blessing to be here at training camp, to have coach (Cheryl) Reeve have that faith in me to still think I got it,” said Turner, now in her fourth NBA season, but first with Minnesota. “… Her whole franchise is about playing hard, and I think I fit well in that system.”
Minnesota’s bench outscored the Las Vegas reserves 57-28.
“They sure gave us a lot to think about,” said Reeve. “… We don’t have any obvious decisions across the board. (Well) Sylvia Fowles is safe.”
Down by 15 with 6:24 to play, a layup from Sjerven and 3-pointer from Davis began the late-game surge. A pair of free throws and a 3-pointer by Turner put the Lynx up by three with a minute to play. A steal and layup by Turner cemented the win 17 seconds later.
“We play together all week throughout training camp, so we kind of know how to play well together and we had nothing to lose so we hustled and we played as a team,” Turner said of the second unit.
Minnesota’s first-round pick in the 2021 draft, Davis missed all of last season with a stress fracture in her left foot.
“We just wanted to play hard at the time, because, obviously, we don’t know how many minutes we’ll get, so I think all of our mindset was kind of like, ‘When we get in just play hard.’ And then we just ended up being in together for extended period of time,” she said.
Fowles led Lynx starters with eight points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes. Bridget Carleton scored seven as did Aerial Powers, who committed six turnovers.
Layshia Clarendon, who missed the first preseason game with leg soreness, started at point guard and scored six points and had three assists in nine minutes. Clarendon was limited late last season because of a right fibula stress fracture.
Reeve was none too happy with the “selfish” first unit, especially not getting the ball inside to the 6-foot-6 Fowles.
“Every time you come down, if you’re not thinking about Syl, you don’t understand how to play the game. … But if you also don’t understand Syl is Megatron, as I’ve said so however many times, and you continue to throw the ball at a 6-foot level. It’s starting to feel like to me that we have people who aren’t good enough, and we’re going to find people that are good enough to make those plays.”
Forward Angel McCoughtry missed the game as a precaution with soreness in her right knee. Signed as a free agent Feb. 2, McCoughtry tore the ACL and meniscus in the knee during last year’s preseason with Las Vegas.
Minnesota opens the 36-game season Friday in Seattle. The home opener is Sunday against Washington.
The Lynx must submit their final 11-player roster to the league by Thursday, and it will include Napheesa Collier, who led the team in scoring last season. Collier is expecting her first child and may miss the entire season.
Also expected to be on the roster are Damiris Dantas, recovering from a Lisfranc injury in her right foot, and Kayla McBride, who is finishing her season in Turkey. Minnesota would be able to replace a couple of those players on salary-cap exceptions.
“They’re not going to let us play with eight players. That’d be a bad look for our league,” Reeve said.
