Finance
Drugs, CIA, And USA – Mena, Arkansas Coverup
I watched a very disturbing and enlightening video about drugs, the CIA, and American governmental corruption last night. The title is CONSPIRACY, THE SECRET HISTORY, SECRET HEARTBEAT OF AMERICA – The C.I.A. & Drugs. New Science Ideas is the producer. Every American should watch this video.
It seems people overseas know more about the CIA than most Americans. Of course there is a reason for this. Our media is censored in the name of “national security” matters. National security, as you will learn, is a subject that shows up in the weirdest places.
The drugging of America costs us more than $16 billion a year and has killed more people than the Vietnam war. Who profits and who is responsible? Follow the money.
Ironically when first lady Nancy Reagan was saying “Just say no to drugs.” the CIA and Barry Seal were bringing them in from Medellin, Colombia. The agency used the cocaine money once sold in the USA to buy and bring arms to the contras to Nicaragua. Oliver North was heavily involved in the fiasco.
Anyone in Mena, Arkansas who tried to expose this circle of corruption, including the head prosecutor, was threatened or killed. When two young men saw a drug drop by the train tracks in Arkansas, they were immediately knocked off. The cover-up ran throughout local and state government. President Clinton was the Governor of Arkansas at that time. He played along keeping quiet and afterward got lots of drug money donated to his presidential campaigns.
President Bush I was no less guilty as former director of the CIA. His watchful eye and reading of the CIA briefings, which he as a former President still reads daily, makes him equally liable during his tenure as Vice President. At least they got that word vice right?
The people who caused the cocaine epidemic that swept the nation during the 1980s wasn’t African Americans in the ghetto. Many of them in those days could barely cash a paycheck, much less smuggle drugs via planes into the country. When the USA has satellite technology capable of reading the writing on a golf ball, there should be no difficulty tracking down the likes of drug smugglers and Bin Laden. That is unless you are covertly working with them.
A three-year investigation into the life and times of Barry Seal, one of the most famous CIA agents and successful drug smugglers in America’s history, revealed the extent of governmental corruption throughout America.
When Mena, Arkansas was brought up during the Oliver North trial, suddenly everything went into closed quarters away from the public eye. Why? What does the government know that it doesn’t want the American people to know?
When international drug distribution organizations are integrated vertically throughout our government, there is room for concern. Dan Harmon was involved in the obstruction of justice locally n Saline County, Arkansas. He was indicted and found guilty on 5 of 11 charges. Sucking off the tit of shameful governmental secret operations, Harmon was never charged for murder in the two train deaths. After his release from prison, Harmon was promoted. I guess it pays to be connected and play along.
New Orleans attorney Sam Dalton poignantly said, “When the government involves itself in activities like the CIA and starts averting natural events and the natural course of history, that is where the government itself becomes the criminal. This whole thing is hiding in plain sight. If you want a scandal, investigate retired DEA agents net worth and put it together. If the American people don’t make the government start behaving soon, we’re going to reach the point of no return.”
With Barry Seal and the CIA working the drug trade, they found in the deep south some compliant and cooperative governors. Hence the list of later Presidents elected from the south.
The FBI went to the New Orleans police office and seized the trunk and walked out with it, when Barry Seal died. The state judge had to back up attorney Sam Dalton and hold the FBI in contempt of court to get what evidence it needed for discovery. Sam Dalton also wanted to subpoena the CIA, but was unable to do so.
Jaws isn’t over until the sheriff meets the shark. Mena, Arkansas proved to be the biggest drop point for drugs in the entire country, a $130 billion dollar industry. It’s rather easy apparently to finance a governmental covert operation, when all airport personnel are willing to play along. The secret wars of the CIA 1981-1987 is written about by Woodward. The Clintons were partners in power.
To see the real culprits look around the periphery – not the smoking gun, but the bent twigs. Note the deaths, firings, threats, and attacks upon people in the know. Dan Lasater, a convicted drug dealer, was a big Clinton supporter. Jerry Parks, the head of than governor Clinton’s security detail, was killed in a hail of gunfire after telling associates he was a dead man one month after Vince Foster died. Arkansas criminal investigator Russell Welch got poisonous military grade anthrax sprayed in his face for his probe into the coverup.
Arkansas state coroner Bobby Malick (an Egyptian) played right along claiming he never made a mistake in 7000 autopsies. When the two young men who were killed on the train tracks for seeing a drug drop, Malick claimed it was a suicide. When the parents didn’t believe it, he decided to tell them the boys had high amounts of marijuana in their systems. However the 2nd autopsy revealed that stabbings had occurred along with a bruise to the face from what looked like the butt of a rifle. The boys lungs had 3 times the normal amount of blood in them, which indicated they were not killed by the impact of a train.
Sheriff Jim Stead, another participant in the coverup, called it a thorough investigation. The boy’s mother disagreed considering her son’s foot was left laying on the train tracks for 2 days. The green tarp seen by many after the impact of the train also brought into question a government cover-up.
Prosecutor Jean Duffey was one of the few would didn’t play along. She was threatened and eventually run out of town. She thought her life was in danger and moved to Houston, TX where she now teaches high school geometry. Duffey was appointed to head a federally funded drug task force in Arkansas. The day she was appointed Gary Arnold walked in and told her she was not to use the task force to investigate any public officials.
Duffey was put in charge of half-a-dozen under cover agents. They couldn’t get much above street level buying, but when they started connecting public officials to protecting the drug dealers Dan Harmon’s name came up immediately and most frequently. The train deaths became the most famous unsolved mystery in Arkansas history. It received national attention and 1,000 newspapers wrote about it. Possible witnesses however were turning up dead.
Drug drops from low flying airplanes, which local residents reported hearing many nights, were never investigated by any law enforcement agency in the district. The drugs were being dropped in the same vicinity where Kevin & Don had been murdered along the train tracks.
Prosecutor Jean Duffey was the object of a smear campaign. Basically she was getting too close to the 7th judicial district. Hence she was fired in order to cover their asses. In 1991, drug task force secret agent Scott Loellen quit, saying “There is just too much dirt behind the scenes.” He served Saline, Grant, and Hot Springs counties. He later bad mouthed the drug task force saying, “That district is immersed in a reign of corruption that has important and powerful connections to political, judicial, and law enforcement officials.”
As an under cover officer, Scott gathered evidence of illegal activity, but for some reason the drug task force chose to ignore him. He quit because of the firing of Jean Duffey, the drug task force administrator.
In June 1990, Dan Harmon became the district’s prosecutor elect. Harmon’s first news conference and interview was entirely used to discredit Jean Duffey, who was disposed of and forced to flee to Houston, TX as her life was in danger.
Prosecutor Dan Harmon was on the tracks the night the boys were murdered. State police also were not doing their job. The mothers of the deceased boys were promised convictions in the 1990 federal investigation, when suddenly Chuck Banks shut down the investigation in June of 1991.
Other bits and pieces of evidence linking it all together was the fact that in the 1980s a former top CIA official kept a 2nd home in Medellin, Colombia.
Some other juicy tidbits of information. Oliver North’s 1st national program office was at Laguna Airfield, where 1400 lbs of cocaine was found on the runway.
Southern Air Transport, owned and operated by the CIA, provided the agency a subcontractor for plausible deniability while they dealt in drugs and arms trade. The privatization of American intelligence is the way the agency works.
The British version of 60 minutes, The Big Story, showed the trail of drug smuggling and gun running that led to the door of the White House. It exposed the blundering government coverups spanning seven investigations and some long frustrating years. The show revealing the cocaine connection was immediately banned in the USA within hours of its release.
During the days of the Oliver North trial, some 500 documents were shredded over 3 days. All our enemies knew it, but North wanted to conceal and keep it from Congress. Even surfers in Nicaragua named a surf spot after him do to the agency’s base there. As for Mena, Arkansas, it was home to Operation Black Eagle, the most massive covert operation in U.S. history.
1101 Mena St. is the local to the secret history of our life and times as a nation trafficking in drugs and arms. It is a small obscure town in western Arkansas, with a population around 5,000 people. With no tower and monitoring of flights, Barry Seal found Mena to be the perfect place to fly in and out without being recorded. Barry brought up to $5 billion of cocaine into the USA during the 1980s. Mena was where he based his cargo airline and parked his one of three C123 planes that made trips to Colombia and Nicaragua.
The mere mention of Mena has been sending chills down the spines of government propaganda officials for years. It’s nice to see the Democrats and Republicans work together on something. The doping of America is truly a bipartisan coverup.
Finance
The National Entrepreneurship Development
Is SMEDA Working for National Destiny?
SME Baseline survey 2009 may provide a functional start to National Economy.
If we explore the history of National entrepreneurship and its development we shall find that almost every company we know today began as an SME. Europe, United States, China and our neighbour India started developing Microsoft industries with small man power in a rented house or in a small industrial unit.
Vodafone as we know it today was once a little spin-off from Racal; Hewlett-Packard started in a little wood shack; Google was begun by a couple of young kids who thought they had a good idea; even Volkswagen at one point was just a little car maker in Germany.
It is believed that Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as key actors in national development and employment creation.
World trade and manufacturing is now shifting to east. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are a very assorted group of businesses usually operating in the service, trade, agri-business, and manufacturing sectors.
The contribution of uplifting National Economy and improving National prosperity the role of Small and medium industries is imperative.
In Pakistan small business and cottage industries hold an important position in rural areas. In 2005 infrastructure in remote areas had improved considerably. Most villages are self sufficient in the basic necessities of life.
They have their own carpenters, blacksmiths, potters, craftsmen and cotton weavers. Many families depend on cottage industries for income.
Due to the tremendous effort of Smeda (Small and medium enterprises Development authority) the concept of small industries have also gained immense importance in cities and towns. Government should encourage cottage and small-scale industries
Government support to this workable Organization with its proven success record both in rural set up, cities and towns is crucial.SME BASELINE SURREY-2009is a tremendous effort done by the team of policy and planning division of Smeda under the dynamic leadership of its chief Shahid Rashid. This survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank is inclusive report and guide line for SMEs policy makers. All the chapters of this survey reports grab the attention of business community as its deals with almost all related aspects that bound with promotion of entrepreneurial culture.
The objective of this survey is;
• To assess the baseline perception of SME’s on various issues and institutions.
• What are the factors causing SME’s in Pakistan not to grow.
• Why people (Entrepreneurs, Men and Women) are reluctant to move ahead to achieve affluence for themselves for Nation as a whole.
Research and Development are important factors of enhancing production and knowing new business techniques. SME Baseline Survey 2009 indicates an alarming picture. It states that 45.2 percent SMEs do not spent any income on R & D. Generally, SMEs are satisfied in producing the stuff traditionally. It is a matter of grave concern. This survey can help the policy maker to devise the future plan for SMEs development.
In a Symposium held at a local hotel under aegis of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) on 18th May,2009, in which renowned economists, policy makers, high ups from business community and professionals from media were invited.
Chief Guest Mr. Sartaj Aziz, former Federal Finance Minister showed his apprehension that concrete step is yet not taken to promote the SME sector despite the facts that government knows the obstacles that messing up mess up Small and Medium entrepreneurs. Neglect of merit, political interference and law and order situation are responsible for present economic condition of Pakistan he added.
Mr. Awais Mazhar Hussain, a prominent business leader said that Small Businesses are the back bone of National economy if properly looked after and backed by the government. Vocational training and improved infrastructure can turn the potential in profit in real sense. Mr. Awais appreciated the valuable role which SMEDA has been playing with commitment and zeal in limited resources since its inception in 1998.
Dr. Salman Shah, former Finance Advisor & renowned economist praised the role of policy and planning division of Smeda for conducting such a useful survey. He was confident that the current survey will be helpful to draw measures for the required support for growing SMEs as well as for the existing SMEs.
SMEDA could not meet the high target of developing the widest sector of economy known as SME sector with its present budget of Rs.150 million per annum only.
Mr. Shahid Rashid, CEO SMEDA thanked for the financial assistance provided by Asian Development Bank for conducting this survey. He also admired the efforts made by policy and planning team for their dedicated efforts for the preparation of survey report.
Time is slipping away. China, Malaysia, India are emerging economy. China has declared New Strategies to capture the world Market under the slogan China’s way of war.
Like Malaysian Government Pakistan Government should place the development of SMEs on a high priority area and this should be reflected in its National development agendas. With the consultation of highly skilled staff of SMEDA the policy makers should prepare the key strategies for SME development in coming years. Like
Malaysia Pakistan Government may constitute National SME Development Council.
The consistent progress and devote work of SMEDA during the last 12 years reveals that SMEDA is a right organization to be trusted. Ministry of industries and production should give maximum incentive to this viable institution.
If we develop industrial infrastructure, make friendly policies for entrepreneurs, give priority to human resource development and more importantly say good-bye to nuisance of fleeting policies, over time these measures will reduce trade dependency to the markets of other countries and decrease its vulnerability to external pressure or shocks.
(By Muhammad Ahmad Sheikh (International Freelance Broadcaster/ journalist / Incharge R & D, the Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Finance
Trading Forex For Beginners – How to Make Money Trading Forex?
In the Forex market, it is possible to make money by buying and selling currencies. To understand how to make money trading Forex, some basics of the forex market need to be understood. The Forex market is very similar to a stock market; the mechanics involved in Forex trade are very much comparable to those in the stock trading field. The objective of Forex trading is exchanging one currency for another in anticipation that price will raise, so that the currency bought will be at a higher value compared to the currency sold. Every two currencies involved in the trade are known as currency pairs.
It is easy to pick up how to make money trading forex if the investor is already familiar with stock trading. An exchange rate in the Forex trade is the ratio of the value of one currency with respect to another. For instance, USD/JPY exchange rate means how many US dollars can buy one Japanese Yen or vice versa.
It is essential to learn how to read a Forex quote to know how to make money trading forex. Currencies are quoted as pairs like USD/EUR or USD/GBP. This is because every forex transaction involves two currencies – buying one currency while selling another.
If a quote is given as GBP/USD = 1.5:
· The currency given first before the slash (/) is the Base currency
· The one to the right of the slash is the Counter or Quote currency.
One more terminology to understand how to make money trading Forex is Long/ Short. If an investor wants to buy, he has to wait for the base currency value to increase so that it can be sold at a higher price. In Forex trade jargon, it is called taking a ‘long position’. When investor wants to sell, the base currency value has to reduce so that it can be bought back at a lower price. This is known as taking a ‘short position’.
Forex robot is software that acts as a personal expert advisor in Forex trading. Their algorithms are built to pick the best currency pairs to trade and the right time for trading. All the user needs to do is set up a trade account and adjust parameters like currency, profit limit, stop loss limit etc. The Robot can be made to carry on trading 24 hours for five days a week when the Forex market is active.
Finance
Are Frauds Related to Binary Options Actually a Reality or Is It Just a Hoax?
If you are one who has been badly defrauded by binary options scams, then you are not the only one. There are thousands like you who have badly scammed from such situations and the worst thing is that you can’t do anything at all. This is the very reason why you should be starting to think twice if you want to do a binary options trading in the very first place.
How do you find out that a binary options scam is taking place?
1) Deceptive brokers
The most common among the lot, deceptive brokers, and at the same times, they successfully endorsing an ICO being a part of quick fabrication owing to the limited rules and regulations laid out there for them as a result of the leniency of the financial authorities have recently been a significant hype for the last a couple of years. Copying someone else’s whitepaper and working extremely hard on Multi-Level Marketing via social media impersonations and celeb real reviews, ICO’s are the scam to buy in today’s financial world. Major people end up signing up for these ICO’s for this particular broker and soon enough, you lose all the money.
In case properly scrutinized, there are particular signs that let one know about a fake broker such as no definite roadmap and the founding directors having no trace whatsoever in the crypto market. Also, if the members belonging to the broker are inquiring about you to commit in a hurry, there is a high likelihood of it being a binary options scam.
2) Fake Wallets and Stupid exchanges
If you want to store your crypto, take the help of a wallet, be it hardware finances or an e-wallet. The majority of the investors choose an e-wallet over hardware finances, mainly because of its low fees and durability.
Sadly, a lot of crypto wallets that you see on the Play Store or App store are fake ones that seek to grab your private crypto key and grab you out of your money. It is highly suggested to do your research about the wallets and get to know about the ins and outs before adding your money into it. Also, it’s always advised to take help from some professional firm that is going to guide you in the proper direction.
The FCA has banned a lot of brokers who perform such unscrupulous activities but there are still a lot that remains.
Fake brokers, however, are still available.
3) Fraudulent Binary Deals
Remember the days where our teacher used to give us homework and we hated carrying it out. However, the change needs to be done while deciding to invest your cash in some binary options exchange. Digital foreign currency exchanges have increased in number over the past several years, giving rise to a lot of shady ones in the lot.
So as to determine whether an exchange is genuine or not, it is extremely suggested to do a complete quality check on the site. Some of them include confirming the requirements and withdrawal methods, the security status of the websites, phrases, and conditions, and proper office address and founder details.
Be it a direct trading trade, a complete all in one trading platform, or via brokers, it is extremely important to follow the above steps if you wish to save your hard-earned money.
So, don’t you wait and never fall for such binary options scams. Stay safe from such scams and invest your money wisely.
Drugs, CIA, And USA – Mena, Arkansas Coverup
Jennifer Grey says ex Johnny Depp was ‘crazy jealous’ during ‘bonfire’ affair
The National Entrepreneurship Development
Markieff Morris’ $25,000 NBA lesson from snatch-and-grab on Heat bench? ‘Just let him fall’
UPI big Change : With the beginning of the month, there is a big change in gas cylinder, toll tax and UPI, know immediately
Trading Forex For Beginners – How to Make Money Trading Forex?
NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Postponement of entrance exam
Are Frauds Related to Binary Options Actually a Reality or Is It Just a Hoax?
Former FOX 2 reporter Mikala McGhee wins Miss Missouri USA pageant
Insiders gripe that Met Gala fashions are no longer chic: ‘Very Halloween’
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For