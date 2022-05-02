Finance
Fed Rate Cuts – Will They Help Stocks?
Last month, the Fed took a drastic step to cut rate twice by a total of 125 basis points. And with a drop of 225 basis points since last fall, what does this say about likely stock returns? Let’s look at the historical data.
Since 1950, the Fed cut more than 200 basis points 11 times in attempts to simulate a faltering economy. Economists believe it takes six months for the rate cuts to take effect which should last for as long as three years. Therefore I examined the one- and three-year returns of the S&P 500 Index and the Fama/French Small Cap Value benchmark portfolio for each rate-cut period.
After cuts of 200+ basis points, the average one-year return for the S&P 500 was 13.5% with two negative-return periods. The average three-year returns for the S&P 500 was 31.8% with one negative-return period.
However, the Fama/French Small Cap Value benchmark portfolio fared better. The one-year average return is 34.5% with no negative returns. The three-year average return was 100.5% with just one negative-return period.
Periods of rate cuts S&P500 S/V* S&P500 S/V*
of 200bp or more 1y ret 1y ret 3y ret 3y ret
Oct 1957 - Mar 1958 32% 64% 55% 106%
Apr 1960 - Jan 1961 11% 23% 25% 47%
Apr 1970 - Nov 1970 8% 12% 10% -1%
Jul 1974 - Oct 1974 21% 34% 25% 149%
Apr 1980 - May 1980 -19% 46% 46% 175%
Jan 1981 - Feb 1981 -14% 10% 20% 131%
Jun 1981 - Sep 1981 4% 25% 143% 141%
Apr 1982 - Jul 1982 52% 96% 78% 174%
Aug 1984 - Nov 1984 24% 31% 41% 39%
Sep 1990 - Mar 1991 8% 29% 19% 89%
Sep 2000 - May 2001 -15% 19% -11% 57%
Average 13.5% 35.4% 31.8% 100.5%
*S/V = Fama/French Small Cap Value benchmark Portfolio
Data sources: Federal Reserve, Kenneth French data library
It’s apparent from historical data that Fed rate cuts don’t guarantee making money in stocks. However, they do increase the odds of doing so- particularly with small cap value stocks. (Note: the odds of losing money with the S&P 500 index in any given year is about 30%.)
Martin Zweig once said:
Don’t fight the Fed!
How wise was his counsel!
A Brief History of Mandatory Car Insurance
Compulsory automobile insurance began in Switzerland in 1904. Eight years later Norway adopted it, followed by Denmark in 1918. In this country such insurance was first discussed in New Jersey in 1916, and by 1927 some form of mandatory auto insurance was under consideration in most of the other states.
In January, 1926, Connecticut put into operation a financial responsibility act. The following year the “Stone Plan” went into effect in New Hampshire, while Massachusetts inaugurated the first and, to date, the only, compulsory liability insurance law for car owners.
Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont and Minnesota also have enacted legislation somewhat similar to the Connecticut plan. These various methods of coping with automobile accidents and their accompanying problems will be explained in detail at a later point. In addition to the several plans now in operation, a number of alternative proposals have been set forth.
The Massachusetts system of mandatory liability insurance has served as the proving ground for the experiment of compulsory auto insurance. Interestingly enough the experience of the Bay State has been used to support both the pro and con arguments.
There has been considerable quibbling as to the original purpose of the law, some pointing to it as a failure-claiming that it has not reduced the number of accidents, others maintaining that the law was never intended as a safety measure but only as a means of insuring financial responsibility. It is charged that the administration of the act has become involved in politics.
The total effect of the difficulties raised in the operation of the Massachusetts law has been to divert attention, temporarily at least, from liability insurance to compensation insurance, if the temper and number of magazine articles and newspaper comments may be taken as a criterion.
It is not improbable that the fight over mandatory insurance may shift from the liability field to that of compensation, principally because of the precedent thought to be found in workman’s compensation insurance. However, the plan adopted in the future may not be purely either a liability or a compensation measure. The Connecticut and New Hampshire plans, as well as a number of other proposals, present ideas for consideration.
While the public mind has been much confused as to the meaning of the various proposals, those who understand the principles involved and who are taking an active part in the controversy seem to be needlessly far apart on certain fundamental propositions.
For example, there should be general agreement on the point that the prevention of automobile accidents should be the main purpose of any kind of legislation on this subject, for without accidents there would be no need for any form of compensation. However, second only to accident prevention, is the adequate care of the injured persons and of their dependents.
Therefore, a proposal for compensating the accident victim or his dependents should not be condemned merely because it will not, or does not, reduce accidents. Perhaps these two ends cannot be accomplished by the same measure.
Estate Planning: Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust Isn’t So Crummey
The tax loophole referred to as “Crummey Power” is named after Clifford Crummey who created a trust in order to transfer his assets with the intention of avoiding estate and inheritance taxes upon his demise. The Internal Revenue Service was not pleased and in 1968, took Crummey to court for what they termed as an illegal tax loophole. Crummey’s victory in court created a precedent making the trust an acceptable tool in estate planning.
WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF A LIFE INSURANCE TRUST?
Life Insurance Trusts have benefits while you are alive by allowing you to make premium payments through gifts to the trust. In 2013 and 2014, you can make up to $14,000 gift payments to the trust per beneficiary. Thereafter, the trust makes the payments for the life insurance policy or policies.
HOW THE CRUMMEY POWER WORKS
In order to avoid gift tax, a check for under $14,000 is written to the Life Insurance Trust for each beneficiary as a “gift.” In order to be in compliance with tax code and receive the gift-tax break, each beneficiary must have the right or power to withdraw the gift money.
Thereafter, the trustee creates a “Crummey Letter” which is sent to each of the beneficiaries informing them they have the option to withdraw the money within 30 days. In essence, the power provided in the Crummey Letter grants the beneficiary the power to receive the money and as a result, the beneficiary received the gift.
Essentially, the objective is for the beneficiaries to not withdraw the money in order to make the gift the property of the trust. If the beneficiaries choose not to withdraw the money, a portion of the money will be used to pay the life insurance premiums. Any money left over remains in the Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust (ILIT) and is given to the beneficiaries upon your demise.
At all times, it is imperative to maintain a sufficient amount of money in the ILIT to cover the life insurance premiums. Keep in mind that the settlor must be certain that each of the trust’s beneficiaries will take no action upon receipt of the Crummey Letter by withdrawing any money gifted within the 30-day time frame. Any misunderstandings should be addressed with the client emphasizing the importance of the beneficiaries named in the Living Trust to fully understand the significance of not exercising their right or power to withdraw the money gifted in the ILIT.
DESIGNATING A TRUSTEE WHO UNDERSTANDS DUTIES
Designating a trustee is an important choice. Before selecting a trustee, ensure the trustee understands his or her responsibilities by emphasizing the necessity to notify the beneficiaries with the Crummey Letter each time a gift is made to the trust. Also, emphasize the importance of making the life insurance payments. To ensure the trustee remains objective, the ILIT may have a provision granting the trustee the power to dictate the exact amount each beneficiary is to receive.
If for some reason the trustee fails to perform his or her duties, you still have the option to request that a judge appoint another trustee. Also, legal recourse is available if a trustee fails to perform the duties required by the trust.
CANCELLING THE LIFE INSURANCE POLICY
You reserve the right to cancel the life insurance policy held within the Life Insurance Trust. You may cancel the policy by no longer making gifts to the Life Insurance Trust and allow the policy to lapse. Whatever cash value has been built up in the whole life insurance policy, if any, may be converted to a term life policy.
Therefore, the creation of ILIT for your estate plan is complex and should be handled by an attorney to ensure the maximum benefit of an ILIT is achieved by the insured.
FULL DISCLOSURE
This article only reflects my personal views in my individual capacity. It does not necessarily represent the views of my law firm, and is not sponsored or endorsed by them. The information contained in the article is based solely on opinion, and is provided only for educational purposes and is not intended to provide specific legal advice. No representation is made about the accuracy of the information posted in the article. Articles may or may not be updated and entries may be out-of-date at the time you view them
Ways to Lower Your Homeowner Insurance Premiums
In today’s economy, everyone is looking for ways to cut costs wherever possible. If you haven’t taken a look at your homeowner’s policy in a while, perhaps it’s time to revisit your coverage and see if there are ways to reduce those premiums without sacrificing a thing. Here are some ways to do it.
First of all, it’s important to understand that the price of premiums is largely based on what it would cost to rebuild it in case of disaster as well as how likely the structure is to be a total loss should a fire occur. So if you live in a $500,000 house you will always pay more in premiums than your cousin John whose house is worth $120,000. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t steps you can take to make those payments as low as possible.
— Take your document, start making phone calls, and compare: visit with several agents and see if they can’t get you a better deal for the money or the same coverage at a lower price. The insurance market is a competitive one, and if you choose a new agent you should find one that offers great customer service along with great rates.
— Make the modifications to your home that insurers’ love: increase security by installing deadbolt locks, burglar alarms, and more smoke detectors. If your house is older, it may have been built before building code specified a certain number of smoke alarms, and you may not have enough. You can save about 5% in premiums by making these small improvements that will pay for themselves big over the long term. And you and your family will be safer to boot.
— Do you have a low deductible? Raising it just a little can save you a ton in premiums. If your deductible is currently at $1,000, consult with your agent and see what would happen to your premiums if you increased that deductible to $5,000: the difference might astonish you. Just be sure to keep enough money in the bank to cover the deductible in the unlikely event that a disaster should occur.
— Bundle your homeowner’s insurance with your car insurance. Most agents reduce premiums substantially when you choose to carry several different policies with them.
Keep in mind that flood and earthquake damage are generally not covered under a standard homeowner’s policy. If you live in high risk areas for these disasters, you’ll need to purchase separate coverage through FEMA.
