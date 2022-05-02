News
Five Gators sign with NFL teams as unrestricted free agents
A relatively quiet NFL Draft for the University of Florida became busy during the hours after the three-day seven-round affair ended.
Five Gators reached agreements as unrestricted free agents: linebacker Jeremiah Moon with the Baltimore Ravens; running back Malik Davis with the Dallas Cowboys; offensive tackle Jean Delance with the Chicago Bears; and defensive tackles Antonio Valentino and Tyrone Truesdell with the New York Giants.
Three Gators were drafted, the fewest since two players were selected in 2012. But cornerback Kaiir Elam, defensive lineman Zachary Carter and running back Dameon Pierce each landed in favorable situations.
Elam was selected at No. 23 during the first round by the Buffalo Bills, giving Florida at least one first-round pick during nine of the past 10 drafts. The AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals picked Carter in the third round at No. 95, looking to build the defensive front of a Super Bowl team. Pierce went early in the fourth round, at No. 107, to a franchise coming off a 4-13 season and seeking playmakers.
Given their draft status, the three players will be given long-term contracts and ample opportunity.
Meanwhile, Moon and his fellow UDFAs will have to earn their keep.
Moon offers size (6-5, 249) and athleticism, along with lots of experience after having appeared in at least one game during a six-season stretch (2016-2021). During that time he recorded 151 total tackles, with 14 for loss (8 sacks) and had 4 passes defended.
Moon often made an impact when on the field but battled an array of injuries.
Davis had to overcome injury himself after a fast start to his college career. He rushed for 526 yards in 2017 during seven games as a first-year player but suffered a torn ACL during a 42-7 loss to Georgia. The next season he broke his foot.
When healthy, the 5-foot-10, 207-pound Tampa product was an effective runner and talented pass catcher, highlighted by 100 receiving yards during a 2020 win against Georgia. Davis rushed for 1,470 yards with 8 touchdowns and caught 70 passes for 726 yards and 2 scores during his career.
At the team’s Pro Day March 28, he recorded a vertical leap of 39½ inches and a 10-foot-7 broad jump but ran just 4.71 in the 40-yard dash.
Delance flashed athletic ability himself as representatives of 28 teams looked on five weeks ago. The 6-foot-5, 307-pound Texas native was nicked up much of his Florida career yet still started three seasons at right tackle.
Delance’s inconsistent play led coaches to seek a replacement at times, but no one could unseat the former University of Texas transfer.
Valentino and Truesdell were graduate transfers last season.
The personable Valentino became a team spokesman and solid contributor. The 6-foot-2, 312-pound Penn State transfer recorded 23 tackles with 3 for loss (1 sack) for the Gators after he appeared in 40 games for the Nittany Lions, tallying 51 tackles, 12½ for a loss (6 sacks).
Truesdell, who arrived from Auburn, recorded just 12 tackles during 13 games.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
News
Here’s tech gear to consider for Mother’s Day or Father’s Day gift giving
With Mother’s Day coming up and Father’s Day not far off, you may be in search of elegant, innovative tech gear appropriate for gift giving.
I’ve tried and mostly liked the following.
Eco-friendly laptop. Sub-$1,000 Windows laptops usually aren’t very interesting, but Acer’s Aspire Vero is an exception. Costing between $699.99 and $899.99 depending on how it’s configured, the laptop has an appealing design and is made with the environment in mind.
Roughly 30 percent of the materials used to build the laptop are “post-consumer recycled” plastics, Acer boasts. The keycaps are 50 percent PCR.
The maker is so proud of this that it has engraved the words “post consumer recycled” into the right-hand palm rest, among other phrases etched onto various portions of the PC. Groovy or garish? You decide.
I like the Vero’s looks, overall. The laptop is light gray with flecks of bright yellow and dark gray that would draw attention at a coffee shop. There’s no paint on this thing.
The Vero is a bit of a beast, but that is to be expected for a low-cost 15-incher (we’re not in ultralight territory here).
The keys feel great (and are illuminated). The 16:9, 1920 x 1080 display isn’t anything special, but it is much like the one on my employer-issued Lenovo ThinkPad for getting a ton of work done.
I wish the sole USB-C port could be used for charging (I have to rely on the clunky, non-standard power adapter Acer provides), but that port works fine for data transfer and hooking up external displays. The laptop also has a trio of USB-A ports, plus an HDMI port, an Ethernet port and an audio jack.
Battery life isn’t amazing, but you’ll likely be plugged into power most of the time anyway.
Specs include an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor along with 8 or 16 GB of memory and 256 or 512 GB of storage, depending on config. Not bad, for the money.
Charging pads and stands. Nomad is a brand that consistently catches my eye because of its elegant, well constructed phone-charging devices. It has something for everyone.
The company has exploited the magnetic-charging MagSafe capability built into recent-model 12-series and 13-series Apple iPhone handsets with a variety of pads and stands. Some are designed to accommodate Apple’s MagSafe charging puck (which you purchase separately) and others have a puck built in.
Nomad’s newest offerings in this vein are the $99.95 Base One and the $149.95 Base One Max — the latter is also an Apple Watch charger, as shown below.
Nomad also has options for users of Android phones and older iPhones. These include the $99.95 Base Station Stand, which will accommodate any phone that supports Qi wireless charging, and the $119.95 Base Station, which not only Qi-charges two phones but has one USB-C port and one USB-A port for wired charging — meaning you can juice up four devices at the same time.
With most of these products you have to supply your own USB-C wall charger — or to purchase one from Nomad.
News
Reserves rally Lynx past Las Vegas in final preseason tune-up
With roster cutdowns coming later this week, Rennia Davis and Yvonne Turner made strong statements Sunday.
Along with Crystal Dangerfield in her first game since rejoining the team Friday, the trio came off the bench to combine for all but two points in a late 20-3 Lynx run that led to an 89-86 win over Las Vegas.
Turner finished with a team-high 15 points and Davis had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Hannah Sjerven, a Rogers native who was the team’s third-round pick this year, scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds, mostly in the final frame.
“Every second counts, every day is a blessing to be here at training camp, to have coach (Cheryl) Reeve have that faith in me to still think I got it,” said Turner, now in her fourth NBA season, but first with Minnesota. “… Her whole franchise is about playing hard, and I think I fit well in that system.”
Minnesota’s bench outscored the Las Vegas reserves 57-28.
“They sure gave us a lot to think about,” said Reeve. “… We don’t have any obvious decisions across the board. (Well) Sylvia Fowles is safe.”
Down by 15 with 6:24 to play, a layup from Sjerven and 3-pointer from Davis began the late-game surge. A pair of free throws and a 3-pointer by Turner put the Lynx up by three with a minute to play. A steal and layup by Turner cemented the win 17 seconds later.
“We play together all week throughout training camp, so we kind of know how to play well together and we had nothing to lose so we hustled and we played as a team,” Turner said of the second unit.
Minnesota’s first-round pick in the 2021 draft, Davis missed all of last season with a stress fracture in her left foot.
“We just wanted to play hard at the time, because, obviously, we don’t know how many minutes we’ll get, so I think all of our mindset was kind of like, ‘When we get in just play hard.’ And then we just ended up being in together for extended period of time,” she said.
Fowles led Lynx starters with eight points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes. Bridget Carleton scored seven as did Aerial Powers, who committed six turnovers.
Layshia Clarendon, who missed the first preseason game with leg soreness, started at point guard and scored six points and had three assists in nine minutes. Clarendon was limited late last season because of a right fibula stress fracture.
Reeve was none too happy with the “selfish” first unit, especially not getting the ball inside to the 6-foot-6 Fowles.
“Every time you come down, if you’re not thinking about Syl, you don’t understand how to play the game. … But if you also don’t understand Syl is Megatron, as I’ve said so however many times, and you continue to throw the ball at a 6-foot level. It’s starting to feel like to me that we have people who aren’t good enough, and we’re going to find people that are good enough to make those plays.”
Forward Angel McCoughtry missed the game as a precaution with soreness in her right knee. Signed as a free agent Feb. 2, McCoughtry tore the ACL and meniscus in the knee during last year’s preseason with Las Vegas.
Minnesota opens the 36-game season Friday in Seattle. The home opener is Sunday against Washington.
The Lynx must submit their final 11-player roster to the league by Thursday, and it will include Napheesa Collier, who led the team in scoring last season. Collier is expecting her first child and may miss the entire season.
Also expected to be on the roster are Damiris Dantas, recovering from a Lisfranc injury in her right foot, and Kayla McBride, who is finishing her season in Turkey. Minnesota would be able to replace a couple of those players on salary-cap exceptions.
“They’re not going to let us play with eight players. That’d be a bad look for our league,” Reeve said.
News
Evacuations under way in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
By CARA ANNA and YESICA FISCH
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A long-awaited evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was under way Sunday, as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed that she visited Ukraine’s president to show unflinching American support for the country’s defense against Russia’s invasion.
Video posted online by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small children bundled in winter clothing being helped as they climbed a steep pile of debris from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant’s rubble, and then eventually boarded a bus.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 100 civilians, primarily women and children, were expected to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday.
“Today, for the first time in all the days of the war, this vitally needed (humanitarian) corridor has started working,” he said in a pre-recorded address published on his Telegram messaging app channel.
The Mariupol City Council said on Telegram that the evacuation of civilians from other parts of the city would begin Monday morning. People fleeing Russian-occupied areas in the past have described their vehicles being fired on, and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of shelling evacuation routes on which the two sides had agreed.
Later Sunday, one of the plant’s defenders said Russian forces resumed shelling the plant as soon as the evacuation of a group of civilians was completed.
Denys Shlega, the commander of the 12th Operational Brigade of Ukraine’s National Guard, said in a televised interview Sunday night that several hundred civilians remain trapped alongside nearly 500 wounded soldiers and “numerous” dead bodies.
“Several dozen small children are still in the bunkers underneath the plant,” Shlega said. “We need one or two more rounds of evacuation.”
An aide to Mariupol’s mayor also reported renewed shelling. “The cannonade is such that even (on the opposite side of the river) the houses are shaking,” Petro Andryushenko wrote in a Telegram post.
As many as 100,000 people may still be in blockaded Mariupol, including up to 1,000 civilians hunkered down with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath the Soviet-era steel plant — the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians.
Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov, is a key target because of its strategic location near the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.
U.N. humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu said civilians who have been stranded for nearly two months would receive immediate humanitarian support, including psychological services, once they arrive in Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles (230 kilometers) northwest of Mariupol.
Mariupol has seen some of the worst suffering. A maternity hospital was hit with a lethal Russian airstrike in the opening weeks of the war, and about 300 people were reported killed in the bombing of a theater where civilians were taking shelter.
A Doctors Without Borders team was at a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, in preparation for the U.N. convoy’s arrival. Stress, exhaustion and low food supplies have likely weakened civilians trapped underground at the plant.
Ukrainian regiment Deputy Commander Sviatoslav Palamar, meanwhile, called for the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian fighters as well as civilians. “We don’t know why they are not taken away, and their evacuation to the territory controlled by Ukraine is not being discussed,” he said in a video posted Saturday on the regiment’s Telegram channel.
Video from inside the steel plant, shared with The Associated Press by two Ukrainian women who said their husbands were among the fighters refusing to surrender there, showed men with blood-stained bandages, open wounds or amputated limbs, including some that appeared gangrenous. The AP could not independently verify the location and date of the video, which the women said was taken last week.
Meanwhile, Pelosi and other U.S. lawmakers visited Kyiv on Saturday. She is the most senior American lawmaker to travel to the country since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion. Her visit came just days after Russia launched rockets at the capital during a visit by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.
Rep. Jason Crow, a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the House intelligence and armed services committees, said he came to Ukraine with three areas of focus: “Weapons, weapons and weapons.”
In his nightly televised address Sunday, Zelenskyy said more than 350,000 people had been evacuated from combat zones thanks to humanitarian corridors pre-agreed with Moscow since the start of Russia’s invasion. “The organization of humanitarian corridors is one of the elements of the negotiation process (with Russia), which is ongoing,” he said.
Zelenskyy also accused Moscow of waging “a war of extermination,” saying Russian shelling had hit food, grain and fertilizer warehouses, and residential neighborhoods in the Kharkiv, Donbas and other regions.
“What could be Russia’s strategic success in this war? Honestly, I do not know. The ruined lives of people and the burned or stolen property will give nothing to Russia,” he said.
In Zaporizhzhia, residents ignored air raid sirens and warnings to shelter at home to visit cemeteries Sunday, when Ukrainians observe the Orthodox Christian day of the dead.
“If our dead could rise and see this, they would say, ‘It’s not possible, they’re worse than the Germans,’” Hennadiy Bondarenko, 61, said while marking the day with his family at a picnic table among the graves. “All our dead would join the fighting, including the Cossacks.”
Russian forces have embarked on a major military operation to seize significant parts of southern and eastern Ukraine following their failure to capture the capital, Kyiv.
Russia’s high-stakes offensive has Ukrainian forces fighting village-by-village and more civilians fleeing airstrikes and artillery shelling.
Ukrainian intelligence officials accused Russian forces of seizing medical facilities to treat wounded Russian soldiers in several occupied towns, as well as “destroying medical infrastructure, taking away equipment, and leaving the population without medical care.”
Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in eastern Ukraine is difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extremely dangerous for reporters to move around. Also, both Ukraine and Moscow-backed rebels have introduced tight restrictions on reporting from the combat zone.
But Western military analysts have suggested the offensive was going much slower than planned. So far, Russian troops and separatists appeared to have made only minor gains in the month since Moscow said it would focus its military strength in the east.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance has flowed into Ukraine since the war began, but Russia’s vast armories mean Ukraine will continue to require huge amounts of support.
With plenty of firepower still in reserve, Russia’s offensive could intensify and overrun the Ukrainians. Overall the Russian army has an estimated 900,000 active-duty personnel, and a much larger air force and navy.
In Russia’s Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, an explosive device damaged a railway bridge Sunday, and a criminal investigation has been started, the region’s government reported in a post on Telegram.
Recent weeks have seen a number of fires and explosions in Russian regions near the border, including Kursk. An ammunition depot in the Belgorod region burned after explosions were heard, and authorities in the Voronezh region said an air defense system shot down a drone. An oil storage facility in Bryansk was engulfed by fire a week ago.
Fisch reported from Sloviansk. Associated Press journalists Jon Gambrell and Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
