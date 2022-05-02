News
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 2022 draft
The Ravens looked past 2022 with their latest draft, trading current value for future potential and ignoring immediate needs at edge rusher and wide receiver. Never have they steered harder into their “best player available” philosophy.
Here are five things we learned from the annual three-day event:
The Ravens looked to the big picture rather than obsessing over 2022 concerns.
We hear the phrase “best player available” so often around the Ravens’ facility that it’s easy to treat it as white noise.
But it’s a credo for general manager Eric DeCosta and his staff, even when they go into a draft with a list of obvious needs for the coming season. If anyone doubted this, DeCosta answered by drafting the best safety on the board, Kyle Hamilton, with the No. 14 overall pick. He followed by flipping the top player from his wide receiver room for another first-round pick, creating a fresh need in the process. The next day, he tripled down on looking long-term when he picked David Ojabo, who might not play in 2022 after he tore his Achilles tendon at his pro day workout.
Each of these moves made sense as a value play.
Many analysts considered Hamilton one of the five best all-around talents in the draft, a rare blend of size and mobility with immediate big-play potential at all levels of the field. DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh said they never dreamed they would have a chance to snare him at pick No. 14. He was so good that they apparently did not think twice about passing on Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II or Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie.
DeCosta added another first-round pick in exchange for wide receiver Marquise Brown, who wanted out and was an unlikely candidate for a contract extension. He used it on Tyler Linderbaum, regarded by many evaluators as the best center prospect in years.
In Ojabo, the Ravens landed a top-15 talent at a position, edge rusher, where they need star power.
These moves left national analysts gushing over how the Ravens crush the draft every year but inspired more conflicted feelings in Baltimore, where fans wondered why DeCosta did not do more to patch holes in a roster that’s expected to compete for the AFC North title.
Those questions might not hold water come September. Hamilton and Linderbaum are expected to help right away, and if they’re as good as advertised, the offensive line and secondary — the team’s weakest units in 2021 — will improve. Not to mention the Ravens went after positions of need from the third round on, adding a quick, nasty interior defender, a giant offensive tackle, a pair of cornerbacks and a pair of tight ends to complement Mark Andrews.
Taken as a whole, however, the three days were a testament to the franchise’s long-standing draft philosophy, not a bandage on the team that will take the field in September.
The Ravens added terrific value with a pair of massive men in rounds 3 and 4.
We knew they needed new blood on the interior, and they found it with Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones and Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, both of whom were projected to go about a round higher than they did.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Jones blew DeCosta away at the Senior Bowl, where no one could block him. He performed equally well at the NFL scouting combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.92 seconds and showing off some of the longest arms of any defensive lineman in the class. The Ravens have been short on interior pass rushers for years, and Jones has the potential to change that, even if he’ll start off as a “block of granite at nose tackle,” as Pro Football Focus put it.
At 6-8, 384 pounds, Faalele is one of the largest prospects in league history, with 35-inch arms and a power base that makes him almost impossible to move. He grew up in Australia and did not begin playing football until 2016, but he started for three years in the Big Ten Conference, so it’s not as if he’s a novice. The Ravens needed a tackle prospect to develop behind veterans Morgan Moses and Ronnie Stanley. Faalele fits the bill, though he won’t be the man to step in for Stanley if the former All-Pro’s ankle injury troubles him again in 2022.
In their best years, the Ravens have overpowered opponents on both sides of the ball. Jones and Faalele will help them get back to that ideal.
Fourth-round pick Jordan Stout was another future-over-present pick.
For so many years, we treated the “Wolfpack” of Justin Tucker, Sam Koch and Morgan Cox as the one part of the Ravens’ roster that would not change.
Cox, the long snapper, was the first to fall, losing his spot to Nick Moore last season. But the Ravens made a more seismic move Saturday when they drafted Stout, one of the top punters in the class. This could signal the end for Koch, the team’s punter since 2006 and its all-time leader in games played with 256. He expanded his game with a remarkable array of punts over the years and was the best holder in the league, by the reckoning of former Ravens special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg. Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, has always credited Koch as a major factor in his success. But Koch will turn 40 in August, and the Ravens could save $2.1 million on their salary cap if they cut him.
Some teams change punters multiple times in a season; Koch is an institution for a franchise that lives and breathes special teams under Harbaugh. If Stout is his successor, that would be a big deal, and it will be fascinating to see how Tucker, one of the best and most popular players on the team, reacts.
DeCosta said he spoke to Koch multiple times ahead of the draft, alerting him that the Ravens might draft a punter. “We’re not exactly sure what’s going to happen,” he said of the veteran’s status going forward.
Stout oozed confidence on a conference call with Baltimore reporters, saying he was not surprised to become a Raven and adding that holding is “one of the best parts of my game, if not the best.”
Harbaugh said the Ravens worked out Stout and studied his holding technique. “You watch Jordan, he reminds you a lot of Sam,” he said.
The Ravens are acting as if it’s 2019 all over again on offense.
So you thought the Ravens would use a pick to replace Brown at wide receiver, a position that has troubled them throughout the history of the franchise? No, thank you. Instead, they drafted two tight ends, Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar and Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely, in the fourth round.
When was the last time they made great hay with a trio of pass-catching tight ends? It was 2019, when they went 14-2 and finished second in total yardage, with no wide receiver surpassing 584 yards on offense. Mark Andrews led them in receiving, with Hayden Hurst third and Nick Boyle fifth.
Kolar is a 6-7 red-zone target and Likely a bulked-up wide receiver who will stretch defenses. They’re pass catchers first. As he watched tape of Likely, Harbaugh thought, “Man, this guy’s making plays all the time.” Meanwhile, the Ravens have four viable wide receivers: Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche and Tylan Wallace. The balance of Lamar Jackson’s targets has shifted toward tight end.
This is not to say the Ravens won’t sign a veteran wide receiver. They probably will. But we saw how that went with Sammy Watkins last year and Willie Snead IV before that. They were good citizens and made a few big catches, but they did not thrive in offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s attack.
DeCosta said it “wasn’t really by design” that the Ravens did not draft a wide receiver. He did not love the depth of this receiver class and felt several players at the position went a round or more earlier than expected. So they looked elsewhere for the pass catchers.
For the Ravens, every story will circle back to Lamar Jackson’s contract.
We descended into bizarro world Friday when ESPN analysts spent a five-minute chunk of their predraft coverage trying to discern the meaning of Jackson’s tweets from the previous night.
Jackson retweeted a fan expressing shock and anguish over the trade of Brown, then wrote, “Wtf” around the time the Ravens drafted Linderbaum with the first-round pick they received in exchange. Jackson hastened to add, “It’s not about my new center,” but by then, the speculation machine had entered hyper-drive.
Was Jackson angry about a trade that had apparently been in the works for some time, one prompted by Brown’s request? Was he hinting at some broader dissatisfaction with the Ravens? Would this further complicate negotiations for a long-term extension?
Jackson’s sadness at losing Brown, his compadre and top wide receiver target, is understandable. The Ravens would probably have preferred that he not share his feelings with the world in real time, but that’s the reality of modern athletes who have grown up on Twitter and Instagram.
Jackson has lamented fans’ and commentators’ attempts to read his mind based on social media utterances. But he would be naive to expect anything else. He’s not a random guy from Pompano Beach, Florida; he’s the most important athlete in Baltimore and one of the most important in the NFL. Whole corners of the sports media world are fueled by speculation over the mental and emotional state of star quarterbacks: see Rodgers, Aaron.
We can debate whether Jackson is wise to risk financial security by playing this season without a long-term deal. Maybe the leverage he’s holding over the Ravens will pay off in a big way. Maybe he really doesn’t have any interest in talking money until he takes another shot at the Super Bowl this season. But until he makes a clearer statement regarding his intentions, the obsession with his tweets will continue.
Harbaugh and DeCosta have played this public game as well as they can, reiterating their belief in Jackson as a leader and the centerpiece of the team’s future and saying they will be ready to talk contract whenever he is. But Jackson is steering this situation, and the Ravens could be in for years of this limbo.
Paige Clark on Relationships, Obsession, and Reality in ‘She is Haunted’
Paige Clark is the author of She is Haunted, a collection of short stories out May 17 through Two Dollar Radio.
Observer: My first question is– and this is a big question: where did this book come from? Where in your emotions, memory, and history?
Paige Clark: I wrote it really slowly over the course of maybe seven years. I didn’t really see it as a book at first. I’d moved to Australia, and I was working at a café and I had no idea what I was doing with my life. I had this idea in my head that I was a writer, but I’d never written anything and I didn’t write for fun. I still don’t find writing fun.
Then I decided to just take an online class, and I wrote the first story, which is actually the last story in the book. I just slowly went from there, just writing stories. Maybe around the halfway point, I realized that it was a book, and I started to conceive of it as a whole. I’d look at other short story collections that I loved, and I’d map out what emotional arcs that they took and why I thought that worked. So I started to fill out what I thought of this collection, what arc it would take, where I had gaps, and what was missing. It wasn’t plotting a novel, but there was plotting of the collection involved.
What collections were you reading as inspiration?
They’re quite obvious ones in some ways, but Dennis Johnson’s Jesus’ Son because that has this really singular narrator. I think that those kinds of stories really work as collections where each story is quite different, but you get a strong sense of the narrative voice being unified in some sense.
There’s an Australian collection as well called Heat and Light by Ellen van Neerven— that collection, it still sticks with me because it does so many things and goes so many places, but the entire time you know you’re with Ellen and you feel really confident in that authorial voice.
Seven years is a long time to work on a book. How did the project change over time, how did you change or change your perspective on the project?
I think I changed quite a lot. In that time, I admitted to myself that I was a writer and then I finished the book. I actually proved to everyone that I was the writer that I had been talking about, but I think maybe that’s the beauty of working on a book so long, I was slowly changing things as I went. When I got to the end of it, even the work that I’d written seven years ago still felt part of it because I was revisiting everything along the way and updating everything to fit together.
I don’t look back at those first stories and feel embarrassed, which maybe I should. I think in some ways I can see that they’re more naive emotionally or even on a sentence level or craft level, but I’m okay with that because I think that that journey is also what this book’s about.
Speaking about craft, one thing that really stood out in your collection was the fact that a lot of your characters were unnamed, but that they had titles in relation to other people. What drew you to that choice?
I think that so much of what unites this collection is that I really do see myself as a relational being, and I think that’s just from my family experience growing up. I was always my mother’s daughter, and I really saw myself in that role. So much of this book is about shedding that identity, but in some ways that’s still never lost.
I think that maybe in the way you can never really lose your family or your past, that you still have these titles or relations that guide you. Then as I moved on from my family, then you move into your other relationships, but it’s always guided by how you see yourself in that relationality to other people, which I think is still something that I struggle with. I don’t see myself as an individual. Maybe that’s a good thing too.
Mothers and daughters show up a lot in your book. What interests you specifically about that relationship?
That idea that I was talking about, that I really saw myself as being this smaller version of my mother, and that characterized so much of my young life. That seven or eight years when I wrote the book, was also the time my relationship with my mother disintegrated. It’s really a book about that grief too, of losing a mother.
I don’t feel like you’re necessarily writing in genre, but a lot of your stories touch on the horrors that come with relationships. I was wondering if you relate to any genres when you’re writing in that scary space.
I’ve never known how to characterize it either. The closest I’ve gotten is to it being hyperreal. I think that sometimes when you find yourself in these really heightened states, everything feels almost like it’s too real. Everything is too glossy or the colors are too vivid. I think that in those emotionally charged moments, I find myself thinking about how hyperreal a hospital space is, for example, and trying to play that up or food television.
I watch a lot of food television at all different times of the day, in the morning, in the evening, really late at night and sometimes when I can’t sleep. Food television is so strange, the colors and the way that– it’s not actually like real food. So trying to capture that in my work, this feeling that you’re looking at something but it’s not real. That’s the most comfortable I am in a genre.
You’re a Chinese/American/Australian writer, which is a lot of slashes. How do you think your experiences and history have influenced your writing in this collection specifically?
Much of this book is about me trying to be able to write about my own identity and not feeling like I have as many examples as I would like. I started out by reading, like I said, the Dennis Johnsons, the Amy Hempels, a lot of really white, short fiction writers, and I still love those writers, but if I mimicked them, I couldn’t find myself in the stories or I’d have to be hiding my identity.
I was looking for a way to write that, and there’s some great writers that are doing it. I think Weike Wang does that really well, and she’s a bit of a genius at that. Her short stories were really influences on the collection as well, trying to figure out how to get myself on the page, but I think it’s impossible to separate this history of your identity from your work. I think when I tried to do that, then I was so disembodied.
If I tried not to be an Asian American woman on the page, then it wasn’t myself and my voice coming through. So for me, that’s really important work, and it feels a bit lazy to say a lot of these narrators, even if it’s not mentioned that they’re Asian American, they are. But that is also the truth, and I want that to be something where I don’t have to do that work, that I can let these other stories just sit there.
Could you talk more about moving from America to Australia?
I’m from Arcadia, which is a pretty heavily Asian American neighborhood, so I got quite a shock when I moved to Australia, even though there are heaps of east Asian Australian people. But the circles that I was running in were very white, and I guess there’s just very different ideas about immigrants in Australia. So just a lot of questions for me about my identity and who I was, especially because I don’t have an Australian accent. I was suddenly even more of a foreigner.
I think that that also really inspired me to want to write about race and talk about race because in Australia, the culture’s very different and it’s not talked about, especially when I started writing this book. They get uncomfortable if you do; the whole conversation ends.
A lot of your stories display society’s gender expectations. Was that something at the front of your mind when you were writing or is that something in the ambiance of your writing in general?
In the same way I don’t sit down and think, “Oh, I’m going to write a story about being a Chinese woman,” I don’t think that about gender either. But I think that as an East Asian woman, it is very gendered, that experience. It’s very specific, especially living in a Western country, the way you’re racialized as a woman. I think that’s where a lot of the gender stuff comes through. I don’t see those as being things that I can pull apart, because for so many of my white female friends, it’s such a different experience in the world. That’s something that I think I’ve really struggled with.
There is part of that in the collection, trying to explain what’s happened to me that’s specific to me as a woman that’s so different than what a lot of the #MeToo movement looked like, for example. That felt like it excluded my experiences in a lot of ways and what the expectations were of me, things like being fetishized. That’s a huge theme, and I think it’s really specific to a Chinese woman’s experience in the world.
In your writing there’s a lot of rumination about the meaning of relationships and how relationships are going, almost in an obsessive way, for a lot of the characters. Are you an easily obsessed person?
Yes, I’m definitely a person that is prone to rumination and overthinking. Actually, I’ve recently become a mother myself. I have a newborn baby, and so it’s very easy for me to step into this role, I think, where another little person is my whole world and I am just thinking about him. It feels so natural.
In a lot of ways, I feel like this is what I was meant to do because I have all this energy to give to other people, and now that energy is my job.
Mike Preston: Ravens’ draft deserves praise, but 2022 season will be determined by player health | COMMENTARY
The success of the Ravens’ draft class and 2022 season will be determined by how well the team’s medical and training staff can rehabilitate and return their top players to the field.
The Ravens concluded the NFL’s annual three-day draft with 11 selections, two of whom project as immediate starters in Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. But the real trifecta would be getting Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo, a second-round pick, back onto the field in mid- to late October, which would show that one of college football’s top pass rushers has recovered from a torn Achilles tendon.
Then the Ravens might be on to something special.
Right now, they are in the middle of a “Humpty Dumpty” situation, in which they are trying to piece their top players back together again after an injury-hampered 2021 season. At the top of the list are cornerbacks Marcus Peters (torn ACL) and Marlon Humphrey (torn pectoral), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and running backs J.K. Dobbins (torn ACL) and Gus Edwards (torn ACL).
And now there is Ojabo, who ruptured his Achilles tendon about six weeks ago while running a drill at Michigan’s pro day.
Most first-round selections are supposed to start, but both Hamilton and Linderbaum were considered the top players at their respective positions. There was some blowback when Linderbaum was chosen because the Ravens had a chance to pick Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, but apparently he wasn’t rated as highly as Linderbaum — even though the team hasn’t had a dominant pass rusher since outside linebacker Terrell Suggs left in 2018.
But Ojabo could change that situation.
There is no guarantee that the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Ojabo can dominate the way he did with the Wolverines last season, when he had 11 sacks, but at least the Ravens gambled and were creative. A team can no longer win in the postseason without a dominant pass rusher or two. Just look at the significant trades during the draft that involved receivers such as Tennessee’s A.J. Brown and Baltimore’s Marquise Brown, as well as the rush by teams to draft six receivers in the top 20.
Defenses have to be able to slow, contain or harass quarterbacks like Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, and players like Ojabo and second-year edge rusher Odafe Oweh can make a difference.
Every scout, coach and coordinator has been impressed with Hamilton. Critics of Linderbaum say his arms are too short, which doesn’t really matter except for tackles playing against a speed rusher. Centers don’t need long arms to shove defensive linemen over to guards and vice versa. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said a priority this offseason was to improve the offensive line, and he has done that by drafting Linderbaum, adding tackle Morgan Moses in free agency and picking Minnesota right tackle Daniel Faalele with the first of the team’s six selections in the fourth round.
At 6-8 and 384 pounds, Faalele is more of a project and might be put on the developmental squad in 2022. He has limited knee bend and is slow off the ball. Another potential injury-plagued player might be Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, the second player the Ravens took in the fourth round behind Faalele.
But the 6-1, 197-pound Armour-Davis has upside. When healthy, he can run with any receiver, as evidenced by his time of 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Two draft picks that might surprise Ravens fans are Connecticut nose tackle Travis Jones, selected in the third round, and Missouri running back Tyler Badie, a sixth-round pick.
The 6-4, 325-pound Jones needs to work on his technique. He had 47 tackles last season, including a career-high 4 1/2 sacks. He is big and has enormous strength, but he won’t be able to overpower a lot of NFL players the way he did in college. There is no Holy Cross, Army or Vanderbilt on the schedule. He’ll need to improve his explosion off the ball and pad level.
Badie is small at 5-8 and 197 pounds, but he has that mindset of being able to overcome, especially after Hurricane Katrina forced his family to relocate from New Orleans to Randallstown. He is a good change-of-pace back who can run strong inside. Few linebackers or safeties can cover him one-on-one out of the backfield.
The Ravens drafted two tight ends Saturday in the fourth round, Charlie Kolar (Iowa State) and Isaiah Likely (Coastal Carolina), because quarterback Lamar Jackson prefers to throw to the middle of the field. The Ravens also needed forceful blockers in case Nick Boyle can’t fully recover from knee injuries.
They also picked up another cornerback in Houston’s Damarion Williams in the fourth round, partially because they are still suffering from the paranoia of losing both Humphrey and Peters to season-ending injuries. The Ravens drafted Penn State punter Jordan Stout in the fourth round, and he’ll battle longtime incumbent Sam Koch, who struggled at the end of last season and is entering the final year of his deal.
Overall, it was a good draft for the Ravens. They could still be in the market for a No. 2 receiver to replace Brown, but at least they found some new starters and a possible pass rusher. Finally.
Now it comes down to the medical staff and whether they can get this team ready for 2022.
“Humpty Dumpty” has to be put together again.
What Will Elon Musk Do With Twitter? Here is a 6-Point Guide
This story is syndicated from Alex Kantrowitz’s Big Technology newsletter; subscribe for free here.
Barring a messy, last-minute divorce, Elon Musk is on track to own Twitter (and yes, mea culpa). The mercurial, brilliant entrepreneur offloaded around $8.5 billion of Tesla stock this week as he prepared to pay for his $44 billion side project. And soon, he’ll be free to change the service as he pleases.
Musk hasn’t yet presented a comprehensive plan for Twitter — he may never — but he’s proposed several significant changes worth evaluating. Musk’s ideas include lengthening character limits, open sourcing the algorithm, and effectively putting an end to content moderation. A debate is raging about the latter, but all have tradeoffs.
Alex Roetter, Twitter’s former head of engineering, joined Big Technology Podcast this week to discuss Musk’s proposals, examining both their feasibility and advisability. Here’s a look at the most significant potential changes, along with his commentary:
Authenticating all humans
Upon announcing the deal, Musk said he wanted to “authenticate all humans.” Twitter has long weighed this idea internally, wondering whether making people confirm their email or phone number could help reduce harassment and spam. The company never acted, perhaps because authentication could drop its user numbers and anger Wall Street. But it should’ve. Pure anonymity, Roetter said, “fosters the worst parts of speech online.” So he loves Musk’s authentication idea. As a private company, Twitter could afford to take a user number hit, a benefit of Musk’s ownership. This idea is feasible and advisable.
Defeating the spam bots
Musk hates the spambots. “We will defeat the spam bots or die trying!” he said last week. Roetter likes this idea, but it’s not that simple. To defeat the spambots, he said, you’d build a classifier that looks for characteristics of bots and then bans them. You’d then tune the classifier to either be really aggressive, where you’d eliminate bots but also ban a bunch of human “false positives,” or be less aggressive, where you’d let some bots slide and ban fewer humans. “I think you should do it,’ Roetter said. “But everyone should be prepared, there is no perfect spam bot classifier.” This idea is feasible, though not perfect, and advisable.
Free speech
Allowing for free speech is core to Musk’s Twitter takeover. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square,” he said. There may be technical challenges to Musk’s vision, including how that victory against spambots could ensnare human speech as well, said Roetter. “I really don’t think there’s an answer that’s going to make everybody happy,” he said. Still, Musk could relax the current moderation rules and see how things play out. This move is somewhat feasible and its advisability is TBD.
Paid Twitter subscriptions
Musk is interested in Twitter’s subscription product and could expand it. Making people pay for Twitter — or certain premium features — could help reduce spam and create a revenue stream if Twitter’s advertisers bail over its new speech rules. “It’s a really interesting idea,” Roetter said. “If you don’t want a bunch of what you think of as low-value activity to happen, if you charge more than the value that you think people are extracting from it, it should go away.” Subscription fees could be normalized and scaled per location. This idea is feasible and advisable if implemented right.
Making the algorithms open source
To build trust in Twitter, Musk wants to open-source its algorithms. “This one is a head-scratcher to me,” Roetter said. The algorithms themselves, he said, won’t tell you very much. To figure out what to show you, Twitter’s ranking algorithms essentially look at billions of examples of content, try to predict how you’ll react to tweets and ads, and then use those scores to optimize what to show you. “It doesn’t say, if you are Republican, then you’re banned,” Roetter said. “There’s just nothing like that.” Open sourcing the algorithms is feasible and perhaps advisable, but only to dispel the conspiracy theories.
Longer, editable Tweets
Musk has mused about adding an edit button and allowing lengthier tweets. Both ideas are technically straightforward, though they’ll probably do little for everyday users who can already thread tweets together and delete and resend tweets with typos. “I don’t think it’s going to change any of the main things that everyone is upset about,” Roetter said. “But yeah, sure, why not?” These ideas are feasible and, well, it’s up to you Elon.
