Former FOX 2 reporter Mikala McGhee wins Miss Missouri USA pageant

News

Published

43 seconds ago

on

ST. LOUIS – Congratulations to a former FOX 2 employee!

Mikala McGhee won Miss Missouri USA Sunday night! She represented St. Louis in the statewide pageant. She now advances to the Miss USA pageant where she will represent the entire state of Missouri.

McGhee is a St. Louis native who started as an intern in 2019 and then joined the Fox 2 News team as a news and sports reporter in February 2020.  She graduated from George Mason University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, emphasis in public relations, in 2016. She then went on to Florida Gulf Coast University where she completed her master’s degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in law and administration.

Mikala played Division I basketball throughout her entire collegiate career. She won an A-Sun Conference championship with the Eagles and made an appearance in the 2016-2017 NCAA Women’s Tournament.  Mikala grew up in Bridgeton and attended Pattonville High School. Her outstanding performance in the classroom and as a three-sport varsity athlete gained her a lot of notoriety and success. She was voted the St. Louis Cardinals Female Athlete of the Year two years in a row, on top of receiving first team all-state and all-metro honors in basketball and soccer.   

Mikala’s journey into journalism came unexpectedly. After moving back home from Fort Myers, Florida, she began substitute teaching in the Pattonville School District and playing professional basketball for the St. Louis Surge. Trying to enter into a career path that was suitable to her strengths, she applied for a full-time position at KTVI/KPLR, but with little experience as a reporter – she was turned down.

Instead, Mikala took advantage of an internship opportunity at the station. After three months of hard work and dedication to growing in the field, she worked her way up to a full-time reporter.  

In March 2022 she decided to put all of her efforts into preparing for the Miss Missouri USA 2022 Pageant and stepped down from her role as a reporter. She says that she plans on continuing a career in media and broadcasting in the future.

News

Insiders gripe that Met Gala fashions are no longer chic: 'Very Halloween'

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 2, 2022

By

The New York Post Spring Shopping Event is here: Exclusive offers, more
News

Imran Shah greets people on Eid ul fitr

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 2, 2022

By

Anantnag, May 2::: Senior Socio Political Leader Imran Amin Shah has extended his heartiest greetings to people of Jammu & Kashmir on the eve of Eid ul fitr. In his massage Shah hoped that this pious day ahead may bring us blessings of Almighty, peace and prosperity to country and J&K in particular.

He said This festival is also a chance to honor the values at the heart of Islam – from service and generosity to peace and compassion. “As we celebrate this day which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, I hope that the festival with its tradition of giving and sharing enriches our lives with a spirit of brotherhood and empathy for the deprived,” he added.

Shah also urged to remember those who are in need and help them through charity at maximum level so that this humbled class also gets share in happiness and be part of this festive occasion with whole society.

News

Blues start playoffs tonight in Minnesota

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 2, 2022

By

ST. LOUIS – Let’s go Blues!

The Blues’ playoff run for the Stanley Cup starts Monday night with game one of the first-round series against the Minnesota Wild. The Wild beat out the Blues for home ice, so the best of seven series starts in Minnesota. The Blues won’t play at the Enterprise Center until later this week.

Game one is Monday night in Minnesota with the puck set to drop at 8:30 p.m. Game two is also in Minnesota at 8:30 p.m. Then the scene shifts to St. Louis for game three on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Sunday’s game four will also be played in St. Louis but at 3:30 p.m.

If necessary, game five will be back in Minnesota on May 10. Game six would be back in St. Louis on May 12, and if it’s needed, game seven would be in Minnesota on May 14.

The Blues won all three games against the Wild in the regular season. Two of them went to overtime including the last time the two teams played at the Enterprise Center on April 16. The Blues won that battle 6-5.

Although the Wild have home ice, the Blues know they can score. Nine players scored at least 20 goals this season. Vladimir Tarasenko led the way with 34 goals.

“It’s two good teams that are always, always wanting to win. We know, in the regular season how points were and obviously now, in the playoffs, so how big each game is. So, I don’t expect anything different than one-goal games, and really close games. It’s gonna be a good challenge for us,” Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said.

There are a limited number of tickets on sale for rounds one and two of the playoffs.

