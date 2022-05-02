Finance
Future of Algorithmic Trading in India – Reshaping the Stock Market
Algorithmic Trading uses automated pre-programmed trading conditions to execute orders in real-time in stock exchange. Since 2008, algorithmic trading has gained prominence in Indian markets and they are efficiently utilising the market inefficiencies for their own benefit.
Automation is the natural passage for any technology in future. Since investment is a process – it will translate better into Algorithmic Trading. Despite Algo trading being in incipient stage in India, it comprises to nearly 50 percent of the overall trading. The amount is highly low, as compared to the US and the UK markets where more than 90 percent of the trades (at much higher volumes) are done using algorithms.
The Indian market provides a decently good opportunity for Algo traders with its
• smart order routing system
• co-location facilities and sophisticated technology at both the major exchanges
• stock exchanges that are well-established and liquid
The Indian market is taking on the growing trend of and demand of HFT and Algorithmic Trading by educating its members about the technology. It is also helping them develop the skill sets required to help them understand the complications in trading.
For the Indian Algo trading scenario, Mr Richard Gula says, “Expect high sophisticated Algo development, but likely focused on a relatively small number of liquid stocks. Liquidity will define the success of the effort. Regulatory issues could mushroom”. Mr Gula develops and deploys databases on equities, futures, ETFs, and has built, managed and used financial databases since 1975.
Mr Gula further states that the Indian market should be approached with a separate strategy that should consist of:
• Identifying the right stocks driving the market
• Study and understand entire Indian market
• Understand the ways of old traders and extract information
• Create specific market rules to drive the algorithms on the macro scale
• Create tailor-made algorithms per each stock for the frequently traded stocks
Speed is of the essence where HFT executes trades in sub-milliseconds – traders will require algorithms and solutions that offer low latency and faster computation.
With the further evolving of the market each day, statistical models require constant tweaking. It is already apparent that algorithmic trading is used by the investors to customize algorithms and automate their trading strategies to manipulate their objectives. There is also the use of artificial intelligence solutions with the capacity to adapt to changing markets. These systems will be able to use news, satellite images, social media feeds, etc. to predict market trends.
However, the introduction of Algo trading in Indian stock markets – one of the most liquid open markets in the world – is looking to a betterment of the trading market. India can easily open up to foreign investors they would go for Algo trading in a big way. Algo trading is quickly becoming the future of the markets, with its minimal cost and risk in executing an order.
Finance
Profit Sharing Plans & Phantom Stock Plans Explained
Incentive Mechanisms that do not Transfer Stock Ownership.
Sharing ownership of a small company with the employees can create numerous conflicts. It is often wise to look to other incentive mechanisms that reward employees for increasing company profit without sharing ownership. Two such alternatives are profit sharing plans and phantom stock plans.
Profit Sharing Plan.
A profit sharing plan is one that provides annual employer contributions (which may be zero), and allocation to employee’s accounts according to a formula. The amount of the employer’s contribution may be specified by a formula or left to the employer’s discretion (possibly within specified limits).
A profit sharing plan can be a “qualified plan.” A qualified plan offers tax advantage in that contributions to the plan are currently deductible by the employer. The employee’s tax obligation is deferred, however, until funds are distributed from the plan to the employee. To qualify, the plan must meet numerous requirements. There can be no discrimination in coverage or vesting. There are also disclosure and reporting requirements.
Contributions to a non-qualified plan are currently deductible by the employer and currently included in the employee’s income. The employee, however, can have immediate access to the funds.
Phantom Stock Plan.
Phantom stock plans are designed to give the employee the same economic result as ownership of company stock. The employee, however, does not actually have an ownership interest or the non-economic rights that come with an ownership interest.
Under a phantom stock plan, an employee’s bonus is immediately converted to phantom shares of stock. The phantom shares track the value of the underlying stock. The value of the phantom shares will increase each time there is an increase in the value of the underlying stock. At the time of distribution, the employee will receive cash equal to the liquidated value of the shares in his account. If the underlying stock is not traded on an established market, the value can be determined through a pre-arranged formula.
For example, assume GM’s employee would receive a bonus of $10,000 in year one. The value of GM shares is $100 per share. Under a phantom stock plan, employee would receive 100 phantom shares in year one (i.e. $10,000 bonus / $100 per share). The plan would require distribution to the employee in a later year (e.g. year five). If the value of the shares was $200 in year five at the time of distribution, employee would receive $20,000.
Generally, a phantom stock plan will be a deferred compensation plan. This means that the employee would not be taxed until he actually receives a cash distribution. Assuming this is an “unqualified” plan, the employer does not receive a deduction until there is an actual distribution to the employee.
Employers can receive a current deduction even though the employee’s tax obligation is deferred if the plan is qualified. To be qualified, the plan must comply with numerous requirements. These requirements relate to who must be covered, when are benefits vested, funding, reporting and disclosure obligations.
Finance
Best Google Website Tools in 2018
Google Analytics
In this digital age, the importance of data to a business/website should never be underestimated. In fact, without proper tracking of website traffic, a business is literally lost, especially when it comes to how to optimize the website and make full use of it.
Whether your website is run in the form of a personal blog, news portal, business or corporate page, ecommerce store, Google Analytics is considered an essential tool for every website. The more you use this highly powerful Google tool, the bigger advantage you have.
Google Analytics is a web analytics service offered by Google that tracks and reports website traffic. You can create goals and conversion tracking to get the most of your analytics information and use it to improve your website’s content, user experience and optimization for better online sales.
Out of so many features in Google Analytics, I think the ability to identify the Source / Medium to your website is one of the best website tools. Based on the data shown, you can find out if your marketing efforts have been paid off or not. This can provide a solid reference for your next decision making in enhancing your website performance.
Google Data Studio
Trust me, for beginners, you might be overwhelmed by all the amount of data shown in Google Analytics. To be frank, sometimes you just need a simple report with chart, graph or pie to summarize the performance of your website.
Here is a free tool from Google called Google Data Studio, which gives you everything you need to turn your analytics data into informative, easy-to-understand reports through data visualization.
Analytics has always been a challenge for digital marketing, however, Google Data Studio allows you to create customizable data visualization and report. Besides, you can even share with your clients – a huge plus especially if you are working in a big group.
Quick tip: You can check out Google Data Studio Gallery to duplicate their samples and modify to your website use. After that you will be able to change and edit the metric according to your needs. Quite amazing, right?
Google Search Console
Previously known as Google Webmaster Tools, now rebranded to Google Search Console, this free web service is designed for webmasters. It allows you to check the indexing status and optimize the visibility of your websites.
This free tool is a MUST for Search Engine Optimization (SEO). The power to track your site’s search performance is the most precious data to understand what the audiences want for your site.
Once the website is tracked by Google, you’ll be able to view your organic search results right alongside the performance statistics for the organic search queries. This information helps you better understand how paid text ads and organic search results work together. If you analyse deeply enough, you will find many opportunities like identify relevant search queries that have low organic traffic volume and target these keywords in Google AdWords. This will increase your overall traffic, tailored to the objective of your website.
Google My Business
Are you operating a brick and mortar business? If you are, this free tools from Google is one of the most local SEO strategies to strengthen your website. Google My Business is a powerful tool for businesses and organizations to manage their online presence across Google, like Google Search and Google Maps.
As smartphone penetration in Malaysia approaching 100% by 2018, the majority of Malaysians are using smartphones for navigation, searching for instant answers or browsing social media platforms. Your business and brand need to be found online with the correct information.
Make sure all the listed information is correct, up-to-date and reflect your business. Remember, those info will appear when people search for your office or physical store via Waze or Google Map. We often see some of the business hasn’t updated their address, phone number and business hours to the latest. Wish to gain my traffic to your website?
You should try the new the features from Google My Business called “Posts”. The published content will display your image and short description with call-to-action link to your intended URL. For example, blog post “Should I hide or even remove client inquiry on my Facebook?” will appear at the bottom of our business info.
Google Keyword Planner
Building a website without keyword research is exhausting and time wasting in long-term. In order to reach the right customers with the right keywords, you should use Google Keyword Planner to discover relevant keywords. Inserting those keywords into your website will ensure your content remains relevant.
*To access Keyword Planner, you need to sign in to your Google AdWords account at http://adwords.google.com/KeywordPlanner. Create the account is free of charge and fast.
Yes, it’s completely free, you can find new keyword ideas that are relevant to your product, service and target customers. Keyword planner will show you the search volume data in historical statistics which is one of the most important key factors for your website.
Furthermore, the data from keywords ideas is a useful tool for SEO to your website. Analyse the information and turn it to your next content marketing strategy. Based on the search terms data, you should have plenty of ideas what should can be inserted to your text to make it more relevant to your audience.
Google Tag Manager
This free tool helps you update tags and code snippets on your website and mobile app quickly and easily. You can insert JavaScript and HTML tags used for tracking and analytics on websites in Tag Manager without touching the back end of the website.
Many websites do not deploy tracking function or have unreliable data collection because of messy codes injection. To solve this, we highly recommend using Google Tag Manager to consolidate and manage all your tracking codes or scripts.
The best example of using this tool is to use Facebook Ads. While more and more businesses are spending on Facebook Ads, most of them do not install Facebook Pixel into their website for conversion tracking, optimization and remarketing purposes.
Facebook Ads is already integrated with Google Tag Manager for smooth and easy installation. All you need to do just click and follow the instructions given without any need for complicated coding.
Test My Site from Think With Google
In order to rank well in mobile Google Search, your website should have fast loading speed and a mobile-optimized website. Use the Test My Site tool from Think with Google to check your website score on mobile performance. After a few minutes, you will receive recommendations on improving website performance across all devices.
Nobody wants to wait for slow websites or browse non-mobile friendly websites. The suggested time is 3 seconds from Google, which means if your site doesn’t load completely within 3 seconds, most people will most probably go elsewhere.
Just insert your email address and you will obtain the detailed analysis about your website. The content of the report is simple, but provides valuable insight into how Google ranks your website speed.
The report will become a crucial reference to your webmaster or web developer to further optimize the website. If you need even more in depth report about how Google renders and indexes your website, you should use the PageSpeed Insight tool.
Google PageSpeed Insight
If you have web developers or web designers that really want to understand the factors to increase your website speed, give PageSpeed Insights Tool a try and check your score on your website’s speed and optimization.
The latest version now shows the data from your First Contentful Point (FCP), the measurement when a user sees a visual response from the page. DOM Content Loaded (DCL), as well as the measurement when HTML document has been loaded and parsed.
PageSpeed Insights is handy in providing insight on how Google indexes your website differently for desktop and mobile versions.
Here are some website speed optimization tips from PageSpeed:
-
Avoid landing page redirects
-
Eliminate render-blocking JavaScript and CSS in above-the-fold contents
-
Enable compression
-
Leverage browser caching
-
Minify CSS
-
Minify HTML
-
MInify JavaScript
-
Optimize images
-
Prioritize visible content
-
Reduce server response time
Google Trend
Wish to see the latest trends and data from Google? You can search anything via Google Trends and even narrow down to specific country or category. This tool is useful to identify latest trends or viral news in your location.
Ideally, once you identified a trend, you can craft new blog posts, new promotions or ideas that reflect the said trend.
Don’t forget that you also can view the interest traffic of search terms using Google Trends.
With this, you can spot the best time to launch specific campaign. This is helpful for seasonal campaign or annual promotion because you can discover the best timing for your ad hoc digital marketing campaigns.
Google Alert
If you want to be aware of a particular topic and all the related information that bubbles up in the news, you can have them all automatically delivered to you with Google Alert and get notified every time when your keywords or phrases have new updates.
Google Alert is good for simple keyword monitoring, with updated on every mention of those keywords being sent to your email inbox for almost real time notification. Of course, you can choose the frequency at which you’ll receive them – once per day, once per week or even get them as they just happen.
A useful tip when creating the Google Alert is to avoid using generic keywords but create alerts that are more unique to your website. The more precise the keywords, the more relevant are your alerts. For that, you should utilize the search filters wherever possible, such as languages, region or sources.
Summary
So, that’s it, above are the 10 must-have free Google tools to improve the performance of your website. Make full use of all tools from analysis, research or monitoring to achieve the objective of your site.
What are your favourite tools from Google? Do you know any other Google tools that we should cover? Let us know in the comments below!
Finance
About Your Marriage – Things You Must Learn, Unlearn and Relearn
Learning is a life time ventures and you cannot afford to be complacent, you need to continue to update yourself and become better by the day. This is very important, because if you are not current, you can never be correct.
Proverb 24:3-7, Proverb 14:1
WHAT TO LEARN
There are lots of things to know, there are lots of things to develop. Never overlook them, go and learn them, they will make your marriage to be better than you ever imagined. They are:
1.Communication.Somebody said, “Most marriages do get bad; mouth first”. If you can master the act of communication, you will be on top of all issues in your marriage. Think and talk right, get to know the “when”, “how”, “what”, “why” and where of communication. Use the right timing, right tone, right expression and win your spouse forever. Colossians 4:6
2.Love Languages. Learn your spouse’s love languages and speak them. What makes him or her feel loved? What excite him or her? What can awaken boyish fantasy in him? You need to study the man or woman you marry.
Proverb 15:1, Proverb 15:23
3.Family Finance. You need to become a family financial expert. You must master the art of making money legitimately. You must also learn how to manage your family finance rightly. Know about budgeting, savings, investment, and by all means improve your financial intelligence. Proverb 12:24, Proverb 31:13-22.
4.Parenting. You must learn the act of parenting. You must know that bearing a child is easy for any mature woman, but raising a child is another thing. Most mothers rear child; great mother train theirs. Proverb 13:24, Proverb 22:6.
5.Romance. Relearn romance; learn to send good and romantic love messages to your spouse. Revive your boyish or girlish experiences. Make the home a place to be for him or her, let your spouse be happy that he or she married you.
Smile, laugh, play with him, sing for him, dress romantically just for him.
6.Sexual Skill. Agreed you have being making love to your spouse since you married him, but you need to re-learn to stop all his or her complaints. There is something him or her want that he or she is not getting, give him, be more creative, be more available and be more terrific. Proverb 5:15-19.
Future of Algorithmic Trading in India – Reshaping the Stock Market
Profit Sharing Plans & Phantom Stock Plans Explained
Best Google Website Tools in 2018
About Your Marriage – Things You Must Learn, Unlearn and Relearn
Restructuring National Oil Companies: The Obligations and Cost of Emerging NOCs
Josh Winder throws six scoreless in first start as Twins beat Rays
Eurosystem Along With ECB Soon To Begin Prototyping of Digital Euro
Investment Lessons Learned From Warren Buffet
Scalping in Forex Trading: Small But Sure Profits
The Perk of Investing in This Global Addiction
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For