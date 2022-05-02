Connect with us

Gophers tailback 'Bucky' Irving transfers to Oregon

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Published
Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving is headed to Oregon.

Irving, the Gophers’ all-purpose yardage leader during the 2021 season, entering the NCAA transfer portal April 8 and on Sunday said his destination will be to the Ducks in Eugene, Ore.

Irving’s landing spot is the most high-profile destination of 17 departures from last year’s team at Minnesota. Six of them are to other Power Five conference schools.

The U does have seven scholarship players joining the program for next season; five were a part of spring practices.

As a true freshman from suburban Chicago last season, Irving rushed 133 times for 699 yards and four touchdowns, with eight receptions for 73 yards and 194 kickoff return yards.

BRIEFLY

The Gophers have three more players headed to tryouts with NFL franchises this month: cornerback Coney Durr (Bears); defensive tackles Nyles Pinckney (Saints) and Sam Renner (Packers).

There Are Too Many Wrongfully Convicted Prisoners for Just One Podcast

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 2, 2022

By

Published
When Jason Flom launched his Wrongful Conviction podcast in 2016, his mission seemed straightforward: to shine a light on people put behind bars or even sentenced to death row despite overwhelming evidence that they were innocent. What the media executive and justice activist didn’t anticipate was just how widespread the problem is; five years later, Flom found himself with a backlog of hundreds of cases, more than he could handle with a weekly show.

The solution? Create a new podcast. May 2, just before Mothers Day, marks the debut of Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng, hosted by a seasoned criminal justice journalist with a background in radio production.

The first episode, timed for Mothers Day, tells the story of Patty Prewitt, a now-72-year-old mother of five, grandmother of thirteen, and great-grandmother who was given a life sentence 35 years ago after being convicted for the murder of her husband, Bill. Prewitt, who is incarcerated in a women’s prison in Vandalia, Missouri and has always maintained her innocence, will not be eligible for parole until 2036, when she will be 86 years old.

Freleng told the Observer: “For much of my career, I’ve covered the uphill battle that when face in our society and our legal system. Patty’s case really highlights this issue.”

Even with two podcasts, Flom’s Lava For Good will be challenged to keep up with supply. The Innocence Project estimates that of the roughly 2 million people currently incarcerated in the United States, as many as 120,000 may have been wrongfully convicted.

Family escapes north St. Louis County house fire unscathed

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 2, 2022

By

Published
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Firefighters battled a house fire in north St. Louis county early Sunday morning. A neighbor tells us the family was uninjured.

The fire was on Northport Drive near West Florissant and New Halls Ferry.

“I’m actually glad that the family was actually able to get out of the home safe,” Edgar Muhammad said. “Without anybody being injured or harmed or anything.”

Muhammad said he was asleep at the time of the fire; but when he woke up, he said the damage was shocking.

“Just looking at it is kind of surreal because, you know, this a very quiet neighborhood,” Muhammad said.

Before the house caught fire, Muhammad said the one right next to it also caught on fire some time ago. He said the family just recently moved into the home.

“At the end of the day, I’m just glad everybody was safe. Houses can be rebuilt, you know?” he said.

Joey Gallo misses start with groin issue; Miguel Andujar plays left field

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 2, 2022

By

Published
KANSAS CITY — Joey Gallo ran and tested his tight groin on Sunday morning and said he felt “good,” but the left fielder was not in the starting lineup for the series finale against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

“He’s kind of working through and getting treatment today,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “When he left last night, he felt pretty good. Right now he’s day to day and kind of see where he is as he kind of goes through treatment and getting loose and everything today.”

Gallo said that Monday would be a “good day to see,” if he could play, but was not sure when he would be back in the lineup.

After Sunday’s 6-4 win over the Royals, Boone said Gallo was still “tender.”

BACK TO 26

The Yankees sent right-hander Clarke Schmidt and infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar to Triple-A after Sunday’s game to get their roster back to 26. MLB had allowed teams to carry 28 players through April 30 to accommodate for the lockout-shortened spring training.

Schmidt, who pitched a scoreless inning and picked up his second win Sunday, said he was surprised to be the odd man out of the bullpen.

“Yeah, it’s a real tough pill to swallow. I mean, it’s just tough. There’s no easy way to put it. Especially  like you said, I’ve been throwing well, I’ve been feeling well, I am comfortable, I’ve been doing my job getting guys out,” Schmidt said. “It’s just I guess it’s part of the game. It’s a business also. So hopefully they get me back up here soon. And it’s just real tough.”

Schmidt began the season with the Yankees, made four appearances and pitched to a 1.08 ERA with eight strikeouts over 8.1 innings pitched. He said the plan right now is for him to go get stretched out.

Andujar, who has been the odd man out since losing his starting third base job when he was injured in 2019, made his first start since being called up on Tuesday. He went 2-for-4 and scored a run.

“He’s in such a better place than he’s been the last couple years. He’s been ready the whole time. He had a huge impact too (Sunday). He was battle, battle, battle to get on base and another hit off the tough righty there later. So, I know it’s not easy for him right now, but I feel like his mindset is really good right now,” Boone said. “He’s just trying to be the best player he can be and it feels like physically he’s going to a really good space right now. “

The Dominican native had a huge offensive season as a rookie in 2018, batting .297/.328/.527 with an .855 OPS  with 47 doubles, 27 homers and 92 RBI. He finished as a runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in the Rookie of the Year voting.

And then he injured his shoulder, the Yankees brought up Gio Urshela to be their everyday third baseman and Andujar was left looking for a spot.

That has affected his offense.

Since that breakout rookie season, he hit .228 with seven homers and 18 RBI in 78 games from 2019 to last season. He was sent to the minor at the end of spring training.

CHAPMAN’S 150th

It hasn’t been easy, but Aroldis Chapman has gotten the job done. In six save opportunities this season, he has converted all six. Sunday, he picked up his 150th in a Yankee uniform.

Trying to protect a two-run lead, Chapman gave up a  two-out single to Nicky Lopez and then walked Whit Merrifield, before coaxing a ground out from Andrew Benintendi to end the game.

“It hasn’t been perfect. But yeah, he hasn’t allowed to run yet obviously. He’s finding a way to get it done and making pitches when he needs to,” Boone said. “He’s leaning on all three of (of his pitches). The fastball. slider and splitter  have all been a factor for him. And he’s navigating it pretty well.”

Boone said he wasn’t concerned about the number of baserunners the 34-year old closer has had in those opportunities.

“The bottom line is he’s slamming the door.”

