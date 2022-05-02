Finance
How a Denied Disability Lawyer Can Assist You
One of the most frustrating situations for a client with disability insurance occurs when you have to access the insurance you have paid into, often for years, and you are denied the support you are owed, the support you anticipated having available should the worst happen. There are so many loops to jump through to successfully claim disability insurance with most insurance companies – and for many people, the process is so difficult, time consuming, and overwhelming that, at the end of the day, when they are denied disability coverage, they think that is the end and have no recourse. This, however, is not necessarily the case. While there may have been a time when a person who was denied his or her disability insurance claim had little or no further options, this is not always the case today. In fact, with proper legal representation from an experienced disability insurance lawyer, the denied disability claims lawsuit can be fought and even won.
What is Disability Insurance?
Denied disability lawyers come into play for those who have been denied a disability insurance claim, but first one needs to understand the importance of disability insurance. Most of us understand the importance of life insurance, but the reality is that accidents or sicknesses can prevent an individual from being able to work to sustain his or her living. For this reason, disability insurance is just important as life insurance. In fact, a typical 30 year old has 4 times the chance of becoming disabled than of dying before the age of 65.
There are two main types of disability insurance – long term disability and critical illness. Disability insurance will provide a monthly income if an individual is unable to work due to serious injury or illness; critical illness insurance pays out a tax-free lump sum following the diagnosis of an illness noted within the policy. When it comes to filing a claim, the onus is on the claimant to establish that they are disabled within the boundaries of the policy. Proof must be provided by the claimant in order to qualify for the disability benefits, and this proof must hold up to scrutiny. As the reporting on the claim and the interpretation of the said claim is subjective, the potential for denial of said claim can be high in many situations. Once a claim is denied, the recourse is limited to court – denied disability lawyers can help streamline the claimant’s reporting, making it far more likely to be approved and win the settlement.
How to choose a lawyer or law firm
Denied disability lawyers may be found throughout the legal industry, but you want to make sure you choose a lawyer and or a law firm with the best chance of getting results for you with the least amount of initial risk. The reality is that while you are vulnerable and could be easily taken advantage of, your resources will be limited, and this must be part of your consideration. You will find that most law firms or lawyers will ask for payment up front, regardless of the outcome of the case or how much it will cost, win or lose – payment that you probably don’t have considering you are fighting a denied disability claim as it is. But, there are some law firms that will not require payment up front. Some denied disability lawyers will work on a percentage fee basis, and there will be no fees until the claim is settled. Do your research well before hiring a denied disability lawyer to fight your case.
Finance
How To Get Rid Of Big Floppy Man Boobs
Most men do not cherish the idea of having big floppy man boobs. Normally, when a man is thinking about big breasts it is reserved for women. So, a man who has this problem is usually quite depressed and willing to do just about anything to remedy the problem.
The causes of common Gynecomastia or men with big boobs remain vague, although it has by and large been attributed to an imbalance of sex hormones. A root cause is hardly ever determined for individual cases. The condition may also be caused due to an imbalance of estrogenic and androgenic effects on the breast. This is turn results in an increased level of estrogen, which causes enlarged breast tissue.
Today we are going to discuss three ways to get rid of big floppy man boobs.
Surgery
Many men, feeling like they don’t have any other options elect to have Gynecomastia surgery. This is not a good idea. One it is very expensive. It can cost up to $8,000 and most insurance companies will not pay for the surgery because they feel like it is more cosmetic than anything. Regrettably, they do not consider how having large male breasts are psychologically draining to a males ego.
Man Bra
Male bra refers to brassieres that are worn by men. Adolescent boys and middle-aged men sometimes develop breasts. Although there are options for treating Gynecomastia, some men elect to wear a male bra. Unfortunately, male bras typically flatten rather than lift. Some men who have large breasts as a result of obesity or Gynecomastia may wear a brassiere to provide support for their breasts and to flatten their appearance. This is a temporary solution, but it does not take care of the problem. So, whenever you look in the mirror you know that your moobs are still present.
Male Breast Reduction Pill
I will say from the beginning that this is your absolute best option. Why? You don’t have to wear a humiliating bra like you are a woman. And, if you go out in public with the male bra, you are constantly worried if anyone can tell you are wearing one. Also, if you opt to get surgery the cost is very expensive. In addition, there are risks involved since you are under anesthesia. On top of all of that, you will have ugly scars on your body. So, even if you have the surgery and you get undressed the woman will realize you had your breasts reduced. That is a turnoff.
With male breast reduction pills the cost is inexpensive and no one will ever know you are taking the pills unless you decide to tell them. You will receive you package of pills in the mail in discreet packaging.
All you have to do is take a couple capsules a day. Within 2 to 3 weeks, you will start to see a noticeable difference. Within 6 weeks, your chest will no longer be referred to as big and floppy. No, the new you will have a firm, tight chest!
Finance
Secrets of Bonding 75: How Come He Can Get a Bond?!
We have been dedicated exclusively to providing bonds for contractors for 40 years, and we’ve heard this question at least 40 times!
It’s frustrating for contractors. Everyone knows surety bonds are hard to get, but it is really maddening when your less capable competitors are bidding public work and you can’t get across the goal line. What is the missing ingredient? Can we name the secret that answers this question?
The process of qualifying for bid and performance bonds is based on people and paper. The contractor is interviewed and evaluated. That’s the people part. A file is gathered and the paperwork is reviewed. What can cause a perfectly capable contractor to not qualify for bonding? The answer may be the paperwork.
Secret #5 was “The Three C’s of Bonding – Plus One!” It touched on this important point. In our experience, the most common area where capable and bond worthy contractors fall down is in the creation of their file.
The people part of the process is obviously important. If the underwriter is uncomfortable with the applicant, guess what: No bonds. The paperwork doesn’t matter if the human element fails.
However, it is equally true that the paperwork must achieve its goal. And what is that goal? It is CREDIBILITY. The difference between two equally capable contractors, where only one is bonded, may be the failure to present a convincing file.
When reviewing a new account, bond underwriters know what is normal and believable. Contractors who fail to meet these expectations will be rejected. Think of an extreme example: If you were evaluating the file, would you be more likely to believe an applicant’s self-serving comment that they have $100,000 in the bank, or an independent CPA firm that issued a report confirming they verified such an asset? HOW the info is presented can make all the difference.
It’s just that simple. The purpose of the file is to establish the contractor’s CREDIBILITY for all who read it, including those who will not actually meet the applicant. For them, their decision-making is based solely on the credibility and content of the file.
What are some of the most common paperwork deficiencies that derail contractors?
- Lack of credible financial information. They don’t have a year-end financial statement. Maybe the accounting method is unacceptable or they should have a CPA prepared report but don’t. Sometimes the financial reports contain arithmetic errors and have sections missing.
- Bad advice. Actions taken by management can make it harder to obtain bonds. Borrowing money, investing and even the choice of accounting methods can have an impact.
- Incomplete files. Many contractors start but fail to complete. Their energy is focused on “making money,” so they never take the time to complete their bond submission.
We don’t want to over simplify the process. Each company is different, and there are nuances to developing each applicant to assure their strengths and capabilities are showcased. We are not intending to explain HOW to establish credibility. Out point is that unless it is established, there are no bonds – regardless of how capable the contractor may be!
Finance
Export Control Compliance Cut Short – The Trouble On Its Way
Dealing with customers internationally or do you source the goods or parts from foreign vendors?
Then, this might interest you.
For a period, the stricter regulations under the US Department of Commerce, State, and Treasury have sent jitters to various companies. There’s no substantial reason to become non-compliant with the export regulations at all. Since the steps are taken for national interest, the vested interests would definitely find it unruly. But, the common citizenry applauds the state for taking such robust measures against perpetrators and traitors.
The ever-changing norms of export regulations are a cause of worry for the international trading community, especially the exporters. However, the different state departments are working on the way to remove the bottlenecks and ensuring seamless movement through the procedures. If you turn a blind eye to the procedures, then you may fall into a legal soup for violations, which has serious penalties amounting to rigorous imprisonment and monetary fines. The disrepute is an added burden to that.
In all, the trouble can be cut short in the midway. Generally, the ECCN classification involves several steps, such as consulting the Export Control Officer, developing superior knowledge about the product/service as well as export control regulations. If this wasn’t a phenomenal problem in itself, determining an item under ITAR or EAR would literally break anyone down. Quite not a feasible idea, isn’t it? Not only it’s time-consuming, but hampering the way business functions or functioned till date.
It’s appalling to see that some businesses have no qualms about it, leaving it to their fate as it is, instead of complying with the regulations. But, the delirium prevails elsewhere. Thankfully, the introduction of automated systems to identify products and determine the export license has benefited the businesses.
Trade compliance solutions through Automated Searches
Consistency is the key. Yes, it’s not a proverb in this context. A company, with its individual control program for exports, should ascertain consistency in the procedures. Otherwise, any dereliction would lead to severe penalization from the authorities. Similar it goes for the ITAR compliance measures. The problems of the Middle East are known to everyone, therefore, the magnified evaluation of exports to those countries is nothing new at all.
Eventually, the software vendors would get all the credit for offering superior software solutions with automated search options. Whether it is for identifying an article/item for export or checking out the trade partner’s credentials against restricted party lists, the software-enabled systems allow seamless functioning within an enterprise.
While the means of ECCN and HTS classification has been made available, it is of utmost importance that the searches are based on real-time and matching up to the standard requirement at the offices. For example, any business may tag a software with a dummy tool, only after witnessing that it’s too slow for bulk searches.
The reputable consulting companies, which offer trade compliance solutions and have industry experts in their core team would address issues of all kinds, even the petite ones with sheer experience. As a result, you have an advantage of preventing the problem at its start.
