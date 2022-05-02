Finance
How Is Video Enablement Changing the Global Banking Scenario?
The present-day banking scenario has been completely alienated from its authentic form. Banking is not about long queues anymore but has transformed into anytime, anywhere banking. Banks and financial institutions across the globe are relying on avant-grade technologies to radically alternate their ways of business. In a recent survey conducted by EFMA, a banking association in Europe, it has been found that banks worldwide have a large appetite for video-enabled banking services. (Computerweekly.com). This is due to the improved level of customer satisfaction that video banking brings in for the banks and financial sectors.
Wealth Management has an increased efficiency with “Face-to-face” meeting where the executive can communicate with the clients and also present the latest offers, investment schemes on the go. The data, documents, graphs, forms can be collectively referred to and filled up during the meeting, thus saving a lot of time. Moreover, the video has digitized banking but haven’t robbed of the personalized strand. Connecting personally with the customer is exceptionally effective when it comes to higher value-added services like mortgages. The customers may prefer not to visit the bank personally but can still receive video links to connects him/her to the mortgage adviser.
In the year 2014, the Barclays became the first bank in the UK to pilot the face-to-face video banking. The service was extremely successful. This made Barclays move ahead to incorporate Sign Video, were the people using the British sign language spoke to the banking executive through an interpreter. (letstalkpayments.com). Taking the instance ahead, it can be said video banking is a revolutionary advancement with customers with mobility or hearing impairments.
The video enablement of the banking and financial sector has helped organizations to win and retain more NRI and HIG clients. Most clients from this group aren’t inclined to visit the bank in person. The video enablement helps banks to appoint a relationship manager for the high-value clients, for providing personalized assistance on banking and financial matters. Thus, adding up to the credibility of the organization.
The Indian banking scenario has more opportunities for the growth of video banking than any other country in the world. A large portion of the Indian population consists of the menials who prefer banking at their own pace and convenience. Video-enabled kiosks, smart banking, video tellers have been successfully driving the youths into more active banking. Video banking has made unbanked branches earn business ignoring their locational downside. The IndusInd Bank has joined the video bandwagon in providing their customers with video conferencing solutions, through easily available apps on Google Play and Apple Store. The customers can now directly speak with the concerned finance expert seek the help of matters related to investments, loan approvals and so on. The State Bank Of India has also launched 6 digital branches across the country called sbiNTOUCH providing services like instant account opening, loan approvals and personal financial advises.
Finance
Fed Rate Cuts – Will They Help Stocks?
Last month, the Fed took a drastic step to cut rate twice by a total of 125 basis points. And with a drop of 225 basis points since last fall, what does this say about likely stock returns? Let’s look at the historical data.
Since 1950, the Fed cut more than 200 basis points 11 times in attempts to simulate a faltering economy. Economists believe it takes six months for the rate cuts to take effect which should last for as long as three years. Therefore I examined the one- and three-year returns of the S&P 500 Index and the Fama/French Small Cap Value benchmark portfolio for each rate-cut period.
After cuts of 200+ basis points, the average one-year return for the S&P 500 was 13.5% with two negative-return periods. The average three-year returns for the S&P 500 was 31.8% with one negative-return period.
However, the Fama/French Small Cap Value benchmark portfolio fared better. The one-year average return is 34.5% with no negative returns. The three-year average return was 100.5% with just one negative-return period.
Periods of rate cuts S&P500 S/V* S&P500 S/V*
of 200bp or more 1y ret 1y ret 3y ret 3y ret
Oct 1957 - Mar 1958 32% 64% 55% 106%
Apr 1960 - Jan 1961 11% 23% 25% 47%
Apr 1970 - Nov 1970 8% 12% 10% -1%
Jul 1974 - Oct 1974 21% 34% 25% 149%
Apr 1980 - May 1980 -19% 46% 46% 175%
Jan 1981 - Feb 1981 -14% 10% 20% 131%
Jun 1981 - Sep 1981 4% 25% 143% 141%
Apr 1982 - Jul 1982 52% 96% 78% 174%
Aug 1984 - Nov 1984 24% 31% 41% 39%
Sep 1990 - Mar 1991 8% 29% 19% 89%
Sep 2000 - May 2001 -15% 19% -11% 57%
Average 13.5% 35.4% 31.8% 100.5%
*S/V = Fama/French Small Cap Value benchmark Portfolio
Data sources: Federal Reserve, Kenneth French data library
It’s apparent from historical data that Fed rate cuts don’t guarantee making money in stocks. However, they do increase the odds of doing so- particularly with small cap value stocks. (Note: the odds of losing money with the S&P 500 index in any given year is about 30%.)
Martin Zweig once said:
Don’t fight the Fed!
How wise was his counsel!
Finance
A Brief History of Mandatory Car Insurance
Compulsory automobile insurance began in Switzerland in 1904. Eight years later Norway adopted it, followed by Denmark in 1918. In this country such insurance was first discussed in New Jersey in 1916, and by 1927 some form of mandatory auto insurance was under consideration in most of the other states.
In January, 1926, Connecticut put into operation a financial responsibility act. The following year the “Stone Plan” went into effect in New Hampshire, while Massachusetts inaugurated the first and, to date, the only, compulsory liability insurance law for car owners.
Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont and Minnesota also have enacted legislation somewhat similar to the Connecticut plan. These various methods of coping with automobile accidents and their accompanying problems will be explained in detail at a later point. In addition to the several plans now in operation, a number of alternative proposals have been set forth.
The Massachusetts system of mandatory liability insurance has served as the proving ground for the experiment of compulsory auto insurance. Interestingly enough the experience of the Bay State has been used to support both the pro and con arguments.
There has been considerable quibbling as to the original purpose of the law, some pointing to it as a failure-claiming that it has not reduced the number of accidents, others maintaining that the law was never intended as a safety measure but only as a means of insuring financial responsibility. It is charged that the administration of the act has become involved in politics.
The total effect of the difficulties raised in the operation of the Massachusetts law has been to divert attention, temporarily at least, from liability insurance to compensation insurance, if the temper and number of magazine articles and newspaper comments may be taken as a criterion.
It is not improbable that the fight over mandatory insurance may shift from the liability field to that of compensation, principally because of the precedent thought to be found in workman’s compensation insurance. However, the plan adopted in the future may not be purely either a liability or a compensation measure. The Connecticut and New Hampshire plans, as well as a number of other proposals, present ideas for consideration.
While the public mind has been much confused as to the meaning of the various proposals, those who understand the principles involved and who are taking an active part in the controversy seem to be needlessly far apart on certain fundamental propositions.
For example, there should be general agreement on the point that the prevention of automobile accidents should be the main purpose of any kind of legislation on this subject, for without accidents there would be no need for any form of compensation. However, second only to accident prevention, is the adequate care of the injured persons and of their dependents.
Therefore, a proposal for compensating the accident victim or his dependents should not be condemned merely because it will not, or does not, reduce accidents. Perhaps these two ends cannot be accomplished by the same measure.
Finance
Estate Planning: Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust Isn’t So Crummey
The tax loophole referred to as “Crummey Power” is named after Clifford Crummey who created a trust in order to transfer his assets with the intention of avoiding estate and inheritance taxes upon his demise. The Internal Revenue Service was not pleased and in 1968, took Crummey to court for what they termed as an illegal tax loophole. Crummey’s victory in court created a precedent making the trust an acceptable tool in estate planning.
WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF A LIFE INSURANCE TRUST?
Life Insurance Trusts have benefits while you are alive by allowing you to make premium payments through gifts to the trust. In 2013 and 2014, you can make up to $14,000 gift payments to the trust per beneficiary. Thereafter, the trust makes the payments for the life insurance policy or policies.
HOW THE CRUMMEY POWER WORKS
In order to avoid gift tax, a check for under $14,000 is written to the Life Insurance Trust for each beneficiary as a “gift.” In order to be in compliance with tax code and receive the gift-tax break, each beneficiary must have the right or power to withdraw the gift money.
Thereafter, the trustee creates a “Crummey Letter” which is sent to each of the beneficiaries informing them they have the option to withdraw the money within 30 days. In essence, the power provided in the Crummey Letter grants the beneficiary the power to receive the money and as a result, the beneficiary received the gift.
Essentially, the objective is for the beneficiaries to not withdraw the money in order to make the gift the property of the trust. If the beneficiaries choose not to withdraw the money, a portion of the money will be used to pay the life insurance premiums. Any money left over remains in the Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust (ILIT) and is given to the beneficiaries upon your demise.
At all times, it is imperative to maintain a sufficient amount of money in the ILIT to cover the life insurance premiums. Keep in mind that the settlor must be certain that each of the trust’s beneficiaries will take no action upon receipt of the Crummey Letter by withdrawing any money gifted within the 30-day time frame. Any misunderstandings should be addressed with the client emphasizing the importance of the beneficiaries named in the Living Trust to fully understand the significance of not exercising their right or power to withdraw the money gifted in the ILIT.
DESIGNATING A TRUSTEE WHO UNDERSTANDS DUTIES
Designating a trustee is an important choice. Before selecting a trustee, ensure the trustee understands his or her responsibilities by emphasizing the necessity to notify the beneficiaries with the Crummey Letter each time a gift is made to the trust. Also, emphasize the importance of making the life insurance payments. To ensure the trustee remains objective, the ILIT may have a provision granting the trustee the power to dictate the exact amount each beneficiary is to receive.
If for some reason the trustee fails to perform his or her duties, you still have the option to request that a judge appoint another trustee. Also, legal recourse is available if a trustee fails to perform the duties required by the trust.
CANCELLING THE LIFE INSURANCE POLICY
You reserve the right to cancel the life insurance policy held within the Life Insurance Trust. You may cancel the policy by no longer making gifts to the Life Insurance Trust and allow the policy to lapse. Whatever cash value has been built up in the whole life insurance policy, if any, may be converted to a term life policy.
Therefore, the creation of ILIT for your estate plan is complex and should be handled by an attorney to ensure the maximum benefit of an ILIT is achieved by the insured.
FULL DISCLOSURE
This article only reflects my personal views in my individual capacity. It does not necessarily represent the views of my law firm, and is not sponsored or endorsed by them. The information contained in the article is based solely on opinion, and is provided only for educational purposes and is not intended to provide specific legal advice. No representation is made about the accuracy of the information posted in the article. Articles may or may not be updated and entries may be out-of-date at the time you view them
