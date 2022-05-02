Finance
How To Get Rid Of Big Floppy Man Boobs
Most men do not cherish the idea of having big floppy man boobs. Normally, when a man is thinking about big breasts it is reserved for women. So, a man who has this problem is usually quite depressed and willing to do just about anything to remedy the problem.
The causes of common Gynecomastia or men with big boobs remain vague, although it has by and large been attributed to an imbalance of sex hormones. A root cause is hardly ever determined for individual cases. The condition may also be caused due to an imbalance of estrogenic and androgenic effects on the breast. This is turn results in an increased level of estrogen, which causes enlarged breast tissue.
Today we are going to discuss three ways to get rid of big floppy man boobs.
Surgery
Many men, feeling like they don’t have any other options elect to have Gynecomastia surgery. This is not a good idea. One it is very expensive. It can cost up to $8,000 and most insurance companies will not pay for the surgery because they feel like it is more cosmetic than anything. Regrettably, they do not consider how having large male breasts are psychologically draining to a males ego.
Man Bra
Male bra refers to brassieres that are worn by men. Adolescent boys and middle-aged men sometimes develop breasts. Although there are options for treating Gynecomastia, some men elect to wear a male bra. Unfortunately, male bras typically flatten rather than lift. Some men who have large breasts as a result of obesity or Gynecomastia may wear a brassiere to provide support for their breasts and to flatten their appearance. This is a temporary solution, but it does not take care of the problem. So, whenever you look in the mirror you know that your moobs are still present.
Male Breast Reduction Pill
I will say from the beginning that this is your absolute best option. Why? You don’t have to wear a humiliating bra like you are a woman. And, if you go out in public with the male bra, you are constantly worried if anyone can tell you are wearing one. Also, if you opt to get surgery the cost is very expensive. In addition, there are risks involved since you are under anesthesia. On top of all of that, you will have ugly scars on your body. So, even if you have the surgery and you get undressed the woman will realize you had your breasts reduced. That is a turnoff.
With male breast reduction pills the cost is inexpensive and no one will ever know you are taking the pills unless you decide to tell them. You will receive you package of pills in the mail in discreet packaging.
All you have to do is take a couple capsules a day. Within 2 to 3 weeks, you will start to see a noticeable difference. Within 6 weeks, your chest will no longer be referred to as big and floppy. No, the new you will have a firm, tight chest!
Finance
Secrets of Bonding 75: How Come He Can Get a Bond?!
We have been dedicated exclusively to providing bonds for contractors for 40 years, and we’ve heard this question at least 40 times!
It’s frustrating for contractors. Everyone knows surety bonds are hard to get, but it is really maddening when your less capable competitors are bidding public work and you can’t get across the goal line. What is the missing ingredient? Can we name the secret that answers this question?
The process of qualifying for bid and performance bonds is based on people and paper. The contractor is interviewed and evaluated. That’s the people part. A file is gathered and the paperwork is reviewed. What can cause a perfectly capable contractor to not qualify for bonding? The answer may be the paperwork.
Secret #5 was “The Three C’s of Bonding – Plus One!” It touched on this important point. In our experience, the most common area where capable and bond worthy contractors fall down is in the creation of their file.
The people part of the process is obviously important. If the underwriter is uncomfortable with the applicant, guess what: No bonds. The paperwork doesn’t matter if the human element fails.
However, it is equally true that the paperwork must achieve its goal. And what is that goal? It is CREDIBILITY. The difference between two equally capable contractors, where only one is bonded, may be the failure to present a convincing file.
When reviewing a new account, bond underwriters know what is normal and believable. Contractors who fail to meet these expectations will be rejected. Think of an extreme example: If you were evaluating the file, would you be more likely to believe an applicant’s self-serving comment that they have $100,000 in the bank, or an independent CPA firm that issued a report confirming they verified such an asset? HOW the info is presented can make all the difference.
It’s just that simple. The purpose of the file is to establish the contractor’s CREDIBILITY for all who read it, including those who will not actually meet the applicant. For them, their decision-making is based solely on the credibility and content of the file.
What are some of the most common paperwork deficiencies that derail contractors?
- Lack of credible financial information. They don’t have a year-end financial statement. Maybe the accounting method is unacceptable or they should have a CPA prepared report but don’t. Sometimes the financial reports contain arithmetic errors and have sections missing.
- Bad advice. Actions taken by management can make it harder to obtain bonds. Borrowing money, investing and even the choice of accounting methods can have an impact.
- Incomplete files. Many contractors start but fail to complete. Their energy is focused on “making money,” so they never take the time to complete their bond submission.
We don’t want to over simplify the process. Each company is different, and there are nuances to developing each applicant to assure their strengths and capabilities are showcased. We are not intending to explain HOW to establish credibility. Out point is that unless it is established, there are no bonds – regardless of how capable the contractor may be!
Finance
Export Control Compliance Cut Short – The Trouble On Its Way
Dealing with customers internationally or do you source the goods or parts from foreign vendors?
Then, this might interest you.
For a period, the stricter regulations under the US Department of Commerce, State, and Treasury have sent jitters to various companies. There’s no substantial reason to become non-compliant with the export regulations at all. Since the steps are taken for national interest, the vested interests would definitely find it unruly. But, the common citizenry applauds the state for taking such robust measures against perpetrators and traitors.
The ever-changing norms of export regulations are a cause of worry for the international trading community, especially the exporters. However, the different state departments are working on the way to remove the bottlenecks and ensuring seamless movement through the procedures. If you turn a blind eye to the procedures, then you may fall into a legal soup for violations, which has serious penalties amounting to rigorous imprisonment and monetary fines. The disrepute is an added burden to that.
In all, the trouble can be cut short in the midway. Generally, the ECCN classification involves several steps, such as consulting the Export Control Officer, developing superior knowledge about the product/service as well as export control regulations. If this wasn’t a phenomenal problem in itself, determining an item under ITAR or EAR would literally break anyone down. Quite not a feasible idea, isn’t it? Not only it’s time-consuming, but hampering the way business functions or functioned till date.
It’s appalling to see that some businesses have no qualms about it, leaving it to their fate as it is, instead of complying with the regulations. But, the delirium prevails elsewhere. Thankfully, the introduction of automated systems to identify products and determine the export license has benefited the businesses.
Trade compliance solutions through Automated Searches
Consistency is the key. Yes, it’s not a proverb in this context. A company, with its individual control program for exports, should ascertain consistency in the procedures. Otherwise, any dereliction would lead to severe penalization from the authorities. Similar it goes for the ITAR compliance measures. The problems of the Middle East are known to everyone, therefore, the magnified evaluation of exports to those countries is nothing new at all.
Eventually, the software vendors would get all the credit for offering superior software solutions with automated search options. Whether it is for identifying an article/item for export or checking out the trade partner’s credentials against restricted party lists, the software-enabled systems allow seamless functioning within an enterprise.
While the means of ECCN and HTS classification has been made available, it is of utmost importance that the searches are based on real-time and matching up to the standard requirement at the offices. For example, any business may tag a software with a dummy tool, only after witnessing that it’s too slow for bulk searches.
The reputable consulting companies, which offer trade compliance solutions and have industry experts in their core team would address issues of all kinds, even the petite ones with sheer experience. As a result, you have an advantage of preventing the problem at its start.
Finance
Why Africa Should Trade Its Way Out Of Poverty
THE President of the African Development Bank (ADB), Donald Kaberuka’s recent declaration that Africa must ‘trade’ its way out of poverty is perhaps the biggest headache to a continent in crisis.
“Trade is the only key. Africa must trade its way out of poverty,” he says, insisting that the international community must henceforth open its markets and reduce subsidies to agricultural producers.
Kaberuka, who was once Rwanda’s finance minister acknowledges that full trade liberalization does carry risks for agricultural exporters, who would face increased competition from very productive producers in some markets like the far East.
He, however concurs with the United Nations (UN) estimates that the funding gap for the region is poised to escalate to 10 to 20 per cent of a low income country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
But with a resilient economic progress in the last 5 years, Kaberuka’s statement literally implies that Africa, the world’s poorest continent, must squeeze its scarce waters to have a sustainable ability to shape up its own future and sharpen its grim destiny; albeit independently.
From an expert’s perspective, it would thus appear that the continent needs to invest at least nine per cent of its gross domestic product on infrastructure to scale up trade and attract more direct foreign investment (DFI), for instance, to improve its overall global fiscal performance.
Due to challenges posed by ignorance, arduous forces of violence, poverty and disease, the continent currently spends a paltry two per cent of its GDP on infrastructure, further narrowing its chances of scaling up DFI opportunities.
According to current World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) statistics, to achieve progression in economic development, Africa requires at least US$20 billion (Sh1460 billion) annually, which is a far cry from current levels of US$2.8 billion (Sh204.4 billion).
Similarly, global liquidity has been on the rise and, unfortunately, is increasingly looking towards Africa in search of yields, balanced by acceptable risks.
“Our political and business leaders have taken commendable steps towards the reduction of risks by providing improved investment climates but there still remains a lot of work to be done,” says Kihara Maina, Barclays Bank Country Treasurer, Kenya.
Unrelenting belief that all Africa needs is aid and not talk held by the likes of Kenya’s Finance Minister Amos Kimunya, may not suffice in the long term, for a continent that has all the manpower, natural resources and rich soils that it takes for an economy to march forward, employ its people and provide meaningful livelihood.
This state of affairs, I believe, is mainly why investors and small and medium enterprise holders insist that policy makers must relocate to the drawing board, and wean Africa from its popular “dependency syndrome.”
The syndrome, currently a catchword when describing Africa’s economy must be addressed through unfathomable means, which are more cognizant to wealth and employment creation. Kenya’s retired President Daniel Moi also shares this view.
Regulation, reform and increased macroeconomic stability in African countries, along with global investors’ search for yield, have opened new frontiers, and must be taken advantage of by policy makers.
Even though economic progress in basically all African countries, save for Somali, appears headed for better times, experts hold the view that there is no reproach on the need to reduce glaring information gaps in order harmonize the continent’s funding requirements with the markets.
However, there is need for an export-led economic growth ahead of the improved prospects for many African countries to access international and local capital markets to meet the funding gap for the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) set by the United Nations (UN).
According to New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD), it is envisaged that the continent’s spending requirements will scale up to US$120 billion in the next decade.
The World Bank estimates that Africa’s economies must grow at a sustained rate of at least 7-8 per cent annually if they are to lift significant numbers of people out of poverty and attain the MDGs. But growth averaged only about half that during the 1990s, and the medium-term prospects are not encouraging.
Economic recovery in the US and Europe is expected to modestly boost Africa’s performance this year, but the number of people living in Africa in absolute poverty is nonetheless expected to increase to as much as 426 million by the 2015 deadline. Economists have partly blamed Africa’s reservations on the MDGs on policies of the IMF and the World Bank.
“The IMF has policies that undermine chances of meeting the MDGs by imposing restrictions that prevent scale up on spending on important sectors such as education and health,” says Akanksha Marphatia, an Action-Aid senior policy analyst.
Following the buildup of foreign debt owed by many low-income countries, low growth, falling commodity prices, and other economic shocks have left many nations with unsustainable debt burdens thus diminishing hopes for attaining the MDGs by 2015.
Most indebted low-income countries faced debts whose present value had more than doubled in ten years to over six times their annual exports. Many bilateral creditors rescheduled and forgave many of these debts.
But by the mid 1990s, with an increasing share of debt owed to multilateral lenders such as the World Bank, the IMF, and regional development banks, a new debt relief initiative was called for, involving these creditors, to address the concern that poor countries’ debts were stifling poverty reduction efforts.
ADB, IMF and the World Bank this year implemented the Multilateral Debt Relief Initiative (MDRI), forgiving 100 percent of eligible outstanding debt owed to these three institutions by all countries reaching the completion point of the HIPC Initiative.
The bank’s commitments also increased to US$23.6 billion dollars this year, an equivalent of a six percent increase over last year’s. Lending commitments to Africa rose 23 percent in the past financial year.
Africa had 20 percent of total lending commitments with US$4.8 billion. Europe and Central Asia had 17 percent with US$4 billion; South Asia 16 percent with US$3.8 billion; East Asia and the Pacific had 14 percent with US$3.4 billion, while the Middle East and North Africa region had seven percent.
Loans, grants, credits and guarantees by the bank’s two closely affiliated entities – the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA) were up by US$1.3 billion over the 2005 fiscal year.
According to the bank, the figures mark an historic high growth for IDA, which is the largest single source of concessional financial assistance for the world’s poorest countries. IDA’s commitments in the 2006 financial year reached US$9.5 billion, the highest in the organization’s history. Overall, IDA lending rose by nine percent compared to the 2005 fiscal year.
IBRD commitments in fiscal year 2006 reached US$14.1 billion, the highest volume in the past seven fiscal years. And compared with the previous 2005 fiscal year, IBRD’s loan and guarantee commitments and guarantee facilities rose by four percent.
The 2006 financial year saw a total of 279 IBRD and IDA lending and guarantee operations delivered. Of those 167 were from IDA while the remaining 112 were from the IBRD.
The bulk of the Bank’s lending commitments in the past financial year were for investment operations. A total of US$16.3 billion was for investment while 31 percent or US$7.3 billion was for policy based operations. Overall, Mexico and Brazil were the largest borrowers, followed by Turkey, Pakistan, China, India and Argentina.
And in line with that, the highest percentage of IBRD/IDA lending went to the Latin America and the Caribbean region. It received US$5.9 billion, 26 percent of the total lending.
Arising opportunities should not only benefit Africa but should also reposition the continent into a more proactive position to pursues sustainable options likely to catapult it into economic independence.
It is also either now or never for policy makers in the continent to eradicate bottlenecks that stifle poverty reduction efforts and translate Africa’s opportunities into challenges.
How To Get Rid Of Big Floppy Man Boobs
Timberwolves fans hope Jaden McDaniels is on a Kawhi Leonard-like career path. The two will train together this offseason
Secrets of Bonding 75: How Come He Can Get a Bond?!
Man who killed elderly De Soto couple in 1996 to be executed Tuesday
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas Fires Back At Warren Buffett’s Bitcoin Slander
Former Chicago Bears player Anthony Adams sells Wadsworth home for $765,000
Export Control Compliance Cut Short – The Trouble On Its Way
Rarestone Capital’s Jared Polites on the State of Blockchain Marketing in 2022
‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2: A Solid (If Sloppy) Finale For Netflix’s Starkest Series
Why Africa Should Trade Its Way Out Of Poverty
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For