How To Get Rid Of Big Floppy Man Boobs

THE President of the African Development Bank (ADB), Donald Kaberuka’s recent declaration that Africa must ‘trade’ its way out of poverty is perhaps the biggest headache to a continent in crisis.

“Trade is the only key. Africa must trade its way out of poverty,” he says, insisting that the international community must henceforth open its markets and reduce subsidies to agricultural producers.

Kaberuka, who was once Rwanda’s finance minister acknowledges that full trade liberalization does carry risks for agricultural exporters, who would face increased competition from very productive producers in some markets like the far East.

He, however concurs with the United Nations (UN) estimates that the funding gap for the region is poised to escalate to 10 to 20 per cent of a low income country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

But with a resilient economic progress in the last 5 years, Kaberuka’s statement literally implies that Africa, the world’s poorest continent, must squeeze its scarce waters to have a sustainable ability to shape up its own future and sharpen its grim destiny; albeit independently.

From an expert’s perspective, it would thus appear that the continent needs to invest at least nine per cent of its gross domestic product on infrastructure to scale up trade and attract more direct foreign investment (DFI), for instance, to improve its overall global fiscal performance.

Due to challenges posed by ignorance, arduous forces of violence, poverty and disease, the continent currently spends a paltry two per cent of its GDP on infrastructure, further narrowing its chances of scaling up DFI opportunities.

According to current World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) statistics, to achieve progression in economic development, Africa requires at least US$20 billion (Sh1460 billion) annually, which is a far cry from current levels of US$2.8 billion (Sh204.4 billion).

Similarly, global liquidity has been on the rise and, unfortunately, is increasingly looking towards Africa in search of yields, balanced by acceptable risks.

“Our political and business leaders have taken commendable steps towards the reduction of risks by providing improved investment climates but there still remains a lot of work to be done,” says Kihara Maina, Barclays Bank Country Treasurer, Kenya.

Unrelenting belief that all Africa needs is aid and not talk held by the likes of Kenya’s Finance Minister Amos Kimunya, may not suffice in the long term, for a continent that has all the manpower, natural resources and rich soils that it takes for an economy to march forward, employ its people and provide meaningful livelihood.

This state of affairs, I believe, is mainly why investors and small and medium enterprise holders insist that policy makers must relocate to the drawing board, and wean Africa from its popular “dependency syndrome.”

The syndrome, currently a catchword when describing Africa’s economy must be addressed through unfathomable means, which are more cognizant to wealth and employment creation. Kenya’s retired President Daniel Moi also shares this view.

Regulation, reform and increased macroeconomic stability in African countries, along with global investors’ search for yield, have opened new frontiers, and must be taken advantage of by policy makers.

Even though economic progress in basically all African countries, save for Somali, appears headed for better times, experts hold the view that there is no reproach on the need to reduce glaring information gaps in order harmonize the continent’s funding requirements with the markets.

However, there is need for an export-led economic growth ahead of the improved prospects for many African countries to access international and local capital markets to meet the funding gap for the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) set by the United Nations (UN).

According to New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD), it is envisaged that the continent’s spending requirements will scale up to US$120 billion in the next decade.

The World Bank estimates that Africa’s economies must grow at a sustained rate of at least 7-8 per cent annually if they are to lift significant numbers of people out of poverty and attain the MDGs. But growth averaged only about half that during the 1990s, and the medium-term prospects are not encouraging.

Economic recovery in the US and Europe is expected to modestly boost Africa’s performance this year, but the number of people living in Africa in absolute poverty is nonetheless expected to increase to as much as 426 million by the 2015 deadline. Economists have partly blamed Africa’s reservations on the MDGs on policies of the IMF and the World Bank.

“The IMF has policies that undermine chances of meeting the MDGs by imposing restrictions that prevent scale up on spending on important sectors such as education and health,” says Akanksha Marphatia, an Action-Aid senior policy analyst.

Following the buildup of foreign debt owed by many low-income countries, low growth, falling commodity prices, and other economic shocks have left many nations with unsustainable debt burdens thus diminishing hopes for attaining the MDGs by 2015.

Most indebted low-income countries faced debts whose present value had more than doubled in ten years to over six times their annual exports. Many bilateral creditors rescheduled and forgave many of these debts.

But by the mid 1990s, with an increasing share of debt owed to multilateral lenders such as the World Bank, the IMF, and regional development banks, a new debt relief initiative was called for, involving these creditors, to address the concern that poor countries’ debts were stifling poverty reduction efforts.

ADB, IMF and the World Bank this year implemented the Multilateral Debt Relief Initiative (MDRI), forgiving 100 percent of eligible outstanding debt owed to these three institutions by all countries reaching the completion point of the HIPC Initiative.

The bank’s commitments also increased to US$23.6 billion dollars this year, an equivalent of a six percent increase over last year’s. Lending commitments to Africa rose 23 percent in the past financial year.

Africa had 20 percent of total lending commitments with US$4.8 billion. Europe and Central Asia had 17 percent with US$4 billion; South Asia 16 percent with US$3.8 billion; East Asia and the Pacific had 14 percent with US$3.4 billion, while the Middle East and North Africa region had seven percent.

Loans, grants, credits and guarantees by the bank’s two closely affiliated entities – the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA) were up by US$1.3 billion over the 2005 fiscal year.

According to the bank, the figures mark an historic high growth for IDA, which is the largest single source of concessional financial assistance for the world’s poorest countries. IDA’s commitments in the 2006 financial year reached US$9.5 billion, the highest in the organization’s history. Overall, IDA lending rose by nine percent compared to the 2005 fiscal year.

IBRD commitments in fiscal year 2006 reached US$14.1 billion, the highest volume in the past seven fiscal years. And compared with the previous 2005 fiscal year, IBRD’s loan and guarantee commitments and guarantee facilities rose by four percent.

The 2006 financial year saw a total of 279 IBRD and IDA lending and guarantee operations delivered. Of those 167 were from IDA while the remaining 112 were from the IBRD.

The bulk of the Bank’s lending commitments in the past financial year were for investment operations. A total of US$16.3 billion was for investment while 31 percent or US$7.3 billion was for policy based operations. Overall, Mexico and Brazil were the largest borrowers, followed by Turkey, Pakistan, China, India and Argentina.

And in line with that, the highest percentage of IBRD/IDA lending went to the Latin America and the Caribbean region. It received US$5.9 billion, 26 percent of the total lending.

Arising opportunities should not only benefit Africa but should also reposition the continent into a more proactive position to pursues sustainable options likely to catapult it into economic independence.

It is also either now or never for policy makers in the continent to eradicate bottlenecks that stifle poverty reduction efforts and translate Africa’s opportunities into challenges.