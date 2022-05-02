Finance
How to Open a Bank Account in Nigeria As a Foreigner
Nigeria is the largest country in Africa in terms of population and nominal Gross Domestic Product, GDP; hence it is unassuming that Nigeria host some of the most formidable financial institutions in Africa. The new generation of Nigerian banks led by Access, GTB and Zenith, are emerging as dynamic players in regional markets.
The Nigerian financial system has indeed metamorphosed and revolutionized due to the increasing use of digital technology. Some of the latest trends in this sector include digitization, mobile and SMS banking, payment services, artificial intelligence or chatbots for customer services, fintech companies and digital-only banks. These have ensured that these banks continually be on their toes in terms of competition and of course more efficient.
In a publication by African Business – “Africa’s Top 100 Banks 2020: West Africa and Central Africa”, Nigeria’s Zenith Bank stays as a top performer; Access Bank won Banker of the Year at the African Banker Awards; and First Bank remaining ever strong in terms of capital base. Of the top 20 banks on this list, 13 Nigerian commercial banks were featured.
The primary legislation that regulates and directs the affairs and operations of banks in Nigeria is the Banks and other Financial Institution Act which empowers the Central Bank of Nigeria the power and authority to supervise and regulate the affairs of all banks and financial institutions. The Central Bank of Nigeria is the central bank and apex monetary authority of Nigeria established by the CBN Act of 1958.
As at 2021, there are a minimum of 41 Nigerian banks including commercial banks, non-interest banks, microfinance banks, online-only banks and merchant banks. These banks are classified according to their respective authorization. Of these numbers, just a few commercial banks have international license. These include: Access Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, First City Monument Bank Limited, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, CitiBank Nigeria Limited, and EcoBank Plc; while others are either regional or national.
Opening a business bank account in Nigeria as foreigner is easy as long as all the compliance requirements are met. Although each of these banks have their individual policies with respect to bank account opening applications, however, basic to them all includes the following:
1. Duly incorporated Nigerian company with evidence of registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). This perhaps is the single most important document and first requirement in the bank account opening process. The incorporation documents must show among other information, the company name, incorporation number and date, registered or operating business address, tax identification number, bio-data of directors and shareholders or beneficial owners, and nature of the business.
2. Notarization of Documents. Banks will require that non-Nigerian Directors and Shareholders or beneficial owners provide a notarized copy of external documents submitted to them such as identification documents e.g., data page of national passport, and incorporation document of a foreign company listed as a shareholder or beneficial owner.
3. Bank Verification Number (BVN). The BVN is an 11-digit unique identity for each individual across the Nigerian banking industry. As a statutory requirement, every director (and sometimes, shareholders and beneficial owners) listed on the incorporation documents will be required to be enrolled for BVN. There are BVN enrollment centers around the world that non-Nigerian residents can visit to apply for BVN.
4. Proof of Registered or Operating Business Address. Businesses are required to submit a copy of proof of the company’s place of business. Acceptable documents include utility bill (not more than 3 months old) of the business address, or lease/rent agreements.
5. Board Resolution and Letter of Set-off. The bank will request a board resolution signed by at least two Directors or a Director and the Company Secretary. This is an extract of your board meeting stating that an account be opened in the bank and certain level of controls be given to certain people, director or signatories.
6. Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC). Foreigners listed as bank account signatories must possess a valid Nigerian resident permit. CERPAC are valid for at least one year and renewable. Some foreigners would rather appoint a local director as bank signatory subject to certain resolutions while the foreigner take control of internet banking.
7. References from two Nigerian companies with existing bank accounts. You will be required to be introduced by two Nigerian companies who operate a business bank account in any of the Nigerian banks. It is assumed that your introducers are well-known to you and can attest to your capability and good standing.
8. Registration with the Standard Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML). The agency is charged with the responsibility of monitoring, supervising and regulating the activities of Designated Non-Financial Institutions (DNFIs) in line with the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act ML(P) Act 2011 and the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) 2011.
9. Initial Bank Deposit. Most banks have a minimum account opening deposit; i.e. the minimum amount of funds that should be deposited into the account at the time of opening to ensure the account is active. Usually, some portion of these funds will be debited to take care of verification search and issuance of bank cheques and tokens, if applicable.
How long does it take to open a business bank account in Nigeria?
Once all required documentation is completed, and depending on how fast the bank can verify all submitted information, some banks may proceed to open your bank account within 24 to 72 hours while the bank account remains inactive pending when verifications are concluded. Verifications could last two weeks or more depending on the complexity of the process. You can open a local currency (Nigerian Naira) account and accounts in other international currencies such as British Pound or United States Dollar. Opening a foreign currency account will make it possible to transfer funds across borders.
It is also a standard practice to be assigned an Account Manager, an Account Officer or a Relationship Manager who will be responsible for following up with the account opening process, managing your accounts with the bank and attending to you anytime you have need for assistance with the bank while your bank account is in use.
Can you have a business bank account opened in Nigeria without travel or being resident?
Yes, talk to your consultant about your next Nigerian company set up and bank account opening.
Dialogue With Customers Remains As the Best Risk Management Tool
A report in Australian Banking and Finance said that the best risk management tool is still the informal dialogue that business officers have with their customers. According to ING Direct Australia’s Bart Hellemans, the engagement business managers have with their staff and their customers is still the most crucial tool in improving their products or services.
This way, he said businesses can find out about business risks from the consumers themselves. This is something professional and advanced analytical tools could have missed at any given time. Although these state-of-the-art risk assessment equipment are well and good, Mr. Hellemans believes talking to people is still the real deal.
During a speech he made before the AB+F Chief Risk Officer Panel Discussion & Luncheon 2013, the official said talking with business partners and customers in person will help owners better understand the risk their businesses are taking. When customers and partners are in their environment and their element, they are more prone to be honest with what they think of certain risks.
But it’s more than just talking that’s needed, Peter Deans of the Bank of Queensland, stated in a separate report in The Australia. Discussions regarding the satisfaction and confidence of customers must be free and open, adding that information about risk management should flow from up and down the business hierarchy.
Even without talking to consumers, business managers should be able to get their opinions and comments about risk management “by hook or by crook.” Mr. Deans also highlighted the importance of the participation of senior business officers in the understanding of risk factors to the organisation.
He also said that business leaders must be heavily involved in all aspects of their businesses, so that they will be able to understand the risks they are taking and how to address these risks. There should be an effort for officers to go out there, talk with the business staff and dialogue with customers to get good and reliable analytics and reporting.
In HSBC, there is a plan to establish an open-plan office environment where all risk factors personnel will be placed. Such informal discussions needed for risk management assessment shall be done in that office, says HSBC Bank Australia’s Charlotte Middleton.
And because HSBC is a global company, she would usually discuss with regional partners and other international branches about the risks being faced by the company. Ms. Middleton is particularly focused on discussing with her counterparts in Asia.
4 Questions To Ask When Considering Horse Trailer Insurance
If you want to have peace of mind and deal with a crisis, we suggest that you have a horse trailer insurance. To make sure you have the right coverage, we suggest that you do your research and choose the right provider. Given below are some important questions that you may want to ask your agent when choosing the best horse trailer insurance. Read on to know more about horse trailer insurance.
1. Comprehensive coverage
This is a common misconception that most horse trailer owners may have. The thing is that the insurance covers only the liability, and it won’t provide coverage in case of theft or damage. Apart from this, there will be no coverage if the property of someone else gets damaged. In the same way, no claim can be made if a loss happens due to the will of god.
For your trailer protection, you may want to ask the insurance agent regarding collision and comprehensive coverage. The majority of insurance providers just include an endorsement in your current policy in order to extend the collision and comprehensive coverage. Please note: this will be a minor annual expense.
2. Trailer contents coverage
Your responsibility is to protect your trailer as well as the content inside it. You may want to talk to your insurance agent to find out if the contents of the trailer are also insured as damage to the contents may also cause a good deal of loss.
Also, you may want to keep in mind that the trailer content includes the gear and equipment, not the horse. If you want to insure your house as well, we suggest that you get in touch with a local insurance provider.
3. Break down
In life, we learn a lot of things the hard way. This may happen to you as well. For instance, some insurance providers may tow your vehicle right away if you have a breakdown; however, they will not provide roadside service.
Having a horse trailer on a highway side is stressful, especially if you have no way to get it transported to a safe area. Therefore, we suggest that you ask your insurance provider if your horse and trailer gets coverage for breakdown services. If they don’t provide this service, you may consider another insurance provider.
4. Coverage of the vehicle when parked
It’s true that most trailer problems happen on the road, but they may also happen anywhere. Therefore, you may want to find out if your insurance agent provides coverage in case of fire, storm damage, theft and fire, especially if you have parked your trailer somewhere.
Also, you may not want to forget asking whether you will get coverage if your trailer gets damaged on someone else’s farm or property.
So, if you have been thinking of getting horse trailer insurance policy, we suggest that you consider all of the relevant things. The thing is that you may want to get as much coverage as possible so you don’t end up suffering a lot of loss.
SBI Mutual Fund Systematic Investment Plan – SBI Chota SIP
To fulfill your dreams, you have to make some investments to get good returns. But you should do it with less risk so that you do not lose your hard earned money. State Bank of India Mutual Fund has launched “Systematic Investment Plans”, which is a smart way of investing your money. You can invest a little amount of Rs 500 every month to the Mutual funds.
SBI Chota SIP:
Recently SBI has launched micro systematic investment plan called “SBI Chota SIP”, where you can make a minimum payment of Rs 100 every month. This helps the low income people in the rural areas to invest their money in the equity. There is also SIP auto debit facility for this plan. If you have opted for this option, then your monthly installment will be withdrawn automatically from your bank savings account each month. You can get the sip application form from the various SBI Mutual fund offices available all over India or in the designated state bank of india branches.
You have to fill the form and submit a PAN Card copy along with the application form. If you apply for a sip auto debit facility, you should also fill a authorization form for the banks. Once the application form is processed, you will get a statement indicating the number of units allotted for you and also the price at which it is allotted. This statement you will get every month when the monthly payments are sent from the bank and credited to the fund account. The price at which the new units are allotted will change depending on the latest NAV.
