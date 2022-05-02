News
India Post Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to get job in these posts without examination in Indian post, you will get good salary
Sarkari Naukri 2022 India Post Recruitment 2022: Candidates should apply after reading all these special things given carefully. Under this recruitment process, candidates can get jobs in India Post.
India Post Recruitment 2022: There is a golden opportunity for the youth who are planning to do a job in India Post (Sarkari Naukri). For this (India Post Recruitment 2022), India Post has sought applications to fill the posts of Mechanic, Electrician, Tyreman, Blacksmith (India Post Recruitment 2022). Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for these posts (India Post Recruitment 2022) can apply by visiting the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts (India Post Recruitment 2022) is 9 May.
Apart from this, candidates can also apply for these posts (India Post Recruitment 2022) directly through this link
. Also, by clicking on this link , you can also check the official notification (India Post Recruitment 2022). A total of 9 posts will be filled under this recruitment (India Post Recruitment 2022) process.
Important Date for India Post Recruitment 2022
Last date to apply offline – 09 May 2022 till 5 PM
Vacancy Details for India Post Recruitment 2022
Skilled Artisans – 9
Mechanic – 5
Electrician – 2
Tyreman – 1
Blacksmith – 1
Eligibility Criteria for India Post Recruitment 2022
Must have passed class 8th from any technical institute recognized by the government with certificate in relevant trade or one year experience in relevant trade.
Age Limit for India Post Recruitment 2022
Candidates age limit should be between 18 to 30 years.
Selection Process for India Post Recruitment 2022
Candidates will be selected on the basis of skill test.
How to apply for India Post Recruitment 2022
Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format and send the applications to “Sr. Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, 134-A, Sudam Kalu Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai- 400018”.
News
Dominic Smith goes 4-for-4 as Mets beat Phillies for seventh consecutive series win
As Buck Showalter likes to say: “Tell the baseball gods your plans and they’ll laugh in your face.”
Dominic Smith may have been on the chopping block, but then he crushed too many baseballs to care. Smith enjoyed a 4-for-4 night at the plate with three RBI and a run scored, helping lead the Mets to a 10-6 win over the Phillies on Sunday night at Citi Field. Smith matched his career-high of four hits in a game, doing so for the first time since Sept. 6, 2020, which was also against the Phillies.
The Mets (16-7) won their seventh-straight series to start the year, becoming the first team to win their first seven series since the 2018 Diamondbacks.
Smith is among the few Mets players, alongside J.D. Davis and Luis Guillorme, who have minor-league options ahead of Monday’s noon deadline to trim rosters down to 26 men. Smith entered Sunday night batting 6-for-36 across 19 games with limited opportunities to contribute in an everyday role due to Pete Alonso’s custody of first base and the revolving door at designated hitter.
But after Smith filled up his column in the scorecard with a single, an RBI double, a two-run single and—just for good measure—another single, he forced the Mets hand. If the Mets, after Smith’s breakout night at the plate, decide to include him as part of their two roster cuts on Monday, it will be both cold-blooded and riot-inducing for their fan base.
Max Scherzer wasn’t his most dominant self on Sunday against a tough Phillies lineup, but he still managed to earn his fourth win as a Met and extend his unbeaten-starts streak to 24 consecutive outings.
Scherzer allowed four runs on five hits, including three home runs, with one walk and nine strikeouts in his six-inning start at Citi Field. The right-hander came out firing, striking out the first five batters he faced, before a certain divisional enemy opened the floodgates.
Kyle Schwarber, the ongoing Mets killer, became the ultimate Mets killer on Sunday when he hit not one, but two home runs off Scherzer. Schwarber has cranked 16 home runs in his first 36 games against the Mets, including 11 since the start of last season. Schwarber and the Phillies will meet the Mets again before the week is over, when the Amazin’s go to Philly on Thursday for a four-game series.
On Monday, the Mets will take on their next NL East division rival, the second-place Braves, in a four-game series at Citi Field. This week will feature the first meeting of the season between the Mets and Braves, and Chris Bassitt will kick off the series opener with his fifth start of the year.
News
Sports bar shooting in Dutchtown leaves two injured
ST. LOUIS – A shooting outside a south St. Louis sports bar lands two people in the hospital.
A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says a man and woman were celebrating a birthday at the Press Box Sports Bar & Kitchen in the 2700 block of Gravois Road in Dutchtown.
Just after 11 p.m., the couple saw a group of men breaking into a relative’s vehicle and yelled for the suspects to stop.
One of the suspects pulled out a gun and started shooting. Both the man and woman were struck by gunfire. Police say they remain hospitalized.
News
‘Barry’ S3E2: Going Full Psycho
Barry Bergman is a professional killer. We’ve known this from the beginning, but the tone of Barry and his placement as a conflicted protagonist has enabled us to sympathize with him regardless. For many viewers, the world of violent crime, cops and robbers, is abstract. It’s fantasy, easy to enjoy from a place of emotional distance. But on this week’s episode of Barry, the titular assassin crosses over into more familiar and visceral forms of intimidation and terror. “Limonade” is a startling reminder that, main character or not, Barry is a bad guy.
The Sopranos pulled this trick about once every season. Mafioso Tony Soprano often finds himself up against more vicious, less sympathetic mobsters like Ralph Cifaretto or Phil Leotardo who allow him to appear honorable or merciful by comparison. Absent their contrast, however, it’s easier to shake from the spell of Tony’s personal conflicts and see him for the monster that he is. For the first two seasons of Barry, Monroe Fuches has served a similar purpose; he was the bad surrogate father figure who refused to allow Barry to leave his violent life behind. It’s was been possible to deflect some of the blame for Barry’s murder of Det. Janice Moss, which might never have happened if Fuches had allowed him to quit in the first place. Now, though, Fuches is out of the way, leaving Barry the hands-down worst person on the show, and it turns out that the two of them aren’t so different after all. Barry acts out of pure, cowardly self-preservation, placing his need to feel absolved of his crimes above the well-being of everyone around him.
To begin with, Barry’s belief that he can win Gene Cousineau’s forgiveness by helping him get his acting career back on track is totally delusional. Barry did not cost Gene his acting career, Barry murdered someone. Gene has told him, to his face, what he’d need to do to begin to make that right in his eyes (“Either turn [himself] in, or fucking die”), but Barry’s not willing to do that and is instead hyperfocusing on a second, totally unrelated problem that he believes he can solve. When Gene promises (at gunpoint) to keep Barry’s crime a secret, Barry won’t accept it, less because he doesn’t believe him and more because simply being forgiven will not satisfy his guilt. He needs to do something to earn that forgiveness, just not anything that will cost him his freedom, his reputation, or his life.
Instead, he passes the cost onto Sally, who as the producer and star of a television series is in position to give Gene a role and jump-start his career recovery. In fact, Sally has already attempted to get Gene an audition, which is more than anyone else is willing to do considering his long history of abusive on-set behavior. When Barry arrives unannounced to the set of Sally’s show, Sally explains that Gene is persona non grata in the business, which Barry is unwilling to accept. If Gene is unforgivable, then Barry is, too. Barry’s response to hearing “no” is to shift into full psycho mode, screaming at her and backing her up against the wall of a conference room. It’s a painful scene to watch, as Barry reveals himself to be exactly the kind of abusive partner that Sally has been trying to escape since before we even met her. Their relationship has never been what it appeared to be, built on a foundation of Barry’s lies, but up until now she has at least been able to feel safe. Now, that’s gone, and she slides right back into a habit that she warns about in her writing—staying in a relationship and putting in extra effort in order to try and win an apology that is never coming.
Whether or not Sally recognizes her dilemma as one ripped right from her series, Sally’s young co-star and mentee, Katie (Elsie Fisher) definitely does. Katie wants to do something about it, but since Barry isn’t an employee of the show and the encounter wasn’t technically unlawful, she has no immediate recourse. Sally is not the only victim here, as Katie has idolized Sally for breaking free of abuse and emerging as a powerful woman in Hollywood, and now she must question whether or not the life she desires is even possible.
Given all of these grim happenings, there’s not much room for comedy this week. Even Noho Hank, usually Barry’s reliable font of levity, experiences heartbreak in “limonada.” Cristobal is forced to end their secret affair in order to protect Hank from his Bolivian crime family, which has just been bolstered with an army of elite reinforcements. Cristobal’s boss, Fernando (Miguel Sandoval), also happens to be his father-in-law, and seeks to help remove their Chechnyan rivals so that Cristobal can return to his wife and kids. Now, Cristobal is in the challenging position of trying to keep Hank and his three cronies safe while averting Fernando’s suspicions, which requires the very sort of selfless personal sacrifice of which Barry does not seem capable. There are glimpses of other healthy relationships sprinkled throughout the episode: the opening shot, in which Barry watches a couple share a pleasant conversation, and even the breakup of the couple with too many dogs demonstrates an honesty that Barry and Sally desperately need.
The episode closes with Gene having escaped captivity and returned home to his son and grandson, only to find that Barry’s gotten there first, with the news that he’s secured them both guest roles on a hit legal drama. Barry issues a quiet but deadly serious threat to Gene: Indulge his fantasy of being a loving surrogate family, or his real family will suffer the consequences. Gene has no choice but to acquiesce, and lifelessly repeats “I love you, Barry” upon request. Barry doesn’t need Gene’s love or forgiveness to be real, he only needs it to feel good. The lens of the show, now attached to Gene’s experience rather than Barry’s, depicts this as the true horror that it is.
This season is not just about Barry scrambling for forgiveness from Gene, or even from himself. He’s got to earn it from us, too.
