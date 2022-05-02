News
Insiders gripe that Met Gala fashions are no longer chic: ‘Very Halloween’
Imran Shah greets people on Eid ul fitr
Imran Shah greets people on Eid ul fitr
Anantnag, May 2::: Senior Socio Political Leader Imran Amin Shah has extended his heartiest greetings to people of Jammu & Kashmir on the eve of Eid ul fitr. In his massage Shah hoped that this pious day ahead may bring us blessings of Almighty, peace and prosperity to country and J&K in particular.
He said This festival is also a chance to honor the values at the heart of Islam – from service and generosity to peace and compassion. “As we celebrate this day which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, I hope that the festival with its tradition of giving and sharing enriches our lives with a spirit of brotherhood and empathy for the deprived,” he added.
Shah also urged to remember those who are in need and help them through charity at maximum level so that this humbled class also gets share in happiness and be part of this festive occasion with whole society.
Blues start playoffs tonight in Minnesota
ST. LOUIS – Let’s go Blues!
The Blues’ playoff run for the Stanley Cup starts Monday night with game one of the first-round series against the Minnesota Wild. The Wild beat out the Blues for home ice, so the best of seven series starts in Minnesota. The Blues won’t play at the Enterprise Center until later this week.
Game one is Monday night in Minnesota with the puck set to drop at 8:30 p.m. Game two is also in Minnesota at 8:30 p.m. Then the scene shifts to St. Louis for game three on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Sunday’s game four will also be played in St. Louis but at 3:30 p.m.
If necessary, game five will be back in Minnesota on May 10. Game six would be back in St. Louis on May 12, and if it’s needed, game seven would be in Minnesota on May 14.
The Blues won all three games against the Wild in the regular season. Two of them went to overtime including the last time the two teams played at the Enterprise Center on April 16. The Blues won that battle 6-5.
Although the Wild have home ice, the Blues know they can score. Nine players scored at least 20 goals this season. Vladimir Tarasenko led the way with 34 goals.
“It’s two good teams that are always, always wanting to win. We know, in the regular season how points were and obviously now, in the playoffs, so how big each game is. So, I don’t expect anything different than one-goal games, and really close games. It’s gonna be a good challenge for us,” Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said.
There are a limited number of tickets on sale for rounds one and two of the playoffs.
Daywatch: Apartment project on Far Northwest Side created divisions | State Democratic Party looks to modernize | Meet the Bears draft picks
Good morning, Chicago.
The risk of contracting COVID-19 in suburban Cook County, Lake County and DuPage County has jumped to the “medium” level under the latest national guidelines, officials announced Friday. Chicago’s top public health official said Friday she expects the city also will move to medium risk soon. Cook County’s senior medical officer Dr. Rachel Rubin said in a statement: “As hospitalizations remain low, we want to contain further spread now.”
In business news, local activists said they feel betrayed after Whole Foods announced the Englewood location was slated for closure. Then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel worked with Whole Foods to open the store with much fanfare in 2016, spending more than $10 million in tax dollars to make it happen. The store’s closing is a painful example of how difficult it can be to transform a neighborhood, even with major investments.
And customers in Lakeview on Saturday said goodbye to Dinkel’s Bakery, which made countless cakes to celebrate and grieve over the decades. “I’m emotionally moved by all the customers and all their memories,” Norman Dinkel Jr. said. “All the family events that our little bakery became a part of. It’s just overwhelming.”
Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.
How one apartment project on the Far Northwest Side created divisions on affordable housing, congestion and more
Biking around her Far Northwest Side neighborhood, Monica Dillon’s eyes sometimes linger past a nondescript parking lot east of O’Hare International Airport, squeezed between the Kennedy Expressway, some office buildings and a Marriott hotel.
Plans to build a $91 million apartment complex with some affordable units on the Higgins Road lot west of Cumberland Avenue have stirred controversies stretching throughout Chicago, including City Hall.
A year after Michael Madigan’s departure, the state Democratic Party looks to modernize
For decades, the Democratic Party of Illinois has been an antiquated outlier among state Democratic organizations, focusing on parochial fundraising instead of using its status as a staunchly blue state in a Midwest field of red to influence national politics.
But a year after former House Speaker Michael Madigan relinquished his ironclad control as state Democratic chairman, the state party has entered the 21st century, the Tribune’s Rick Pearson reports.
As nationwide teacher shortage worsens, some say inadequate pay is to blame
With the steep shortage of teachers across the U.S. leaving school districts scrambling to staff their classrooms during the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, officials at the nation’s largest teachers union said this week that insufficient pay is fueling the growing crisis.
The recent report comes months after an National Education Association survey found that 55% of educators are ready to leave the profession earlier than planned and that teachers’ job satisfaction is at an all-time low during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meet the Bears’ 11 picks from the 2022 NFL draft, from cornerback Kyler Gordon to punter Trenton Gill
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has completed his first draft class — and it’s much bigger than originally planned.
After drafting two defensive backs and a wide receiver in the second round Friday, Poles engineered four trades Saturday to increase his Day 3 picks from three to eight.
The Bears ended the weekend with 11 newly drafted players, including four offensive linemen, an edge rusher, a running back, a safety and a punter.
- How a flurry of trades by new GM Ryan Poles gave the Bears more swings in the NFL draft
- The Bears released QB Nick Foles after being unable to find a taker for the former Super Bowl MVP
Nick Kindelsperger review: Con Todo brings pamburguesa and an all-Mexican wine list to Logan Square
Tribune food critic Nick Kindelsperger says he has eaten hundreds of burgers over the past six years, but never encountered anything quite like the pamburguesa at Con Todo Cantina y Cocina in Logan Square.
From a few feet away, you’d have no idea it was a burger. Instead, the dish looks like a pambazo, a traditional Mexican sandwich coated in a dark-red chile salsa and toasted in a pan with oil, singeing the salsa to the crust.
()
