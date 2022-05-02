News
Isiah Kiner-Falefa is Yankees’ sparkplug at bottom of lineup
KANSAS CITY — Isiah Kiner-Falefa came to the Bronx with big expectations of himself. Having grown up a Yankee fan, it was a childhood dream come true with the Bombers traded to acquire him from the Rangers.
His career in pinstripes began like a nightmare as he struggled in the field and at the plate. Now he has clearly settled in and has embraced the dream.
Sunday, Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with an RBI and scored two runs, including getting their seventh inning rally started as the “fireplug” of the lineup. After starting the season going 1-for-17 with four strikeouts and an error, Kiner-Falefa has been on base safely for the last 13 straight games.
He’s become a sparkplug at the bottom of the lineup, getting on base for the power bats at the top of the lineup.
“I feel like in every run we scored today he was a big part of it,” Aaron Judge said after Sunday’s game against the Royals. “From that big RBI double, to get on base and then scoring on my little check swing bunt down the first base line.
“But I’ve been really impressed with having a guy like that near the bottom in order to kind of get turned over and get to the top of the lineup has been huge for us.”
With a .342 on-base percentage, Kiner-Falefa has set the table for the offense a lot. He’s scored 14 runs this season, third on the team behind Judge and Anthony Rizzo and tied for 15th in the majors. During his 13-game on-base streak, Kiner-Falefa has slashed .372/.408/.442 with an .850 OPS. He’s hit three doubles, walked four times, driven in seven runs, stolen two bases and scored 10 runs.
He’s a big reason the Yankees finished April with the best record in baseball. It’s all something he’s embracing.
“What we’re going through now is something I’ve never experienced,” Kiner-Falefa said. “So just showing up to the field every day, I’d want to come to the field, I want to hang out with my teammates, and I think that’s the biggest thing and the coolest thing is the camaraderie.
“And I think we can keep building, sky’s the limit, we’re gonna have a bumpy road, but we know that’s gonna happen and we’re just gonna stick with it. And we got to pick each other up.”
7th Pay Commission: Good News! DA of employees increased by 5% in this state, know how much salary will increase
7th Pay Commission: Good News! DA of employees increased by 5% in this state, know how much salary will increase
DA Hike in Chhattisgarh: After Gujarat on Labor Day, Chhattisgarh government announced to increase DA by 5 percent for state government employees. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said to implement this extension from May 1.
7th Pay Commission Chhattisgarh govt
DA Hike: After the increase in dearness allowance by the central government, announcements are being made on this by the state governments.
On Sunday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had announced to increase the DA of the state government employees. After this, late on Sunday, the Chhattisgarh government also gave the gift of DA to its employees on the occasion of Labor Day.
Gave information about this by tweeting
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel gave information about this by tweeting late night. He wrote in his tweet, ‘Today we have taken a big decision in the interest of the employees. I announce five percent increase in dearness allowance of government employees. This rate will be applicable from 1st May itself.
DA increased from 17 to 22 percent
After this increase, the DA of Chhattisgarh government employees has increased to 22 percent. Earlier, 17 percent DA was available here. Three percent employees of the state government will benefit from this. Let us tell you that after the increase in DA, the salary of different level of employees will increase from 2500 to 8000 rupees.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Good News! DA of employees increased by 5% in this state, know how much salary will increase appeared first on JK Breaking News.
EXCLUSIVE: “It Is So Modest”—Inside New York’s Bitcoin Mining Moratorium
This interview was originally published in James Ledbetter’s FIN, the best newsletter on fintech. Subscribe here.
On the evening of April 26, the New York State Assembly passed a bill by a 95-52 vote that would place a two-year moratorium on “proof-of-work” cryptocurrency mining using fossil fuels. Assuming the bill passes in the Democratic-controlled State Senate and is approved by Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, it will be the furthest-reaching such law passed anywhere in the world. The bill’s main sponsor was Dr. Anna Kelles, whose Finger Lakes district includes the Ithaca metropolitan area. Observer recently interviewed Kelles exclusively; below is an edited transcript of that conversation.
Observer: Tell me how you came to draft this legislation.
Kelles: It was like 12 o’clock at night, you know, seeing the environment kind of crumbling around me. Just thinking about the sheer magnitude of energy usage from fossil fuels at the Greenidge facility. I had just gotten word on how many retired power plants there were in the state. And I was literally just laying in bed, stressing out, not able to fall asleep. And then thought this is a new industry that’s moving so fast. We don’t really have a handle on it, by the time we do the impact may be irreversible. It reminded me of the anti-fracking fight. And I thought, oh wait, I could push for a pause to give us the time to gather the data we need so that we can do this in a methodical way. I texted my team, who’re really used to me texting all hours of the night and have all learned to turn off the sound on their phone so that it doesn’t wake them up. And I was like, I’ll talk to you tomorrow. So that was the moment, that feeling like we’re going backwards with our energy grid.
Observer: There had been another bill in the State Senate that was introduced last year. Was that an inspiration for you or were you trying to do something different?
Kelles: That was my bill. I wrote it. I asked [State Senator Kevin Parker] to carry it, but the way that things work when you have 150 legislators versus 63 legislators, is they can review it and it’ll show up in their system first. The way the Senate works is that every Senator can put a list of priority bills and the Senate takes that very seriously. It passed within 24, 48 hours of him introducing it. There was a letter of opposition from IBEW and that pretty much stalled it. Over the summer and fall I worked with unions, with advocates. There were, I think, 13 letters from environmentalists throughout the state. It has been a year of very, very, very intense training and education and outreach to make sure that when people took their vote, they knew what they were voting on, which was a huge, huge shift from where it was last year.
Observer: How likely do you think it is that this will become law?
Kelles: I think it’s very likely. The bill, it’s so important that people understand: it is so modest. It is so modest. It is explicitly a pause on crypto, exclusively in fossil-fuel based power plants. You can’t get any more precise than that. What I have seen is a real attempt to completely exaggerate and mislead the public on what this actually is. Because ultimately if you are a proponent of cryptocurrency and you’re spreading a rumor that is severely false, you know, that New York is banning cryptocurrency or cryptocurrency mining even, then you’re kind of shooting yourself in the foot. I wouldn’t tell the world that, you know, a capital of the industry was closed for business when it absolutely wasn’t.
Observer: You are confident that the governor will support this and not, say, the rival bill?
Kelles: Yeah. Because there is a tremendous amount of pressure. I mean, literally every single environmental group has said, this is their number one issue on the agenda. The Sierra Club, the League of Conservation Voters, the Environmental Advocates New York, Food & Water Watch, Earthjustice, local organizations, countywide organizations, federal organizations, the 1199 union. They have all said, this is a very pragmatic direction to both study and issue while protecting our environment.
And the other bill is a political task force. The appointments aren’t required to have expertise in cryptocurrency. They’re not required to have expertise in the environment. It does not cover the breadth of environmental considerations, first of all. And second of all, it does not require any transparency. It does not require a public hearing. And here’s the last thing. There’s no reason why we can’t do both.
Observer: Assuming it becomes law, what do you think will happen to the Bitcoin mining industry in the state?
Kelles: I don’t think that this will impact it at all. I think that it’s crazy to say that it’s gonna have a huge impact. The only thing that it is doing is saying you can’t buy up the power plants. Any of the facilities with hydroelectric that they want to do, that they’re doing, they can do, anything that uses electric from the grid. So both of those are completely open for business. Any of the smaller boutique miners—does not affect them in the least.
Observer: On the other side, have you project what the carbon footprint impact will be of this bill?
Kelles: If you put all of the power plants, the 30 power plants in upstate New York, you’re getting into the gigawatt level right now in New York state already. Just look publicly at all of the cryptocurrency mining operations that are either already, operational under construction or proposed for construction, all to be complete and operational by the end of this year. Just that alone is about 1.3 to 1.6 gigawatts of energy. 1.5 gigawatt of energy is the equivalent of 750,000 homes. It is enough energy to power three Buffalos. Buffalo is the second largest city in the state, three times the size of Buffalo. So just to give a sense, all of that will still be in operation by the end of this year. This bill is not retroactive, on top of everything. It’s not even retroactive,
Observeer: Right. Although presumably they can’t renew, if they’re relying on fossil fuel.
Kelles: They can’t renew during this two year period, but none of them have been purchased yet. And Greenidge is already under renewal. So grandfathered in. Again, if you actually look at the bill, it is so modest compared to what it could have been.
Observer: Do you see other states or countries or municipalities enacting similar legislation?
Kelles: I hope.
Observer: Any in particular that maybe you’ve been in touch with or think are close to?
Kelles: No, no. I mean, the reason I say I hope so is because air doesn’t have boundaries, water doesn’t have boundaries. This industry is moving really fast and power plants that are retired are antiquated technology, they have been replaced because there’s more modern technology, that’s more efficient. If the cryptocurrency mining industry is saying, “we’re gonna be green, we’re the solution,” prove it to us. Don’t turn back to the most inefficient possible fuel-based power plants in the country. If you’re saying that you can be renewable, let’s see it.
Observer: Again, assuming it becomes law, will this have an effect on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies moving toward a proof of stake standard, is it going to create an incentive for these cryptocurrencies to change the way they do business?
Kelles: I don’t know if New York alone could have that impact. I would be in favor of that, because proof of stake uses less than 1% of the amount of energy. I think of proof of stake in the context of where we are, on the precipice of irreversible severe climate change. We’ve never been here before.
Magic’s Jalen Suggs undergoes right ankle surgery
Jalen Suggs had surgery last week to address a slight stress fracture in his right ankle, Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman announced Monday.
The Magic said Suggs is expected to resume basketball activities this summer and make a full recovery for the start of training camp.
“In assessing Jalen’s right ankle at the conclusion of the season, and consulting with multiple doctors, we came to the determination to undergo this preventative measure,” Weltman said. “We feel by addressing this now Jalen can still have a productive summer leading into training camp.”
This story will be updated.
