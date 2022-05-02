News
J&K School Education Department Jobs Recruitment 2022 | Check Eligibility
J&K School Education Department Jobs Recruitment 2022
Posts Details Below :
Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department Civil Secretariat, Jammu/Srinagar. Interested eligible candidates can apply below given posts.
Name of the Posts :
Director, JKSCERT (JKUT) and Chairman JKBOSE.
Desirous and eligible candidates are informed to download application form from below website and submit the complete filled application form by or before 25th May 2022 on the below mentioned emails and hardcopy (pdf format) shall be send on the official address of Principal Secretary to Government, School Education Department, Srinagar/Jammu against proper acknowledgement.
Contact person : Mr. Umesh Sharma (Deputy Secretary to Government, School Education Department)
Contact No : 7006650198 or 7006862165.
Email : [email protected] / [email protected]
News
‘Halloween’ baddie Michael Myers appears in Carlinville, Ill. home listing photos
CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A seller’s market is spurring homeowners to get creative when listing their houses. A Macoupin County, Illinois woman’s love of all things horror helped spark an idea to showcase her family’s home online for potential buyers.
Danielle Sullivan had her son, Cole, dress up as “Halloween” slasher Michael Myers and pose for photos around their house on E. Hoehn Street in Carlinville.
The 4-bedroom, 4-bath residence has a finished basement, a detached garage, a large rear deck, and a spacious backyard.
Sellers Danielle and Owen Sullivan say they’ve done a family costume for the last 22 years and always go big for Halloween.
You won’t have to worry about running into Michael if you buy the house. The Sullivans have already moved. Their new home, ironically, is located a few blocks over on Elm Street.
You can read the listing and scroll through more photos of the propery by clicking here.
News
The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame
By KRISTIN M. HALL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday in a ceremony filled with tears, music and laughter, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly.
The loss of Naomi Judd altered the normally celebratory ceremony, but the music played on, as the genre’s singers and musicians mourned Naomi Judd while also celebrating the four inductees: The Judds, Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake. Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill and many more performed their hit songs.
Naomi and Wynonna Judd were among the most popular duos of the 1980s, scoring 14 No. 1 hits during their nearly three-decade career. On the eve of her induction, the family said in a statement to The Associated Press that Naomi Judd died at the age of 76 due to “the disease of mental illness.”
Daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd accepted the induction amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting a Bible verse together.
“I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” Ashley Judd said of her mother to the crowd while crying. Wynonna Judd talked about the family gathering as they said goodbye to her and she and Ashley Judd recited Psalm 23.
“Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing,” Wynonna Judd said.
Fans gathered outside the museum, drawn to a white floral bouquet outside the entrance and a small framed photo of Naomi Judd below. A single rose was laid on the ground.
Charles’ induction showcased his genre-defying country releases, which showed the genre’s commercial appeal. The Georgia-born singer and piano player grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry and in 1962 released “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music,” which became one of the best selling country releases of his era.
The piano player, blinded and orphaned at a young age, is best known for R&B, gospel and soul, but his decision to record country music changed the way the world thought about the genre, expanding audiences in the Civil Rights era.
Charles’ version of “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” spent five weeks on top of the Billboard 100 chart and remains one of his most popular songs. He died in 2004.
Brooks sang “Seven Spanish Angels,” one of Charles’ hits with Willie Nelson, while Bettye LaVette performed “I Can’t Stop Loving You.”
Country Music Hall of Famer Ronnie Milsap said he met Charles when he was a young singer and that others tried to imitate Charles, but no one could measure up.
“There was one of him and only one,” said Milsap. “He sang country music like it should be sung.”
The Hall of Fame also inducted two recordings musicians who were elemental to so many country songs and singers: Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.
Bayers, a drummer in Nashville for decades who worked on 300 platinum records, is a member of the Grand Ole Opry band. He regularly played on records for The Judds, Ricky Skaggs, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Kenny Chesney. He is the first drummer to join the institution.
Drake, who died in 1988, was a pedal steel guitar player and a member of Nashville’s A-team of skilled session musicians, played on hits like “Stand By Your Man” by Tammy Wynette and “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones. He is the first pedal steel guitar player to become part of the Hall of Fame.
News
Three projects on Manchester Road start Sunday; road closed for 4 months
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is closing down Manchester Road, just west of Hanley beginning at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. The closure is expected to last four months, until late August.
Manchester Road/Route 100 is shut down while crews replace a bridge over Black Creek.
Drivers will need to find another way to their destination. Review this map for details about the project.
Drivers will be able to access businesses between Brentwood Boulevard and Black Creek from the west side of the road during the closure.
Two smaller projects on Manchester Road, on the east and west side of the bridge repair also started at the same time on May 1.
One eastbound lane of Manchester will also be closed while crews update the sewer system just east of Hanley Road. This project is anticipated to take two months.
Road crews will also close one lane in each direction on Manchester Road over Deer Creek and at Mary Avenue in Rock Hill.
“Traffic is going to be terrible,” Teisha Moody said. She works along Manchester Road, near the construction. “I feel sorry for people who have to work in the morning because traffic is going to be crazy.”
Detour routes are posted, which will include using Interstate 64 service roads, Big Bend, and Brentwood Boulevard.
MoDOT said the bridge replacement is part of a large project that has been improving sidewalks along Manchester Road between Big Bend and Lindbergh, to bring them up to requirements for the Americans with Disability Act.
Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.
