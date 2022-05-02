News
Josh Winder throws six scoreless in first start as Twins beat Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Before he stepped foot on the Tropicana Field mound, his teammates had staked him to a five-run lead.
Not that rookie Josh Winder would need it.
In his first career start, Winder was pristine. The starter, one of the Twins’ top pitching prospects, threw six scoreless innings, picking up his first career win as the Twins beat the Rays 9-3 in the series finale at Tropicana Field.
Winder began his start by striking out Brandon Lowe. He followed by getting Manuel Margot swinging, and never looked back, striking out seven in his start. Winder allowed just two hits and otherwise cruised through his outing, wiping out the only walk he allowed with a double play.
The scoreless outing lowered Winder’s earned-run average to 2.20 after four career outings. Winder began the year in the bullpen in long relief and got the opportunity to start after Bailey Ober landed on the injured list earlier this weekend with a groin strain.
After an inning in relief from Tyler Duffey, fellow rookie Cole Sands, a Florida native, entered, making his major league debut in the final two innings. While Sands gave up a pair of runs in his first inning of work, he came back and struck out the final two batters of the eighth before throwing a perfect ninth.
The Twins broke the game open in the first inning, taking advantage of a costly error by shortstop Taylor Walls that ended up with Byron Buxton standing on second base. On a routine grounder, Walls threw the ball away, allowing the speedy outfielder to wind up on second.
RBI hits from Kyle Garlick, who eventually exited the game early with right calf tightness, Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler and Gary Sánchez followed, producing five runs in the first inning.
Buxton would homer later in the game, and Polanco would deliver his second two-run double of the day, driving in four runs in the win. Five different hitters — Buxton, Polanco, Carlos Correa, Trevor Larnach, who came in for Garlick, and Gilberto Celestino — finished the day with multiple hits as the Twins won their ninth game of their past 10.
Here’s how experts graded the Ravens’ 2022 NFL draft and what they had to say
At the conclusion of every NFL draft, experts take their turn to grade just how successful or unsuccessful each team was for the weekend. Overreactions abound. But one thing that can’t be ignored is the consensus that the Ravens hit a home run with their 11-pick haul.
Here’s what experts from publications around the country had to say about Baltimore’s draft:
ESPN’s Mel Kiper
“Talk about a class of value. This is an outstanding haul, even if we don’t consider that Baltimore used all six of its Round 4 picks. Of those fourth-rounders, tackle Daniel Faalele (110) and tight end Isaiah Likely (139) were my favorites. Likely could be a red zone weapon for Lamar Jackson. I also see sixth-rounder Tyler Badie (196) making the team because of his special teams ability. This team did a great job filling needs.
“The only thing keeping this class from an A-plus is this: Who’s going to catch deep balls from Jackson? The Ravens traded away Marquise Brown to get that extra first-rounder, and so there’s a lot riding on a second-year surge from wideout Rashod Bateman.”
Grade: A
Sporting News
“The Ravens had only first-round pick to start but ended up with three studs, with Hamilton and Linderbaum set to have immediate starting impact and Ojabo set up to play off Odafe Oweh well. Jones and Faalele were ideal picks for both fronts. They also managed to add strong depth behind Mark Andrews and a replacement for fading Sam Koch. GM Eric DeCosta built up the volume well to address many positions and made a shrewd move in dealing wide receiver Marquise Brown. They even got some fresh injury contingency for J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.”
Grade: A+
USA Today
“Their first selection was spent on Notre Dame’s multi-talented Kyle Hamilton, who might have been a top-five pick if he didn’t play safety. GM Eric DeCosta followed that up with a stunning trade of WR Marquise Brown, one that brought another first-rounder back to Baltimore and was ultimately used on highly regarded C Tyler Linderbaum. Third-round DL Travis Jones could be a steal. Then a team crippled by injuries last season reloaded with scads of quality depth in the middle rounds. But you really had to like the fit of second-round pass rusher David Ojabo, who only fell that far because of an Achilles injury suffered at Michigan’s pro day. Prior to that, Ojabo blossomed into a star in 2021 under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who returned to Baltimore this offseason to assume the same job. Who better than Macdonald to optimize a somewhat raw – but Round 1-caliber – talent like Ojabo once he’s ready to play again?”
Grade: A
NFL.com
“Analysis: The Ravens once again showed the ability to find great value. They landed the rangy Hamilton, a bendy edge rusher with great potential (once returning from injury) in Ojabo, and an intriguing, athletic big man in Jones. Trading Marquise Brown to the Cardinals not only made room for 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman to flourish but led to another trade, netting a probable long-time starter in Linderbaum.
“With their six fourth-round picks (most in a single draft since 1970), the Ravens found a new massive right tackle in Faalele (similar to Orlando Brown), two corners to rebuild their depth, two tight ends (Kolar is a Mark Andrews clone), and Stout, a bit of a surprise pick given Sam Koch is still on the roster. Given the injuries Baltimore suffered at running back last year, getting the nimble and speedy Badie in the sixth round made sense.”
Grade: A
Bleacher Report
“The Ravens had one of the best first rounds from a value perspective. They started by getting one of the best overall players (seventh overall on B/R big board) in Kyle Hamilton at 14. Then they traded Marquise Brown with one year left on his rookie contract to get the No. 12 player on the B/R big board with the 25th pick (originally the 23rd pick and traded for the 25th).
“The good news just kept coming for Ravens fans. David Ojabo could have been a top-15 pick before tearing his Achilles, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted he could be ready to go by October.
“The Ravens shouldn’t mind waiting. They grabbed another immediate-impact prospect in Travis Jones in the third round. Jones brings a huge frame with the athleticism to be a factor as a pass-rusher.
“All told, the Ravens likely walked away from this draft with four solid starters within the next two years. That’s not even factoring in a few Day 3 picks with high upside, including massive offensive lineman Daniel Faalele and a pair of tight ends in Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar.”
Grade: A+
Pro Football Focus
“Day 1: The Ravens sat back and capitalized on value with Hamilton sliding to No. 14 overall. The Notre Dame product’s disappointing 40-yard dash time (4.59 seconds) doesn’t show up as a concern on his tape. He’s coming off three consecutive seasons with PFF grades above 75.0, and he has the size and length (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) to line up anywhere and affect the offense in coverage. Baltimore arguably now has one of the best secondaries in the NFL, with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Marcus Williams and Hamilton.
“Linderbaum is the best center prospect PFF has ever evaluated. He may be undersized, but he’s an ultra-athlete who plays bigger than that size suggests. Linderbaum was a top-five-graded center in all three of his years as a starter there, including in 2021 when he broke the single-season PFF grading record for a center. The Iowa product’s best landing spot was undoubtedly in a zone-heavy rushing offense, but that’s not here. That makes this pairing with Baltimore — which runs a system predicated on a gap scheme — very interesting.
“Day 2: Ojabo reunites with close friend and high school teammate Odafe Oweh and Michigan defensive coordinator Mike McDonald. The pass-rusher was once seen as a possible top-20 pick, but after a ruptured Achilles at his pro day, he slid to the middle of Round 2, where he became a great value. Ojabo is an extraordinary athlete who flashed top-tier talent this past season, producing multiple elite pass-rush game grades above 90.0. At the same time, his production was somewhat inconsistent, and his run defense is a big issue. He played just 560 snaps in college and has been playing football for less than five years. Nonetheless, while he’s far from refined, he has a high ceiling with his tools.
“Travis Jones has first-round talent and lasted to the middle of the third round of the draft. Unfairly labeled as just a run-stuffing nose tackle, Jones wins as a pass-rusher as well, racking up 25 pressures last season. He played inferior competition to other high-end prospects, but when he did play Power-5 competition, he was dominant. Baltimore has a long history of succeeding with players of this body type.
“Day 3: There are legitimate injury concerns with Armour-Davis, whose only full season as a starter came last year. Despite that, Armour-Davis found his way into the top 100 on PFF’s Big Board as a speedy corner with good size who plays with patience on the outside. He earned an 81.5 PFF coverage grade in 2021 with Alabama, allowing a passer rating of just 52.3.”
Grade: A+
CBS Sports
“Winner: Baltimore Ravens
“The Ravens clearly had one of the best drafts, and it’s because they took the best available player more often than not. Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton may be the best player in the draft, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is a legitimate first-round talent and David Ojabo is a first-rounder if he doesn’t suffer a torn Achilles. Maybe he will miss his rookie season, but it’s worth it if he’s a star for many years to come.
“It wasn’t just the first few picks that the Ravens scored highly on. Fourth-round pick Daniel Faalele is a 6-foot-8 offensive tackle who could have a bright future in the league, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis was an “A+” pick and then Baltimore took two tight ends in Charlie Kolar from Iowa State and Isaiah Likely from Coastal Carolina. That sounds like a weird strategy, but Likely is a versatile pass-catcher who probably will line up in several different spots.”
Washington Post
“The Ravens continue to demonstrate their mastery of the draft even with the person who set the standard, former GM Ozzie Newsome, no longer in charge. The Ravens emerged with four high-quality players capable of having a significant impact: S Kyle Hamilton, C Tyler Linderbaum, pass rusher David Ojabo and DT Travis Jones. The loss of WR Marquise Brown in the trade with the Cardinals was a reasonable price to pay for dealing back into the first round for Linderbaum. Jones in the third round and T Daniel Faalele in the fourth were tremendous values.”
Grade: A
With 76ers’ Joel Embiid out, are Heat about to give James Harden the Trae Young treatment?
Plan A apparently could be making a comeback for the Miami Heat, at least temporary.
What appeared unlikely after stifling Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young into submission in the first round of the playoffs stands as a second-round option, as well.
James Harden, say hello to Erik Spoelstra’s (not-so) little friends.
With MVP contender Joel Embiid sidelined for at least the start of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series, the Heat again are presented with the opportunity to create singular misery, after limiting Young to 15.4 points on .319 shooting in the opening round.
“In the past series, we were able to defend an elite guard,” Heat guard Tyler Herro said, “and Philly’s got Harden and [Tyrese] Maxey, who are great guards.
“So [it means] being able to take our experience from that in the past series and applying it to this next series, if Embiid doesn’t play.”
The difference is Young is a 23-year-old neophyte. Harden, 32, is a seasoned veteran who already has been through the Heat playoff grinder.
In 2012, while a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Harden was limited to 12.4 points per game on .375 shooting in his team’s 4-1 NBA Finals loss. Over his career, he has averaged 24.8 points on .442 shooting against the Heat in 25 regular-season meetings, as a member of the Thunder, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets. In his only appearance against the Heat this season, he closed with 14 points on 4-of-12 shooting in an Oct. 27 13-point Nets loss.
While Maxey and forward Tobias Harris are capable scorers, 76ers coach Doc Rivers acknowledged that in the absence of Embiid, “we’re going to play more of a James-dominant offense than we have, because we have to.”
Such an approach by the Hawks played into the Heat’s hands.
In that series, Young was able to neither facilitate nor score at his typical levels. Now Rivers might have to ask the same of his leading perimeter man.
“I think James has no issues being more aggressive to score,” Rivers said. “He’ll still end up doing the same things, though. He’ll score. But James is such a facilitator with us, because we have great shooting around him. We just got to make sure we have the right people around James when he is on the floor.”
Harden told reporters Sunday in Philadelphia that he will embrace whatever challenges are presented.
“At this point, man, it’s a sacrifice to win,” he said. “When I would score 30 and lose, there was something to say. When I score 19 and win, there’s something to say. So at this point, I just do whatever it takes to win a game.
“If Jo’s out, I got to be more aggressive scoring the basketball, getting to the basket, and making the right decision.”
“I think the last series really helped us, Toronto’s switching and their length and their athleticism. We’re going to see a kind of similar defense. Same mindset: attack the paint, create, and generate open shots, and just play free and have fun.”
Yet even if the Heat’s defensive blueprint from the Hawks series is dusted off, Plan B, or, more to the point, Plan Embiid, also will be at the ready, with “indefinite” the current status of the center’s absence with his orbital fracture and concussion.
“So right now,” Spoelstra said, “we’re going to compartmentalize and just focus on Game 1, which is the way it should be, anyway. And you have to be prepared in playoff series for change that inevitably happens.
“Whether it’s this change or another change, there’s a lot of unpredictable things that happen. I believe that our team has a lot of experience dealing with a lot of variables and the changing of the goalposts and doing it with a steadiness, and that’s just how I’ll have to approach this.”
All while turning the page from the Hawks and Young heading into Monday’s 7:30 p.m. tipoff against the 76ers at FTX Arena.
“It starts with deep respect,” Spoelstra said. “One, for what we’re trying to accomplish. And deep respect for the competition, which our guys have. It’s hard not to have that respect when you bring up the names that are still available.”
Starting with Harden.
“Look,” Spoelstra said Sunday, “he’s kind of redefined what a player can do at the top of the floor with a high usage rate, to be able to score and make plays and elevate a team. Yeah, you have to be able to respect what he’s capable of. And he’s the kind of player that just has that instant respect of anybody in the locker room.”
That respect works both ways, with Rivers particularly concerned with losing his rim protector and having to counter more with straight-up defense against Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry (when he is back from his hamstring strain), and the Heat’s bent toward beating a path to the foul line.
“The one thing Miami is, if they’re nothing else, they’re clever,” Rivers said. “They’re foul magnets. That’s a concern for us. Two reasons, they shoot free throws well, so we don’t want to play the whole series in the penalty. And number two, getting some of our guys in foul trouble.
“Bam does a great job of that. Jimmy Butler may be the best at it in the series now without Joel. And Kyle Lowry does it.”
Rehabbing Kenta Maeda joins Twins for the weekend in Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kenta Maeda isn’t used to being thanked for not showing up to a game, but that’s exactly what happened to the veteran this weekend in Tampa Bay.
The starter, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery less than two hours away from Tropicana Field in Fort Myers, Fla., rejoined his teammates this weekend to spend some time around the team. But the day he showed up, the Twins’ seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt, which did not go unnoticed.
“Halfway through (Friday’s game) I realized, ‘Oh crap, we’re losing,’” Maeda said. “I was talking to (Dylan) Bundy earlier and he asked me, ‘How long did you stay in the dugout for?’ I told him I probably went in during the fourth inning. Because he gave up, what? Six runs in the first three innings? It was all the innings I was there.”
So Maeda did what he could, removing himself from the situation. He wrote out a sign in black pen that read: “I’m sorry for snapping the winning streak. I will not be in the dugout today. 18 Kenta Maeda,” which was then taped up in the Twins’ dugout.
True to his word, Maeda watched Saturday’s game from the clubhouse and then the hotel, and the Twins won.
“It’s really nice to hang out with the guys at a big league stadium,” Maeda said. “Friday, everyone was talking, ‘Hey, it’s so nice to see you,’” Maeda said. “Then the following day they were thanking me for not being here. … Being down in the Fort Myers minor-league complex is tough. It’s really nice to be up here and hang with the guys. It really motivates me, gets me going.”
Maeda, who had Tommy John surgery on Sept. 1, has gotten stretched out to throwing from 90 feet, and has started to do so with some intensity.
Next month is his target for his first bullpen as he progresses within his throwing program.
“Every week’s a little progress in terms of intensity and distance,” he said. “So far, I’ve been feeling great. It’s nice to be able to put some life on the ball and be able to throw on a line.”
When he had the procedure, his surgeon inserted an internal brace, which was designed in part to speed up the healing process and get Maeda, 34, back on the field sooner.
And while manager Rocco Baldelli said he is “anticipating” seeing Maeda pitch for the Twins at some point later on during the season and he hopes he has the chance, Maeda is trying not to look too far ahead.
“Instead of having a certain month or a certain day to be back throwing, it’s just nice to be able to come back on the mound in a healthy condition,” Maeda said. “I’d rather be healthy and be on the mound instead of feeling unhealthy and rushing myself to the mound. That’s the way I think about the whole process.”
SANÓ UPDATE
The Twins will have to trim their roster by two down to the traditional 26 men on Monday. Those decisions, Baldelli said, will be determined in by how first baseman Miguel Sanó is feeling.
Sanó, who first injured his right knee on Tuesday, returned to the lineup on Saturday, but a flare up forced him out of the game early. Baldelli said Sanó has been limping around and was scheduled to get looked at by a doctor on Sunday in St. Petersburg.
It’s possible that the issue might require an injured list stint, in which case the Twins would only need to trim their roster by one on Monday.
“I don’t want to get too far ahead of things. I do think that with the way that Miggy’s feeling, he could end up factoring into one of these moves,” Baldelli said. “But we’re going to wait and see well.”
BRIEFLY
Sonny Gray (hamstring) threw three innings of one-hit ball while on a rehab assignment in Fort Myers. Gray struck out five batters and didn’t allow a run in the game. Gray has been out since April 16 when he injured his hamstring in his second start of the season.
