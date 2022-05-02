Finance
Key Success Factors For Starting Your Own Commercial Cleaning Franchise
Having your own commercial cleaning franchise may seem like a very promising idea, but it involves careful and strategic planning and decision-making in order to maximize your business’ growth potential.
And the first key decision you have to make is choosing the right commercial cleaning franchise.
Some franchises promise high return on investment, while others promise full advertising support. While these factors are definitely very important they are not so powerful in isolation. You have to look for a franchise that offers you ‘the full package’ before you can make your decision.
Here are the key success factors you need to pay attention to that will help you make a success of any commercial cleaning franchise.
1. The Overall Reputation of the Cleaning Business.
This makes a lot of common sense. If the franchise has a good reputation with its existing customers, you will have a much easier time getting clients of your own in your area.
You can use client testimonials and referrals to help you get started, then form your own loyal client base to keep bringing in new clients.
2. Business Development Support.
It’s important that the franchise owner gives you 100% support to ensure that your business will have long-term success. Business development support includes: training and seminars, giving advice on which locations are best for you to set up your business in, and comprehensive market research statistics.
3. Marketing Support – Expertise and Materials.
Successful franchise owners provide adequate advertising support to franchisees. You should look to be getting pre-defined marketing materials for all necessary mediums – online and offline. These marketing materials should have been tried and tested ready for you to just customise and use straight away.
This minimizes your risk of spending a lot of money on working out what marketing works in your area and what doesn’t.
4. Detailed and Tested Business Processes.
This is critical! If you are looking to buy a commercial cleanining franchise, you must make sure you are getting good usable processes with the business package. These are the things that will enable you to “hit the ground running”.
Processes create a fail-safe environment, and allow you to get on with the more important things in your new business – like getting clients – as opposed to having to worry about teaching your employees the correct way to clean a kitchen…
5. Business Goals Alignment.
You and the franchise owner should work towards achieving a common business goal. Remember, it’s ultimately a joint venture – both of you have high stakes on it.
Look for a franchise owner who immediately conveys his long-term plans with you. This means that the franchise owner is not looking for a ‘quick buck’, but is rather confident about the long-term success of the business.
6. Customer Support.
Although customer support is often overlooked, it is one of the critical elements in choosing the best commercial cleaning franchise.
Does the customer support immediately respond to your queries? Does the customer support attend to your needs? Since customer support is essential to this type of business, the franchiser should set an example.
Having your own commercial cleaning franchise requires hard work, motivation and determination. In return though, you’ll get financial freedom and the opportunity to create your own future, as opposed to working for someone and relying on their ‘good grace’.
If you spend good time preparing and researching the different aspects of owning a business, you should increase your chances of success.
Starting a Photography Business Will Be Easier With These 30 Free Tips
When you’re a keen photographer and you have the desire to spend your working life doing something you enjoy such as photography, it would be a shame if you didn’t pursue it further wouldn’t it? You really don’t have to join an institution or pay thousands of dollars to get started either. You simply need the passion to learn and persist. Most great photographers who rely on their trade to survive don’t even know they have these traits because they love what they do and they simply can’t stop.
It’s true that there is wealth to be made in photography and I’m not going to down play that or make a pitch to the opposite because in every case, it’s been up to the individual. Meaning – it depends on what mode of photography they choose, how much time they put into the business, do they have a commercial bent, are they more artistic than usual etc. All these points come into play when success in a photography business or studio is questioned.
I don’t want to create any false hopes by that last paragraph because success will require some hard work, tolerance and patience. These next thirty tips should help you along the way. There is more detail available on this subject matter at the link at the bottom of this page.
Where can I obtain information on building a photography business?
1. Always do some extensive research before starting out a career with your own photography business so that you understand the pros and cons involved. Some ideas include subscribing to a good magazine related to the photographic industry such as Professional Photographer, Camera Arts and Photo District News. Besides that, the internet is the biggest source of information and can provide you with a plethora of career opportunities or even more information on starting a photography business.
At which level do you want to start your photography business?
2. This is the trickiest question that a person interested in starting a business encounters. It is very important to decide what kind of photography business you want so that the relevant requirements and (sometimes) finance can be muscled up.
When is the best time to start a fully-fledged photography business?
3. After deciding on what you need and any extra necessary equipment that is needed to set up the basic infrastructure, you will need to consider carefully your main tool – the camera, be it digital or film. You must also consider carefully a reliable, high-quality PC and good relevant software to manipulate your photographs with special effects. If the business is being undertaken on a massive scale then maybe a developing lab needs to be planned and established.
o What kind of venues will yield real income to your business?
4. A newly established business in photography requires an assured location or a beat (working locally), as in journalism. For instance, wedding photography, sports related photography or developmental photography. Once established, business can also be diversified into many more fields.
o Building a photography portfolio
5. It is always important to compile a good portfolio as far as photography is concerned. A portfolio must contain a collection of pertinent photographic work that you believe to be impressive. Make sure that photographs are unusual in character and are from diverse fields. Your portfolio must be able to impress the client in the very first meeting.
6. Don’t keep all the photographs that you have in your possession. Only keep your best work in the folder so that you don’t embarrass yourself or find yourself having to explain photographs that aren’t relevant.
7. Showcase spontaneous photos that you believe are of good quality. You’d be surprised how many people respond favorably to peoples expressions when they are good shots.
Basic apparatus required
8. A canvas background of at minimum 7-9 foot and the background colors should be either navy or white as minimum requirements to start with; a well-branded studio lights system such as that of Norman & Speedtron; certified picture manipulation software such as Photoshop, Corel Paint Shop, etc.
Is there a need for establishing a makeup studio as part of your photo studio?
9. Makeup and photography often go hand in hand. Wherever makeup is involved it is often referred to as trick photography because makeup is capable of completely transforming an individual’s personality, and sometimes relevance to a product in the case of advertising photography.
What kind of photo-editing software available in the market?
10. Photo-editing software through which special effects and complete changes to a photo are possible and can also often save the need for a re shoot.
11. Some of the photo-editing software that are popular includes Photoshop CS; Photoshop Light room, iPhoto, i View Multimedia, MediaPro, ACDSee, Corel and Picasa.
Is storage and treatment of photographs crucial in building photography business?
12. Never adopt laxity while handling or archiving photographs. You will regret it later. Storage and access efficiency will either improve or frustrate your working environment. Often older photos become more valuable with time.
How can be photographs be preserved easily apart from the conventional method?
13. Today’s cameras are highly versatile and will allow downloads and transfers from highly surprising devices including your mobile but pictures can also be stored on a CD’s, USB’s and DVD’s too.
o Choosing a Camera
14. Stick to w ell known brand. The level of mega pixel offered and quality of the zooming facility must be looked into carefully. I have my favorites but there are many equally as good as mine.
15. Most of the cameras are compatible with computers and printers and moreover, because we now use memory sticks, we are truly free to operate unencumbered.
o What kind of a website does a person need to have?
16. Your collection of photographs must be properly classified under different categories. Visual appearance of your website will do wonders for your business so take consider setting up one with semi automation where the maintenance and hard work is done for you like photostockplus.
17. Remember to constantly upgrade and maintain your website so that each time people come across your website, they will find fine something new and interesting.
o Copyright of your photographs
18. Copyright is the right protects the person who owns or who took the photographs. A wise exercise if you are looking to use some stock houses for commercial purposes.
o Why is a business card helpful?
19. In every business, visiting cards are helpful. It is extremely useful in for people to contact you after your first meeting. It must contain all your contact details. If you’re a photographer, a clever impressive graphic or a picture of yourself with your equipment is best. Your contact number or email must be easy to read. I have seen cards that have large names and pictures and the phone numbers are so small they are difficult to read. Ridiculous! Make your phone number the largest thing on the card – that’s what most people will use it for.
o Which things must be kept in mind while you plan to build a wedding photography business?
20. Wedding Photography is almost another art unto itself. There are many things to remember for a truly successful wedding shoot. I have prepared another article to deal with this in more detail and it’s all about –Wedding Photography. —
o Advantage of assignment photography
21. Assignment photography is that branch of photography where a person is engaged or consigned to capture shots of something impressive and extraordinary, such as in the case of advertising or portrait photography; this can provide you a stable income after you’ve learned the ropes.
o Advantage of stock photography
22. Stock photography is that branch of photography where there is an accumulated stock of photographs which can be sold to interested buyers, designers, adverting agencies etc. This can be a slow haul but if your pictures are well thought out, it can be the source of an ongoing income. –My favorite is istockphotos–.
o Other places where you can sell your photographic collection?
23. Art shows are the perfect platform from where your creativity and work will be really appreciated because at such places you will find some niche customers that have a sharp eye for real talent. Such places have been known to bring instant fame.
24. Winter Park Art Show at Orlando, Oklahoma City Festival of the Arts, Old Town Art Show; Chicago, Boston Mills Art Show; Peninsula, Ohio, Similar art shows are held in different parts of the world and they are easy to find on the net. Simply do a Google search for “photography art show” and the name of the country you are in after adding the plus sign like this; “photography art show”+ Sweden
o Prices to be charged from the clients
25. In the initial stages of your business, don’t try to charge exorbitant amounts otherwise it will give the wrong impression and you will perhaps lose a valuable long term customer. Tread slowly. Ring other photographers and research. Five phone calls should do it.
Marketing your photography business
26. You must try to market your work at relevant places. Photographs can also be published over the internet. Publication over the internet will increase customer enquiry. Don’t forget to search for suitable local markets and get the snaps printed in a local journal or newspaper and always display your contact number prominently – always!
27. Establishing and popularizing a business is a tough call but if you adopt a proper marketing strategy. Today, Advertising is one of the most popular mediums of promoting. Ads can be placed on websites, online telephone directories, newspapers and magazines, etc. Research the right mediums before you rush in. Sometimes good deals get in the way of recognizing the right advertising vehicle.
28. You can develop a website of your own to effectively promote your photography business but one thing that must be kept in mind is never forget to include a testimonial section and gauge the response of the people visiting the website. Let them make comments.
o Career prospects in photo journalism
29. Individuals interested in setting up a photography business can begin their career by becoming a photo journalist. Appealing and unusual photographs can be supplied to newspapers, magazines, websites and the photography business is booming to such an extent that even international media organizations will offer you good money in return for rare and high-quality photographs.
30. Mainstream photographers are engaged in TV, parcels and copy services, newspapers, magazines and sketch photography. There are many more jobs also related to photography than there ever was previously and because of the diversity and flexibility of digital photography, more respect has been attached to this profession. Some of the avenues in photography apart from business are Journalism, Graphic arts, Advertising, DTP jobs, Publications and Motion Picture creation.
Go and make yourself a hot beverage and a have a long think about where you’re going to start, that is, if you haven’t already started.
The Miracle Of Rebrandable Ebooks
I first discovered rebrandable, or viral ebooks about four years ago when I joined Site Sells affiliate program. All of Site Sells affiliate programs could be promoted by rebranding one of their “Masters Courses” and then passing that course on to prospects. A rebrandable ebook (for those not in know) is any ebook that can be recreated and sold with your own affiliate links. By creating a rebrandable ebook you give all of your resellers a powerful incentive to sell your ebook because they can now earn backend revenue or sell the rebranding rights to other who resellers who can then do the same and so on and so on. This process causes your ebook to spread from one person to another just like a virus; hence the name “viral ebook.” As the original creator of the viral ebook you then earn money by either owning the products that are being recommended within the ebook or by keeping a few of the affiliate links for yourself.
Up until very recently creating rebrandable ebooks was only possible with .exe files and even then it was only available to Internet marketers with big budgets. Amazingly, there is now a relatively inexpensive software called Viral PDF that allows you to create your very own viral ebooks. Viral PDF software will help a webmaster or internet marketer to create re-brandable links within e-books or reports, and therefore promote affiliate programs, websites or company information and contact details. I have found that the software is extraordinarily easy to use and lets you decide which links inside get to be branded and which ones can not. Viral PDF rebrands Open Office PDFs like a five star chef makes toast effortlessly. Viral PDF has no problem rebranding 40 bit, or even 128 bit encryption. Easy “click and point” setup only takes a few minutes to get started. Believe me, I will never run another viral marketing campaign without using Viral PDF.
Getting traffic with Viral eBooks is a “free traffic tactic”, which means you’re not paying for advertising. My affiliates are absolutely thrilled that they can customize my PDF eBook to drive traffic and increase their sales. This adds up to free traffic and sales for me. A well written viral ebook can make a one time effort earn you money while you sleep. Viral marketing is the most cost effective type of advertising because you can spread information about your website or affiliate links everyday without paying for advertising. Promoting products through viral PDF ebooks is a proven strategy used by many of the best online marketers. It’s damn easy to convince an army of marketers to promote your Viral ebook and only a single person needs to get a hold of your Viral ebook to get the ball rolling. So, when you could spend $10,000’s on Google Ads, $1000’s on Traffic Secrets, you could get similar or even better results by spending $97 on a copy of Viral PDF.
Viral PDF currently has a few, lower priced competitors like Turbo PDF and Internet Renegade that are also easy to use and will do pretty much the same thing as Viral PDF. There are two major differences though. First, once you start creating rebrandable ebooks with Viral PDF you automatically start promoting their affiliate program within the rebranding tool your resellers will use to create their PDF’s. Talk about easy money. Secondly, Viral PDF allows you to designate as rebrandable ANYTHING contained within the PDF. This means that your resellers and affiliates can insert their name, website, and email address on your ebook allowing them to sell your ebook as if it were theirs. If you really want to maximize your sales potential and leverage your one time efforts into a lifetime steam of income, then you absolutely have to get a copy of Viral PDF.
Reasons For The Failure Of Your SEO Services For Your Business
SEO services are the key factors for the development of any business. And thus, it is also necessary to go through the services applied and then return received from it at a regular interval of time. Just simply hiring SEO Los Angeles is not the end of your task. Maintaining the services is also important. But how can one know whether the services are working for their company or not. Following points will give you hints whether the SEO services are working or not.
• Giving less time to it
SEO is not the job of few hours or days. It takes several months to develop the website or SEO to the level of success. Appropriate time should be given to the services. A lot of time and money is to be spent for Search Engine Optimization services to make it working positively for the company. Also after it starts working, you need to spend time for its maintenance.
• Redesigning of website
When you do not receive enough clicks from the links built, old design of the site, poor content, etc. your site lacks digital marketing services. For this, the site should be hence redesigned so that it receives enough feedback. Also of your site takes much time to load, it requires a new design which is search engine friendly.
• Old SEO techniques
The SEO services should be regularly updated. The use of old techniques and tools gives you poor ranking on the Google and other search engines. Hence, the tools used for the determination of the search engines should be regularly updates along with the keywords and content.
• Poor response
When you do not receive appropriate traffic from the links and SEO services used, it shows the lack of Search Engine Optimization services. The website when does not respond to the clicks by loading with appropriate speed, gives less details, etc it is a sign that you need to update your SEO services. The irresponsible website will not gain you actual and appropriate clients due to poor links.
• Poor social media services
The social media gives the website a large number of clicks. When the social media advertising is low by any SEO services, it doesn’t help the website to get enough traffic. The links created to the social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Google mail, etc. it doesn’t work effectively for the website. Hence the necessity to develop proper links arises.
The SEO services when do not respond to the website by giving proper business, it is time to check and redesign the website or links for gaining attraction of the search engines. For this, it is necessary to give time and maintain the SEO services.
