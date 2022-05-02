News
Loons wilt late in a 2-0 loss to first-place Los Angeles FC
As the second half between Minnesota United and Los Angeles FC wore on, it was building and building toward LAFC goals at Banc of California Stadium.
The breakthrough came from Ryan Hollingshead’s volley on set piece in the 82rd minute and Jose Cinfuentes added an insurance goal in the 90th for a 2-0 win.
While the Loons (4-3-2) hadn’t given up a goal in the final 30 minutes of any game this season before Sunday, LAFC (7-1-1) was threatening throughout the final half hour. They notched two.
The Loons’ shutout streak ended at 217 minutes since their defensive breakdown led to Diego Rubio scoring before halftime in a 3-1 win over Colorado on April 16.
LAFC went back into first place in the Western Conference. MNUFC had its five-game unbeaten streak versus LAFC end, a run that started in July 2018.
Minnesota’s best chance came in the 43rd and 48th minutes from Robin Lod. Emanuel Reynoso put a feathery pass to Robin Lod, who brought it down and put on target the Loons only shot on target. But Maxime Crepeau made a comfortable save just before halftime.
Abu Danladi’s pass went to Lod at the start of the second half, but Lod’s shot went high.
Manager Adrian Heath made two elective changes to his front four attackers after that foursome, a mix of twos subs and one repositioning produced produce five goals in the latter stages of the last two wins.
Lod moved from winger to striker, with Danladi and Bongi Hlongwane coming into the starting XI as Luis Amarilla and Franco Fragapane dropped to the bench. Emanuel Reynoso kept his place as the central attacking midfielder.
The Loons’ first-choice foursome — Amarilla up top, with Fragapane, Reynoso and Lod underneath — scored three goals in 352 minutes together across seven games. Five of those games were interrupted with Fragapane dealing with a hamstring injury, including one he missed entirely.
Fragapane and Amarilla subbed on in the 65th minute, with Danladi and Hlongwane coming out.
That front-four lull added 25 more minutes Sunday.
Minnesota started its pair of Hondurans in midfield — Joseph Rosales and Kervin Arriaga — with captain Wil Trapp suspended due to card accumulation.
Neighbors still in shock after Ferguson mother stabbed to death
FERGUSON, Mo. – Residents in Ferguson are still in disbelief days after a son allegedly stabbed his mother to death at her home in the 1700 block of Exuma Drive.
Antone Pate, 29, was charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. The victim was his mother.
“I just think dude is messed up in the head. That’s all I can think. That’s just messed up. You can’t be right doing something like that,” said one resident who asked to remain anonymous.
Ferguson police were called to the area around 7:45 p.m. on April 29 for a disturbance call.
“I just saw red lights. Red and blue lights. Yellow tape stretched,” the neighbor said.
When police arrived, they said they found Pate, who had stabbed his mother several times after an argument.
Police said Pate’s brother shot him in the back to try and stop the attack. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.
“Violence within a family is tragic, but the murder of a mother is an unthinkable atrocity,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “We will do everything in our power to hold this defendant accountable.”
Another neighbor, who also asked to remain anonymous, said the victim spoke to everyone and often walked to her two jobs. As a parent, he said he’s shocked.
“You only get one mother, that’s how I take it. So if you to do that to your mother, you don’t care for life itself, that’s just me personally,” he said.
Pate is in custody and expected to survive.
“To me, I feel like the brother did the right thing, because if that was the other foot, I probably would’ve done the same thing,” he said.
India Post Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to get job in these posts without examination in Indian post, you will get good salary
India Post Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to get job in these posts without examination in Indian post, you will get good salary
Sarkari Naukri 2022 India Post Recruitment 2022: Candidates should apply after reading all these special things given carefully. Under this recruitment process, candidates can get jobs in India Post.
India Post Recruitment 2022: There is a golden opportunity for the youth who are planning to do a job in India Post (Sarkari Naukri). For this (India Post Recruitment 2022), India Post has sought applications to fill the posts of Mechanic, Electrician, Tyreman, Blacksmith (India Post Recruitment 2022). Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for these posts (India Post Recruitment 2022) can apply by visiting the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts (India Post Recruitment 2022) is 9 May.
Apart from this, candidates can also apply for these posts (India Post Recruitment 2022) directly through this link
. Also, by clicking on this link , you can also check the official notification (India Post Recruitment 2022). A total of 9 posts will be filled under this recruitment (India Post Recruitment 2022) process.
Important Date for India Post Recruitment 2022
Last date to apply offline – 09 May 2022 till 5 PM
Vacancy Details for India Post Recruitment 2022
Skilled Artisans – 9
Mechanic – 5
Electrician – 2
Tyreman – 1
Blacksmith – 1
Eligibility Criteria for India Post Recruitment 2022
Must have passed class 8th from any technical institute recognized by the government with certificate in relevant trade or one year experience in relevant trade.
Age Limit for India Post Recruitment 2022
Candidates age limit should be between 18 to 30 years.
Selection Process for India Post Recruitment 2022
Candidates will be selected on the basis of skill test.
How to apply for India Post Recruitment 2022
Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format and send the applications to “Sr. Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, 134-A, Sudam Kalu Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai- 400018”.
The post India Post Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to get job in these posts without examination in Indian post, you will get good salary appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Dominic Smith goes 4-for-4 as Mets beat Phillies for seventh consecutive series win
As Buck Showalter likes to say: “Tell the baseball gods your plans and they’ll laugh in your face.”
Dominic Smith may have been on the chopping block, but then he crushed too many baseballs to care. Smith enjoyed a 4-for-4 night at the plate with three RBI and a run scored, helping lead the Mets to a 10-6 win over the Phillies on Sunday night at Citi Field. Smith matched his career-high of four hits in a game, doing so for the first time since Sept. 6, 2020, which was also against the Phillies.
The Mets (16-7) won their seventh-straight series to start the year, becoming the first team to win their first seven series since the 2018 Diamondbacks.
Smith is among the few Mets players, alongside J.D. Davis and Luis Guillorme, who have minor-league options ahead of Monday’s noon deadline to trim rosters down to 26 men. Smith entered Sunday night batting 6-for-36 across 19 games with limited opportunities to contribute in an everyday role due to Pete Alonso’s custody of first base and the revolving door at designated hitter.
But after Smith filled up his column in the scorecard with a single, an RBI double, a two-run single and—just for good measure—another single, he forced the Mets hand. If the Mets, after Smith’s breakout night at the plate, decide to include him as part of their two roster cuts on Monday, it will be both cold-blooded and riot-inducing for their fan base.
Max Scherzer wasn’t his most dominant self on Sunday against a tough Phillies lineup, but he still managed to earn his fourth win as a Met and extend his unbeaten-starts streak to 24 consecutive outings.
Scherzer allowed four runs on five hits, including three home runs, with one walk and nine strikeouts in his six-inning start at Citi Field. The right-hander came out firing, striking out the first five batters he faced, before a certain divisional enemy opened the floodgates.
Kyle Schwarber, the ongoing Mets killer, became the ultimate Mets killer on Sunday when he hit not one, but two home runs off Scherzer. Schwarber has cranked 16 home runs in his first 36 games against the Mets, including 11 since the start of last season. Schwarber and the Phillies will meet the Mets again before the week is over, when the Amazin’s go to Philly on Thursday for a four-game series.
On Monday, the Mets will take on their next NL East division rival, the second-place Braves, in a four-game series at Citi Field. This week will feature the first meeting of the season between the Mets and Braves, and Chris Bassitt will kick off the series opener with his fifth start of the year.
