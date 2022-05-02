News
Magic’s Jalen Suggs undergoes right ankle surgery
Jalen Suggs had surgery last week to address a slight stress fracture in his right ankle, Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman announced Monday.
The Magic said Suggs is expected to resume basketball activities this summer and make a full recovery for the start of training camp.
“In assessing Jalen’s right ankle at the conclusion of the season, and consulting with multiple doctors, we came to the determination to undergo this preventative measure,” Weltman said. “We feel by addressing this now Jalen can still have a productive summer leading into training camp.”
This story will be updated.
Jennifer Grey says ex Johnny Depp was 'crazy jealous' during 'bonfire' affair
Markieff Morris’ $25,000 NBA lesson from snatch-and-grab on Heat bench? ‘Just let him fall’
Markieff Morris said he simply was playing catch. To the NBA, it was a case of snatch and grab by the veteran Miami Heat forward.
Ultimately, it turned into a $25,000 fine by the NBA “for interfering with live game play while on the bench, in violation of league rules.”
Ahead of the Heat’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Morris offered his take to the Sun Sentinel on the incident that occurred during the third quarter of last week’s series-clinching first-round victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
On the play in question, De’Andre Hunter had stumbled into the Heat bench, with the NBA ruling that Morris, not in the game at the time, restrained the Hawks forward from returning to the court.
“It was just like in the flow of the game,” Morris said of attempting to break Hunter’s fall.
The league ruled otherwise.
“Next time, I’ll just let him fall. I guess that’s what it is,” Morris said. “I’ll just get out of the way and let him fall, even though I know DeAndre, too.
“He came with a lot of force, too. He hit me hard. But next time I just got to let him fall.”
Morris said that is why he was surprised the sanction was so severe.
“I’ll tell everyone, ‘Let ‘em fall if they come to the bench,’ ” Morris said of potentially winding up in a similar situation. “I guess it is what it is.”
The technical foul was Morris’ lone statistic of the first round, not seeing action in the series. The only other available Heat player not to play in the first round was veteran team captain Udonis Haslem.
Morris said he told coach Erik Spoelstra of his restraining of order as action continued, with Hunter initially called for being out of bounds when he touched the ball while attempting to return to the court.
“When I looked at it and then he jumped back, I was like, ‘Oh, they might call me,’ ” Morris said. “I told Coach that they might say I did it. But they’ll fine me for blinking my eyes nowadays. I don’t know.”
Morris earlier this season was fined $50,000 for a Nov. 8 flagrant foul against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic on a play that Jokic responded with a shove so hard that it contributed to Morris missing 58 games due to a neck injury.
Morris said he does not plan to appeal the latest fine.
“I already made a bunch of money,” he said, having earned nearly $50 million over his NBA career, even while playing for the NBA minimum this season. “I ain’t worried about that little-bitty-ass money.”
The Heat won the game against the Hawks 97-94.
Morris said he never worried about the point for his technical foul making a difference.
“Nah,” he said. “I didn’t think we needed the point.”
And, no, Morris said teammates did not question him in the moment or afterward.
“You think somebody’s going to say, ‘What the heck’ to me?” the intense power forward said, dripping sweat after a workout on the team’s practice court. “That’s how I felt. This is my 12th year. I’ll take it on the chin. Ain’t nobody going to pay that damn fine but me.
“All right then. Then you ain’t saying nothing.”
()
UPI big Change : With the beginning of the month, there is a big change in gas cylinder, toll tax and UPI, know immediately
Whenever the month starts, there is definitely some happiness, because everyone’s salary comes at the beginning of the month.
Banks will remain closed for four consecutive days:
If you often work in a bank, then this is important for you to know. In fact, from May 1 to May 4, banks will remain closed for four consecutive days. However, these holidays will vary from state to state. The festival of Eid is in the beginning of May itself. Banks will be closed for about 11 days in this entire month including Saturday and Sunday.
Cylinder prices may increase:
In the beginning of May, companies can consider the prices of gas cylinders. It is expected that domestic gas prices may increase this month. It is worth noting that last time the price of cylinder was increased by Rs 50.
UPI payment limit to be increased in IPO:
Another big change will happen this month along with other changes. Actually this month the limit of UPI payment for retail investors will be increased. According to the new rules of SEBI, to invest in IPO of a company after May 1, you can submit a bid of up to Rs 5 lakh while making payment through UPI. Well, at present this limit is Rs 2 lakh. The new limit will be applicable from May 1.
