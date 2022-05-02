News
Man who killed elderly De Soto couple in 1996 to be executed Tuesday
BONNE TERRE, Mo. – Carman Deck, the man who and killed an elderly De Soto during a home robbery in 1996, will be executed for his crime on Tuesday. Over the past 24 years, Deck’s death sentence had been overturned and reinstated on three separate occasions.
“Mr. Deck has received due process, and three separate juries of his peers have recommended sentences of death for the brutal murders he committed,” Governor Mike Parson said in a statement. “The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Deck’s sentence according to the Court’s order and deliver justice.”
Anti-death penalty advocates argued that so much time passed between Deck’s first and third trials that it hindered the efforts of his attorneys to obtain evidence to argue against killing him.
A federal appeals panel reinstated Deck’s death sentence in October 2020. This past February, the Missouri State Supreme Court set the May 3 execution date.
James and Zelma Long were gunned down inside their own home in De Soto on July 8, 1996. That evening, Deck and his sister, Tonia Cummings, went to the Longs’ home and knocked on the door pretending to need directions.
The couple invited Deck and Cummings into their home and that’s when Deck pulled a gun and ordered James and Zelma to lie face down on their bed. The couple cooperated with Deck’s demands for money and even opened the family safe for him. Deck ultimately shot both James and Zelma in their heads and fled with his sister. He was arrested that same evening.
Deck’s execution will be carried out via lethal injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday inside the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.
Tonia Cummings was convicted in 1998 of two counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, as well as one count of first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery. She is serving a 70-year sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center.
Former Chicago Bears player Anthony Adams sells Wadsworth home for $765,000
Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle and baking show TV host Anthony Adams and his wife, Andenika, on April 26 sold their five-bedroom, 4,847-square-foot timber frame house in Wadsworth for $765,000.
Adams, 41, played for the Bears for five seasons, from 2007 through 2011. A comedian, Adams was one of the cohosts of the ABC cooking competition show “The Great American Baking Show” from 2017 until 2020.
In Wadsworth, Adams and his wife paid $800,000 for the house in early 2014. They first listed the house in June for $950,000, and they cut their asking price little more than week later to just below $900,000, and then to just below $850,000 another week or so later. They reduced their asking price for the final time to $785,000 in November.
Built in 2001 and situated on a 4.66-acre property at the end of a cul-de-sac, the house has six bathrooms, three fireplaces, exposed wood beams, a newly remodeled kitchen with high-end appliances, a home theater, a walk-in wine cellar, heated floors, a large wet bar and an upstairs loft. Outside are an outdoor kitchen and a separate two-story in-law suite.
Adams and his wife sold the Wadsworth house because they paid $2 million in July for a five-bedroom, 9,817-square-foot mansion in Long Grove.
Listing agent Lori Progar of Coldwell Banker told Elite Street that the Wadsworth house that Anthony and Andenika Adams sold was “very special.”
“This home was very special to me as an agent, the only true timber frame home that I have sold in my almost 40-year career,” Progar said. “I think I loved it as much as my clients (did). I know it was a home truly special to the Adams family and near and dear to their hearts. They felt it was time for a change and decided to move closer to the city. From its exposed beams to its rustic charm, it is privately tucked away on almost five acres. It will be missed.”
The Wadsworth house had a $14,032 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2: A Solid (If Sloppy) Finale For Netflix’s Starkest Series
Somehow, the Byrdes pulled it off—sort of. Probably. Maybe.
The conclusion to Netflix’s deep, dark drama Ozark keeps the Byrde family on its toes as much as ever, navigating everything from FBI deals to cartel deaths to custody battles. Marty (Jason Bateman) grapples with his increasingly immoral responsibilities; Wendy (Laura Linney) schemes more than a cartoon villain (a good thing); Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) stands on his moral high ground in spite of being a Youth Money Laundering Laureate (a bad thing); and Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) retains a startling and heartbreaking amount of understanding around their whole screwed-up situation.
Byrdes aside, there’s another family rift playing out between Navarro siblings Omar (Felix Solis) and Camila (Veronica Falcón), who duel each other for control of the cartel with veiled threats and secret alliances. And, of course, we have Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), who steals the show in every way imaginable.
Compared to Part 1 of this fourth and final season, this last batch of seven episodes is sleek, direct, and action-packed. In January, Part 1 spent far too much time on the same emotional beats while also introducing a litany of characters into a plot already overflowing with them. Part 2 still has to contend with some of these issues (did we need Javi if Camila was going to be the real threat all along? why are there two different sheriffs? does anyone like Mel Sattem?), but it manages to clean things up around the edges. Wendy’s father, Nathan (Richard Thomas), remains a bit superfluous to the Byrde’s family troubles, but some of Linney’s most compelling character work of the season comes from her interactions with him, rehashing a personal history that makes her shift to stone-cold power broker all the more fascinating.
While on the subject, the gradual Gone Girl-ification of Wendy Byrde over all four seasons has been nothing short of sublime. However, since her major moral sacrifice at the end of Season 3 (when she allowed her brother to be killed by the cartel), the show’s writing has lacked nuance in how it reveals her villainous tendencies. Linney’s venomous performance makes most of this forgivable, but Wendy can yell at her children only so many times before it feels one note. Luckily, her fraying nerves add some much-needed layers in the final episodes, and the failure she is confronted with in the finale really shines a light on her series-long insecurities.
Bateman brings a new intensity to Marty in this home stretch as well, showing just how dark this man can get in spite of his preference for all things buttoned-up. At one point, he steps in for Omar Navarro to run the cartel for a few days, and it brings out the brilliant tension of complicity versus active violence that always seems haunt Marty. In spite of his frequent admonishments towards Wendy for being too reckless or too aggressive, we see him and all of his twistedness. They did agree to go into the money laundering business as a couple after all—both must be culpable for what follows. At the end of the episode “Pound of Flesh and Still Kickin’” (directed exquisitely by Linney, and at the mid-point of Part 2), Marty explodes in a road-rage incident, beating a driver who’s not only insulted him but cursed at and manhandled his wife. The sparring match between Wendy and Marty, between the Byrdes and the driver, make this scene the perfect encapsulation of their relationship; Wendy may escalate what’s already been started, but Marty always has the ability to match her, even if he doesn’t want to. They’re a toxic, stunted, but strong dynamic duo, and it’s no wonder that both of them made it to the end.
Now, we’ve got to talk about Ruth. Ruth! What are we going to do without Ruth, especially now that she’s well and truly gone from our screens? Julia Garner performs an almost impossible feat in these last seven installments, imbuing a well-known and well-loved character with a new sense of self after 40 episodes. Ruth Langmore is an unstoppable force for all but the last ten minutes of Ozark, and as she charges forward into a future of her own making, you can’t help but root for her as the real hero of this story. Whether it’s a violent revenge mission or just trying to figure out where to put her new in-ground pool, Garner’s Ruth is utterly captivating, and she’s certainly making the case to win her third consecutive Emmy for the role.
In fact, Ruth is so impactful that her fate renders the final scene of the show a bit moot. Through weaselly detective work and a vaguely signaled moral streak, P.I. Mel Sattem ambushes Marty and Wendy with evidence of one of their many, many crimes. In his speech to the problematic power couple, he insists, “You don’t get to win.” But that’s the thing—the Byrdes have already lost. They lost the second they agreed to work with a drug cartel, the moment they moved to the Ozarks, the instant they put their kids in the loop.
Wendy and Marty were never going to win, and that reality sunk in for both of them as their new ally stalked off into the night to track down the only person they could ever consistently count on in the Ozarks. As the last shot cuts to black and a gunshot rings out, it’s hardly an implication of victory for the family. The Byrdes were never going to win, even if they somehow came out of everything alive. That may be a kind of victory, but it’s certainly a bleak one—just what Ozark ordered.
Heat’s Gabe Vincent steps up during NBA playoffs by stepping in for Kyle Lowry
The playoffs opened with Gabe Vincent earning the Trae Young seal of approval.
“He’s a smart player,” Young said after Vincent and the Miami Heat ousted his Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. “It’s more about his cerebral ability, I can just tell, playing against him.”
Long before that, Vincent had won the seal of approval from coach Erik Spoelstra, given 27 regular-season starts.
And now, here the third-year guard stands again, placed in a position of leadership, as Heat starting point guard Kyle Lowry remains out for the start of the second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
“I mean whenever I walk in our locker room and look at the guys around me, I don’t ever really feel at a disadvantage,” Vincent said, 25, of the challenges presented by a veteran 76ers cast that includes James Harden. “Especially when I’m on the court, I know who’s behind me. There’s no disadvantage felt. It’s just another challenge.”
Ideally, Lowry would be leading and Vincent following. Instead, the hamstring Lowry strained April 22 still has him sidelined, as the Heat moved into Monday’s Game 1 against the 76ers at FTX Arena in the opener of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal.
The Heat won the final two games against the Hawks with Vincent as their starting point guard.
But that was then, Vincent said. Now, new challenges.
“Each series is different,” he said. “I expect a completely different turn of events. Each game will be different. You just have to approach it that way.”
While Lowry can’t initially be alongside, he can be in Vincent’s ear. And will be, which has been welcomed, particularly by Spoelstra.
“I can’t even necessarily point to exact things,” Spoelstra said of the Lowry lessons being offered. “It’s just, you have a Hall of Fame point guard and savant and mind. I’m learning a lot from Kyle. I just really enjoy seeing his thought process, a lot of different parts of that game.
“But if you’re a young point guard like Gabe or combo guard, you love this opportunity to be able to learn from one of the greats. And, also, it’s a really cool relationship. Kyle wants to give. He wants to see Gabe play well.”
That, of course, is never truer than now, needing Vincent to hold things down until Lowry can return.
“Kyle has really mentored him,” Spoelstra said, “so I think that’s like expedited all the development that we started with him. And it was like on steroids once Kyle got here and put his arms around Gabe.”
The lessons also created an appreciation for veteran savvy, as Vincent makes the move from Young to potential matchup against the savviness of Harden.
“Outside of them both being great scorers, I don’t know if I’d say there’s too many similarities,” Vincent said. “James has been doing this for a long time. He’s seen a lot of different actions. He’s bigger, he’s stronger. They’re both great passers. They both present different challenges.”
A concern with the Heat in recent years has been the lack of polished depth at point guard. That factored into the equation in the 2020 NBA Finals when Goran Dragic was injured. And it was a question when this season began, particularly with Lowry turning 36 in March.
Since then? Asked and answered, with Lowry heping push Vincent to a higher level, in this first season on a standard contract, after two on two-way deals.
The last time Lowry mentored to this degree, the Toronto Raptors wound up with an All-Star in Fred VanVleet, with VanVleet taking over this season there in Lowry’s place.
“I can see the comparisons that people probably will make on the outside,” Spoelstra said, “Kyle mentoring a young point guard, VanVleet. And with Gabe, I think those are probably pretty valid.”
