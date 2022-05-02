News
Marcus Stroman earns his 1st victory with the Chicago Cubs in 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers
Patrick Wisdom’s fifth-inning solo home run off Corbin Burnes gave Marcus Stroman all the support he needed Sunday on his 31st birthday, and the Chicago Cubs starter dominated over seven scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers before 35,137 at American Family Field.
Stroman allowed two hits over seven innings, retiring the last 14 batters he faced as the Cubs avoided a sweep and won for only the third time in their last 12 games.
Burnes, who retired the first 13 batters he faced before Wisdom’s homer, struck out 10 in seven innings, allowing four hits and a walk.
The Cubs barely made contact off Burnes until Wisdom came to the plate with one out in the fifth. They had 15 swing-and-misses and looked at 10 called strikes while putting only six balls in plays. But Wisdom hit an arching home run on a 96 mph sinker, and suddenly the momentum shifted with one pitch.
The Cubs added another run in the sixth on a two-out infield hit against the shift by Alfonso Rivas and an RBI double on an 0-2 curve by Seiya Suzuki.
Reliever David Roberston replaced Rowan Wick with the tying runs on and two out in the eighth and struck out Jace Peterson on a knuckle-curve to get out of the inning. Robertson returned to throw a scoreless ninth for his fifth save in five opportunities.
After an off day Monday, the Cubs meet the White Sox for a two-game series at Wrigley Field.
News
John Shipley: Goalie decision a competitive win-win for Wild, and yet …
Bill Guerin acquired Marc-Andre Fleury at the NHL trade deadline to start in the postseason, not send a message to Cam Talbot. Now, coach Dean Evason has to thread an emotional needle.
The Wild coach has to tell one of those two he won’t start in Game 1 of the Wild’s first-round playoff series against St. Louis on Monday at Xcel Energy Center.
“Extremely easy; both had a great practice today,” Evason said after an energetic practice Sunday morning at Xcel Energy Center.
The decision might be a win-win for the Wild, but someone is going to feel a little bit cheated when Evason breaks the news, especially if it’s Talbot who starts on the bench. He’s been lights-out since Fleury joined the team on March 21, 8-0-3 with a 2.25 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.
Evason might already have broken the news by the time he talked to reporters on Sunday, but if he had, he wasn’t showing his cards.
“This time of the year, we’re not going to,” he said. “We don’t know a couple (decisions) sometimes, but sometimes we don’t want to let the other team know what’s going on either, right? Any little advantage we feel we can gain, we’re going to try and do it.”
The Wild enter the Western Conference playoffs with two goalies capable of backstopping Minnesota to its first Stanley Cup appearance, and after finishing their regular season with a franchise-record 113 points, the Wild appear to have the other pieces to do it, as well – young scoring stars in Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala, a heavy shutdown line in Marcus Foligno, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jordan Greenway and a deep blue line.
Unless tomorrow night’s starter pitches a shutout and never slows down, it seems unlikely Evason rides one goaltender. When you have quality depth, you use it. But asked Sunday if he envisions using two goaltenders in the postseason — however long it lasts — the coach claimed he just didn’t know.
From a competitive standpoint, there is no wrong answer. Fleury has the resume — a 2.53 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in 115 playoff appearances — and while he has occasionally looked out of sync since arriving from Chicago, he’s 9-2-0 with the Wild. But Talbot has been better, all season and recently. He’s unbeaten since March 3, 13-0-3 with a 2.35 GAA.
Before the trade deadline, with rumors of a Fleury acquisition in the air, Talbot made his preference clear. “You want to go to battle with the guys that have been there the whole year with you,” he said.
There are still Wild fans who can recall the team’s surprise run to the 2003 Western Conference Final, and while the memories of the team’s deepest playoff run grow fuzzier, they likely remember then-coach Jacque Lemaire using two goaltenders to get there.
Dwayne Roloson made 12 starts, going 5-6-0 with a 2.59 GAA and .903 save percentage. Manny Fernandez was 3-4-0 in eight outings with a 1.94 GAA and .929 save percentage. It might have worked longer had the Wild not run into Anaheim’s Jean-Sebastien Giguere in the conference final. The Conn Smythe winner gave up only one goal in four starts against Minnesota.
The Wild will have to win three seven-game series to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. While it happens, it’s almost impossible to imagine them getting that far with one of these goaltenders on the bench for the duration, although Evason claimed Sunday he has no concrete plans.
“We do not have a perception of what we’re going to do. There’s no crystal ball,” he said. “We’ll evaluate as we go and hopefully as an organization, as a staff, as a team, make the right choice.”
As noted, competitively it seems like a wash, yet Evason has a delicate balance to maintain. Yes, general manager Guerin got Fleury to play in the postseason, but Talbot has been here all season, and he’s been good. Whatever decision he makes for Monday’s opener, Evason has to consider how it will play for two goaltenders he needs to be sharp.
Whatever the decision, Evans said, it will be served neat and face-to-face.
“You don’t forget when you’re a player and there’s mind games: You see your number, you don’t see your number,” Evason said. “You don’t forget those things. … You’d rather have it that way so now you can deal with it straight up. That’s what we’re gonna do, that’s what we’ve always done and I think the players respect that.”
News
Josh Winder throws six scoreless in first start as Twins beat Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Before he stepped foot on the Tropicana Field mound, his teammates had staked him to a five-run lead.
Not that rookie Josh Winder would need it.
In his first career start, Winder was pristine. The starter, one of the Twins’ top pitching prospects, threw six scoreless innings, picking up his first career win as the Twins beat the Rays 9-3 in the series finale at Tropicana Field.
Winder began his start by striking out Brandon Lowe. He followed by getting Manuel Margot swinging, and never looked back, striking out seven in his start. Winder allowed just two hits and otherwise cruised through his outing, wiping out the only walk he allowed with a double play.
The scoreless outing lowered Winder’s earned-run average to 2.20 after four career outings. Winder began the year in the bullpen in long relief and got the opportunity to start after Bailey Ober landed on the injured list earlier this weekend with a groin strain.
After an inning in relief from Tyler Duffey, fellow rookie Cole Sands, a Florida native, entered, making his major league debut in the final two innings. While Sands gave up a pair of runs in his first inning of work, he came back and struck out the final two batters of the eighth before throwing a perfect ninth.
The Twins broke the game open in the first inning, taking advantage of a costly error by shortstop Taylor Walls that ended up with Byron Buxton standing on second base. On a routine grounder, Walls threw the ball away, allowing the speedy outfielder to wind up on second.
RBI hits from Kyle Garlick, who eventually exited the game early with right calf tightness, Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler and Gary Sánchez followed, producing five runs in the first inning.
Buxton would homer later in the game, and Polanco would deliver his second two-run double of the day, driving in four runs in the win. Five different hitters — Buxton, Polanco, Carlos Correa, Trevor Larnach, who came in for Garlick, and Gilberto Celestino — finished the day with multiple hits as the Twins won their ninth game of their past 10.
News
Here’s how experts graded the Ravens’ 2022 NFL draft and what they had to say
At the conclusion of every NFL draft, experts take their turn to grade just how successful or unsuccessful each team was for the weekend. Overreactions abound. But one thing that can’t be ignored is the consensus that the Ravens hit a home run with their 11-pick haul.
Here’s what experts from publications around the country had to say about Baltimore’s draft:
ESPN’s Mel Kiper
“Talk about a class of value. This is an outstanding haul, even if we don’t consider that Baltimore used all six of its Round 4 picks. Of those fourth-rounders, tackle Daniel Faalele (110) and tight end Isaiah Likely (139) were my favorites. Likely could be a red zone weapon for Lamar Jackson. I also see sixth-rounder Tyler Badie (196) making the team because of his special teams ability. This team did a great job filling needs.
“The only thing keeping this class from an A-plus is this: Who’s going to catch deep balls from Jackson? The Ravens traded away Marquise Brown to get that extra first-rounder, and so there’s a lot riding on a second-year surge from wideout Rashod Bateman.”
Grade: A
Sporting News
“The Ravens had only first-round pick to start but ended up with three studs, with Hamilton and Linderbaum set to have immediate starting impact and Ojabo set up to play off Odafe Oweh well. Jones and Faalele were ideal picks for both fronts. They also managed to add strong depth behind Mark Andrews and a replacement for fading Sam Koch. GM Eric DeCosta built up the volume well to address many positions and made a shrewd move in dealing wide receiver Marquise Brown. They even got some fresh injury contingency for J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.”
Grade: A+
USA Today
“Their first selection was spent on Notre Dame’s multi-talented Kyle Hamilton, who might have been a top-five pick if he didn’t play safety. GM Eric DeCosta followed that up with a stunning trade of WR Marquise Brown, one that brought another first-rounder back to Baltimore and was ultimately used on highly regarded C Tyler Linderbaum. Third-round DL Travis Jones could be a steal. Then a team crippled by injuries last season reloaded with scads of quality depth in the middle rounds. But you really had to like the fit of second-round pass rusher David Ojabo, who only fell that far because of an Achilles injury suffered at Michigan’s pro day. Prior to that, Ojabo blossomed into a star in 2021 under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who returned to Baltimore this offseason to assume the same job. Who better than Macdonald to optimize a somewhat raw – but Round 1-caliber – talent like Ojabo once he’s ready to play again?”
Grade: A
NFL.com
“Analysis: The Ravens once again showed the ability to find great value. They landed the rangy Hamilton, a bendy edge rusher with great potential (once returning from injury) in Ojabo, and an intriguing, athletic big man in Jones. Trading Marquise Brown to the Cardinals not only made room for 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman to flourish but led to another trade, netting a probable long-time starter in Linderbaum.
“With their six fourth-round picks (most in a single draft since 1970), the Ravens found a new massive right tackle in Faalele (similar to Orlando Brown), two corners to rebuild their depth, two tight ends (Kolar is a Mark Andrews clone), and Stout, a bit of a surprise pick given Sam Koch is still on the roster. Given the injuries Baltimore suffered at running back last year, getting the nimble and speedy Badie in the sixth round made sense.”
Grade: A
Bleacher Report
“The Ravens had one of the best first rounds from a value perspective. They started by getting one of the best overall players (seventh overall on B/R big board) in Kyle Hamilton at 14. Then they traded Marquise Brown with one year left on his rookie contract to get the No. 12 player on the B/R big board with the 25th pick (originally the 23rd pick and traded for the 25th).
“The good news just kept coming for Ravens fans. David Ojabo could have been a top-15 pick before tearing his Achilles, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted he could be ready to go by October.
“The Ravens shouldn’t mind waiting. They grabbed another immediate-impact prospect in Travis Jones in the third round. Jones brings a huge frame with the athleticism to be a factor as a pass-rusher.
“All told, the Ravens likely walked away from this draft with four solid starters within the next two years. That’s not even factoring in a few Day 3 picks with high upside, including massive offensive lineman Daniel Faalele and a pair of tight ends in Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar.”
Grade: A+
Pro Football Focus
“Day 1: The Ravens sat back and capitalized on value with Hamilton sliding to No. 14 overall. The Notre Dame product’s disappointing 40-yard dash time (4.59 seconds) doesn’t show up as a concern on his tape. He’s coming off three consecutive seasons with PFF grades above 75.0, and he has the size and length (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) to line up anywhere and affect the offense in coverage. Baltimore arguably now has one of the best secondaries in the NFL, with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Marcus Williams and Hamilton.
“Linderbaum is the best center prospect PFF has ever evaluated. He may be undersized, but he’s an ultra-athlete who plays bigger than that size suggests. Linderbaum was a top-five-graded center in all three of his years as a starter there, including in 2021 when he broke the single-season PFF grading record for a center. The Iowa product’s best landing spot was undoubtedly in a zone-heavy rushing offense, but that’s not here. That makes this pairing with Baltimore — which runs a system predicated on a gap scheme — very interesting.
“Day 2: Ojabo reunites with close friend and high school teammate Odafe Oweh and Michigan defensive coordinator Mike McDonald. The pass-rusher was once seen as a possible top-20 pick, but after a ruptured Achilles at his pro day, he slid to the middle of Round 2, where he became a great value. Ojabo is an extraordinary athlete who flashed top-tier talent this past season, producing multiple elite pass-rush game grades above 90.0. At the same time, his production was somewhat inconsistent, and his run defense is a big issue. He played just 560 snaps in college and has been playing football for less than five years. Nonetheless, while he’s far from refined, he has a high ceiling with his tools.
“Travis Jones has first-round talent and lasted to the middle of the third round of the draft. Unfairly labeled as just a run-stuffing nose tackle, Jones wins as a pass-rusher as well, racking up 25 pressures last season. He played inferior competition to other high-end prospects, but when he did play Power-5 competition, he was dominant. Baltimore has a long history of succeeding with players of this body type.
“Day 3: There are legitimate injury concerns with Armour-Davis, whose only full season as a starter came last year. Despite that, Armour-Davis found his way into the top 100 on PFF’s Big Board as a speedy corner with good size who plays with patience on the outside. He earned an 81.5 PFF coverage grade in 2021 with Alabama, allowing a passer rating of just 52.3.”
Grade: A+
CBS Sports
“Winner: Baltimore Ravens
“The Ravens clearly had one of the best drafts, and it’s because they took the best available player more often than not. Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton may be the best player in the draft, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is a legitimate first-round talent and David Ojabo is a first-rounder if he doesn’t suffer a torn Achilles. Maybe he will miss his rookie season, but it’s worth it if he’s a star for many years to come.
“It wasn’t just the first few picks that the Ravens scored highly on. Fourth-round pick Daniel Faalele is a 6-foot-8 offensive tackle who could have a bright future in the league, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis was an “A+” pick and then Baltimore took two tight ends in Charlie Kolar from Iowa State and Isaiah Likely from Coastal Carolina. That sounds like a weird strategy, but Likely is a versatile pass-catcher who probably will line up in several different spots.”
Washington Post
“The Ravens continue to demonstrate their mastery of the draft even with the person who set the standard, former GM Ozzie Newsome, no longer in charge. The Ravens emerged with four high-quality players capable of having a significant impact: S Kyle Hamilton, C Tyler Linderbaum, pass rusher David Ojabo and DT Travis Jones. The loss of WR Marquise Brown in the trade with the Cardinals was a reasonable price to pay for dealing back into the first round for Linderbaum. Jones in the third round and T Daniel Faalele in the fourth were tremendous values.”
Grade: A
