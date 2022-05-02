Finance
Marketing Expert Vs Client – Who is Better Qualified to Decide Marketing Strategy?
As a marketing consultant with more than 35 years of experience, I often work with extremely opinionated clients who apparently have missed their true calling in life, that of a marketing professional. While their credentials may be impressive (doctors, lawyers, executives), they usually have nothing to do with marketing. Yet, they approach the marketing task as one for which they hold all the answers. Even I, after 35 years, do not purport to be so fortunate. After all, marketing is much like investing. One can never know truly what will happen. There are many variables and markets can be fickle, if not downright unpredictable. Strategies which worked for one product or service may not work for others. In my experience, diversification is one of the safest strategies of all. Don’t put your all your eggs in one basket.
Perhaps that may seem cowardly, coming from a seasoned marketing expert. Where is my conviction? Where is my resolve? Well, when the economy submerged, I left them both on the back burner where they are simmering until the bulls return. Until then, I advise all clients, humble and obstinate alike, that prudence is a virtue, regardless of how “certain” the strategy.
So, is it also cowardly to allow a client to “bully” me into implementing his marketing strategy, often using his own unproven marketing concept, or worse yet, that of his offspring? To that I have a few possible answers:
• 1. He is the client and it is his money we are spending.
• 2. I have advised him of my opinion and he has chosen to dismiss it.
• 3. If the effort fails, he can’t blame me.
• 4. The customer is always right.
Let’s take these points a little further. What kind of marketing expert allows a client to waste his hard-earned money on something which may not work? Is such a business practice ethical, or even moral? First of all, neither of us knows for sure whether his strategy and/or concept are worthless as a marketing effort. In fact, I am aware of plenty of homemade marketing efforts which have been quite successful, regardless of how amateurish they may first seem to professionals like myself. Plus, marketing often relies on creativity, resorting to ideas which are fresh, new and unprecedented. And, in an industry which runs rampant with obnoxious, supercilious marketing “gurus,” I happen to consider myself unique in that I rarely insist that my way is the only way. In all modesty, I do not believe that and never insist on anything.
Rather, I believe that he as successful business client and I as successful marketing consultant are approaching his marketing goal as equally competent, intelligent human beings – actually, business owners – with common results as our objective. We both want to emerge from this experience with a positive outcome, a profit, hopefully, with winning teamwork to thank for the effort.
But, I am not naive. While that may be my take on the situation, with some clients the truth is quite different. Why such clients seek my services in the first place often eludes me. What I usually decide is that they need an accomplice to do the visual “dirty work” while they do the directing. In my experience, the “dirty work” usually consists of the graphic design or marketing “package” which to many a client is utterly worthless, possibly because they have no expertise in performing this function. Ironically, to me, this is the most important piece of the puzzle. Without a professional and appealing presentation, the entire effort should have just stayed on the shelf.
It is funny (peculiar) that clients like this usually don’t seem to have any ability to discern an excellent presentation from one that is flawed, so they rarely object to the part of the job I take most pride in. This is lucky for me, because even if their concept or strategy may be less than ideal in my opinion, packaged with my strong, winning presentation, it stands a pretty good chance of success.
However, as I’ve intimated previously, this type of client is often one who enjoys dominance over others with whom he is working, which keeps him blind to the benefits of collaboration. Since I am not possessive about the work that I do, it matters very little to me whether this client values my input. The bottom line is that I am running a business where clients of all kinds are given respect for their opinions, goals and ideas of implementation. I work very hard to guide them toward a successful experience regardless of the obstacles. While I prefer a client who respects my experience and advice, and luxuriate in those who give me free rein to handle the job without their input, I still am willing to work with any client despite the possibility of personal humiliation or insult. What matters is that the clients feel successful working with my company and compensate me accordingly. In business, that is the true gauge of value.
Reiterating the question of the day: Who is better qualified to decide marketing strategy, marketing expert or client? From an experience point of view, it would seem that the expert is more qualified. But, in light of the changes in the economy which has thrown precedents out the window, perhaps the client has just as much validity being the marketing strategist, if he can accept that the expert has talents and insights which bring more value to the table than the client does as a singular player. The best answer is both. The client knows intimately his own business and the behavior of his customer while the marketing expert knows marketing (which is his business) and the behavior of the markets. Together, client and marketing expert create quite the formidable team. It is how well they play together that will determine their success.
Finance
Budget Balancing Basics – Your Guide to Success in MLM by Budgeting You Money, Effort and Time
Working from home and being the boss of your own home based business is a dream come true for me and a path that many others either have or would like to follow. It’s a great feeling and a very rewarding experience in more ways than just financially.
However, not everything is easy and just falls into place when working your own home business. One of the aspects that I struggled with and still have to work on daily is maintaining a balanced budget.
I always thought if I could just work within the restraints of my available money I was good to go. I soon learned (pretty much the hard way) through trial and error and success and FAILURE that creating a working budget means much more than just keeping track of your money.
I found that there are actually 3 things you need to keep track of during your day to day work schedule. Money, Effort and Time are all very important commodities you have at your disposal each and every day. Each one plays an important role and neglecting any one or all of them is quite often the difference between having a successful business, just surviving (you know the feeling, hanging on by a thread) and that dreaded word – failure.
I wrote this article to try and help others avoid some of the mistakes I have made. To me one of the great parts of working in Network Marketing and really any home business is the amount of sharing and help available from the people who truly follow this business plan.
So read on and learn there is a lot more than just watching your money when budgeting for your network marketing business. To be successful in MLM, or really any home business, you need to not only budget your money but also your effort and your time. Tracking how you do things and the results you achieve can help you to improve your management of all three aspects (money, effort and time) until you find the formula that works for you and your business. Teach yourself to breed success and avoid the waste that so many who start a home business get caught up in.
Budget planning is not usually a topic that comes up when you are starting your network marketing business. Business planning altogether is not at the top of the list when you are being recruited or you ‘discover’ your network marketing company that will make you your millions. But once the dust settles and the initial ‘fire’ burns out, are you ready to do whatever it takes to become successful?
Budgeting your money, working to your maximum effort and effective time management are all skills that are needed to be a success but are not skills we are born with. Procrastination and the lack of a boss and a deadline are real killers when you become your own boss.
Have you ever found yourself checking your email even though you just checked it 10 minutes before? Or maybe you are reading about the next great plan that will take your network marketing business to the next level. I mean who doesn’t want to double or triple their income just by writing a better title to their email. But honestly if you just started out and you don’t have a list to send that email to then how are you going to double your money? These programs I am sure work fine, but take a look at where you are and what you have. Where can you really spend your time effort and money more effectively in order to build your business?
I know you probably do these things because I have (and to be honest) and I still do unless I stay focused. To help myself I created a little acronym – M.E.T. It stands for Money, Effort and Time. I ask myself, “Have your MET your needs and your budget TODAY?” before I stray down the path of easy dreams.
Let’s look at all three parts more closely. M or Money is the part that everyone thinks about when you say balancing a budget or budget basics. It really is important, but it can actually be the simplest of the three to manage. First, you need to decide how much you really have to spend on your business each month. Maybe its $100 or maybe $200; It’s different for everyone and its OK if it can only be $20. Once you determine this you must decide what is important to your business RIGHT NOW! If you just started maybe you need business cards or you need a few office supplies. If you have been working awhile maybe you want to invest in an email autorespond system or purchase some leads or buy some promotional material. It all depends on your goals and where your business is along the path. But once you set your budget for money stick to it. Decide what is really needed for where you are. You don’t have to purchase every great sounding product or have all the bells and whistles. Get yourself established and then use some of that new income to help you get more and more of your needs.
Next we have E of Effort. Really it is even better to call it Effective Effort. Many of us spend lots of time in front of the computer or staring at the phone and say we are at work. But how much effort is really being put in and is it at all effective. Maybe you have two hours to work today. One about 7 pm right after dinner and another around 10 pm after the kids are in bed. Well if we decide to spend 30 minutes reading a training manual and then 15 minutes responding to email and 15 minutes working on writing an article we have put in some great effort. These are all things that Network Marketers need to do. But if we did all this at 7 and then we saw we needed to call a new prospect or call one of our new team members and we are sitting down at 10 pm to do this we have wasted our time. It’s too late to make our phone calls. So even though we were very good at making our list and getting our work done we didn’t do it in an effective way so we wasted some of our time. And I haven’t even mentioned that most people (me being very guilty) get sidetracked by the cool YouTube Video or the interesting email or the great salespitch. Focus is critical to Effort and making your efforts effective.
This takes us to T for Time. I have saved this for last because that is where it fit the acronym, but even more importantly because it is what I consider to be your most important commodity. Money we can work around and even earn more. Effort can be relearned or refocused and therefore improved upon, but TIME is a here just once. The hour I wasted or didn’t take advantage of today can’t be replaced. It is GONE. Time is precious and critical to everything you do and want to do. So take a hard look at your time and how you want to spend it and how you actually spend it. You can’t earn it back. I started this home business as a way to spend more time with my family and doing the things I love so for me budgeting out this block of time came first. I also (like most Network Marketers) started my home business while still working my 9 to 5 job. So once I took out these blocks of time I could make a realistic budget of how much time I could spend on my Home Business. Again, this is different for everyone. So don’t go by what someone else did, do what’s right for you.
Next, look back at all 3 areas and BE REALISTIC. Are you really going to work the business at 9 on Saturday night? Do you really have an extra $250 dollars EVERY month? Will you be able to focus and put in 100% effort at 5 o’clock when the kids are hungry and dinner needs made?
To get a true evaluation of what you have to spend with money and time and how much effort you can really put out, start tracking what you do. Look around at successful businesses. You can bet they track things. Do you think they spend a million dollars on a Superbowl commercial and then not track to see if they are making a profit? What is the Return on Investment (ROI)? You can do the same. Create a tracking sheet to keep track of when you work on your business or when you have down time you could. Keep track of where your money goes and if you have any extra to invest in your success. Keep track of what you get done in the time you do spend working.
Tracking not only will help you make a realistic balanced budget but will help you to focus and use the resources you have more effectively. Effective effort rears its head once again. See how it all keeps tying itself together in a big circle.
Time to get started. Don’t waste anymore of your money, effort or time. Work on setting your goals and then using your budget balancing basics to create a balanced budget. Stay focused and realize success does not come overnight but it does come in little packages if you just have fun and enjoy what you are doing. That’s the whole reason we want this home business in the first place – Remember?
Success in this business is not defined by speed. It is OK to take a little longer than the guy you read about online. In all honesty it takes 2 to 5 years for most Network Marketers to reach what they consider a successful level of business. Of course the more you have MET your budget and the bigger the budget is can speed things up. More Money, more Effective Effort and of course more Time can all get you to your goal quicker. But before you give up, look at where you are now. Are you happy with what you have or where you are headed? Are you willing to spend the extra Money, Effort and Time required to achieve the life you dream about, the life you deserve.
Have you MET your goals? Avoid waste and start breeding success. Budget planning for your Money, Effort and Time is the best way to create success. Stay focused and remember to keep all 3 aspects in mind during your daily routine.
Think about it!
Finance
Why Integrated Marketing Communications is Essential for Small Businesses
How can Integrated Marketing Communications help me, the small business owner?
Integrated Marketing Communication is essential to small business owners because they, even more so than large corporations can not afford to misspend or waste money on a single isolated marketing effort.
For instance, as a small business owner, it may be tempting to focus on one aspect of marketing – a new website, a direct mail campaign, radio ads or as a manufacturer, simply letting your partners market for you. However, what happens if that one piece of marketing doesn’t work?
ANSWER: Your entire marketing effort fails.
Instead, wouldn’t it be great to have an integrated marketing plan that takes the best parts of online marketing such as websites, email newsletters, search engine optimization, and pay-per-click advertising and use that to make your traditional, offline efforts such as direct mail, advertising and public relations even more effective.
For instance, this may be as simple as making sure that your website has the same key words as your radio advertising and that your banners at the little league games also have the same message. To internalize a message, a person must be exposed to it several times. If you hit them three times with three different messages it is nearly the same as being exposed only once. Even worse, it could be confusing and disorienting, resulting in a negative experience with your brand.
Integrated Marketing Communications addresses this issue by creating a plan with a consistent message and then delivering it through as many media as possible, online and offline.
What are the components of an integrated marketing plan?
An Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) plan should draw from all communications disciplines available, including online, offline, and interpersonal.
Online marketing channels include any e-marketing campaigns or programs, from search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click, affiliate, email, banner to latest web related channels for webinar, blog, RSS, podcast, and Internet TV. Offline marketing channels are traditional print (newspaper, magazine), mail order, public relation, billboard, radio, and television. Interpersonal marketing includes participating in community groups, networking organizations, your handshake, how you dress, and even how you answer the phone or return calls.
While not every communication discipline needs to be included for each campaign, it is important for any integrated marketing practitioner to be well versed in the various components so that he or she can select the ones most appropriate for a specific client’s budget and demands.
Is it better to go with an agency, or shop for individual services myself?
While both have benefits, an agency can be a benefit if you don’t already have a network of trusted service providers including printers, promotional products companies, tradeshow planners etc. who are familiar with your business. Often times, an agency can get things done for a client faster, more efficiantly and with better quality for the same or lower price. Plus, as a business owner you have to factor in the time you may spend shopping for the best price and reading reviews to make sure that the best price doesn’t give you the worst services.
However, the cost of each component shouldn’t be your primary concern when evaluating an integrated marketing plan. Instead, look at the expense and benefits of the entire plan working together. For instance, a website might cost $2,000 to build and then you might spend $10,000 in pay-per-click advertising over the next year, but if the content on the website doesn’t match the message on your direct mail, or your customer service people aren’t able to answer questions about the website then you wasted a lot of money.
Instead, don’t look at the website as a single entity. Make sure that it is perfectly integrated into your marketing strategy:
* Promote it at all opportunities. This includes not just pay-per-click ads, but also on business cards, in radio ads, even place a sticker on your products letting customers know they can download copies of the product manuals there, and print it on your receipts telling customers to download coupons on the website.
* Develop an email newsletter to offer your customers and prospective customers news and information they can use – not just a brochure to sell your products.
* Create a blog and allow people to subscribe to it. This will build trust and familiarity between your customers and your company. Don’t limit blog posts to just the president, sometimes a post from a project manager or even the receptionist can keep the blog interesting and attention grabbing.
* Create a contest – but make sure the message is consistent with your integrated marketing strategy. Have people visit your website to enter.
* If you run an advertisement promoting a specific service, make sure that that your customers can find more information about it quickly and easily. Perhaps even put a graphic at the top of your page saying “Attention 99.5 listeners, Click Here to Learn More about Gutter Cleaning”
Those are just some examples for how you can integrate your marketing plan and maximize the initial investment you made by building a website.
Isn’t an an integrated marketing communication just like any other marketing plan?
A marketing plan can be just a marketing plan for a website, or a marketing plan for an advertising campaign, but an Integrated Marketing Communications plan involves all aspects of marketing, across the entire company. This means that you are integrated all aspects of the company into a single cohesive plan.
After all you could have a great website marketing plan, an awesome advertising campaign and an award winning PR agency, but if a customer reads a press release or hears your ad and decides to visit your website where he can’t find more info about your PR or advertising message what’s the point of spending the money in the first place?
Finance
Heal Your Mind, Heal Your Life
Let’s be frank from the onset: grief is inevitable in life and affects anyone regardless of creed, race, genders, and beliefs. There is no way to avoid grief, however, there are many ways to avoid that the damaging effects of a prolonged grieving period embed severe consequences on the lifestyle itself.
Thankfully, neuroscience comes our way and brings increasing evidence that our mind and body synergies can be worked with or accompanied and convert into long-lasting benefits what could instead alter and potentially severely damage health and lifestyle. Neuroscience informs us and confirms that mindfulness, gentle yoga, meditation, breathing, and a sustained discipline at dwelling into the mind and body synergies, embark us on a journey of self-discovery of the master that lives within us. So what are the benefits? First of all, correct breathing is essential. It improves the exchanges of oxygen and nutrients but it doesn’t’ stop there, it enhances the transportation of hemoglobin in the blood and as such clarifies the mind, keeps the brain healthy, maintains a balanced state of bio-chemicals exchanges in the body, and keep the endocrine and lymphatic systems in optimal conditions which in turn improves the natural immune defense mechanism of the body. Secondly, gentle yoga keeps the musculoskeletal and soft tissues in optimal conditions and guarantees the circulation of nutrients in the body and in conjunction with the mind, maintain the nervous system in a state of balance which is so critical to be able to rest and recuperate and dispel stress and its consequences. Lastly, mindfulness, and sustain focused attention on the mind and body interactions is also showing increasing benefits under the lens of neuroscience due to the plasticity of the brain. The mind is flexible and changes mind easily but the brain must follow and the conjunction of mindfulness, breathing, yoga is an outstanding cocktail for maintaining the body and mind in optimal conditions and, why not, agelessly healthy. Studies also point out that a regular yoga practice comes with exponential and long-lasting positive results in daily lifestyle activities such as meeting important deadlines with improved concentration, clarity in decision-making, and an overall sense of wellness at home and in the office, in social, leisure and private life.
The thought of Yoga as a Science may raise some eyebrows as is the statement “Yoga is not just work-out. The facts are that for the past 5,000 years Yoga has been codified in various forms several times before being now progressively prescribed by Allopathic General Practitioners as a form of exercise for its multilayer benefits. These benefits range from the most common weight-loss, cardio-vascular and respiratory dysfunctions, orthopedic misalignments arthritis, osteoporosis, hormonal dysfunctions, and migraines, but also cataracts, colds, and a wide range of somatic-psychological ailments such as depression, a variety of addictions, and anxiety. The convergence of Science and Medicine, holistic or allopathic alike, towards the common ground on the multiple benefits of a regular yoga practice, is an illustration of the power of the union of body and mind practices and its influences on wellness and wellbeing. Yoga as a science points to the subtle transformation of the cellular body from the rewiring of brain neurons to actual changes in the entire central nervous system. It is also a fact, informed by research that a regular practice of any style of yoga brings long-lasting benefits for a healthy and happy life.
Though the modern expression of Yoga in the contemporary, and often fashionable Yoga Studios around the world, is essentially narrowed down to physical practice, sprinkled with some mantras, breathing awareness, and a good dose of yoga fashion reinforcing the idea of yoga as a work-out, the facts are that whether the practitioner is setting the intention for improving one’s own being or just practicing, the benefits are swift, deep, transformative, effective and long-lasting. Yoga is the fastest growing industry worldwide. The practice of Yoga is a physical exercise involving all layers of the mind and body aiming at improving awareness of our own being. Regularity, a dash of discipline, a good dose of intention and mindfulness will speed up the improvement of one’s being due to the biochemistry at play in the cellular body. Neuroscience and testimonials on Yoga by a large variety of practitioners clearly summarise the most significant effects of yoga practice in a few words: clarity, awareness, quality breathing, flexibility, and a sense of inner wellness and balance, regeneration. Quality breathing has several benefits and illustrated by several medical and scientific studies.
Marketing Expert Vs Client – Who is Better Qualified to Decide Marketing Strategy?
India Post Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to get job in these posts without examination in Indian post, you will get good salary
Budget Balancing Basics – Your Guide to Success in MLM by Budgeting You Money, Effort and Time
Why Integrated Marketing Communications is Essential for Small Businesses
What Could Trigger Another Decline
Heal Your Mind, Heal Your Life
Dominic Smith goes 4-for-4 as Mets beat Phillies for seventh consecutive series win
What Does “Homeowner Insurance Companies” Mean?
Sports bar shooting in Dutchtown leaves two injured
‘Barry’ S3E2: Going Full Psycho
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For