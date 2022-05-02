News
Meet Paul Anderson, the Wild’s hype man inside Xcel Energy Center
Anyone who’s attended a Wild game at Xcel Energy Center this season would likely recognize Paul Anderson. Even if they don’t know him by name.
A season-ticket holder for much of the past decade, the 38-year-old Anderson has become something of a folk hero in downtown St. Paul over the past few months.
You can spot him on the big board late in games, usually if the Wild are tied or down a goal. He points directly at the camera, then screams at the top of his lungs as he implores fans around him to get up out of their seats. His long hair and thick beard are unmistakable and somehow perfectly encapsulate the moment itself.
“Everyone seems to enjoy,” Anderson said in an interview with the Pioneer Press last week. “It gets the place rocking, which is the best part. I’ve seen this team pull it out so many times, so if I can help give them a little bit of an edge, I’m going to do that.”
His presence has the potential to play a role in the playoffs. With the Wild set to host the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 on Monday night, home-ice advantage has already been a major talking point heading into the first round. In that sense, someone like Anderson could be a difference maker.
“You hear the players say they can feel the energy from the fans,” said Anderson, who was born and raised in St. Paul. “I want to make sure that I can be as much a part of that as I can.”
Though it’s become common place for sports team to hire plants from time to time — acts specifically designed to get the home crowd riled up — there’s something poetic about a tradition that grows organically over the course of an 82-game season.
That’s exactly what’s happened with Anderson.
It started on Dec. 4 with the Wild hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a back-and-forth contest for 60 minutes of game time, the score was tied at the end of regulation. The home crowd was already extremely loud heading into overtime.
Then the camera panned to Section 115.
“My fiancée tapped me on the shoulder and was like, ‘You’re on the big board,’” Anderson said. “I knew where the camera was set up, so I looked right at it and I went nuts.”
Not long after that, the Wild earned a 4-3 win in a shootout, and with that, the legend of Paul Anderson was born.
“Ever since that happened the camera has kind of been looking for me,” Anderson said. “Honestly, I don’t hear the crowd when I’m doing it. I guess the whole place goes crazy. But I’m yelling so loud that the only thing I can hear is myself.”
In total, Anderson estimates he’s been on the big board more than a dozen times this season. His latest appearance came on April 28 with the Wild hosting the Calgary Flames. The camera found Anderson right before the puck dropped in overtime, and 44 seconds into the extra session, Kirill Kaprizov lifted the Wild to a 3-2 win.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Anderson said. “I enjoy getting everyone riled up. These players deserve all the energy that we can give them. Because they have given us such a great show this season.”
Maybe the funniest part in all of this is Anderson was actually getting Section 115 riled up long before he ever appeared on the big board.
“When I first got season tickets I had my two seats and then two seats behind me because I couldn’t get four seats together,” Anderson said. “We’d split up and during the game I’d get up and start yelling at my friends behind me if I felt like they were being too quiet. The whole section would kind of feed off of that.”
Think of it as practice so he was ready when the camera finally found him.
“I’ve had people come up to me after games and be like, ‘You weren’t on the big board tonight,’” Anderson said. “I love it when I’m not on the big board because it means we don’t need it. If we’re winning and I’m not up there, I’m cool with that. But if we’re tied or down a goal late, and the camera finds me, I’m going to bring it.”
Magic’s Cole Anthony looking to bulk up during offseason
Cole Anthony’s self-confidence has always been evident.
Whether it’s during a postgame interview on Bally Sports Florida or down the stretch of a close game, the second-year Orlando Magic guard’s belief in what he and his team can accomplish is consistently palpable.
So his response to what he learned about himself from the 2021-22 season shouldn’t be surprising.
“The biggest thing I learned is that I can be pretty dang good in this league,” Anthony said. “That’s personally what I believe. I might have a chance to be an All-Star. That’s how I feel. You can disagree, I don’t really care. I’m going to keep working.”
It looked like Anthony’s play to start the season was going to earn him All-Star and Most Improved Player consideration.
Anthony, the No. 15 pick in the 2020 draft, averaged 20 points (41.8% shooting, 35.4% on 3-pointers), 6 rebounds and 5.8 assists in his first 24 games. He was the player the Magic leaned on in clutch moments.
But after his hot start, Anthony averaged 14.2 points (37.1% shooting, 32.4% on 3s), 5.6 assists and 5 rebounds in his final 41 games, including averages of 13.8 points (33.3% shooting, 22.7% on 3s), 6.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds in January.
Although his season-long averages of 16.3 points, 5.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 31.7 minutes were increases in production, his shooting splits (43.2% on 2-pointers, 33.8% on 3-pointers) were similar to his rookie season.
There were multiple reasons for Anthony’s decline in production and efficiency.
Opposing teams started to take notice of Anthony’s improved play and he became a higher priority on opponents’ scouting reports.
Anthony also leans on tough shotmaking, with his 4 field goal attempts after seven-plus dribbles accounting for nearly 30% of his shots (14 per game).
Ankle injuries — he missed 14 of 22 games from mid-November through early January because of a sprained right ankle — also didn’t help, slowing down his progress even though he appeared in 41 of the final 44 games.
Through the shooting struggles, Anthony, who has a reputation as a shoot-first guard, continued to take steps as a passer and playmaker. He improved at connecting with shooters on drive and kicks and showing more willingness to give up the ball quicker.
Anthony’s average second per touch (4.99) and dribble per touch (4.41) were fewer than last season.
“He continues to work on doing a good job of finding when to make the right play, when to take the big shot [and] when to move the basketball,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “That’s going to be a continued level of growth.”
Anthony said he’ll focus on developing multiple parts of his game, especially in the weight room.
“I’ve been telling everybody ‘when y’all see me in the summer I’m going to be strong’,” Anthony said. “They’re going to be like ‘dang, Cole. Is that Eric Bledsoe?’ That’s one of the things. I’m going to be working on every single aspect of my game. There’s no such thing as perfection.”
Being stronger would be expected to help Anthony with his struggles at the rim. He shot below 56% within four feet of the rim, a subpar mark according to Cleaning The Glass, both seasons of his career.
“Being labeled as a smaller guard, I got to try to figure out my opportunities,” said Anthony, who’s listed at 6-3 and 190 pounds. “Getting stronger will help with that a lot. That’s not the only thing I’m going to get better at. I’m going to keep improving in every single aspect of my game.”
This offseason and the 2022-23 season will be crucial for Anthony.
He’s entering the third year of his rookie-scale contract, with a $5.54 million team option for the 2023-24 season.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
After lengthy rain delay and strong start from Jordan Lyles, Orioles’ bats break out in series-clinching 9-5 win over Red Sox
Between the start and finish of the sixth inning Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, more than two hours had transpired. It had begun with a thunderous solo shot from second baseman Rougned Odor and continued with a lengthy rain delay. But when the Orioles retook the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, none of the offensive eruptions had been dampened by the wait nor the weather.
It got severe enough that the Red Sox turned to catcher Kevin Plawecki to eat innings on the mound, winding down the final moments of Baltimore’s series-clinching 9-5 victory. But for an offense that has struggled to post crooked numbers, the production in that sixth inning and beyond was encouraging. The nine runs are the most the Orioles have scored this season, and it gave more than enough support for a pitching staff that once again excelled.
Baltimore’s bullpen threw 10 2/3 scoreless innings in the series before J.D. Martinez’s late grand slam off right-hander Travis Lakins Sr in the ninth. And right-hander Jordan Lyles kept Boston off balance, dancing out of trouble throughout his six innings — an appearance that concluded before the rain delay muddled the middle innings, even if it didn’t waterlog the bats.
After using six relievers in Saturday’s 10-inning win, manager Brandon Hyde hoped to ride Lyles deep into Sunday’s series finale. That’s much of the reason the Orioles signed the right-hander this offseason — he threw a career-high 180 innings last year — but with a shortened spring training, Lyles hasn’t gone as deep into games as he’d like.
Before Sunday, his longest outing this season had been 5 1/3 innings, and Lyles managed 4 2/3 frames against the New York Yankees in his previous appearance. But despite traffic on the bases early and often — the Red Sox had nine baserunners through four innings — it wasn’t until a leadoff double in the fifth when Lyles finally cracked.
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts jumped on a first-pitch fastball that split that left-center gap, and two batters later, first baseman Franchy Cordero drove him in with a sacrifice fly. But that would be the lone damage against Lyles, even though he allowed seven hits, hit a batter and walked three more. He gutted through six innings on a season-high 101 pitches, providing some relief to a bullpen that underwent heavy use Saturday.
Earlier this week against the Yankees, Lyles bemoaned his slider usage. He didn’t draw many swings and left it over the plate for a 118.8 mph single from Giancarlo Stanton. His slider played better Sunday, however, inducing five whiffs. He threw it more than any other pitch, and the hardest contact off it was 84.8 mph.
Behind him, the Orioles’ bottom of the order awoke. Infielders Odor, Ramón Urías and Tyler Nevin combined to hit 1-for-22 in the first two games of the series, but the trio collaborated for a breakout fifth inning — Odor singled, Urías doubled and Nevin drove both runners in with a single. Later in the frame, right fielder Anthony Santander was robbed of a grand slam by the new left field wall, with his drive flying 378 feet for a sacrifice fly.
Odor added a solo shot in the sixth before the Orioles teed off on Red Sox reliever Phillips Valdez following the delay. Jorge Mateo, Ryan Mountcastle and Santander drove in five runs, pushing the series-clinching victory out of reach.
Roster cutdowns looming
After Sunday’s game, Hyde and the Orioles’ brain trust will meet to discuss how the roster will look moving forward. The expanded 28-man roster, put in place for the opening month to help alleviate any impacts of a shortened spring training, is being reduced to 26 beginning Monday.
That adds pressure to some of the fringe players, who find themselves in a situation mirroring late spring training. Odor, for instance, entered Sunday hitting .180 with four errors. But his lefty bat is valuable, and a solo homer in the sixth inning could help prolong his time in Baltimore — particularly as infielder Chris Owings is batting .111.
Nevin could be another candidate to return to Triple-A Norfolk. But Nevin, called up this week, adds versatility in the field. In three games, he’s played third base, first base and designated hitter. He can feature in either corner outfield spot, too.
He hit .364 for the Tides before his call-up and made a diving play at first base. His two-run single drove in Baltimore’s first two runs. Plays like those could keep Nevin around in place of third baseman Kelvin Gutiérrez, who’s hitting just .148.
With longer starts from starters, Hyde might feel more comfortable dropping to 13 pitchers, even though teams can carry 14 through the end of May. With another grand slam off Lakins, he could be a candidate for departure.
But whatever the configuration, two players will need to be removed from the active roster before Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.
Injury updates
Left-handed reliever Alex Wells will miss the next eight to 12 weeks as he recovers from a grade one UCL strain in his elbow, Hyde said. Wells won’t require surgery, instead receiving treatment and undergoing rehab in Sarasota, Florida.
Wells threw 3 2/3 innings for Baltimore this season before his setback, allowing five hits and two runs. Right-hander Dean Kremer, who has missed three weeks due to an oblique injury, threw a bullpen session Saturday in Florida as he nears a return.
For the second straight day, first baseman Trey Mancini was out of the lineup due to rib soreness, but Hyde said he felt better Sunday and could have been available off the bench. In his place, Nevin got the start at first base.
Monday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Saints’ series finale against Nashville called off amid rain
The Saints tried to get the final game of their six-game series with Nashville in on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field, but even a light rain proved too much for the field to handle.
“We’ve played the last three days and it’s rained every day,” Saints manager Toby Gardenhire said. “We were going to play, but when we pulled the tarp off the field was really soft, and there’s not much we could have done about it.
“We had the (Diamond Dry) down, but underneath it it was all muddy. We’ll pull some of the stuff off the top and let it air out and we should be OK.”
The Saints are in the midst of a 12-game homestand that resumes on Tuesday.
A JETER GUY
Saints shortstop Royce said New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter was his favorite player growing up, but that’s not the reason he wears Jeter’s No. 2.
“I had a few choices among the smaller jerseys that were available,” Lewis said. “I needed a smaller jersey because I’m a pretty skinny guy. After I picked No. 2, I said, ‘Yeah, that’s Jeter’s number.’ Plus, my girlfriend likes No. 2.”
Lewis said his admiration for Jeter goes beyond what he was able to accomplish on the field.
“He played shortstop at a high level and he was always winning,” Lewis said. “He came to the field with the same mindset every day, which was to do what he could to help the team win.
“Off the field I’d love to be like him; he was the captain of baseball as far as I’m concerned.”
Lewis had a scheduled day off on Sunday after playing in 21 of the Saints’ first 22 games.
BIG ARM ON THE MEND
Jordan Balazovic, the Twins’ top pitching prospect, is on the Saints’ roster but has not pitched this season due to a left knee strain. The 23-year-old right-hander is currently rehabbing at Class A Fort Myers and is expected to throw five innings in a game this week.
Gardenhire doesn’t have a timetable, but he hopes to have the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Balazovic in the Saints’ starting rotation soon.
“It would be nice,” he said. “He throws in he mid to upper 90s and has a good breaking ball. He pitched in the (Major League Baseball) Futures Game for us a couple of years ago. He’s a good prospect for us.”
LOOKING FOR A SPARK
Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff has struggled at the plate since joining the Saints on a rehab assignment. Kirilloff has been experiencing pain in the right wrist that he had surgically repaired last season.
Kirilloff is 2-for-10 with the Saints. He was 1-for-17 with the Twins prior to going on the injured list as he tried to play through the discomfort.
“It’s going to take time for anybody who hasn’t had at-bats in a while,” Gardenhire said. “And he’s trying to figure out how to deal with his wrist issue, too. He’s got a few things on his plate, but that guy has always been a hitter. He’ll figure it out.”
