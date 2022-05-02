News
Meteorological Department Srinagar Forecasts Weather Advisory For Eid Day | Check Here
Srinagar, May 2 (GNS): Amid forecast fairly widespread light rain and thunderstorms tomorrow when Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in this part of the globe, night temperatures recorded an increase in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
A meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 14.0°C against 11.8°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 4.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 10.6°C against 9.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 13.3°C against 10.6°C on the previous night. It was 4.9°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 6.7°C against 5.6°C last night. The temperature was 1.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 9.0°C against 6.7°C on the previous night, the official said. While 4.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 4.7°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 11.4°C against 10.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.0°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 29.4°C against 26.7°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 6.8°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 12.6°C, Batote 16.5°C and Bhaderwah 13.9°C, the official said.
“Mainly dry weather is expected in the next 24 hours and fairly widespread light rain and thunderstorm is expected on May 3,” the weatherman said. (GNS)
Ration Card Cancellation Rules: Big news! Your ration card will be cancelled in these 4 situations, know what are the latest rules
Ration Card Cancellation Rules: Big news! Your ration card will be cancelled in these 4 situations, know what are the latest rules
Ration Card Rules: An appeal has been made by the government to the ineligible ration card holders to surrender or cancel the card. Those who do not surrender the card, if caught in the verification of the government, then legal action can be taken against them. Along with this, the ration taken from them so far can also be recovered.
Ration Card Rules: If you are also a ration card holder, then you must read this news. Actually, the government had started the system of free ration for the poor during the Corona epidemic. But in the last days, it came to the notice of the government that lakhs of ineligible people are also taking advantage of the free ration from the government.
Action can also be taken
For this, an appeal is being made by the government to the people that such people themselves get their ration card canceled. If the ration card is not canceled then after verification the team of Food Department will cancel it. Action can also be taken against such people.
What is the rule
If a card holder has a plot / flat or house of 100 square meters earned from his own income, four wheeler vehicle / tractor, arms license, family income of more than two lakhs in the village and three lakhs in the city per annum, then such people should have his own income. Ration card will have to be surrendered in Tehsil and DSO office.
ASK IRA: Do absences of Kyle Lowry, Joel Embiid muddle outlook for Heat-76ers?
Q: Ira, you picked Heat in six before Joel Embiid’s injury. What say you now? – Martin.
A: I’m not sure I’m ready to back off to a five-game gentleman’s sweep, considering we still don’t fully know where Joel Embiid stands with the possibility of masking up and moving forward. With a healthy Embiid, the thought was that even seven games was a strong possibility. We also don’t know if James Harden can recapture his previous magic, since we hardly have seen it while in a 76ers uniform. Look, with Harden, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey and the possibility of Embiid as soon as Game 3, this still sets up as something more challenging than against Trae Young and the non-supporting Hawks cast. So since that series went five, figure on something potentially longer, a series whose length likely will be impacted by the 76ers’ 3-point success, including from Harden.
Q: How could Kyle Lowry have been trying to play in Games 4 and 5 of last series but yet is still out for Game 1 against the 76ers? This must have been a lot worse of an injury than the Heat were indicating. Do you see him playing at all in this second-round series or only if the Heat absolutely need him?- Jeffrey, Miami.
A: As stated during the first round, the Heat are in this for a championship and not merely advancing to the next round. So there is a bit of a long game in play here, even while avoiding looking too far ahead. As with the case in Games 4 and 5 against the Hawks, there is clear belief they can beat the (Joel Embiid-less) 76ers in the void of Lowry.
Q: Hi, Ira. We nearly swept Atlanta without much help from Bam Adebayo. Now amid Joel Embid’s absence wouldn’t and shouldn’t he dominate the next series? – Masoud, Tucson, Ariz.
A: This has been a recurring theme in this space, so I’ll follow with the recurring answer: That is not who Bam Adebayo is, at least on the offensive end. Elite offensive players have a definitive go-to move. And Bam’s is . . . ? Now, can Bam score against the likes of Paul Reed, Paul Millsap, Charles Bassey and DeAndre Jordan? Sure. But it doesn’t have to be a 40-burger, or even a 30-burger for the Heat to succeed. But if there is not even a threat, then the 76ers may well go with Georges Niang in a small-ball approach.
Woman unaccounted for after house fire in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A home was on fire early Monday morning in Jefferson County, Missouri.
The second-alarm fire started at about 3 a.m. at 1 East Lakewood Drive. Authorities said an elderly woman was inside the home at the time of the fire, and they can’t find her. Fire officials are searching for her.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
