Mike Preston: Ravens’ draft deserves praise, but 2022 season will be determined by player health | COMMENTARY
The success of the Ravens’ draft class and 2022 season will be determined by how well the team’s medical and training staff can rehabilitate and return their top players to the field.
The Ravens concluded the NFL’s annual three-day draft with 11 selections, two of whom project as immediate starters in Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. But the real trifecta would be getting Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo, a second-round pick, back onto the field in mid- to late October, which would show that one of college football’s top pass rushers has recovered from a torn Achilles tendon.
Then the Ravens might be on to something special.
Right now, they are in the middle of a “Humpty Dumpty” situation, in which they are trying to piece their top players back together again after an injury-hampered 2021 season. At the top of the list are cornerbacks Marcus Peters (torn ACL) and Marlon Humphrey (torn pectoral), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and running backs J.K. Dobbins (torn ACL) and Gus Edwards (torn ACL).
And now there is Ojabo, who ruptured his Achilles tendon about six weeks ago while running a drill at Michigan’s pro day.
Most first-round selections are supposed to start, but both Hamilton and Linderbaum were considered the top players at their respective positions. There was some blowback when Linderbaum was chosen because the Ravens had a chance to pick Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, but apparently he wasn’t rated as highly as Linderbaum — even though the team hasn’t had a dominant pass rusher since outside linebacker Terrell Suggs left in 2018.
But Ojabo could change that situation.
There is no guarantee that the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Ojabo can dominate the way he did with the Wolverines last season, when he had 11 sacks, but at least the Ravens gambled and were creative. A team can no longer win in the postseason without a dominant pass rusher or two. Just look at the significant trades during the draft that involved receivers such as Tennessee’s A.J. Brown and Baltimore’s Marquise Brown, as well as the rush by teams to draft six receivers in the top 20.
Defenses have to be able to slow, contain or harass quarterbacks like Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, and players like Ojabo and second-year edge rusher Odafe Oweh can make a difference.
Every scout, coach and coordinator has been impressed with Hamilton. Critics of Linderbaum say his arms are too short, which doesn’t really matter except for tackles playing against a speed rusher. Centers don’t need long arms to shove defensive linemen over to guards and vice versa. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said a priority this offseason was to improve the offensive line, and he has done that by drafting Linderbaum, adding tackle Morgan Moses in free agency and picking Minnesota right tackle Daniel Faalele with the first of the team’s six selections in the fourth round.
At 6-8 and 384 pounds, Faalele is more of a project and might be put on the developmental squad in 2022. He has limited knee bend and is slow off the ball. Another potential injury-plagued player might be Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, the second player the Ravens took in the fourth round behind Faalele.
But the 6-1, 197-pound Armour-Davis has upside. When healthy, he can run with any receiver, as evidenced by his time of 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Two draft picks that might surprise Ravens fans are Connecticut nose tackle Travis Jones, selected in the third round, and Missouri running back Tyler Badie, a sixth-round pick.
The 6-4, 325-pound Jones needs to work on his technique. He had 47 tackles last season, including a career-high 4 1/2 sacks. He is big and has enormous strength, but he won’t be able to overpower a lot of NFL players the way he did in college. There is no Holy Cross, Army or Vanderbilt on the schedule. He’ll need to improve his explosion off the ball and pad level.
Badie is small at 5-8 and 197 pounds, but he has that mindset of being able to overcome, especially after Hurricane Katrina forced his family to relocate from New Orleans to Randallstown. He is a good change-of-pace back who can run strong inside. Few linebackers or safeties can cover him one-on-one out of the backfield.
The Ravens drafted two tight ends Saturday in the fourth round, Charlie Kolar (Iowa State) and Isaiah Likely (Coastal Carolina), because quarterback Lamar Jackson prefers to throw to the middle of the field. The Ravens also needed forceful blockers in case Nick Boyle can’t fully recover from knee injuries.
They also picked up another cornerback in Houston’s Damarion Williams in the fourth round, partially because they are still suffering from the paranoia of losing both Humphrey and Peters to season-ending injuries. The Ravens drafted Penn State punter Jordan Stout in the fourth round, and he’ll battle longtime incumbent Sam Koch, who struggled at the end of last season and is entering the final year of his deal.
Overall, it was a good draft for the Ravens. They could still be in the market for a No. 2 receiver to replace Brown, but at least they found some new starters and a possible pass rusher. Finally.
Now it comes down to the medical staff and whether they can get this team ready for 2022.
“Humpty Dumpty” has to be put together again.
What Will Elon Musk Do With Twitter? Here is a 6-Point Guide
This story is syndicated from Alex Kantrowitz’s Big Technology newsletter; subscribe for free here.
Barring a messy, last-minute divorce, Elon Musk is on track to own Twitter (and yes, mea culpa). The mercurial, brilliant entrepreneur offloaded around $8.5 billion of Tesla stock this week as he prepared to pay for his $44 billion side project. And soon, he’ll be free to change the service as he pleases.
Musk hasn’t yet presented a comprehensive plan for Twitter — he may never — but he’s proposed several significant changes worth evaluating. Musk’s ideas include lengthening character limits, open sourcing the algorithm, and effectively putting an end to content moderation. A debate is raging about the latter, but all have tradeoffs.
Alex Roetter, Twitter’s former head of engineering, joined Big Technology Podcast this week to discuss Musk’s proposals, examining both their feasibility and advisability. Here’s a look at the most significant potential changes, along with his commentary:
Authenticating all humans
Upon announcing the deal, Musk said he wanted to “authenticate all humans.” Twitter has long weighed this idea internally, wondering whether making people confirm their email or phone number could help reduce harassment and spam. The company never acted, perhaps because authentication could drop its user numbers and anger Wall Street. But it should’ve. Pure anonymity, Roetter said, “fosters the worst parts of speech online.” So he loves Musk’s authentication idea. As a private company, Twitter could afford to take a user number hit, a benefit of Musk’s ownership. This idea is feasible and advisable.
Defeating the spam bots
Musk hates the spambots. “We will defeat the spam bots or die trying!” he said last week. Roetter likes this idea, but it’s not that simple. To defeat the spambots, he said, you’d build a classifier that looks for characteristics of bots and then bans them. You’d then tune the classifier to either be really aggressive, where you’d eliminate bots but also ban a bunch of human “false positives,” or be less aggressive, where you’d let some bots slide and ban fewer humans. “I think you should do it,’ Roetter said. “But everyone should be prepared, there is no perfect spam bot classifier.” This idea is feasible, though not perfect, and advisable.
Free speech
Allowing for free speech is core to Musk’s Twitter takeover. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square,” he said. There may be technical challenges to Musk’s vision, including how that victory against spambots could ensnare human speech as well, said Roetter. “I really don’t think there’s an answer that’s going to make everybody happy,” he said. Still, Musk could relax the current moderation rules and see how things play out. This move is somewhat feasible and its advisability is TBD.
Paid Twitter subscriptions
Musk is interested in Twitter’s subscription product and could expand it. Making people pay for Twitter — or certain premium features — could help reduce spam and create a revenue stream if Twitter’s advertisers bail over its new speech rules. “It’s a really interesting idea,” Roetter said. “If you don’t want a bunch of what you think of as low-value activity to happen, if you charge more than the value that you think people are extracting from it, it should go away.” Subscription fees could be normalized and scaled per location. This idea is feasible and advisable if implemented right.
Making the algorithms open source
To build trust in Twitter, Musk wants to open-source its algorithms. “This one is a head-scratcher to me,” Roetter said. The algorithms themselves, he said, won’t tell you very much. To figure out what to show you, Twitter’s ranking algorithms essentially look at billions of examples of content, try to predict how you’ll react to tweets and ads, and then use those scores to optimize what to show you. “It doesn’t say, if you are Republican, then you’re banned,” Roetter said. “There’s just nothing like that.” Open sourcing the algorithms is feasible and perhaps advisable, but only to dispel the conspiracy theories.
Longer, editable Tweets
Musk has mused about adding an edit button and allowing lengthier tweets. Both ideas are technically straightforward, though they’ll probably do little for everyday users who can already thread tweets together and delete and resend tweets with typos. “I don’t think it’s going to change any of the main things that everyone is upset about,” Roetter said. “But yeah, sure, why not?” These ideas are feasible and, well, it’s up to you Elon.
In left-center field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, lasting memories create ‘Elrod’s Corner’ in honor of longtime coach
It still surprises Lindsay Barnes, all these years later. Back then, an elementary school student visiting Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the batting practice stop at the bullpen was a mandatory part of the trip. But Barnes didn’t expect a connection with a coach, particularly one who had such a long major league career.
Even still, he handed an Orioles cap down into the bullpen. The coach asked where he was from and what grade he was in. And then that player-turned-coach handed the cap back.
The cap read: Elrod Hendricks, No. 44.
“Fan for life, from that point forward,” Barnes said. “Couldn’t be nicer.”
Hendricks played 11 years with the Orioles and spent an additional 28 years as the club’s bullpen coach. In 2001, he was inducted into the Orioles’ Hall of Fame, cementing his place as an ambassador of the organization before his death in 2005.
Each time Barnes and his family visited the ballpark, stopping at the bullpen to see Hendricks became a mandatory stop.
When Barnes noticed the renderings for the new left field wall at Camden Yards, the right angle in the alley by the bullpen caught his attention. Growing up, that’s where he’d stand during batting practice. That’s where he’d meet Hendricks and say hello.
So Barnes, now 38, had an idea. That new corner in left-center field along the bullpen? It needed a name. And that name could be “Elrod’s Corner,” commemorating the longtime catcher and bullpen coach who always had time for an elementary schooler with a cap to sign.
“It’s almost a bit like Pesky’s Pole at Fenway, that this particular area needs a name, and there could be nobody else after whom this could be named than Elrod Hendricks,” Barnes said. “That was his domain for so long, and it’s where so many Orioles fans and kids, like myself, had so many interactions with him.”
Barnes tweeted out the idea in January, hoping to drum up support for “Elrod’s Corner” by tagging the Orioles, the team’s chairman and CEO John Angelos, and the executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias.
He didn’t hear back, but momentum has since picked up. The club is unofficially using the name to reference the corner, and while Barnes doesn’t claim credit for coining the name, seeing Hendricks honored at Camden Yards is special — because Hendricks made Barnes’ trips to the yard special.
“He was as much a part of the ballpark experience as Boog’s Barbeque or any of the other things that make Camden Yards great,” Barnes said.
In the offseason, public appearances were frequent ways for players to cover expenses. Hall of Fame pitcher and MASN broadcaster Jim Palmer recalled how Hendricks was a common presence for the Orioles as the Virgin Islands resident turned Baltimore into his year-round home.
Palmer’s connection followed Hendricks to the Puerto Rican winter league, where he threw a no-hitter in 1968 to get his major league career back on track. Throwing to Hendricks was easy. Palmer would tell the catcher to put his glove on the outside corner, and he’d do it. The rest took care of itself.
“I miss him so much,” Palmer said. “If you wanted to get your pulse on what was going on with the Orioles, especially as a broadcaster, all you had to do was talk to Elrod.”
Palmer isn’t alone in missing Hendricks’ presence around the yard. When Barnes took his son to Camden Yards in 2019 for the first time, Hendricks wasn’t there. Instead, the Virginia resident described to his son, Teddy, how he used to visit the bullpen with his father to say hello to Hendricks.
“It felt very special to be able to share with him something that has brought our family together for so long, and something my father shared with me,” Barnes said. “And Elrod was a part of that. Stopping by the bullpen and saying hello to Elrod was absolutely something we had to do every time we went to the park.”
When Barnes takes his daughter, Charlotte, to Camden Yards for her first game, he’ll have something more to share than memories. He’ll be able to show her “Elrod’s Corner,” a legacy for where the catcher and bullpen coach left lasting impressions with a simple question, a smile and a signature on a hat.
What Ashwin Wife Did To Ritika Sajdeh After Rohit Sharma’s Dismissal Is A Pure Class
The Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma recently celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday. In the ongoing 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League Rohit has not been in his best form and is going through a lean patch in his career. The fans were expecting him to earn some big innings for his team, but unfortunately, the cricketer failed to make it big with the bat yet again.
However, Rohit Sharma and his team were relieved finally when the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets in the 44th match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after losing the first eight consecutive games.
जिंकलो रे!!! #OneFamily #दिलखोलके #MumbaiIndians #RRvMI #TATAIPL @surya_14kumar @timdavid8 @TilakV9 pic.twitter.com/yMqAFZCvOX
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 30, 2022
Rajasthan Royals set the target of 159 runs, Mumbai got off to a poor start as in the third over they lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma. The ‘Hitman’ could manage to score only two runs in five balls and was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.
— Maqbool (@im_maqbool) April 30, 2022
After Rohit’s dismissal, his wife Ritika Sajdeh looked devastated when she was captured on camera. Even Rohit looked heartbroken when he made his way to the dugout.
However, a heartwarming moment was also caught on camera, the event occurred just after Rohit’s dismissal. Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan was captured consoling Ritika Sajdeh by giving her a warm hug.
The heartwarming gesture from Prithi was indeed admirable and the video of the same went viral and has been doing the rounds on the internet leaving everyone in awe with the sweet gesture.
On the other hand, talking about the match, Ashwin celebrated the dismissal with ecstasy as it was a big wicket for Rajasthan Royals.
After losing Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, the responsibility was once again on the shoulders of Suryakumar Yadav to turn things in favor of his team. The Mumbai batter steered the run chase by playing an amazing knock of 51 runs on a dual-paced pitch. With a partnership with Tilak Verma, he managed to take Mumbai Indians closer to victory. Tim David hit a few long ones to help Mumbai finish off with grace. After the first win, this season everyone on the MI team cheered with joy.
On account of his poor form in IPL 2022 Rohit Sharma managed to score just 155 runs in 9 matches at a strike rate of 125. These numbers were not even close to the expectations of the fans of the Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. He has also struggled to score a single fifty-plus in the first 9 matches of IPL 2022.
Stay tuned for more updates!
