MLM Success Through Praxis – Profitable Results And Power In Spirit
MLM success through praxis? Some of you might be saying Jack you have lost your mind, what the heck is praxis, I know what MLM is and I do want to be successful in my MLM business but what and how is praxis going to help me. The answer to this question will become apparent as you read through this article.
In this post we are going to discuss an acronym for a powerful little word, Praxis; p,r,a,x,i,s. Some of you may be familiar with this word and some may not be. If you’re like I am you probably have words popping up occasionally that kind of catch you off guard and you don’t really know what they mean until you become curious enough to look it up or someone is kind enough to tell you. Allow me to enlighten you to the short version of what this word means, Praxis is the integration of belief with behavior.
That’s it; praxis is simply the integration of belief with behavior. You hear people say things all the time such as, “Yeah, I believe that you can multiply your income,” or ” Yeah, I believe that I will be successful in network marketing and my MLM business,” and yet their behavior would indicate that they aren’t even doing the things that are necessary to be successful in any business adventure. This behavior could be described as the lack of “praxis,” or the lack of integration of their belief with their behavior.
I have been doing some studying on the laws of attraction lately under the coaching and teaching of someone who should definitely know something about the subject of the laws of attraction. His name is Bob Proctor, Mr. Proctor not only stared in the movie “The Secret” he was also instrumental in the collaboration of the content and he is the one that introduced me to this powerful little word. He is also the one who put together the acronym being used here.
Now let’s take this acronym and break it down to its roots. First of all the “x” represents power, the unknown factor, so when you see the “x” in praxis, that is the power. That is the unknown factor-x.
“P” is for profitable, “R” is for results, “A” is for and, “X” is for power, “I” is for in, and “S” is for spirit. Now think about that for a minute; Profitable Results and Power in Spirit. It doesn’t matter what it is that you are doing, you have to get into the spirit of it if you want to be successful at it.
You see if you consciously believe that you can turn your annual income into a monthly income, you can internalize that idea and then it will happen. But, your belief has to be on a subconscious level as well as a conscious level.
In other words, it is not just your intellect that relates to this idea; it is your emotional being as well. It is part of your paradigm. It is your spirit.
If you were to look up praxis at “Thesaurus” you would find the definition to be, “habitual action”, along with many synonyms of about the same caliber, and if you were to take it a step further and look up praxis in “Wikipedia” you will discover that “praxis is the process by which a theory, lesson or skill is enacted, practiced, embodied or realized. At this point I would assume that you are beginning to understand the power that this little word carries with it.
Think about this, has anyone ever done anything extraordinary without being highly emotionalized in spirit where a skill is being enacted to embody or realize a tremendous accomplishment?
Praxis is the integration of belief with behavior. This is how dreams and goals are achieved.
Wishing you great success!
Jack L Dean
Pay Per Click Advertising and Pitfalls
Internet marketing, as its name implies, is the promotion of a product or service using the Internet. This is one of the marketing outlets today that entrepreneurs are taking advantage of because (1) the Internet captures a wider audience (think worldwide), and (2) it is a cheaper than television, radio, newspaper and magazine advertising.
But as the demand for the Internet as a marketing vehicle becomes grows, it becomes a new battlefield where various businesses compete for attention of a prospective customer. Whoever is persistent and is on the top of the search engine gets the sale.
To be on top, Internet marketers employ various strategies and ties together all the aspects of the Internet – its design, development, advertising and sales into one moving force to engage customers and get the sale.
If you want to venture into making business in the Internet, you must know the basics of how you will be able to make your website, your products and services remain visible to web users.
Pay Per Click Advertising
The Pay Per Click advertising model involves a trigger that generates a payment from the merchant. The trigger is that the ad is clicked and the merchant pays the affiliate.
The advantage of this set-up is that even if an affiliate does not generate clicks, and therefore no sales, the merchant has no costs at all. Follwing the main business Models
Bid-based PPC In a bid-based PPC, an advertiser competes with other advertisers in an automated fashion in a private auction of the publisher or advertising network. The bid is the amount that an advertiser is willing to pay for a given ad spot, which is usually a keyword.
Flat-rate PPC In a flat-rate model, the advertiser and publisher agree upon a fixed amount as payment for each click. Advertisers can negotiate a lower fixed amount committing to a long-term contract.
The flat-rate PPC model is popular in price comparison services. Price comparison services present the various list of prices for a specific product or service. Examples of this are PriceWatch and Streetprices. An advertiser do not pay to be listed, instead pays for every click on a price.
Automated bid management systems are used to maximize success and cover as many areas as possible.
Getting Started
The following are what you need to remember in getting started with PPC advertising:
- Choose 10 to 15 keywords and expressions of different categories related to your product or service. You must use quality keywords to get the target audience. This is the trickiest part of PPC advertising and must be the subject of a study before finalizing the keywords. Reach-out to those who really wants to buy and no one else.
- Use selling words, such as sale, guarantee, delivery, etc. in the composition of your advertisement to eliminate non-commercial inquiries.
- The three important components of an ad for a PPC are the header, the advertisement text and the link to the website of the advertiser. The ad must be interesting and able to convince a buyer. It must also be concise, without stops, and precise.
- You have to bid if you want the most desirable keywords. The higher the bid, the higher is your ranking.
PPC Advertising Pitfalls
A problem with this online advertising method is that it is open for abuse. Click fraud, which generates a charge using a simulated user of a web browser maliciously, clicks on the link without having a genuine interest in the target of the advertisement. This type of Internet crime is a cause of controversy because the fraud benefits the advertising network. It has since been considered a felony in a number of states in the USA.
Pay Per Click Advertising is only one of lots of other possibilities to make your web visible on the Internet. There are other similar models like PPV (Pay Per View) or getting found naturally with SEO (Search Engine Optimization) techniques.
More on Internet Business Basics?
Essential Features of Devops Technology in This Cloud Era
DevOps is the evolution of traditional application development and operations roles driven by consumerization of all software and business demand for agility. DevOps facilitates the needs of today’s businesses to stay relevant by constantly innovating through software.
DevOps is about people and processes as much as if not more than tools. Without cultural and process changes, technology alone cannot enable DevOps success. DEVOPS, one of first challenges is to find out what the industry really thinks "DevOps" means. DEVOPS asked experts from across the industry to define what DevOps means to them. The purpose of this list is not to come up with a one-sentence definition of DevOps to appeal to all. The goal is to show just how many varied ideas are connected with the concept of DevOps, and in the process learn a little more what DevOps is all about.
Several of the top experts in the DevOps arena made this very clear while DEVOPS was compiling this list. That being said, a variety of technologies can be critical to supporting the people and processes that drive DevOps. DEVOPS asked experts from across the industry for their recommendation on a key technology required for DevOps.
DevOps tools are designed to support those definitive aspects of DevOps: collaboration, breaking down silos, bringing Dev and Ops together, agile development, continuous delivery and automation, to name a few.
List covers performance management, monitoring and analytics.
1. APPLICATION PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT: There are clearly so many tools vital to DevOps advancement, but Application Performance Management is the one that stands out today as it has become so highly ingrained as the primary vehicle by which practitioners aggregate and share critical data.
2. MONITORING: While DevOps is most often associated with automation and continuous delivery/integration tools, I believe the single most important tool that organizations need to properly adopt and use to make a transformation to DevOps is a monitoring system. You cannot improve what you can’t measure. Implementing key metrics across the business to help recognize areas that are in most need of improvement is the key to identifying the bottlenecks that prevent DevOps adoption.
3. END USER EXPERIENCE MONITORING: The parts of DevOps which turn the tide around and start exposing data from production to developers are also increasingly deployed, but the processes around these are not. For example, tools that enable exposure to the actual end user experience in production would need to become more transparent for the engineering departments instead of just operations. Even more so, many of such tools provide value to the business side as well, so a successful deployment in the user experience monitoring domain would satisfy even more stakeholders.
4. SYNTHETIC MONITORING: DevOps implies that you need to communicate between Ops and Dev in a good way. Using application/API driven synthetic monitoring will always give you the yardstick to measure your success.
5. INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT: If you are stranded on a desert island (but with a strong and reliable Internet connection) you still need to ensure your infrastructure is performing and your users are happy with their experience. What’s needed is a solid and extensible Digital Infrastructure Management Platform that can collect data from every layer of your stack, analyze what’s normal, what’s not, and visualize the impact of anomalous behavior. This will allow you to catch issues that can affect your operations before they truly impact your business.
6. INCIDENT MANAGEMENT: Organizations must understand that tools are only one part of the answer. They must have the people, processes, and tools in place in order to successfully implement a DevOps environment. There are a number of helpful tools in the DevOps ecosystem. You want to think along the lines of productivity, repeatability, and safety when considering tools best suited to facilitate a DevOps mindset.
7. ANALYTICS: DevOps needs tools that go beyond continuous release and deploy. They need tools that provide continuous analytics in order to measure and analyze application activities against business objectives. While the focus is often on continuous release and deploy, that is not always possible in some firms due to regulatory concerns. However, the need is there for continuous monitoring, tracking and analytics. First, use monitoring to gather end-user experience data as well as infrastructure and application data. Then, track and stitch transactions together to show a timeline of what happened. Finally, create shared metrics that enable the analysis to be compared to both technical and business objectives.
8. MANAGER OF MANAGERS: The DevOps agile development model extends to its tools, and we’ve seen a huge proliferation of tools introduced to improve some aspect of monitoring. While each tool solves a specific problem, the proliferation has inadvertently fostered silos of expertise, domain-specific views and massive data volumes generated in various formats. As application count and architectural complexity increases, the must-have tool to scale production support is an analytics-driven Manager of Managers. It has to ingest all of this operational event data and apply machine learning to automate the noise reduction and alert correlation. This gives DevOps teams earlier warning of unfolding issues, better collaboration, visibility into root cause – ultimately reducing the impact of production outages and incidents.
Key Success Factors For Starting Your Own Commercial Cleaning Franchise
Having your own commercial cleaning franchise may seem like a very promising idea, but it involves careful and strategic planning and decision-making in order to maximize your business’ growth potential.
And the first key decision you have to make is choosing the right commercial cleaning franchise.
Some franchises promise high return on investment, while others promise full advertising support. While these factors are definitely very important they are not so powerful in isolation. You have to look for a franchise that offers you ‘the full package’ before you can make your decision.
Here are the key success factors you need to pay attention to that will help you make a success of any commercial cleaning franchise.
1. The Overall Reputation of the Cleaning Business.
This makes a lot of common sense. If the franchise has a good reputation with its existing customers, you will have a much easier time getting clients of your own in your area.
You can use client testimonials and referrals to help you get started, then form your own loyal client base to keep bringing in new clients.
2. Business Development Support.
It’s important that the franchise owner gives you 100% support to ensure that your business will have long-term success. Business development support includes: training and seminars, giving advice on which locations are best for you to set up your business in, and comprehensive market research statistics.
3. Marketing Support – Expertise and Materials.
Successful franchise owners provide adequate advertising support to franchisees. You should look to be getting pre-defined marketing materials for all necessary mediums – online and offline. These marketing materials should have been tried and tested ready for you to just customise and use straight away.
This minimizes your risk of spending a lot of money on working out what marketing works in your area and what doesn’t.
4. Detailed and Tested Business Processes.
This is critical! If you are looking to buy a commercial cleanining franchise, you must make sure you are getting good usable processes with the business package. These are the things that will enable you to “hit the ground running”.
Processes create a fail-safe environment, and allow you to get on with the more important things in your new business – like getting clients – as opposed to having to worry about teaching your employees the correct way to clean a kitchen…
5. Business Goals Alignment.
You and the franchise owner should work towards achieving a common business goal. Remember, it’s ultimately a joint venture – both of you have high stakes on it.
Look for a franchise owner who immediately conveys his long-term plans with you. This means that the franchise owner is not looking for a ‘quick buck’, but is rather confident about the long-term success of the business.
6. Customer Support.
Although customer support is often overlooked, it is one of the critical elements in choosing the best commercial cleaning franchise.
Does the customer support immediately respond to your queries? Does the customer support attend to your needs? Since customer support is essential to this type of business, the franchiser should set an example.
Having your own commercial cleaning franchise requires hard work, motivation and determination. In return though, you’ll get financial freedom and the opportunity to create your own future, as opposed to working for someone and relying on their ‘good grace’.
If you spend good time preparing and researching the different aspects of owning a business, you should increase your chances of success.
