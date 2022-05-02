News
NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Postponement of entrance exam
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will hold a stray vacancy counselling round for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. It will be conducted online to fill vacant seats under the All India Quota. The MCC has already conducted an online stray vacancy round, however, 323 MBBS seats are still vacant.
Candidates who have already registered beforehand and have been allocated any seats are eligible for this round. The candidates will, however, have to do a fresh choice filling for the special stray vacancy round. They will have to select the seats at the time of choice filling on the MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
Those who have already registered will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 for participation in the special stray vacancy round. “The refundable security deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in special stray vacancy round will be forfeited,” read the official notice by the MCC.
Amid the counselling process, students who are yet to get a seat in the medical colleges have demanded postponement of the exams. According to them, since the counselling process for NEET 2021 is still not over, those who will not get through will require more time to prepare for the exam. Students have to taken to social media platform, Twitter, seeking postponement. With the hashtags #postponeneetug2022, and #ReschduleNEETUG2022, they demanded the exam be postponed to August or September from the currently scheduled date of July 17.
The post NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Postponement of entrance exam appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Former FOX 2 reporter Mikala McGhee wins Miss Missouri USA pageant
ST. LOUIS – Congratulations to a former FOX 2 employee!
Mikala McGhee won Miss Missouri USA Sunday night! She represented St. Louis in the statewide pageant. She now advances to the Miss USA pageant where she will represent the entire state of Missouri.
McGhee is a St. Louis native who started as an intern in 2019 and then joined the Fox 2 News team as a news and sports reporter in February 2020. She graduated from George Mason University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, emphasis in public relations, in 2016. She then went on to Florida Gulf Coast University where she completed her master’s degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in law and administration.
Mikala played Division I basketball throughout her entire collegiate career. She won an A-Sun Conference championship with the Eagles and made an appearance in the 2016-2017 NCAA Women’s Tournament. Mikala grew up in Bridgeton and attended Pattonville High School. Her outstanding performance in the classroom and as a three-sport varsity athlete gained her a lot of notoriety and success. She was voted the St. Louis Cardinals Female Athlete of the Year two years in a row, on top of receiving first team all-state and all-metro honors in basketball and soccer.
Mikala’s journey into journalism came unexpectedly. After moving back home from Fort Myers, Florida, she began substitute teaching in the Pattonville School District and playing professional basketball for the St. Louis Surge. Trying to enter into a career path that was suitable to her strengths, she applied for a full-time position at KTVI/KPLR, but with little experience as a reporter – she was turned down.
Instead, Mikala took advantage of an internship opportunity at the station. After three months of hard work and dedication to growing in the field, she worked her way up to a full-time reporter.
In March 2022 she decided to put all of her efforts into preparing for the Miss Missouri USA 2022 Pageant and stepped down from her role as a reporter. She says that she plans on continuing a career in media and broadcasting in the future.
Imran Shah greets people on Eid ul fitr
Anantnag, May 2::: Senior Socio Political Leader Imran Amin Shah has extended his heartiest greetings to people of Jammu & Kashmir on the eve of Eid ul fitr. In his massage Shah hoped that this pious day ahead may bring us blessings of Almighty, peace and prosperity to country and J&K in particular.
He said This festival is also a chance to honor the values at the heart of Islam – from service and generosity to peace and compassion. “As we celebrate this day which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, I hope that the festival with its tradition of giving and sharing enriches our lives with a spirit of brotherhood and empathy for the deprived,” he added.
Shah also urged to remember those who are in need and help them through charity at maximum level so that this humbled class also gets share in happiness and be part of this festive occasion with whole society.
The post Imran Shah greets people on Eid ul fitr appeared first on JK Breaking News.
