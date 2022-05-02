News
Paige Clark on Relationships, Obsession, and Reality in ‘She is Haunted’
Paige Clark is the author of She is Haunted, a collection of short stories out May 17 through Two Dollar Radio.
Observer: My first question is– and this is a big question: where did this book come from? Where in your emotions, memory, and history?
Paige Clark: I wrote it really slowly over the course of maybe seven years. I didn’t really see it as a book at first. I’d moved to Australia, and I was working at a café and I had no idea what I was doing with my life. I had this idea in my head that I was a writer, but I’d never written anything and I didn’t write for fun. I still don’t find writing fun.
Then I decided to just take an online class, and I wrote the first story, which is actually the last story in the book. I just slowly went from there, just writing stories. Maybe around the halfway point, I realized that it was a book, and I started to conceive of it as a whole. I’d look at other short story collections that I loved, and I’d map out what emotional arcs that they took and why I thought that worked. So I started to fill out what I thought of this collection, what arc it would take, where I had gaps, and what was missing. It wasn’t plotting a novel, but there was plotting of the collection involved.
What collections were you reading as inspiration?
They’re quite obvious ones in some ways, but Dennis Johnson’s Jesus’ Son because that has this really singular narrator. I think that those kinds of stories really work as collections where each story is quite different, but you get a strong sense of the narrative voice being unified in some sense.
There’s an Australian collection as well called Heat and Light by Ellen van Neerven— that collection, it still sticks with me because it does so many things and goes so many places, but the entire time you know you’re with Ellen and you feel really confident in that authorial voice.
Seven years is a long time to work on a book. How did the project change over time, how did you change or change your perspective on the project?
I think I changed quite a lot. In that time, I admitted to myself that I was a writer and then I finished the book. I actually proved to everyone that I was the writer that I had been talking about, but I think maybe that’s the beauty of working on a book so long, I was slowly changing things as I went. When I got to the end of it, even the work that I’d written seven years ago still felt part of it because I was revisiting everything along the way and updating everything to fit together.
I don’t look back at those first stories and feel embarrassed, which maybe I should. I think in some ways I can see that they’re more naive emotionally or even on a sentence level or craft level, but I’m okay with that because I think that that journey is also what this book’s about.
Speaking about craft, one thing that really stood out in your collection was the fact that a lot of your characters were unnamed, but that they had titles in relation to other people. What drew you to that choice?
I think that so much of what unites this collection is that I really do see myself as a relational being, and I think that’s just from my family experience growing up. I was always my mother’s daughter, and I really saw myself in that role. So much of this book is about shedding that identity, but in some ways that’s still never lost.
I think that maybe in the way you can never really lose your family or your past, that you still have these titles or relations that guide you. Then as I moved on from my family, then you move into your other relationships, but it’s always guided by how you see yourself in that relationality to other people, which I think is still something that I struggle with. I don’t see myself as an individual. Maybe that’s a good thing too.
Mothers and daughters show up a lot in your book. What interests you specifically about that relationship?
That idea that I was talking about, that I really saw myself as being this smaller version of my mother, and that characterized so much of my young life. That seven or eight years when I wrote the book, was also the time my relationship with my mother disintegrated. It’s really a book about that grief too, of losing a mother.
I don’t feel like you’re necessarily writing in genre, but a lot of your stories touch on the horrors that come with relationships. I was wondering if you relate to any genres when you’re writing in that scary space.
I’ve never known how to characterize it either. The closest I’ve gotten is to it being hyperreal. I think that sometimes when you find yourself in these really heightened states, everything feels almost like it’s too real. Everything is too glossy or the colors are too vivid. I think that in those emotionally charged moments, I find myself thinking about how hyperreal a hospital space is, for example, and trying to play that up or food television.
I watch a lot of food television at all different times of the day, in the morning, in the evening, really late at night and sometimes when I can’t sleep. Food television is so strange, the colors and the way that– it’s not actually like real food. So trying to capture that in my work, this feeling that you’re looking at something but it’s not real. That’s the most comfortable I am in a genre.
You’re a Chinese/American/Australian writer, which is a lot of slashes. How do you think your experiences and history have influenced your writing in this collection specifically?
Much of this book is about me trying to be able to write about my own identity and not feeling like I have as many examples as I would like. I started out by reading, like I said, the Dennis Johnsons, the Amy Hempels, a lot of really white, short fiction writers, and I still love those writers, but if I mimicked them, I couldn’t find myself in the stories or I’d have to be hiding my identity.
I was looking for a way to write that, and there’s some great writers that are doing it. I think Weike Wang does that really well, and she’s a bit of a genius at that. Her short stories were really influences on the collection as well, trying to figure out how to get myself on the page, but I think it’s impossible to separate this history of your identity from your work. I think when I tried to do that, then I was so disembodied.
If I tried not to be an Asian American woman on the page, then it wasn’t myself and my voice coming through. So for me, that’s really important work, and it feels a bit lazy to say a lot of these narrators, even if it’s not mentioned that they’re Asian American, they are. But that is also the truth, and I want that to be something where I don’t have to do that work, that I can let these other stories just sit there.
Could you talk more about moving from America to Australia?
I’m from Arcadia, which is a pretty heavily Asian American neighborhood, so I got quite a shock when I moved to Australia, even though there are heaps of east Asian Australian people. But the circles that I was running in were very white, and I guess there’s just very different ideas about immigrants in Australia. So just a lot of questions for me about my identity and who I was, especially because I don’t have an Australian accent. I was suddenly even more of a foreigner.
I think that that also really inspired me to want to write about race and talk about race because in Australia, the culture’s very different and it’s not talked about, especially when I started writing this book. They get uncomfortable if you do; the whole conversation ends.
A lot of your stories display society’s gender expectations. Was that something at the front of your mind when you were writing or is that something in the ambiance of your writing in general?
In the same way I don’t sit down and think, “Oh, I’m going to write a story about being a Chinese woman,” I don’t think that about gender either. But I think that as an East Asian woman, it is very gendered, that experience. It’s very specific, especially living in a Western country, the way you’re racialized as a woman. I think that’s where a lot of the gender stuff comes through. I don’t see those as being things that I can pull apart, because for so many of my white female friends, it’s such a different experience in the world. That’s something that I think I’ve really struggled with.
There is part of that in the collection, trying to explain what’s happened to me that’s specific to me as a woman that’s so different than what a lot of the #MeToo movement looked like, for example. That felt like it excluded my experiences in a lot of ways and what the expectations were of me, things like being fetishized. That’s a huge theme, and I think it’s really specific to a Chinese woman’s experience in the world.
In your writing there’s a lot of rumination about the meaning of relationships and how relationships are going, almost in an obsessive way, for a lot of the characters. Are you an easily obsessed person?
Yes, I’m definitely a person that is prone to rumination and overthinking. Actually, I’ve recently become a mother myself. I have a newborn baby, and so it’s very easy for me to step into this role, I think, where another little person is my whole world and I am just thinking about him. It feels so natural.
In a lot of ways, I feel like this is what I was meant to do because I have all this energy to give to other people, and now that energy is my job.
Mike Preston: Ravens’ draft deserves praise, but 2022 season will be determined by player health | COMMENTARY
The success of the Ravens’ draft class and 2022 season will be determined by how well the team’s medical and training staff can rehabilitate and return their top players to the field.
The Ravens concluded the NFL’s annual three-day draft with 11 selections, two of whom project as immediate starters in Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. But the real trifecta would be getting Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo, a second-round pick, back onto the field in mid- to late October, which would show that one of college football’s top pass rushers has recovered from a torn Achilles tendon.
Then the Ravens might be on to something special.
Right now, they are in the middle of a “Humpty Dumpty” situation, in which they are trying to piece their top players back together again after an injury-hampered 2021 season. At the top of the list are cornerbacks Marcus Peters (torn ACL) and Marlon Humphrey (torn pectoral), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and running backs J.K. Dobbins (torn ACL) and Gus Edwards (torn ACL).
And now there is Ojabo, who ruptured his Achilles tendon about six weeks ago while running a drill at Michigan’s pro day.
Most first-round selections are supposed to start, but both Hamilton and Linderbaum were considered the top players at their respective positions. There was some blowback when Linderbaum was chosen because the Ravens had a chance to pick Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, but apparently he wasn’t rated as highly as Linderbaum — even though the team hasn’t had a dominant pass rusher since outside linebacker Terrell Suggs left in 2018.
But Ojabo could change that situation.
There is no guarantee that the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Ojabo can dominate the way he did with the Wolverines last season, when he had 11 sacks, but at least the Ravens gambled and were creative. A team can no longer win in the postseason without a dominant pass rusher or two. Just look at the significant trades during the draft that involved receivers such as Tennessee’s A.J. Brown and Baltimore’s Marquise Brown, as well as the rush by teams to draft six receivers in the top 20.
Defenses have to be able to slow, contain or harass quarterbacks like Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, and players like Ojabo and second-year edge rusher Odafe Oweh can make a difference.
Every scout, coach and coordinator has been impressed with Hamilton. Critics of Linderbaum say his arms are too short, which doesn’t really matter except for tackles playing against a speed rusher. Centers don’t need long arms to shove defensive linemen over to guards and vice versa. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said a priority this offseason was to improve the offensive line, and he has done that by drafting Linderbaum, adding tackle Morgan Moses in free agency and picking Minnesota right tackle Daniel Faalele with the first of the team’s six selections in the fourth round.
At 6-8 and 384 pounds, Faalele is more of a project and might be put on the developmental squad in 2022. He has limited knee bend and is slow off the ball. Another potential injury-plagued player might be Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, the second player the Ravens took in the fourth round behind Faalele.
But the 6-1, 197-pound Armour-Davis has upside. When healthy, he can run with any receiver, as evidenced by his time of 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Two draft picks that might surprise Ravens fans are Connecticut nose tackle Travis Jones, selected in the third round, and Missouri running back Tyler Badie, a sixth-round pick.
The 6-4, 325-pound Jones needs to work on his technique. He had 47 tackles last season, including a career-high 4 1/2 sacks. He is big and has enormous strength, but he won’t be able to overpower a lot of NFL players the way he did in college. There is no Holy Cross, Army or Vanderbilt on the schedule. He’ll need to improve his explosion off the ball and pad level.
Badie is small at 5-8 and 197 pounds, but he has that mindset of being able to overcome, especially after Hurricane Katrina forced his family to relocate from New Orleans to Randallstown. He is a good change-of-pace back who can run strong inside. Few linebackers or safeties can cover him one-on-one out of the backfield.
The Ravens drafted two tight ends Saturday in the fourth round, Charlie Kolar (Iowa State) and Isaiah Likely (Coastal Carolina), because quarterback Lamar Jackson prefers to throw to the middle of the field. The Ravens also needed forceful blockers in case Nick Boyle can’t fully recover from knee injuries.
They also picked up another cornerback in Houston’s Damarion Williams in the fourth round, partially because they are still suffering from the paranoia of losing both Humphrey and Peters to season-ending injuries. The Ravens drafted Penn State punter Jordan Stout in the fourth round, and he’ll battle longtime incumbent Sam Koch, who struggled at the end of last season and is entering the final year of his deal.
Overall, it was a good draft for the Ravens. They could still be in the market for a No. 2 receiver to replace Brown, but at least they found some new starters and a possible pass rusher. Finally.
Now it comes down to the medical staff and whether they can get this team ready for 2022.
“Humpty Dumpty” has to be put together again.
()
What Will Elon Musk Do With Twitter? Here is a 6-Point Guide
This story is syndicated from Alex Kantrowitz’s Big Technology newsletter; subscribe for free here.
Barring a messy, last-minute divorce, Elon Musk is on track to own Twitter (and yes, mea culpa). The mercurial, brilliant entrepreneur offloaded around $8.5 billion of Tesla stock this week as he prepared to pay for his $44 billion side project. And soon, he’ll be free to change the service as he pleases.
Musk hasn’t yet presented a comprehensive plan for Twitter — he may never — but he’s proposed several significant changes worth evaluating. Musk’s ideas include lengthening character limits, open sourcing the algorithm, and effectively putting an end to content moderation. A debate is raging about the latter, but all have tradeoffs.
Alex Roetter, Twitter’s former head of engineering, joined Big Technology Podcast this week to discuss Musk’s proposals, examining both their feasibility and advisability. Here’s a look at the most significant potential changes, along with his commentary:
Authenticating all humans
Upon announcing the deal, Musk said he wanted to “authenticate all humans.” Twitter has long weighed this idea internally, wondering whether making people confirm their email or phone number could help reduce harassment and spam. The company never acted, perhaps because authentication could drop its user numbers and anger Wall Street. But it should’ve. Pure anonymity, Roetter said, “fosters the worst parts of speech online.” So he loves Musk’s authentication idea. As a private company, Twitter could afford to take a user number hit, a benefit of Musk’s ownership. This idea is feasible and advisable.
Defeating the spam bots
Musk hates the spambots. “We will defeat the spam bots or die trying!” he said last week. Roetter likes this idea, but it’s not that simple. To defeat the spambots, he said, you’d build a classifier that looks for characteristics of bots and then bans them. You’d then tune the classifier to either be really aggressive, where you’d eliminate bots but also ban a bunch of human “false positives,” or be less aggressive, where you’d let some bots slide and ban fewer humans. “I think you should do it,’ Roetter said. “But everyone should be prepared, there is no perfect spam bot classifier.” This idea is feasible, though not perfect, and advisable.
Free speech
Allowing for free speech is core to Musk’s Twitter takeover. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square,” he said. There may be technical challenges to Musk’s vision, including how that victory against spambots could ensnare human speech as well, said Roetter. “I really don’t think there’s an answer that’s going to make everybody happy,” he said. Still, Musk could relax the current moderation rules and see how things play out. This move is somewhat feasible and its advisability is TBD.
Paid Twitter subscriptions
Musk is interested in Twitter’s subscription product and could expand it. Making people pay for Twitter — or certain premium features — could help reduce spam and create a revenue stream if Twitter’s advertisers bail over its new speech rules. “It’s a really interesting idea,” Roetter said. “If you don’t want a bunch of what you think of as low-value activity to happen, if you charge more than the value that you think people are extracting from it, it should go away.” Subscription fees could be normalized and scaled per location. This idea is feasible and advisable if implemented right.
Making the algorithms open source
To build trust in Twitter, Musk wants to open-source its algorithms. “This one is a head-scratcher to me,” Roetter said. The algorithms themselves, he said, won’t tell you very much. To figure out what to show you, Twitter’s ranking algorithms essentially look at billions of examples of content, try to predict how you’ll react to tweets and ads, and then use those scores to optimize what to show you. “It doesn’t say, if you are Republican, then you’re banned,” Roetter said. “There’s just nothing like that.” Open sourcing the algorithms is feasible and perhaps advisable, but only to dispel the conspiracy theories.
Longer, editable Tweets
Musk has mused about adding an edit button and allowing lengthier tweets. Both ideas are technically straightforward, though they’ll probably do little for everyday users who can already thread tweets together and delete and resend tweets with typos. “I don’t think it’s going to change any of the main things that everyone is upset about,” Roetter said. “But yeah, sure, why not?” These ideas are feasible and, well, it’s up to you Elon.
In left-center field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, lasting memories create ‘Elrod’s Corner’ in honor of longtime coach
It still surprises Lindsay Barnes, all these years later. Back then, an elementary school student visiting Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the batting practice stop at the bullpen was a mandatory part of the trip. But Barnes didn’t expect a connection with a coach, particularly one who had such a long major league career.
Even still, he handed an Orioles cap down into the bullpen. The coach asked where he was from and what grade he was in. And then that player-turned-coach handed the cap back.
The cap read: Elrod Hendricks, No. 44.
“Fan for life, from that point forward,” Barnes said. “Couldn’t be nicer.”
Hendricks played 11 years with the Orioles and spent an additional 28 years as the club’s bullpen coach. In 2001, he was inducted into the Orioles’ Hall of Fame, cementing his place as an ambassador of the organization before his death in 2005.
Each time Barnes and his family visited the ballpark, stopping at the bullpen to see Hendricks became a mandatory stop.
When Barnes noticed the renderings for the new left field wall at Camden Yards, the right angle in the alley by the bullpen caught his attention. Growing up, that’s where he’d stand during batting practice. That’s where he’d meet Hendricks and say hello.
So Barnes, now 38, had an idea. That new corner in left-center field along the bullpen? It needed a name. And that name could be “Elrod’s Corner,” commemorating the longtime catcher and bullpen coach who always had time for an elementary schooler with a cap to sign.
“It’s almost a bit like Pesky’s Pole at Fenway, that this particular area needs a name, and there could be nobody else after whom this could be named than Elrod Hendricks,” Barnes said. “That was his domain for so long, and it’s where so many Orioles fans and kids, like myself, had so many interactions with him.”
Barnes tweeted out the idea in January, hoping to drum up support for “Elrod’s Corner” by tagging the Orioles, the team’s chairman and CEO John Angelos, and the executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias.
He didn’t hear back, but momentum has since picked up. The club is unofficially using the name to reference the corner, and while Barnes doesn’t claim credit for coining the name, seeing Hendricks honored at Camden Yards is special — because Hendricks made Barnes’ trips to the yard special.
“He was as much a part of the ballpark experience as Boog’s Barbeque or any of the other things that make Camden Yards great,” Barnes said.
In the offseason, public appearances were frequent ways for players to cover expenses. Hall of Fame pitcher and MASN broadcaster Jim Palmer recalled how Hendricks was a common presence for the Orioles as the Virgin Islands resident turned Baltimore into his year-round home.
Palmer’s connection followed Hendricks to the Puerto Rican winter league, where he threw a no-hitter in 1968 to get his major league career back on track. Throwing to Hendricks was easy. Palmer would tell the catcher to put his glove on the outside corner, and he’d do it. The rest took care of itself.
“I miss him so much,” Palmer said. “If you wanted to get your pulse on what was going on with the Orioles, especially as a broadcaster, all you had to do was talk to Elrod.”
Palmer isn’t alone in missing Hendricks’ presence around the yard. When Barnes took his son to Camden Yards in 2019 for the first time, Hendricks wasn’t there. Instead, the Virginia resident described to his son, Teddy, how he used to visit the bullpen with his father to say hello to Hendricks.
“It felt very special to be able to share with him something that has brought our family together for so long, and something my father shared with me,” Barnes said. “And Elrod was a part of that. Stopping by the bullpen and saying hello to Elrod was absolutely something we had to do every time we went to the park.”
When Barnes takes his daughter, Charlotte, to Camden Yards for her first game, he’ll have something more to share than memories. He’ll be able to show her “Elrod’s Corner,” a legacy for where the catcher and bullpen coach left lasting impressions with a simple question, a smile and a signature on a hat.
