Perfect Paul, top-seeded Suns finish off Pelicans in Game 6
NEW ORLEANS — Chris Paul went 14 for 14 in the best shooting night in NBA playoff history, Devin Booker returned from a hamstring injury to hit a late 3-pointer and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 on Thursday night to finish off the first-round series in six games.
Paul had the most field goals without a miss in a playoff game, hit all four of his free throws and had eight assists as the top-seeded Suns overcame a 10-point halftime deficit.
Phoenix will face the Dallas-Utah winner in the second round.
Paul helped put the Suns up for good, at 102-101, on an assist on Deandre Ayton’s dunk with 2:12 left. Ayton had 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting.
The Suns erased the 10-point halftime deficit by making 13 of their first 14 shots in the third quarter to take a 77-74 lead. At that point, Paul was 10 of 10 from the field and Ayton was 6 of 6. Paul had 13 points in the quarter, but New Orleans used an 11-5 run to take an 85-82 lead into the final period.
Booker played for the first time in nine days since injuring his right hamstring after scoring 31 points in the first half of Game 2. He scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting and had five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.
Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 21 points.
The game got chippy in the second quarter — there were 16 fouls called — and the Pelicans seemed to revel in the physical play, outsourcing the Suns 30-20 to take a 58-48 halftime lead.
TIP INS
Suns: Phoenix coach Monty Williams said Booker ramped up his conditioning while nursing a hamstring injury by playing one-on-one with assistant coach Jarrett Jack in the last several days. “He’s been on the floor with Jack a few times, doing the best he can to get to that point,” Williams said.
Pelicans: The Pelicans started the season 1-12 and 3-16 but still made the play-in tournament and pushed the top-seeded Suns to a Game 6. … The Pelicans outrebounded the Suns 279-215 in six playoff games.
Orioles top prospects Adley Rutschman, DL Hall to join Double-A Bowie, continuing their developmental path to Baltimore
Catcher Adley Rutschman and left-hander DL Hall passed the first test with flying colors. Now, two of the Orioles’ top prospects are headed to Double-A Bowie to continue their rehabilitation from injuries — and continue their paths toward the big leagues. Rutschman and Hall will join Bowie on Tuesday as a part of the active roster.
Rutschman and Hall spent last week with High-A Aberdeen, and they were a battery pairing Friday for Hall’s strong four-inning start. Hall threw 54 pitches, allowing two hits while striking out six batters. Rutschman has played four games at that level, posting a .462 average at the plate.
Hall is working his way back from a stress reaction in his left elbow that ended his 2021 season prematurely, and he expects to remain at four innings for the next few weeks before he’s stretched out further. Rutschman suffered a strained right triceps just as major league spring training began, ending his chances to make the big league roster to start the season.
He impressed at the High-A level last week, including a four-hit performance Saturday. He had three doubles and no strikeouts in 13 at-bats and walked twice.
Rutschman is considered by many publications the top prospect in baseball, and he ranks No. 1 in Baltimore’s farm system, according to Baseball America. Hall ranks No. 3 in the Orioles’ pipeline, with starter potential and a fastball that touches 100 mph. His changeup looked vastly improved during his Friday start, pairing with an already strong curveball.
Rutschman is further along in his development, considering he hit .312 at Triple-A Norfolk last season. The catcher could make his way to Baltimore in the near future. Hall hasn’t pitched above the Double-A level, and executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias has said a stop in Triple-A for Hall is likely before he’d join the Orioles’ rotation.
Loons wilt late in a 2-0 loss to first-place Los Angeles FC
As the second half between Minnesota United and Los Angeles FC wore on, it was building and building toward LAFC goals at Banc of California Stadium.
The breakthrough came from Ryan Hollingshead’s volley on set piece in the 82rd minute and Jose Cinfuentes added an insurance goal in the 90th for a 2-0 win.
While the Loons (4-3-2) hadn’t given up a goal in the final 30 minutes of any game this season before Sunday, LAFC (7-1-1) was threatening throughout the final half hour. They notched two.
The Loons’ shutout streak ended at 217 minutes since their defensive breakdown led to Diego Rubio scoring before halftime in a 3-1 win over Colorado on April 16.
LAFC went back into first place in the Western Conference. MNUFC had its five-game unbeaten streak versus LAFC end, a run that started in July 2018.
Minnesota’s best chance came in the 43rd and 48th minutes from Robin Lod. Emanuel Reynoso put a feathery pass to Robin Lod, who brought it down and put on target the Loons only shot on target. But Maxime Crepeau made a comfortable save just before halftime.
Abu Danladi’s pass went to Lod at the start of the second half, but Lod’s shot went high.
Manager Adrian Heath made two elective changes to his front four attackers after that foursome, a mix of twos subs and one repositioning produced produce five goals in the latter stages of the last two wins.
Lod moved from winger to striker, with Danladi and Bongi Hlongwane coming into the starting XI as Luis Amarilla and Franco Fragapane dropped to the bench. Emanuel Reynoso kept his place as the central attacking midfielder.
The Loons’ first-choice foursome — Amarilla up top, with Fragapane, Reynoso and Lod underneath — scored three goals in 352 minutes together across seven games. Five of those games were interrupted with Fragapane dealing with a hamstring injury, including one he missed entirely.
Fragapane and Amarilla subbed on in the 65th minute, with Danladi and Hlongwane coming out.
That front-four lull added 25 more minutes Sunday.
Minnesota started its pair of Hondurans in midfield — Joseph Rosales and Kervin Arriaga — with captain Wil Trapp suspended due to card accumulation.
Neighbors still in shock after Ferguson mother stabbed to death
FERGUSON, Mo. – Residents in Ferguson are still in disbelief days after a son allegedly stabbed his mother to death at her home in the 1700 block of Exuma Drive.
Antone Pate, 29, was charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. The victim was his mother.
“I just think dude is messed up in the head. That’s all I can think. That’s just messed up. You can’t be right doing something like that,” said one resident who asked to remain anonymous.
Ferguson police were called to the area around 7:45 p.m. on April 29 for a disturbance call.
“I just saw red lights. Red and blue lights. Yellow tape stretched,” the neighbor said.
When police arrived, they said they found Pate, who had stabbed his mother several times after an argument.
Police said Pate’s brother shot him in the back to try and stop the attack. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.
“Violence within a family is tragic, but the murder of a mother is an unthinkable atrocity,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “We will do everything in our power to hold this defendant accountable.”
Another neighbor, who also asked to remain anonymous, said the victim spoke to everyone and often walked to her two jobs. As a parent, he said he’s shocked.
“You only get one mother, that’s how I take it. So if you to do that to your mother, you don’t care for life itself, that’s just me personally,” he said.
Pate is in custody and expected to survive.
“To me, I feel like the brother did the right thing, because if that was the other foot, I probably would’ve done the same thing,” he said.
