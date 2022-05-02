News
Randi Naughton to retire from FOX 2 this summer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Randi Naughton is retiring from FOX 2 on July 25th. She tells KTVI/KPLR General Manager Kurt Krueger that she is looking forward to “what’s next.”
Naughton began her broadcasting career over 41 years ago on the radio in Buffalo, New York. Her television career began at KTVI in 1992 as a sports anchor covering Blues, Rams, and Cardinals. She has interviewed many sports legends including Bob Gibson, Stan Musial, Albert Pujols, Mike Shannon, Jack Buck, Muhammed Ali, Kurt Warner, Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, Brett Hull, Wayne Gretzky – and many more. She was here to greet the Rams and here to say goodbye when they left for LA.
From sports anchor, she moved to morning anchor alongside John Pertzborn for the past 23 years. The team has covered many major news stories that affected and connected with our viewers in the bi-state area. Over the decades, she has also worked at Y-98, KLOU, KMOX, and KTRS radio.
“We will miss seeing her every morning and so will our viewers. Now Randi will be able to sleep past 2:00 am, enjoy her hobby of photography, and spend evenings with her family. It is with great sadness that we will say goodbye to a legend here at the station, but we are thrilled for Randi to be able to pursue her journey. Wishing you all the best, Randi!” writes Krueger.
Rice Park hosts free MN Wild playoff tailgate party from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. tonight
Shortly before the Minnesota Wild skate into tonight’s first home playoff game, hundreds of fans will converge this evening in downtown St. Paul’s Rice Park for a free tailgate block party.
The impromptu celebration is being hosted by the St. Paul Downtown Alliance, a partnership between City Hall and the downtown business community. Fans are invited to show up in their Wild apparel and enjoy beer and wine for purchase in a tailgate atmosphere.
No, you can’t just fire up a grill — a limited number of fans were already allotted grilling locations through a lottery system coordinated by the Minnesota Wild. But bars and restaurants near the Xcel Energy Center will be open and ready for hockey fans.
The Wild playoff tailgate block party runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. tonight, May 2, at 109 W. Fourth St., otherwise known as Rice Park. The Wild skate against the St. Louis Blues at 8:30 p.m., to be carried live on ESPN and Bally Sports North.
The Wild face the St. Louis Blues in this playoff series.
Threat of damaging winds during storm Monday evening
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Jaime Travers:
ST. LOUIS – Two rounds of storms will impact the metro area Monday event.
Showers and a few storms spread north Monday as a warm front lifts north across the region. Temperatures climb to the upper 60s to near 70.
The first round is possible mainly late in the afternoon/evening along the warm front. The second round moves through in the late evening into the overnight hours ahead of the cold front. A few strong to severe storms are possible with this second round, mainly across southeast Missouri. The main threat will be damaging winds.
Storms exit to the east overnight, but a few showers may linger through Tuesday morning. Mostly cloudy, windy, and much cooler Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-60s.
There is a break Wednesday before the next round of rain and storms impact the region Thursday and Friday.
Lynx agree to multi-year extension with Napheesa Collier
The Lynx have made it clear that this season is all about Sylvia Fowles, celebrating the all-world center’s career while going all-out to win her one last ring in her final WNBA season.
While Minnesota and Napheesa Collier both hope the 6-foot-1 forward can contribute to both of those endeavors by season’s, it’s unknown if that will be the case. Collier is expecting a child by the end of the month, and this season’s truncated schedule isn’t exactly conducive to aiding in a player’s return to action.
Regardless, whether or not Collier is a part of this season’s title push, she will be leading the charge for years to come. That much was secured Monday, when the Lynx announced their agreement with the forward on a multi-year contract extension to keep one of the league’s best two-way players in Minnesota for the foreseeable future.
“I’m excited to extend my career in Minnesota and to continue working towards a championship,” Collier said in a statement. “I look forward to joining my teammates and coaching staff for years to come.”
Collier is a — if not the — centerpiece of the Lynx’s post-Fowles plan. At just 25 years old, she is already an Olympian and an All-WNBA performer. She has proven herself capable of being the No. 1 piece on a top-four WNBA team, something she achieved during the bubble season.
Collier has averaged more than 16 points a game each of the past two seasons. She’s never been below 6.6 rebounds a game in her three-year pro career. And she consistently averages north of a block and a steal per game.
Certainly, there are still areas where the former No. 6 overall draft selection can improve offensively, from her shooting to her on-ball abilities. But she’s an excellent off-ball player who reads the game at a high level and can defend just about anyone on the floor. She has led the league in minutes played per game in every season since entering the league.
Collier does so many of the hard things that make the rest of the game easier for those around her. That makes for an excellent building block as the Lynx aim to remain in title contention long after Fowles’ impending retirement.
“Since 2019 when we drafted her, Phee has been such an integral part of our franchise maintaining its championship aspirations,” Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said in a statement. “I am thrilled that she has elected to extend her contract to remain a Lynx, and look forward to the years ahead with Phee as a cornerstone of the franchise.”
