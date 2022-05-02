News
Rehabbing Kenta Maeda joins Twins for the weekend in Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kenta Maeda isn’t used to being thanked for not showing up to a game, but that’s exactly what happened to the veteran this weekend in Tampa Bay.
The starter, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery less than two hours away from Tropicana Field in Fort Myers, Fla., rejoined his teammates this weekend to spend some time around the team. But the day he showed up, the Twins’ seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt, which did not go unnoticed.
“Halfway through (Friday’s game) I realized, ‘Oh crap, we’re losing,’” Maeda said. “I was talking to (Dylan) Bundy earlier and he asked me, ‘How long did you stay in the dugout for?’ I told him I probably went in during the fourth inning. Because he gave up, what? Six runs in the first three innings? It was all the innings I was there.”
So Maeda did what he could, removing himself from the situation. He wrote out a sign in black pen that read: “I’m sorry for snapping the winning streak. I will not be in the dugout today. 18 Kenta Maeda,” which was then taped up in the Twins’ dugout.
True to his word, Maeda watched Saturday’s game from the clubhouse and then the hotel, and the Twins won.
“It’s really nice to hang out with the guys at a big league stadium,” Maeda said. “Friday, everyone was talking, ‘Hey, it’s so nice to see you,’” Maeda said. “Then the following day they were thanking me for not being here. … Being down in the Fort Myers minor-league complex is tough. It’s really nice to be up here and hang with the guys. It really motivates me, gets me going.”
Maeda, who had Tommy John surgery on Sept. 1, has gotten stretched out to throwing from 90 feet, and has started to do so with some intensity.
Next month is his target for his first bullpen as he progresses within his throwing program.
“Every week’s a little progress in terms of intensity and distance,” he said. “So far, I’ve been feeling great. It’s nice to be able to put some life on the ball and be able to throw on a line.”
When he had the procedure, his surgeon inserted an internal brace, which was designed in part to speed up the healing process and get Maeda, 34, back on the field sooner.
And while manager Rocco Baldelli said he is “anticipating” seeing Maeda pitch for the Twins at some point later on during the season and he hopes he has the chance, Maeda is trying not to look too far ahead.
“Instead of having a certain month or a certain day to be back throwing, it’s just nice to be able to come back on the mound in a healthy condition,” Maeda said. “I’d rather be healthy and be on the mound instead of feeling unhealthy and rushing myself to the mound. That’s the way I think about the whole process.”
SANÓ UPDATE
The Twins will have to trim their roster by two down to the traditional 26 men on Monday. Those decisions, Baldelli said, will be determined in by how first baseman Miguel Sanó is feeling.
Sanó, who first injured his right knee on Tuesday, returned to the lineup on Saturday, but a flare up forced him out of the game early. Baldelli said Sanó has been limping around and was scheduled to get looked at by a doctor on Sunday in St. Petersburg.
It’s possible that the issue might require an injured list stint, in which case the Twins would only need to trim their roster by one on Monday.
“I don’t want to get too far ahead of things. I do think that with the way that Miggy’s feeling, he could end up factoring into one of these moves,” Baldelli said. “But we’re going to wait and see well.”
BRIEFLY
Sonny Gray (hamstring) threw three innings of one-hit ball while on a rehab assignment in Fort Myers. Gray struck out five batters and didn’t allow a run in the game. Gray has been out since April 16 when he injured his hamstring in his second start of the season.
News
Six undrafted FSU players land with NFL teams as free agents, minicamp invitees
Defensive end Keir Thomas and running back Jashaun Corbin were among six former Florida State players to land with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.
Edge rusher Jermain Johnson II was the only FSU player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft when the New York Jets chose him with the No. 26 pick in the first round Thursday.
Thomas was a graduate transfer from South Carolina who spent last season with the Seminoles, where he accounted for 42 tackles, including 12 for loss with 6.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries. He agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Rams, sharing the news on his social media accounts Saturday night.
“Never said it was gone easy!!! Grateful for the opportunity! Ready to get to work!! #RamsHouse letss goooo!!!!,” Thomas posted on Twitter.
Corbin agreed to a contract with the New York Giants after two seasons at Florida State, where he totaled 1,159 all-purpose yards with 887 yards rushing and 144 yards receiving in 2021. He’ll contend for a roster spot behind Sasquon Barkley and Matt Breida.
“Undrafted route … Never wanted it to be easy, but it’ll be worth … Thank you New York Giants for the opportunity. You WILL NOT REGRET IT #NewYorkGiants,” Corbin said on Twitter.
After going undrafted, receiver Andrew Parchment is headed to the Carolina, agreeing to a free-agent contract with the Panthers. Parchment appeared in all 12 games (4 starts) and caught 24 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns.
Offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), tight end Jordan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals) and linebacker Emmitt Rice (New York Giants) will attend rookie minicamps as tryout players.
“More than blessed to have this opportunity because that’s all I needed! Let’s work! #WhoDey,” Wilson said on Twitter.
Love-Taylor appeared in 16 games for the Seminoles after transferring from Florida International. Wilson caught 24 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last season after missing the 2020 season with an injury. Rice recorded 165 tackles with 13.5 tackles for a loss with 2 sacks in 51 games before missing last season with an injury.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
News
Man found dead in cell at Anoka County Jail
Authorities say jail deputies found a man dead in his cell at Anoka County Jail early Thursday morning.
At 1:07 a.m., detention deputies at the jail noticed an inmate was unresponsive in his cell, according to a press release. Staff called for emergency workers and began lifesavings measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
“This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner,” said Sheriff James Stuart. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time.”
Following jail protocol, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death. No further information was available Sunday.
News
Ex-Vikings RB Ed Marinaro ‘didn’t set out to create a brouhaha’ in NFL draft appearance
Football player turned actor Ed Marinaro had a role early in his film career on “The Gong Show Movie.” One might say that Marinaro on Friday got gonged.
Marinaro announced the Vikings’ second-round pick at the NFL draft in Las Vegas 50 years after his 1972 selection in the second round by Minnesota. For nearly three minutes on the stage, an apparent record for anybody announcing a draft pick, he pontificated about his career and cracked some jokes.
About 2 ½ minutes in, an NFL official came onto the stage and informed the former running back to read the pick. He then finally said that the Vikings were taking Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. with the No. 42 overall selection.
“It was probably the first time anybody ever got the hook giving a presentation,’’ Marinaro said with a laugh during a phone interview Sunday from his home in Charleston, S.C.
Throughout the remainder of the second day of the draft and during Saturday’s second day of the event, NFL Network host Rich Eisen and analyst Charles Davis regularly made cracks about Marinaro’s appearance. Davis said he was “polishing up his one-man” Vegas act.
Reaction on social media has been mixed. While some have considered what Marinaro did hilarious, others have ripped him for going on too long and for making it too much about himself.
“I certainly didn’t set out to create a brouhaha that it turned into,’’ said Marinaro, who played in the NFL from 1972-77, including 1972-75 with the Vikings, and went on to have a prominent role in the acclaimed television series “Hill Street Blues.” “It’s just kind of weird. Obviously, I’m aware of what a lot of people thought but a lot more people thought it was fun and entertaining.
“It wasn’t like it was a conscious effort to be kind of self indulging, if you will. I just thought it was fun. I just provided a little bit of entertainment, if you will.”
Marinaro said on stage to the massive crowd about how “finding a Vikings purple sport coat is not easy” to wear at the event. He looked back at being drafted in 1972 and said he now looks “pretty good for my age.” He cracked that the only team he “wanted to be drafted by less” was Green Bay, Minnesota’s longtime rival. But he later added that it was a “great experience” playing for the Vikings.
Marinaro brought up having played the role of college head coach Marty Daniels in the 2010-11 television series “Blue Mountain State,” and, referring to the team nickname, asked if “we have some Goat fans out there.”
Shortly thereafter, Ashton Ramsburg, the NFL’s senior manager of major events and team operations, came on stage and informed Marinaro to read the pick.
From @gmfb: Last night, a hero saved us, Ed Marinaro and the NFL Draft. The Woman in Purple has a name. She is Ashton Ramsburg. And she is to be honored for carrying out her duty. pic.twitter.com/vacwXdl9lC
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 30, 2022
“I was sort of surprised,’’ Marinaro said. “I thought she was going to give me a Will Smith slap or something. But I got the hint.”
Marinaro said he hadn’t watched previous drafts when former NFL players make picks for their teams on the second day and he said he was in the green room not watching when the first nine selections were made Friday. He said he never was informed of any possible time limit.
“I said (to a draft representative), ‘What do we do? Should I say something fun,’ and she said, ‘That’d be good,’’’ Marinaro said. “So that’s kind of what I did. I got caught up in the moment when I got out there when the fans were screaming and it was a little overwhelming. I felt like the Pope up there with all those fans. I really didn’t think about the time. They didn’t say to me, ‘You’ve got 60 seconds.’
“I just went out there and tried to have a good time and bring some humor to the thing. For the most part, I think the fans enjoyed it. When (Ramsburg) came out and told me to read the card, I think they were booing at it.’’
Marinaro told the Pioneer Press last Monday that with his announcement he’d “figure out something to make it memorable.” And it indeed has become memorable.
Eisen and Davis made continued references about Marinaro on the air during the remainder of the seven-round draft. Before the Vikings’ next selection Friday, Eisen cracked, “I can only hope we see Ed Marinaro one more time. I felt like he left something on the table.’’
“It was entertaining as heck for us doing television,’’ Davis said Sunday in a phone interview. “I really wish he would turn it into a one-man show. I’d go see it tomorrow. … We were dying. I was laughing so hard but I’m sitting down doing television. If I’m the commissioner, I’m saying, ‘Let’s move this thing along.’’’
Marinaro said he hasn’t heard anything from the NFL or from the Vikings since his draft announcement. He said he was “flattered that the Vikings asked me to do it” and stressed how much he enjoyed his four years with the team.
Marinaro said he had received about 100 text messages by Sunday morning, and they were positive, coming from people he knows. He estimated 90 percent of comments on social media about his appearance have been positive, although that might be stretch.
Marinaro, who has about 8,000 followers on Twitter @edmarinaro, said he’s not that big on social media, but doesn’t deny he’s been a bit stung by some comments he has seen. And on Saturday, he wrote on Twitter about those complaining, “It was THREE minutes!. You wanna have me arrested! Come out of you’re basement. The sun is healing.”
To all u bitching about me talking to long last night. It was THREE minutes!. You wanna have me arrested! Come out of you’re basement. The sun is healing.
— Ed Marinaro (@edmarinaro) April 30, 2022
“It’s just sort of funny they’re attacking me,’’ Marinaro said. “With all due respect, who are these people attacking me with what I’ve done in my life, my resume? You wonder who these people are, how they feel qualified. Somebody called me a D-list actor. I’m 72 years old and I’ve got people attacking me. It was like I committed a mortal sin or whatever to a lot of people who got real serious about this draft.”
Marinaro, though, figures things soon will blow over. Nevertheless, he isn’t counting on another invitation to the NFL draft.
“I guess I overdid the fun part,’’ he said. “I just got caught up in the spirit of the whole thing, the energy. I just wanted to kind of have a little fun but I’ll probably never get to do that again. They probably will never invite me back.”
