Reserves rally Lynx past Las Vegas in final preseason tune-up
With roster cutdowns coming later this week, Rennia Davis and Yvonne Turner made strong statements Sunday.
Along with Crystal Dangerfield in her first game since rejoining the team Friday, the trio came off the bench to combine for all but two points in a late 20-3 Lynx run that led to an 89-86 win over Las Vegas.
Turner finished with a team-high 15 points and Davis had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Hannah Sjerven, a Rogers native who was the team’s third-round pick this year, scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds, mostly in the final frame.
“Every second counts, every day is a blessing to be here at training camp, to have coach (Cheryl) Reeve have that faith in me to still think I got it,” said Turner, now in her fourth NBA season, but first with Minnesota. “… Her whole franchise is about playing hard, and I think I fit well in that system.”
Minnesota’s bench outscored the Las Vegas reserves 57-28.
“They sure gave us a lot to think about,” said Reeve. “… We don’t have any obvious decisions across the board. (Well) Sylvia Fowles is safe.”
Down by 15 with 6:24 to play, a layup from Sjerven and 3-pointer from Davis began the late-game surge. A pair of free throws and a 3-pointer by Turner put the Lynx up by three with a minute to play. A steal and layup by Turner cemented the win 17 seconds later.
“We play together all week throughout training camp, so we kind of know how to play well together and we had nothing to lose so we hustled and we played as a team,” Turner said of the second unit.
Minnesota’s first-round pick in the 2021 draft, Davis missed all of last season with a stress fracture in her left foot.
“We just wanted to play hard at the time, because, obviously, we don’t know how many minutes we’ll get, so I think all of our mindset was kind of like, ‘When we get in just play hard.’ And then we just ended up being in together for extended period of time,” she said.
Fowles led Lynx starters with eight points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes. Bridget Carleton scored seven as did Aerial Powers, who committed six turnovers.
Layshia Clarendon, who missed the first preseason game with leg soreness, started at point guard and scored six points and had three assists in nine minutes. Clarendon was limited late last season because of a right fibula stress fracture.
Reeve was none too happy with the “selfish” first unit, especially not getting the ball inside to the 6-foot-6 Fowles.
“Every time you come down, if you’re not thinking about Syl, you don’t understand how to play the game. … But if you also don’t understand Syl is Megatron, as I’ve said so however many times, and you continue to throw the ball at a 6-foot level. It’s starting to feel like to me that we have people who aren’t good enough, and we’re going to find people that are good enough to make those plays.”
Forward Angel McCoughtry missed the game as a precaution with soreness in her right knee. Signed as a free agent Feb. 2, McCoughtry tore the ACL and meniscus in the knee during last year’s preseason with Las Vegas.
Minnesota opens the 36-game season Friday in Seattle. The home opener is Sunday against Washington.
The Lynx must submit their final 11-player roster to the league by Thursday, and it will include Napheesa Collier, who led the team in scoring last season. Collier is expecting her first child and may miss the entire season.
Also expected to be on the roster are Damiris Dantas, recovering from a Lisfranc injury in her right foot, and Kayla McBride, who is finishing her season in Turkey. Minnesota would be able to replace a couple of those players on salary-cap exceptions.
“They’re not going to let us play with eight players. That’d be a bad look for our league,” Reeve said.
Evacuations under way in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
By CARA ANNA and YESICA FISCH
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A long-awaited evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was under way Sunday, as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed that she visited Ukraine’s president to show unflinching American support for the country’s defense against Russia’s invasion.
Video posted online by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small children bundled in winter clothing being helped as they climbed a steep pile of debris from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant’s rubble, and then eventually boarded a bus.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 100 civilians, primarily women and children, were expected to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday.
“Today, for the first time in all the days of the war, this vitally needed (humanitarian) corridor has started working,” he said in a pre-recorded address published on his Telegram messaging app channel.
The Mariupol City Council said on Telegram that the evacuation of civilians from other parts of the city would begin Monday morning. People fleeing Russian-occupied areas in the past have described their vehicles being fired on, and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of shelling evacuation routes on which the two sides had agreed.
Later Sunday, one of the plant’s defenders said Russian forces resumed shelling the plant as soon as the evacuation of a group of civilians was completed.
Denys Shlega, the commander of the 12th Operational Brigade of Ukraine’s National Guard, said in a televised interview Sunday night that several hundred civilians remain trapped alongside nearly 500 wounded soldiers and “numerous” dead bodies.
“Several dozen small children are still in the bunkers underneath the plant,” Shlega said. “We need one or two more rounds of evacuation.”
An aide to Mariupol’s mayor also reported renewed shelling. “The cannonade is such that even (on the opposite side of the river) the houses are shaking,” Petro Andryushenko wrote in a Telegram post.
As many as 100,000 people may still be in blockaded Mariupol, including up to 1,000 civilians hunkered down with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath the Soviet-era steel plant — the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians.
Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov, is a key target because of its strategic location near the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.
U.N. humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu said civilians who have been stranded for nearly two months would receive immediate humanitarian support, including psychological services, once they arrive in Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles (230 kilometers) northwest of Mariupol.
Mariupol has seen some of the worst suffering. A maternity hospital was hit with a lethal Russian airstrike in the opening weeks of the war, and about 300 people were reported killed in the bombing of a theater where civilians were taking shelter.
A Doctors Without Borders team was at a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, in preparation for the U.N. convoy’s arrival. Stress, exhaustion and low food supplies have likely weakened civilians trapped underground at the plant.
Ukrainian regiment Deputy Commander Sviatoslav Palamar, meanwhile, called for the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian fighters as well as civilians. “We don’t know why they are not taken away, and their evacuation to the territory controlled by Ukraine is not being discussed,” he said in a video posted Saturday on the regiment’s Telegram channel.
Video from inside the steel plant, shared with The Associated Press by two Ukrainian women who said their husbands were among the fighters refusing to surrender there, showed men with blood-stained bandages, open wounds or amputated limbs, including some that appeared gangrenous. The AP could not independently verify the location and date of the video, which the women said was taken last week.
Meanwhile, Pelosi and other U.S. lawmakers visited Kyiv on Saturday. She is the most senior American lawmaker to travel to the country since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion. Her visit came just days after Russia launched rockets at the capital during a visit by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.
Rep. Jason Crow, a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the House intelligence and armed services committees, said he came to Ukraine with three areas of focus: “Weapons, weapons and weapons.”
In his nightly televised address Sunday, Zelenskyy said more than 350,000 people had been evacuated from combat zones thanks to humanitarian corridors pre-agreed with Moscow since the start of Russia’s invasion. “The organization of humanitarian corridors is one of the elements of the negotiation process (with Russia), which is ongoing,” he said.
Zelenskyy also accused Moscow of waging “a war of extermination,” saying Russian shelling had hit food, grain and fertilizer warehouses, and residential neighborhoods in the Kharkiv, Donbas and other regions.
“What could be Russia’s strategic success in this war? Honestly, I do not know. The ruined lives of people and the burned or stolen property will give nothing to Russia,” he said.
In Zaporizhzhia, residents ignored air raid sirens and warnings to shelter at home to visit cemeteries Sunday, when Ukrainians observe the Orthodox Christian day of the dead.
“If our dead could rise and see this, they would say, ‘It’s not possible, they’re worse than the Germans,’” Hennadiy Bondarenko, 61, said while marking the day with his family at a picnic table among the graves. “All our dead would join the fighting, including the Cossacks.”
Russian forces have embarked on a major military operation to seize significant parts of southern and eastern Ukraine following their failure to capture the capital, Kyiv.
Russia’s high-stakes offensive has Ukrainian forces fighting village-by-village and more civilians fleeing airstrikes and artillery shelling.
Ukrainian intelligence officials accused Russian forces of seizing medical facilities to treat wounded Russian soldiers in several occupied towns, as well as “destroying medical infrastructure, taking away equipment, and leaving the population without medical care.”
Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in eastern Ukraine is difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extremely dangerous for reporters to move around. Also, both Ukraine and Moscow-backed rebels have introduced tight restrictions on reporting from the combat zone.
But Western military analysts have suggested the offensive was going much slower than planned. So far, Russian troops and separatists appeared to have made only minor gains in the month since Moscow said it would focus its military strength in the east.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance has flowed into Ukraine since the war began, but Russia’s vast armories mean Ukraine will continue to require huge amounts of support.
With plenty of firepower still in reserve, Russia’s offensive could intensify and overrun the Ukrainians. Overall the Russian army has an estimated 900,000 active-duty personnel, and a much larger air force and navy.
In Russia’s Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, an explosive device damaged a railway bridge Sunday, and a criminal investigation has been started, the region’s government reported in a post on Telegram.
Recent weeks have seen a number of fires and explosions in Russian regions near the border, including Kursk. An ammunition depot in the Belgorod region burned after explosions were heard, and authorities in the Voronezh region said an air defense system shot down a drone. An oil storage facility in Bryansk was engulfed by fire a week ago.
___
Fisch reported from Sloviansk. Associated Press journalists Jon Gambrell and Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
Theater review: New version of ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical’ from Children’s Theatre is relentlessly entertaining
Greg Heffley first poured out of the pen of Jeff Kinney in 1998. Humorously grappling with the pressures and anxieties of attending an American middle school, complete with imaginative forays into fantasy, Greg later became the narrator of an online comic called “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”
Soon, it became a book… and another… and another, with a new one coming out each fall since 2009. The “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series is now among the biggest-selling book series in publishing history, racking up about 250 million copies sold.
So why hasn’t it become a smash Broadway musical? Good question, and one that I was asking myself after attending opening weekend of Children’s Theatre Company’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical.” This adaptation of Kinney’s first book (with a dash of the second) into a pop-rock musical was first premiered by the Minneapolis company in 2016, and the new version adds some songs and scenes.
I came away feeling it a stronger musical than many a recent Broadway hit, with the performances and production values of Children’s Theatre’s staging significantly slicker than most of the touring productions that come through town.
Created by the songwriting team of Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler with a book by Kevin Del Aguila, it’s a very fun and funny two-hour look at the life of an 11-year-old boy as he seeks popularity, friendship and a niche in his middle school’s often mean-spirited student body.
Greg’s life is an open book — and so is Scott Davis’ imaginative set design, which looks as if it’s fallen from a loose-leaf notebook. All sorts of elements emerge from the floor and wings within its off-kilter lighting standard of a proscenium, seamlessly sliding into place in time to the music.
And that music’s pretty strong, as Mahler and Schmuckler tap into several genres, lacing tunes with hip-hop, hard rock, gospel and the kind of poppy, full-throated shout-alongs that are a staple of 21st-century musical theater. Amanda Morton leads a versatile five-piece band in the pit.
So which of Greg’s many adventures have found their way to the stage? Well, there’s that discarded piece of cheese at the edge of the playground that’s inspired a legend. And he’s trying to figure out how to deal with a sunny if embarrassingly open-hearted best bud; becoming a politician, a cartoonist and a kindergarten safety patrol; hacking his mother’s in-house monetary system; fending off some teenage bullies on Halloween; putting together an act for the talent show; and a sleepover with a creepily eccentric classmate.
Under Jenn Thompson’s direction, the production moves swiftly and smoothly. While two actors share the role of Greg during the show’s run — understandable, as he’s onstage throughout — Patrick McDermott proved an unfailingly engaging protagonist at the performance I attended, one with plenty of charm, vulnerability and comic timing. And Kamryn Henderson is suitably bubbly as best friend Rowley.
As Greg’s parents, real-life spouses Autumn Ness and Reed Sigmund lend their portrayals just the right touch of satirical send-up, presented through the funhouse mirror of Greg’s perception of them. Like Rowley, they’re a constant source of embarrassment. And what a hoot to see their fellow CTC company member, Dean Holt, channeling the over-the-top gravitas of adult authority figures and throwing in a heavy metal drummer, to boot.
But the whole ensemble is strong as they keep the show’s pace brisk and its big production numbers convincingly sold even at their silliest. They help make “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” a relentlessly entertaining musical comedy that deserves a life outside the Twin Cities.
Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities arts writer. Reach him at [email protected]
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical
- When: Through June 18
- Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Mpls.
- Tickets: $78-$15, available at 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org
- Capsule: A slick and tuneful take on the comical crises of middle school.
Meet Paul Anderson, the Wild’s hype man inside Xcel Energy Center
Anyone who’s attended a Wild game at Xcel Energy Center this season would likely recognize Paul Anderson. Even if they don’t know him by name.
A season-ticket holder for much of the past decade, the 38-year-old Anderson has become something of a folk hero in downtown St. Paul over the past few months.
You can spot him on the big board late in games, usually if the Wild are tied or down a goal. He points directly at the camera, then screams at the top of his lungs as he implores fans around him to get up out of their seats. His long hair and thick beard are unmistakable and somehow perfectly encapsulate the moment itself.
“Everyone seems to enjoy,” Anderson said in an interview with the Pioneer Press last week. “It gets the place rocking, which is the best part. I’ve seen this team pull it out so many times, so if I can help give them a little bit of an edge, I’m going to do that.”
His presence has the potential to play a role in the playoffs. With the Wild set to host the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 on Monday night, home-ice advantage has already been a major talking point heading into the first round. In that sense, someone like Anderson could be a difference maker.
“You hear the players say they can feel the energy from the fans,” said Anderson, who was born and raised in St. Paul. “I want to make sure that I can be as much a part of that as I can.”
Though it’s become common place for sports team to hire plants from time to time — acts specifically designed to get the home crowd riled up — there’s something poetic about a tradition that grows organically over the course of an 82-game season.
That’s exactly what’s happened with Anderson.
It started on Dec. 4 with the Wild hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a back-and-forth contest for 60 minutes of game time, the score was tied at the end of regulation. The home crowd was already extremely loud heading into overtime.
Then the camera panned to Section 115.
“My fiancée tapped me on the shoulder and was like, ‘You’re on the big board,’” Anderson said. “I knew where the camera was set up, so I looked right at it and I went nuts.”
Not long after that, the Wild earned a 4-3 win in a shootout, and with that, the legend of Paul Anderson was born.
“Ever since that happened the camera has kind of been looking for me,” Anderson said. “Honestly, I don’t hear the crowd when I’m doing it. I guess the whole place goes crazy. But I’m yelling so loud that the only thing I can hear is myself.”
In total, Anderson estimates he’s been on the big board more than a dozen times this season. His latest appearance came on April 28 with the Wild hosting the Calgary Flames. The camera found Anderson right before the puck dropped in overtime, and 44 seconds into the extra session, Kirill Kaprizov lifted the Wild to a 3-2 win.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Anderson said. “I enjoy getting everyone riled up. These players deserve all the energy that we can give them. Because they have given us such a great show this season.”
Maybe the funniest part in all of this is Anderson was actually getting Section 115 riled up long before he ever appeared on the big board.
“When I first got season tickets I had my two seats and then two seats behind me because I couldn’t get four seats together,” Anderson said. “We’d split up and during the game I’d get up and start yelling at my friends behind me if I felt like they were being too quiet. The whole section would kind of feed off of that.”
Think of it as practice so he was ready when the camera finally found him.
“I’ve had people come up to me after games and be like, ‘You weren’t on the big board tonight,’” Anderson said. “I love it when I’m not on the big board because it means we don’t need it. If we’re winning and I’m not up there, I’m cool with that. But if we’re tied or down a goal late, and the camera finds me, I’m going to bring it.”
