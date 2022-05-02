Finance
Revenue Cycle Management’s Importance in Healthcare
The Healthcare industry transition from fee-for-service to value-based care reimbursement impacts the traditional RCM (Revenue Cycle Management) in different ways. Every healthcare organization or an individual veteran practitioner needs to be financially balanced or strong to deliver their uninterrupted services. This is a time where best healthcare RCM service comes in.
Revenue Cycle Management in healthcare is the financial process that facilitates the control of complex administrative processes and clinical functions such as patient eligibility, claims processing, reimbursement, denied claims management, and revenue generation.
RCM is the backbone of healthcare organizations that helps them to pay their bills, manage their resources and much more. According to international standards report, in medical billing, more than 25% of claims have been rejected and up to 40% of those claims are never re-submitted i.e. the healthcare organizations suffer from major revenue loss.
On the bright side, with proper RCM process, the healthcare sector can get greatest benefits with minimum bad debt write-offs. To understand the exact phenomenon of healthcare revenue cycle management, first, you have to understand its basics in the medical billing process.
Basics of Healthcare RCM:
- It starts from the appointment of a patient to seek any medical assistance and completes when the health organizations collect their payments.
- At the beginning, the health group administrative staff manage an array of processes like scheduling, insurance eligibility verification and creation of patient’s account.
“From the perspective of Revenue Cycle Management, immaculate submission of patient information at the time of patient scheduling and registration improve the cash flow of the healthcare organization.”
- After the patient’s treatment, the process of claims submission begins. An advanced coder submits the claims with right ICD-10 codes, the codes define the value of reimbursement and an approved code prevent claims denials.
- Then comes the important part of private or government payer for payment. They evaluate the claim values, verify the details i.e. insurance coverage, contracts, etc. and process for reimbursement.
- Most claims are denied due to improper coding, incomplete patient accounts, patient chart errors, etc.
- Then comes the last outcome of revenue cycle management i.e. maximum claims reimbursement. RCM helps the healthcare organizations to get paid maximum claims reimbursement on time with fewer denials.
- After that, the healthcare groups or the individual veterans perform the AR Follow up in which they create Healthcare claims i.e. manually or automatically and sends them to various Insurance companies.
- In the final stage i.e. Payment Posting, the medical billing management software records every patient’s payment with accurate information including patient’s name, account number, denial info, service dates, etc. for future reference.
Importance in Healthcare:
It can help the healthcare organizations to track the exact performance of their financial growth. They can easily determine the claims approval and denial rates via proper RCM process. With immaculate RCM process, the healthcare organizations managed their medical billing process effectively and fixed their claim denial issues quickly.
Here are some key benefits of effective RCM:
- Fewer denied claims
- Improved patient care
- Higher Reimbursements
- Immaculate administrative records i.e. no other penalties or fees
- Faster Turnaround time for claims payments
The Bund: A Classic Promenade in Shanghai
Shanghai, the modern national capital of China, is more than a profitable trade market. The people, getting into the city through the Shanghai flights, must plan their trip for more than a week for a thorough visit to all the interesting aspects and attractions of the city including the impressive olden temples structures, fine restaurants, inspirational parklands, rich stock museum and lively street ways. The Bund is one of those attractions of the city without which the booking of the cheap flights to Shanghai can’t be fully paid. It is in fact an impressive row of land mark architectures and art deco buildings that were once the country’s account of Wall Street, dating back when Europeans restricted Shanghai.
The Bund, waterfront esplanade stretching for one mile down the bank of the Huangpu River, is one of the most renowned streets in Asia. The extensive riverfront walkway on the bank of the river gives a fascinating view of Shanghai, particularly at night. From the Bund the global visitors of the Shanghai flights may enjoy a river tour down the Huangpu to the edge of the Yangtse. Boats depart frequently from the Shiliupu Pier south of the Bund and the journey takes about three hours.
Though the Bund precisely refers to a complete fragment of Shanghai tours and booking of flights to Shanghai for leisure holidays, it’s the riverfront walk section of Zhongshan Road from which the area derives its distinction. Particularly at night, the dignified buildings are lit with glowing colored lights. Positively, the Bund is one of the most potent images of modern China.
There are 52 buildings that typify this stretch of road are a merger of a number of architectural styles – the visitors of the flights to Shanghai will observe the Gothic, Baroque, Neo-Classical, and Art Deco before being at the gardens of Huangpu Park, the ending of the Shanghai Bund. Once bronze statues lined the avenue, representing regal figures and other strange dignitaries, but those were removed years ago, to be substituted by a sole statue: that of Chen Yi, Shanghai”s first socialist mayor.
The international visitors of the Shanghai flights will locate some best and elegant lodging facilities at Bund Shanghai. Particularly, the Peace Hotel and Broadway Mansions are interlocked with the high-flying banks, massive swimming pools and all ranging facilities making them one of the most favorite places to stay in Shanghai. The Tung Feng Hotel referred as the Shanghai Club – was once had the longest bar in the world.
Why You Should Purchase A Security System for Your Family Home
If you want to increase the overall security level of your home, then you should consider installing an alarm system. Alarm systems help to deter criminals from your home, and they can also help to protect your home from intruders and unwanted visitors. When choosing your alarm system, there are several things that you need to think about, and choosing the right one is crucial if you want to protect both your family and your home.
Choosing Your Alarm System
Many security providers offer a complimentary security check when you enquire about their alarms and security systems. This can be a great way to analyze the overall security of your home, not to mention that it can also go a long way when it comes to choosing your system. Your security expert will target weak areas of your home, providing you with an affordable solution which meets your every need. Security systems come in many shapes and forms, so this is another thing to consider before you make your purchase. For example, if your back windows are single glazed, your security expert may recommend that you purchase an alarm system. To further improve your security however, you may want to invest in same double glazing. Whatever you choose, you can be sure to feel the benefits when you choose a reputable security provider.
CCTV and Video
CCTV systems are great for almost any family home. They allow you to effectively monitor the exterior of your home at all times, and the recorded footage can be used as evidence if you or your family experience any criminal activity. The best thing about CCTV systems is that you can install them with ease. They are very affordable, and they can really make a difference to your homes overall security. If you live in a rough area, you may want to consider hiring an on call police service. When the alarm is triggered, the police are automatically contacted and this can go along way if your home is under threat from criminals and anti-social activity. Contact your local security provider today to find out more.
Where To Sell Antiques Online
Antiques can be sold online in a wide variety of places, but the most popular site would be eBay. eBay allows you to sell antiques quickly and almost guarantees that the item will be sold.
The auction format would be recommended, but fixed prices can be set as well. Fixed prices may take more time to sell and prices may need to be negotiated with buyers. For example, if you are selling a piece of antique furniture with a reserve price of $200, then somebody would have to bid that amount for the item to sell. If no reserve price is set, then that same piece of furniture can sell for as low as a dollar. eBay does also charge a fee whether the item sells or not.
Another common place to sell antiques online would be Craigslist. Craigslist allows the seller to input their location and the item they are selling along with a description. They can also put their contact information so potential buyers may contact them. Craigslist is completely free with the only caveat being this is not a professional selling method. Buyers may want to meet at a location and do the exchange in an informal manner. Also, it may be more difficult to sell an item on Craigslist due to the buyer not trusting the authenticity.
Another place to sell antiques online is Ruby Lane. Ruby Lane is known for exceptional customer service and they attract large amounts of traffic. Traffic is the most important factor in selling items online, so the more sought after the item is, the more likely the item is to sell. Ruby Lane has thousands of items for sale and is just one of many online sites used by antique buyers & sellers. The antique business is a competitive market so multiple sites are available to sell an item online. The benefits of a site like Ruby Lane is that they take excellent photos, provide lengthy accurate descriptions, list any faults with an item, and categorization of items is correct, which all help in keeping the integrity of the site intact.
Etsy is another website that has a huge vintage market for selling antiques. Most people associate Etsy with handmade items, but Etsy has a requirement that for any listed vintage item it must be older than 1996. It is cheap to list an item and it stays there for four months. The current cost is only $.20, which is a lot cheaper than most other sites. Etsy is easy to use and just one of the many online sites available for selling antiques.
