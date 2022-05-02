Finance
Scalping in Forex Trading: Small But Sure Profits
The foreign exchange (forex) market is a very big financial market and, if you want success, you should be looking for forex trading strategies to maximize your potential revenue. Scalping in forex trading is one of the known and well-utilized trading strategies.
Scalping is more dependent on recurrent and short-term forex trades compare to other forex strategies. Actually, scalping is the sole terminology in the world of forex that is the most flamboyant piece. Traders who practice the scalping strategy are called scalpers and they are not after making lots of money on any particular trade. Their main goal is to achieve several very little pips for every trade. They want to earn small profits but frequently so that, at the end of each trading day, they have a considerable large amount of revenue. The time frame when doing scalping can be as short as a minute.
Scalpers are often the source of annoyance of some brokers. They usually do trades on a position even before the broker can fill out his first order. As a result, the brokers can lose money from this transaction. Because of advancement in technology, brokers today have the chance to fill out the orders they receive more quickly so scalping is not much of a nuisance like it was a few years back. Because of this practice of scalpers, majority of online forex broker websites, ban scalpers from getting access and they usually put a limit on the number of trades that you can make per day. In fact, one can trade for only about a dozen of times per day.
If you want to utilize the strategy of scalping which is also called picking, the very first thing that you should do is to search for an online broker who has no issues with scalping method. This task is so easy to be done for the recent years because the presence of forex market online has significantly grown.
Your next step is that you check out the forex broker especially all of the associated fees for every trade. A lot of sites are charging traders around eight point for every spread. Apparently, if your aim is to earn revenue of just some pips for every trade, then a spread which is two to three times of that is a hindrance to become profitable. Anyway, given the fact that there are scalpers who can still become profitable using brokers that have high spreads, it is enough proof of how powerful scalping in forex trading can be.
In a lot of ways, the central focus of scalping strategy is the extra special attention the trader gives to the forex market movements. As the trader continuously and closely watch the market, the scalper can hypothetically predict when the market is going in the middle or up or down. The skilled scalper will then go out to buy a currency pair whenever he or she feels that it’s appropriate and then this pair of currency is sold as soon as the scalper sees that he or she can reap some few pips that are profitable.
Finance
The Perk of Investing in This Global Addiction
I was in a mad dash for my car.
Thunder roared through the sky, rain and wind whipped around me, and I desperately wanted to be inside my tiny red Toyota so that I didn’t have to keep squishing around in my rain-soaked shoes.
But suddenly, a bright green mermaid logo peered out of the mist on the other side of the parking lot. And I found myself strutting past my car toward the Starbucks beacon.
When coffee’s siren song calls to a caffeine addict like myself, well… not even a monsoon will stop me.
And as an investor, it might make you consider coffee’s supply-demand story if you weren’t already.
That’s a smart move right now.
Yes, coffee has a jittery history: It’s one of the most volatile commodities to trade on the U.S. and global futures markets. Every year, sentiment and price are shaped by the weather conditions in key growing regions. When the forecast is just right, and there are no fungal plagues ravaging crops, prices are lower.
But then a critical area of coffee growth is hit by, say, a devastating drought, like Brazil – the world’s biggest producer, accounting for more than one-third of all coffee supply – in 1986. And coffee’s price rockets. (There are additional volatility drivers, by the way, such as persistent currency fluctuations.)
In the end, this type of unpredictable, jerky movement scares investors.
But the fact is, global coffee demand is expected to double by 2050.
Meanwhile, we’re on the back of a three-year supply shortage, since critical growing regions like Brazil continue to experience severe and erratic dryness.
To top it off, the genetic diversity of the Arabica coffee bean – the highest quality bean and the main one consumed – is extremely low. That means the plant can’t adapt to changes in the environment quickly enough, underscoring the crop’s fragile grasp on survival.
Unsurprisingly, inventories are struggling. The International Coffee Organization expects coffee production to reach a record 153.9 million bags globally for the now-ending 2016 to 2017 season. But demand is forecast at 155.1 million bags. That’s a difference of 1.2 million bags.
Yes, much of this knowledge has been priced into coffee. But it’s clear that the crop is facing an “existential crisis” as Ric Rhinehart, executive director of the Specialty Coffee Association said.
And that’s the long-term supply-demand story.
I know you’re probably thinking: “That’s all well and good, Jess. But what does this mean for investors in the short term?”
The price of coffee is heating up. The consensus estimate is a climb of another 5% for Arabica coffee prices over the next year. But that’s being conservative.
As one expert says: “The short-term volatility should give us a double-digit move. This isn’t a slam-dunk, huge gain, but the sentiment extreme and the traders’ forecasts line up for a solid gain.”
And there are two ways to invest in it: the iPath Bloomberg Coffee ETN (NYSE: JO) and the iPath Pure Beta Coffee ETN (NYSE: CAFE), launched in 2008 and 2011, respectively. If you pick up one of these, cash out after a 10% or 20% gain.
With all that said, I think it’s time for me to go hunt down my next cup of coffee. (Hopefully not in the rain.)
Finance
How to Open a Bank Account in Nigeria As a Foreigner
Nigeria is the largest country in Africa in terms of population and nominal Gross Domestic Product, GDP; hence it is unassuming that Nigeria host some of the most formidable financial institutions in Africa. The new generation of Nigerian banks led by Access, GTB and Zenith, are emerging as dynamic players in regional markets.
The Nigerian financial system has indeed metamorphosed and revolutionized due to the increasing use of digital technology. Some of the latest trends in this sector include digitization, mobile and SMS banking, payment services, artificial intelligence or chatbots for customer services, fintech companies and digital-only banks. These have ensured that these banks continually be on their toes in terms of competition and of course more efficient.
In a publication by African Business – “Africa’s Top 100 Banks 2020: West Africa and Central Africa”, Nigeria’s Zenith Bank stays as a top performer; Access Bank won Banker of the Year at the African Banker Awards; and First Bank remaining ever strong in terms of capital base. Of the top 20 banks on this list, 13 Nigerian commercial banks were featured.
The primary legislation that regulates and directs the affairs and operations of banks in Nigeria is the Banks and other Financial Institution Act which empowers the Central Bank of Nigeria the power and authority to supervise and regulate the affairs of all banks and financial institutions. The Central Bank of Nigeria is the central bank and apex monetary authority of Nigeria established by the CBN Act of 1958.
As at 2021, there are a minimum of 41 Nigerian banks including commercial banks, non-interest banks, microfinance banks, online-only banks and merchant banks. These banks are classified according to their respective authorization. Of these numbers, just a few commercial banks have international license. These include: Access Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, First City Monument Bank Limited, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, CitiBank Nigeria Limited, and EcoBank Plc; while others are either regional or national.
Opening a business bank account in Nigeria as foreigner is easy as long as all the compliance requirements are met. Although each of these banks have their individual policies with respect to bank account opening applications, however, basic to them all includes the following:
1. Duly incorporated Nigerian company with evidence of registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). This perhaps is the single most important document and first requirement in the bank account opening process. The incorporation documents must show among other information, the company name, incorporation number and date, registered or operating business address, tax identification number, bio-data of directors and shareholders or beneficial owners, and nature of the business.
2. Notarization of Documents. Banks will require that non-Nigerian Directors and Shareholders or beneficial owners provide a notarized copy of external documents submitted to them such as identification documents e.g., data page of national passport, and incorporation document of a foreign company listed as a shareholder or beneficial owner.
3. Bank Verification Number (BVN). The BVN is an 11-digit unique identity for each individual across the Nigerian banking industry. As a statutory requirement, every director (and sometimes, shareholders and beneficial owners) listed on the incorporation documents will be required to be enrolled for BVN. There are BVN enrollment centers around the world that non-Nigerian residents can visit to apply for BVN.
4. Proof of Registered or Operating Business Address. Businesses are required to submit a copy of proof of the company’s place of business. Acceptable documents include utility bill (not more than 3 months old) of the business address, or lease/rent agreements.
5. Board Resolution and Letter of Set-off. The bank will request a board resolution signed by at least two Directors or a Director and the Company Secretary. This is an extract of your board meeting stating that an account be opened in the bank and certain level of controls be given to certain people, director or signatories.
6. Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC). Foreigners listed as bank account signatories must possess a valid Nigerian resident permit. CERPAC are valid for at least one year and renewable. Some foreigners would rather appoint a local director as bank signatory subject to certain resolutions while the foreigner take control of internet banking.
7. References from two Nigerian companies with existing bank accounts. You will be required to be introduced by two Nigerian companies who operate a business bank account in any of the Nigerian banks. It is assumed that your introducers are well-known to you and can attest to your capability and good standing.
8. Registration with the Standard Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML). The agency is charged with the responsibility of monitoring, supervising and regulating the activities of Designated Non-Financial Institutions (DNFIs) in line with the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act ML(P) Act 2011 and the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) 2011.
9. Initial Bank Deposit. Most banks have a minimum account opening deposit; i.e. the minimum amount of funds that should be deposited into the account at the time of opening to ensure the account is active. Usually, some portion of these funds will be debited to take care of verification search and issuance of bank cheques and tokens, if applicable.
How long does it take to open a business bank account in Nigeria?
Once all required documentation is completed, and depending on how fast the bank can verify all submitted information, some banks may proceed to open your bank account within 24 to 72 hours while the bank account remains inactive pending when verifications are concluded. Verifications could last two weeks or more depending on the complexity of the process. You can open a local currency (Nigerian Naira) account and accounts in other international currencies such as British Pound or United States Dollar. Opening a foreign currency account will make it possible to transfer funds across borders.
It is also a standard practice to be assigned an Account Manager, an Account Officer or a Relationship Manager who will be responsible for following up with the account opening process, managing your accounts with the bank and attending to you anytime you have need for assistance with the bank while your bank account is in use.
Can you have a business bank account opened in Nigeria without travel or being resident?
Yes, talk to your consultant about your next Nigerian company set up and bank account opening.
Finance
Dialogue With Customers Remains As the Best Risk Management Tool
A report in Australian Banking and Finance said that the best risk management tool is still the informal dialogue that business officers have with their customers. According to ING Direct Australia’s Bart Hellemans, the engagement business managers have with their staff and their customers is still the most crucial tool in improving their products or services.
This way, he said businesses can find out about business risks from the consumers themselves. This is something professional and advanced analytical tools could have missed at any given time. Although these state-of-the-art risk assessment equipment are well and good, Mr. Hellemans believes talking to people is still the real deal.
During a speech he made before the AB+F Chief Risk Officer Panel Discussion & Luncheon 2013, the official said talking with business partners and customers in person will help owners better understand the risk their businesses are taking. When customers and partners are in their environment and their element, they are more prone to be honest with what they think of certain risks.
But it’s more than just talking that’s needed, Peter Deans of the Bank of Queensland, stated in a separate report in The Australia. Discussions regarding the satisfaction and confidence of customers must be free and open, adding that information about risk management should flow from up and down the business hierarchy.
Even without talking to consumers, business managers should be able to get their opinions and comments about risk management “by hook or by crook.” Mr. Deans also highlighted the importance of the participation of senior business officers in the understanding of risk factors to the organisation.
He also said that business leaders must be heavily involved in all aspects of their businesses, so that they will be able to understand the risks they are taking and how to address these risks. There should be an effort for officers to go out there, talk with the business staff and dialogue with customers to get good and reliable analytics and reporting.
In HSBC, there is a plan to establish an open-plan office environment where all risk factors personnel will be placed. Such informal discussions needed for risk management assessment shall be done in that office, says HSBC Bank Australia’s Charlotte Middleton.
And because HSBC is a global company, she would usually discuss with regional partners and other international branches about the risks being faced by the company. Ms. Middleton is particularly focused on discussing with her counterparts in Asia.
Scalping in Forex Trading: Small But Sure Profits
The Perk of Investing in This Global Addiction
Here’s how experts graded the Ravens’ 2022 NFL draft and what they had to say
With 76ers’ Joel Embiid out, are Heat about to give James Harden the Trae Young treatment?
Rehabbing Kenta Maeda joins Twins for the weekend in Tampa Bay
How to Open a Bank Account in Nigeria As a Foreigner
Six undrafted FSU players land with NFL teams as free agents, minicamp invitees
Crypto Payments Now Enabled on Telegram via TON Blockchain
Man found dead in cell at Anoka County Jail
Dialogue With Customers Remains As the Best Risk Management Tool
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For