The Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Don't Feel Like an Afterthought

Published

36 seconds ago

on

The Best Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That Don’t Feel Like an Afterthought
The Best Last Minute Mothers Day Gifts That Dont Feel Like

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, but don’t fret if you haven’t found the most special woman in your life a gift just yet. Even though Mother’s Day happens every single year on the second Sunday of May (FYI, this year, it’s on May 8, 2022), sometimes the holiday just creeps up on you, and before you know it, you’re scouring the bare CVS shelves, searching for a present that won’t immediately give away the fact that you grabbed it at the drugstore en route to Mother’s Day lunch.

If you’re a serial procrastinator or you just plain forgot about Mother’s Day this year, we’ve got you covered. It’s getting down to the wire, but just because you left the gift-buying process until the last minute doesn’t mean you have to show up with a subpar present, or simply give up and arrive empty-handed. We’ve got you covered and found plenty of luxurious and thoughtful last-minute gifts that won’t look like an afterthought. Yes, you very well may have to accept the extra cost and pay for that expedited shipping, but if there’s anyone worth splurging on, it’s definitely mom. Below, see the best last-minute gifts for Mother’s Day that she’ll absolutely love.

News

Your Met Gala high fashion designer according to your zodiac sign

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 2, 2022

By

Your Met Gala high fashion designer according to your zodiac sign
News

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is Yankees' sparkplug at bottom of lineup

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 2, 2022

By

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is Yankees’ sparkplug at bottom of lineup
KANSAS CITY — Isiah Kiner-Falefa came to the Bronx with big expectations of himself. Having grown up a Yankee fan, it was a childhood dream come true with the Bombers traded to acquire him from the Rangers.

His career in pinstripes began like a nightmare as he struggled in the field and at the plate. Now he has clearly settled in and has embraced the dream.

Sunday, Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with an RBI and scored two runs, including getting their seventh inning rally started as the “fireplug” of the lineup. After starting the season going 1-for-17 with four strikeouts and an error, Kiner-Falefa has been on base safely for the last 13 straight games.

He’s become a sparkplug at the bottom of the lineup, getting on base for the power bats at the top of the lineup.

“I feel like in every run we scored today he was a big part of it,” Aaron Judge said after Sunday’s game against the Royals. “From that big RBI double, to get on base and then scoring on my little check swing bunt down the first base line.

“But I’ve been really impressed with having a guy like that near the bottom in order to kind of get turned over and get to the top of the lineup has been huge for us.”

With a .342 on-base percentage, Kiner-Falefa has set the table for the offense a lot. He’s scored 14 runs this season, third on the team behind Judge and Anthony Rizzo and tied for 15th in the majors. During his 13-game on-base streak, Kiner-Falefa has slashed .372/.408/.442 with an .850 OPS. He’s hit three doubles, walked four times, driven in seven runs, stolen two bases and scored 10 runs.

He’s a big reason the Yankees finished April with the best record in baseball. It’s all something he’s embracing.

“What we’re going through now is something I’ve never experienced,” Kiner-Falefa said. “So just showing up to the field every day, I’d want to come to the field, I want to hang out with my teammates, and I think that’s the biggest thing and the coolest thing is the camaraderie.

“And I think we can keep building, sky’s the limit, we’re gonna have a bumpy road, but we know that’s gonna happen and we’re just gonna stick with it. And we got to pick each other up.”

()

News

7th Pay Commission: Good News! DA of employees increased by 5% in this state, know how much salary will increase

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 2, 2022

By

7th Pay Commission : Big News! 2 lakh rupees will be credited in the account of these employees
7th Pay Commission: Good News! DA of employees increased by 5% in this state, know how much salary will increase

DA Hike in Chhattisgarh: After Gujarat on Labor Day, Chhattisgarh government announced to increase DA by 5 percent for state government employees. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said to implement this extension from May 1.

7th Pay Commission Chhattisgarh govt

DA Hike: After the increase in dearness allowance by the central government, announcements are being made on this by the state governments.

On Sunday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had announced to increase the DA of the state government employees. After this, late on Sunday, the Chhattisgarh government also gave the gift of DA to its employees on the occasion of Labor Day.

Gave information about this by tweeting

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel gave information about this by tweeting late night. He wrote in his tweet, ‘Today we have taken a big decision in the interest of the employees. I announce five percent increase in dearness allowance of government employees. This rate will be applicable from 1st May itself.

DA increased from 17 to 22 percent

After this increase, the DA of Chhattisgarh government employees has increased to 22 percent. Earlier, 17 percent DA was available here. Three percent employees of the state government will benefit from this. Let us tell you that after the increase in DA, the salary of different level of employees will increase from 2500 to 8000 rupees.

7th Pay Commission: Employees Got Great News! 3% Increase In DA, The Government Announced

The post 7th Pay Commission: Good News! DA of employees increased by 5% in this state, know how much salary will increase appeared first on JK Breaking News.

