The Best Men’s Grooming Products in 2022
Grooming is an important part of every man’s life. The rise of global technology and its integration with everyday life has played a significant role in the increasing popularity of men’s grooming products.
From high-tech electric shavers to waxing kits for DIY hair removal, there’s no end to the wide range of men’s grooming products available today.
So what are the best men’s grooming products for 2022? We’ve compiled a list of products that are sure to keep you looking your best.
1. Blu Atlas Shaving Cream
The Blu Atlas Shaving Cream is a must-have for any man’s grooming kit. This luxurious cream has a citrusy and woodsy scent with notes of bergamot, clary sage and patchouli. The fragrance is perfect for the adventuring type who loves the great outdoors.
Blu Atlas makes premium men’s grooming products with only all-natural ingredients. The products are vegan and contain no sulfates or parabens. On top of all of this, Blu Atlas offers a 100% money-back guarantee if you’re not enthralled with their products.
If you are looking for one of the best men’s grooming products on the market, this cream is one of our favorites.
2. Proraso Refreshing and Toning Shave Cream
Before it made its way to the United States, Proraso was the premier shaving cream of Italy. It helps to purify the skin so it’s prepared for shaving. In addition, the menthol provides refreshing cooling relief after you’re done shaving.
Only a small quantity is required to lather your entire face with a soft, foaming base that will allow your razor to glide over your face effortlessly. It’s an essential component in any good shaving foundation and will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to go each morning.
3. Bevel Beard Oil for Men
A good beard oil, such as the Bevel Beard Oil for Men, will assist you in maintaining control over any strays in your beard while soothing inflamed skin on your face. Grapeseed, macadamia seed, evening primrose and other high-quality oils help reduce any irritation under your beard. This oil will give your beard a glossy look without clogging your pores. Furthermore, Bevel’s skincare products are clinically tested to prevent irritation and discomfort.
4. Jaxon Lane Bro Mask
The Jaxon Lane Bro Mask is composed of thick hydrogel, which will remain in place and allow its skin-renewing components to work their magic. Hydrogel face masks have a thick, gel-like texture and are designed to deliver active components deeper into the skin for better hydration/refreshment and greater efficacy and adhesion than paper masks. They limit evaporation and keep moisture in, allowing the skin to absorb every drop.
This mask will allow your skin to become tighter, brighter and more youthful looking. Doctors use the product to clean and heal wounds, and its incorporation in a cooling face mask can help repair skin damage.
The mask has no offensive chemical odors and won’t irritate due to the fact that it contains no parabens, sulfates or phthalates. The carefully prepared transparent face mask includes the vitamins, minerals, active botanicals and anti-aging antioxidants required for cellular regeneration, collagen production and skin health.
5. Baxter of California Daily Face Wash for Men
Baxter of California’s Daily Face Wash for Men is a powerful and well-balanced cleanser that removes oil, grime and debris from the face, leaving the skin revitalized and refreshed without drying it out. After usage, the face will be clean and ready for shaving. It is sulfate-free, so it can also be used as a beard cleaner, and fragrance-free, so it will appeal to individuals who prefer natural scents.
6. Layrite Natural Matte Hair Cream
Layrite is going to be your new best buddy if you need an excellent hair-styling product that can give you an all-day-long hold without gluing every follicle together. Layrite’s unique formula works as cream and provides hold like a gel while avoiding the sticky feeling of many gels and pomades.
In other words, it’s a hybrid solution that combines the benefits of both. And because it’s water-soluble, it will wash out quickly at the end of the day—just don’t get caught out in the rain!
7. Odele Clarifying Shampoo
Odele is a haircare brand based in Minneapolis that specializes in high-quality formulas suitable for everyone. We’ve tried a number of shampoos and discovered that Odele didn’t strip hair of its moisture and leave it brittle like many others. Odele reinvigorates and revitalizes the hair to a neutral state with vegan and cruelty-free components. This is an excellent, budget-friendly start to your hair-care regimen.
8. Freck So Jelly Eye Jelly
The skin around your eyes is thin, which is why concentrated eye cream is necessary to de-puff dark circles and fill in fine lines. Freck So Jelly Eye Jelly calming eye cream is filled with plant collagen to plump wrinkles, vitamin K to brighten the skin and fade dark circles, and olive oil for hydration. You can’t change the past, but this eye cream will at least fool people into thinking you got a full eight hours of sleep the night before.
9. Everist Waterless Shampoo
Activated by water in your shower, this is a 100% plant-based, paste-textured concentrate that leaves hair feeling light, soft and healthy. The shampoo is packed into a 100ml travel-friendly aluminum tube at 3x concentrate, making it ideal for trips.
This waterless shampoo contains five essential oils: bergamot, orange, rosemary, clary sage and peppermint. Parabens, sulfates, silicones, dyes, synthetic fragrances and preservatives are not used in the formula; in fact, all of the brand’s products are color-safe, proudly vegan and cruelty-free.
10. The Arsenal 10pc Ultimate Manicure and Pedicure Set by Wild Willies
This set is a one-stop shop for all of your male grooming needs that don’t involve your beard. Its unique black grenade handle design will make you feel like James Bond while you trim your nails and keep them well-groomed.
Men’s Grooming FAQs
Why Are There So Many Different Types of Equipment for Trimming Hair?
It all depends on how much work you want to do to get the look you want. If you have enough time, it’s best to use an electric trimmer with adjustable length settings because you can control it yourself and get the exact look you’re going for every single time. Another good thing about this type of trimmer is that it can shorten your grooming process: Just set up everything once, and you’ll never have to do it again!
Some people don’t mind investing time into their grooming regimen. However, if your hair grows quickly, or you just don’t have many hours in a week because of other obligations, it’s wise to use a clipper with an adjustable head because you can quickly get in and out of the shower, grab the trimmer and go. Another benefit of this kind of equipment is it’s affordable (especially if you find one on sale) and lasts a long time, so you’re looking at a purchase that will serve you well for many years.
Do I Need to Buy Different Grooming Products, or Can I Make Do by Using Stuff Like Shaving Cream?
A shave doesn’t have to involve any special equipment—some men don’t even use soap! But there are thousands of options for your skincare regimen, each with benefits and drawbacks. If you don’t have the time or patience to experiment with all these different products, shaving cream is a safe and easy way to get a close shave without any razor burn or skin irritation.
What Is the Difference Between Shaving Oil and Shaving Cream?
Shaving oil is a relatively new product on the market and has been gaining popularity in recent years. It’s a lightweight and transparent liquid applied to the skin before shaving. This lubricates and protects the skin from the razor, helping to prevent nicks, cuts and other forms of irritation. Some men find that it also helps reduce the appearance of blemishes and leaves the skin looking healthy and hydrated.
Shave cream is a thicker substance that is often white or off-white. It is applied to the beard or hair to be shaved, providing a layer of lubrication between the blade and the skin. This helps to prevent razor burn, skin irritation and ingrown hairs. Shave cream also helps the blade to glide more smoothly over the skin, reducing the chance of cuts and nicks.
Both shaving oil and shaving cream have their benefits and drawbacks, so you’ll have to decide which one is right for you. Shaving cream is a good option if you’re looking for an easy and effective way to reduce razor burn and skin irritation. However, if you’re looking for a product that will hydrate and nourish your skin, shaving oil may be a better choice. Experiment with different products until you find one that works best for you.
What Are Some Tips for Keeping My Facial Hair Groomed?
Facial hair can be a bit of a hassle to groom, but it’s worth it in the end. Here are some tips to help you keep your beard or mustache looking its best:
- Use a beard trimmer to keep the length and shape of your beard under control. Trimmers come with a variety of attachments so that you can choose the length that is best for you.
- Keep your beard moisturized by using beard oil or conditioner. This will help to prevent dryness, flaking and itching.
- Use a comb or brush to groom your beard and keep it tidy.
- Shampoo your beard regularly to remove oils and dirt and keep it smelling fresh.
- If you have a mustache, use a wax or styling gel to keep the hairs in place.
- If you’re growing out your facial hair for a specific look, like a handlebar mustache or goatee, use an oil to keep it moisturized and healthy.
- Be patient! Whatever shape or style you choose will require some work and careful grooming, so give yourself some time to grow it out and learn how to do it properly.
How Long Should My Beard Be Before I Shave?
It’s entirely up to you; everyone has different preferences! Experiment until you find the length and style that is best for you.
Shaving is one of the most common ways to groom facial hair, but it can be a bit tricky if you’re not used to it. Here are some basic tips to help you get started:
- Make sure your beard is wet before shaving. This will help the blade slide more smoothly over the skin.
- Use a high-quality shaving cream or foam. This will provide lubrication and protect the skin from cuts and irritation.
- Shave in the direction of the hair growth, using short, light strokes.
- Rinse the blade after every stroke to avoid clogging it with hair and soap.
- Apply pressure evenly on the skin so that the blade can easily glide over it.
- Rinse your face with cold water to close pores and reduce redness. This is especially important if you have sensitive skin.
What Are Some Grooming Tips for Men?
Grooming can seem like a daunting task, but all it really takes is the right tools and the proper know-how to keep yourself looking clean and professional. Here are some tips that will help in any situation:
- When shaving your face, use short strokes in the direction of hair growth. Always shave using minimal pressure; this reduces nicks and cuts while preventing ingrown hairs. When shaving, use hot or warm water to soften facial hair, which will make it easier to remove.
- If you have a mustache, use a specially designed product for the hair on your upper lip. You can also try using a combination of beard oil and pomade to control, moisturize and style your mustache.
- Keep your facial hair trimmed and neat using a trimmer with several attachments of different lengths. If you want to keep it natural-looking, invest in a good trimmer.
- Groom yourself throughout the week by shaping your sideburns (with or without an attachment), trimming facial hair and making sure the rest of your face is clean-shaven. This will reduce grooming time when you’re getting ready for a special event.
- Use beard oil to keep the skin beneath your facial hair moisturized and healthy-looking. This will help prevent dryness, scratching and itching caused by dirt and debris that can get trapped in unkempt hair.
How Often Should I Shave My Face?
If you shave every day or two, it’s best to invest in a good razor with multiple blades. Single-blade disposable razors are more likely to nick the skin because they wear out quickly. An electric shaver is another option if you tend to be lazy about shaving; however, the quality of the results won’t be as close or clean as with wet shaving.
What Is the Best Age for a Man to Start Using Grooming Products?
There is no fixed age that you have to start using grooming products. It all depends on your preference and lifestyle. If you feel more comfortable keeping a clean-shaven face, go for it! However, if you want to grow facial hair or learn how to groom it properly, there’s no harm in doing so at any time of life.
Does Shaving Make Hair Thicker or Darker, or Does Stubble Have a Different Texture After Being Shaved?
Shaving does not make hair thicker or darker. It can actually have the opposite effect because you remove the hair from the root. Also, stubble will have a different texture after shaving because the hairs will be cut evenly at a sharp angle instead of tapering off at the end.
What Is the Best Way to Prevent Razor Burn?
Razor burn is a common skin irritation that can be caused by shaving. It results in redness, itching and sometimes even swelling. To prevent razor burn, make sure to:
- Use a sharp, clean blade. A dull blade can cause more friction and create nicks and cuts in the skin.
- Shave in the direction of hair growth. Shaving against the grain can cause ingrown hairs and razor burn.
- Apply moisturizing shaving cream, gel or oil. This will help to lubricate the blade and reduce friction on the skin.
- Rinse your face with cold water after shaving. This will close pores and reduce redness.
- Use an aftershave balm or lotion to soothe skin and prevent razor burn from occurring.
Is Shaving Good for Neck and Jawline Acne?
Shaving is not the best way to treat acne on the neck and jawline. It can actually worsen the problem by aggravating the skin and causing inflammation. If you are experiencing acne in this area, it’s best to consult a dermatologist for advice on treating it properly.
- When using an electric shaver, make sure that the foil is clean and debris-free. If there is build-up on the foil, it can cause irritation and razor burn.
- Trim your beard or mustache before shaving with an electric shaver. This will help reduce the amount of hair that needs to be shaved and prevent the shaver from clogging up.
- Use a light touch when shaving with an electric shaver. Apply very little pressure when moving the shaver along your face. Depending on how sensitive your facial skin is, you may even need to use the lowest setting.
Why Does My Beard Itch?
If your beard or mustache is itchy, there are a few reasons why this could be happening.
- Tight clothing can cause irritation and itching in the area of your neck where it comes into contact with stubble. If possible, wear looser tops that don’t rub against the sensitive skin beneath your facial hair.
- Allergies can cause itching under men’s facial hair. If you experience frequent itching around your chin and cheeks, try using anti-allergy medication to help control the symptoms.
- Not maintaining your beard properly can cause itching. Make sure to wash and dry your beard regularly.
- If you tend to have a flaky scalp, the flakes from your skin may be transferred to your facial hair and cause itchiness. If that is the case, it’s best to visit a dermatologist.
Are There Any Home Remedies for Under-Chin Hair Coarseness?
There are a few home remedies that you can try if you want softer chin hairs or less coarseness in general.
- Try using a moisturizer at night before going to bed, applying it directly to the areas where you have the most facial hair.
- Exfoliate the area with a loofah to remove dead skin cells and ensure that your moisturizer can absorb more effectively.
- Use an anti-dandruff shampoo on the area of your face where you have facial hair growth. This will help to reduce oiliness and possible flakiness.
- Some men find that penetrating oils such as coconut oil work well for softening coarse hairs.
Can I Use Men’s Deodorant Instead of Shaving Cream?
You should not use deodorant in place of shaving cream because it is not made for this purpose. Deodorant will clog up the blades and prevent them from cutting properly while also causing irritation and burning.
What Should I Do If My Cartridge Razor Is Dull?
If you notice that your cartridge razor feels as though it is tugging or pulling on hairs instead of neatly cutting them, it probably needs to be replaced. You can tell that a cartridge is dull when its blades no longer seem sharp enough to provide a close shave.
In general, you should change the cartridge of a disposable razor after five to seven shaves. This is usually when the blade starts pulling on hairs instead of neatly cutting them. However, if you have a very coarse beard and need to shave every day or two, you may need to replace your cartridge more often.
How Often Should I Shave?
It’s best to shave every two to three days, though that depends on how heavy your beard is.
Should I Use Hot or Cold Water When Shaving?
Using hot water before shaving will help to open up pores and soften hairs so that they are easier to cut. Additionally, it can help remove debris from the surface of your skin.
Shaving cream creates lather for cushioning purposes and increases lubrication between the blade and your face. This helps to prevent nicks and reduces irritation after shaving.
Why Do I Need a Men’s Shampoo?
You need a men’s shampoo because many women’s shampoos contain chemicals that can cause your scalp to dry out. This may lead to flakiness and itching around your face and chin area.
What Is Beard Oil?
Beard oil is a cosmetic product used in the beard for softening, moisturizing, protecting from harsh weather, and treating or preventing itchiness. Beard oils are massaged into the skin underneath your facial hair so that they can be absorbed easily.
Why Use Beard Balm?
A balm can help condition a beard with essential oils that smell good and provide nutrients for healthier-looking facial hair. It is similar to using hair conditioner.
The Best Face Serums for Men in 2022
Some articles on men’s skincare might tell you that you only need a scrub and a moisturizer. It’s true that these two products can give you a great start, but they alone won’t get you over the finish line. To truly optimize your appearance, you’ll need a product that delivers high concentrations of the vitamins and antioxidants your face needs to thrive. We’re talking about a face serum.
No, a serum is not some exotic potion that will help you survive a world-ending plague. It’s a cosmetic product to ensure your face looks full and firm. Luckily, you don’t need to go wandering around your local department store for a high-quality men’s face serum. To help you out, our men’s skincare experts have compiled this list of the best face serums for men in 2022.
1. Blu Atlas | Vitamin C Serum
Courtesy of Blu Atlas
Incorporate Blu Atlas’ Vitamin C Serum into your grooming routine to give your face the energy, hydration and anti-aging protection it deserves. It’s well known that our faces take a beating from constant exposure to UV rays and airborne pollutants. Fortunately, this expert-formulated vitamin C serum will shield your face from sun damage while helping to reduce redness and hyperpigmentation. Oh, and this stuff uses only all-natural ingredients, skipping the parabens, sulfates and artificial fragrances.
Vitamin C offers a number of benefits for your face, including an ability to leave your skin hydrated, radiant and free of irritation and sagging. But vitamin C is not the only ingredient doing heavy lifting in this Blu Atlas formula. This potent serum also contains mulberry root extract, which is packed with antioxidants that help to balance out your skin’s tone while providing added protection against toxins. The formula also features hyaluronic acid and aloe extract, which will leave your face feeling smoother to the touch than it has ever felt before.
Rather than using chemicals and synthetics to smooth over problems with our skin, this Blu Atlas Vitamin C Serum uses nature to repair common skin issues from the bottom up. It’s safe to use for all skin types and may be applied every day, preferably prior to using a moisturizer.
Speaking of which: Blu Atlas’ anti-aging moisturizer is also one of the best on the market. And you can try any Blu Atlas product risk-free, as the company backs all of its products with a 100% money-back guarantee. Now, that’s a game-changer!
2. Caldera + Lab | The Good Multifunctional Serum
Courtesy of Caldera + Lab
Co-founders Stacy Keibler and Jared Pobre were inspired to create Caldera + Lab after moving to the mountains and realizing just how amazing nature is for our well-being. Combining cosmetics research with nature’s purest ingredients, Caldera + Lab churns out men’s products that even the roughest and toughest guys would not hesitate to apply.
They use hand-harvested ingredients with high antioxidant counts to create their product range, which includes a facial scrub, moisturizer and serum. They’ve recently teamed up with NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, who believes in the brand’s products strongly enough to put his reputation on the line.
Gonzo endorses Caldera + Lab products for good reason. According to the brand, 96% of users in a clinical study reported healthier skin after using this multifunctional serum. Its potent formula includes prickly pear oil to tighten your skin and balance it out. The alfalfa and yarrow will mitigate dark spots and enhance your skin tone from the moment you apply the product.
To top things off, this serum includes coenzyme Q10, which works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. This ingredient dives deep into your pores to heal skin cells and add fullness to your complexion.
As this serum is 100% plant-based and non-GMO, we really think you’ll want to give it a try. If you do wind up purchasing it, be sure to use it before applying your moisturizer for best results.
3. Lab Series | Daily Rescue Repair Serum
Courtesy of Sephora
Lab Series was founded back in 1987 with the purpose of studying the physiology of men to uncover our unique skin needs. With over three decades’ experience in developing award-winning products, Lab Series has distinguished itself as a top-tier men’s skincare company.
Because they are scientists, the folks at Lab Series also know how important it is to care for the environment. Lab Series sustainably sources all of its ingredients and uses eco-friendly packaging. With so much experience and dedication packed into one company, it’s no wonder a Lab Series product features so highly on our list.
As for this Daily Rescue Repair Serum, you’ll love its ability to help your skin defend against environmental aggressors and repair visible signs of aging. The product features Lab Series’ proprietary Enviro-D blend, whose component extracts help shield your skin from pollution, blue light and ozone exposure. Left unaddressed, these external forces can cause uneven skin tone and overall damage to our skin cells.
The serum’s formula also includes Lab Series’ Exfoliox blend, which helps smooth your skin and refine its texture. Lightweight and packed full of goodness that your skin is craving, this serum can be used daily.
4. Ursa Major | Brighten Up Vitamin C Serum
Courtesy of Ursa Major
Ursa Major, which means “great bear” in Latin, is a constellation in the northern sky. This skincare brand’s name should tip you off as to the otherworldly experience you’ll have using their products. Using forest-infused formulas inspired by their adventures, Ursa Major’s founders Oliver Sweatman and Emily Doyle want to give you that healthy mountain glow.
They refuse to let marketers and market analysts drive their creations. Instead, Ursa Major launches their products only after ensuring that they are fully ready and optimized for use. As a natural company, it’s their goal to never use any suspect chemicals. This means you won’t find any petrochemicals, parabens or synthetic fragrances in an Ursa Major product.
Trust us: This serum is one of the best out there. It’s ultra-light and will dive deep into your skin’s hard-to-reach areas to provide intense moisture and nutrients. To do such effective work, this serum utilizes vitamin C to improve your skin’s firmness and tone.
The formula also includes edelweiss, a complex that does an incredible job of beating back signs of aging. Lastly, rosehip and aloe work together to reduce redness before soothing and hydrating your skin cells. Use the serum every evening before bed for best results.
5. Kiehl’s | Age Defender Power Serum
Courtesy of Kiehl’s
Kiehl’s has been around since before the American Civil War. And for almost its history, it has been family-owned. Because of their brand recognition and market success, Kiehl’s has attracted the best and brightest minds in skincare. This means they produce a large volume of well-researched, highly effective products. For this reason, just about every list on the internet that rates facial products includes a Kiehl’s item.
If you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive but highly potent serum, check out this Age Defender Power Serum from Kiehl’s. It’s one of the best face serums for men on the market. Suitable for all skin types, its formula features adenosine, an ingredient derived from yeast fermentation. This powerful ingredient excels at reducing signs of aging, including those hard-to-erase fine lines.
What’s more, this serum has cypress extract, which helps strengthen your skin to prevent damage from taking hold in the first place. For maximum results, try applying this serum twice a day. Don’t feel bad about using so much at once; the results are more than worth it.
6. Brickell | Reviving Day Serum for Men
Courtesy of Brickell
With over 1 million customers in over 100 countries, it’s safe to say that Brickell is no longer a skincare startup. No, they’re an established player in a crowded industry because they make incredible, reliable products from high-quality ingredients.
They started after their founders did some research on cosmetics and were overwhelmed by the number of synthetic chemicals used in most products. With today’s cutting-edge science and technology, they reasoned that there must be a way to produce highly effective yet natural products. Thankfully, they were 100% correct, and now their products are making men worldwide look and feel better. Oh, and as a bonus, all of their stuff is made right here in the USA.
You’re not going to want to miss out on this Reviving Day Serum for Men. Brickell uses a proprietary blend of protein peptides to boost collagen production. This is important, because collagen is the stuff that makes our skin strong. The peptide blend will leave you with fuller, more elastic skin.
Additionally, this serum employs hyaluronic acid to help your skin retain moisture. It also includes a concentrated aloe compound to deliver an extra boost of hydration and vitamins to your skin tissue. Use this Brickell serum in the morning, and your skin will be healthier, firmer and more elastic in no time.
7. Guy Stuff | Men’s Moisturizing Serum
Courtesy of Guy Stuff
Guy Stuff started because their founders simply wanted to look younger in a responsible and sustainable way, which is why the company is vegan-friendly and uses 100% recycled packaging. Luckily for the rest of us, they decided to bring their secret formulas to the public, and Guy Stuff was born.
To the team at Guy Stuff, less is more. They use as few ingredients as possible and only the ones that don’t harm the environment. As part of this eco-friendly approach, the brand makes all of their products in the USA to minimize the need for protracted, pollution-heavy supply chains.
If this sounds like your kind of company, be sure to check out their incredible serum. One of the heavy hitters here is hyaluronic acid. This stuff holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water, so when it reaches your skin, you’ll feel a wave of hydration and refreshment. But the real MVP here is the vitamin C concentrate. Vitamin C is known to brighten and improve skin tone, and when it hits your face in concentrated form, your skin cells scoop up every bit of it. Additionally, the formula contains retinol to boost collagen production and eliminate fine lines.
This serum is made for men with all skin types, so don’t be afraid to use it if your skin is sensitive or oily. Use this serum both in the morning and at night for best results.
8. Jack Black | Protein Booster Skin Serum
Courtesy of Jack Black
Jack Black (we’re talking about the company, not the entertainer) has been pushing the boundaries of men’s skincare for over 20 years now. It got started when their founders looked around the market and saw that luxurious, effective skincare products only seemed to be made for women.
To address the needs of the modern man, Jack Black took matters into their own hands and began pumping out products designed exclusively for us guys. As they create no-nonsense products that get results, it’s no surprise that Jack Black has maintained a dominant position in the men’s skincare game.
One product helping Jack Black cement its legacy is this Protein Booster Skin Serum. One ingredient we love in this serum is Matrixyl 3000. This powerful protein peptide blend is unique to Jack Black and has been shown to reduce wrinkles by an incredible 45%.
Another Jack Black creation is Renovage, which increases miniaturization in your skin by 58% while simultaneously brightening pigmented spots to even out your skin tone. And for a twist, this serum includes a green tea extract that is loaded to the brim with antioxidants. The antioxidants work with your skin to form a natural barrier that keeps pollutants and environmental stressors at bay.
Use after cleansing, and apply two pumps to your face and neck to look and feel younger.
9. Mr. Alpha | Anti-Aging Serum
Courtesy of Mr. Alpha
Mr. Alpha is made for the modern man who knows what he wants without the fluff. Mr. Alpha products are easy on the environment because they do not use any parabens or sulfates. They are also cruelty-free. From skincare to hemp-infused pain-management substances, Mr. Alpha can solve many body-related issues.
This serum leverages vitamin E, which is incredibly effective at reducing UV damage to the skin, making it one of the best face serums for men this year. Because our faces take so much beating from UV rays, this vitamin is key to making sure our skin doesn’t age too quickly.
Additionally, this stuff is pumped full of retinol, which boosts collagen production. As a result, your skin is going to look firmer and fuller. This product also features black currant seed extract to fight against fine lines and wrinkles. All told, this formula is jam-packed with antioxidants to help protect your skin from the harmful outside world.
Treat your skin and purchase this Mr. Alpha Anti-Aging Serum today. Use it once or twice daily, and your skin is going to look younger and healthier, almost like magic.
10. Challenger | Primo Anti-Aging Face Serum
Courtesy of Challenger Men’s Care
Challenger was born after its creator was repeatedly disappointed by men’s products on the market. The tipping point was when someone asked him if he was wearing perfume in his hair. After that incident, he released a cream pomade, and Challenger Men’s Care was born. Challenger knows that us men take pride in how we look and feel and that this affects how others perceive us. Join this brand in finding products that not only work for your body but your confidence as well.
Suitable for all skin types, this Challenger Anti-Aging Face Serum is packed with premium ingredients. The product leverages a plant-based collagen ingredient to reduce signs of aging. You’ll love the results, as your face will be visibly healthier and more radiant.
For an additional boost to collagen and elastin production, this serum also uses copper tripeptide. While this sounds like something made in Dexter’s Laboratory, it’s actually a naturally occurring molecule in your body. When applied to your skin, the compound helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Lastly, this serum leverages hyaluronic acid to keep your skin super hydrated and happy.
Stick with this serum, and you’ll retain your youthful looks for longer.
11. Beast | Anti-Aging Face Serum
Courtesy of Beast
While their products are made for the beast you are, Beast is not barbaric in how it treats your skin or the environment. Paraben- and sulfate-free, as well as being 100% vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, Beast products are designed to nourish and energize your savage mug.
You’re going to love the way you look and feel when you take a dance with the beast. And this brand is not only about putting out an excellent product: See their website to learn more about their commitment to 1% for the planet.
Let nature take over and enjoy the ride with this Anti-Aging Face Serum, which is free of toxins, fillers, gluten, GMOs and artificial fragrances. The all-powerful vitamins A, C and E do the heavy lifting to crush wrinkles and eradicate fine lines. Vitamin A is packed with retinol, which helps fill out your face and allows it to retain moisture over the long term.
Meanwhile, vitamins C and E work to even out your skin tone and protect it from environmental stressors. This product includes omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which help to regulate oil production and balance out hydration. Using the dropper, apply this serum to your face and neck in the daytime or at night, and prepare for some beastly results.
12. Drunk Elephant | C-Firma Fresh Day Serum
Courtesy of Drunk Elephant
The Drunk Elephant team was completely sober—or at least highly functional-–when they went into the lab and began making their products. Their formulas include only ingredients that directly benefit our skin’s health. As part of this brand’s “smoothie” approach to skincare, all Drunk Elephant serums, oils and creams are designed to work in tandem. So instead of layering product on product, you can simply combine all of their products and apply.
Drunk Elephant also believes that what they leave out of their products is as important as what they put in. You can rest assured that a Drunk Elephant product won’t contain any parabens, sulfates or alcohol.
As you probably guessed, vitamin C is crucial to the success of C-Firma Fresh Day Serum; in fact, this serum packs a potent 15% vitamin C concentrate to kickstart your day.
Your skin is going to be bursting with nutrients and enzymes that will improve signs of aging. There is vitamin E in here as well, which will further protect your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Lastly, Drunk Elephant uses a pumpkin ferment extract to dissolve dead skin. Who knew pumpkins could be so powerful?
As a pro tip, give your Drunk Elephant product a good shake before use. And be sure to check out their website for detailed instructions.
13. Tom Ford | Research Serum Concentrate
Courtesy of Tom Ford
Though Tom Ford may not be within budget for many readers, we thought we would give you one high-end option to consider.
Tom Ford is a household name in fashion and cosmetics. He began at Gucci and rose up to become its creative director. Eventually, he launched his own namesake fashion brand, but not before creating a movie company which produced a film that received an Oscar nomination. Ever since his personal brand launched, Tom Ford has been an iconic name in the world of high-end fashion and skincare.
Naturally, Tom Ford’s Research Serum Concentrate is on the pricier side. But it’s not just pricey because of the brand’s immaculate reputation; it’s pricey because it works. It utilizes white porcelain cacao, caffeine and gyokuro to leave your skin radiant and healthy-looking. The formula also contains glycolic and lactic acids, which will make your skin feel as smooth as Lake Tahoe in summer.
And the inclusion of a peptide compound is going to dramatically boost your collagen levels to give you full and plump skin. If you treat yourself to nothing but the best, consider this luxurious, highly potent serum concentrate by Tom Ford. It won’t disappoint.
14. Cremo | Brightening Serum
Courtesy of Cremo
Cremo’s entire purpose as a brand is to give you barber-grade treatment and products from the convenience of your home. Cremo knows that when you take a trip to your favorite barber, you’re entrusting them with your entire look. That kind of pressure means that the barber is obliged to give you nothing but the highest-quality care. Every product that wears the Cremo crown is made with the same passion and intensity that your barber applies to your mane.
Their potent Brightening Serum employs vitamin C, which helps fight against even the most powerful toxins. This powerful ingredient heals blemishes, fights hyperpigmentation and leaves you looking healthy and bright. Cremo’s formula also includes peptides to boost collagen production and leave you with a fuller and clearer face. You won’t even feel this serum when it’s on your skin as it’s fast-absorbing and odorless. Use once or twice a day, and you’ll understand what the barbershop treatment is all about.
15. Bulldog | Age Defense Serum
Courtesy of Bulldog
The early 2000s was not an ideal time to be a guy looking for a face serum—or any skincare, for that matter. The market was small, and products were prohibitively expensive. Simon Duffy, Bulldog’s founder, decided to take matters into his own hands. He created Bulldog to give guys effective yet affordable grooming products.
There are no bells and whistles here and no eye-popping price tags. What started out as a small U.K.-based company has burgeoned into an international skincare empire. No matter your skin type, age or ethnicity, Bulldog has a product you’ll appreciate.
This Age Defiance Serum has a whole bunch of vitamin E infused in it. That means your skin will remain protected from UV rays and other environmental toxins. The serum also includes sunflower seed oil to reduce signs of aging by melting away those wrinkles.
This serum also features rosemary, which is known to soothe the skin and relieve itching and irritation. Because so many wonderful natural ingredients are packed into this serum, you won’t be disappointed if you buy this product from Bulldog.
16. PCA Skin | C&E Advanced
Courtesy of PCA Skin
Founded in 1990, PCA Skin was originally just a clinic that administered chemical peels to its patients. But these weren’t just any chemical peels. PCA Skin was known for having some of the best formulas in the world, and people would travel thousands of miles for a treatment.
Eventually, PCA began educating other dermatologists and skin care clinics, and finally they rolled out their own consumer line. Globally recognized for their scientifically backed skincare regimens, PCA products are as close as you can get to a skincare treatment at a clinic.
And while you don’t need a prescription for this C&E Advanced Serum, it’s going to work so well that you’ll think you’re getting professional work done daily. One of its key ingredients is vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that will reduce signs of aging and eliminate free radicals. The formula also contains a milk thistle extract, which will calm and soothe your skin.
As the vitamin C removes harmful toxins from your skin, the milk thistle ensures it stays calm and non-irritated. For one of the best treatments you can get outside of a skincare clinic, buy the PCA C&E Advanced Serum.
