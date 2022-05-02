Finance
The Greek Brigands – The Culture of Financial Crisis
“But what about the Greeks? Their national character is based on the idea of the impoverished and downtrodden little man getting the better of the world around him by sheer cunning.” – Lawrence Durrell, Prospero’s Cell (1945)
The Greek crisis has exposed existential weaknesses in the Greek economy and revealed shortcomings in the larger European system of financial checks and balances. But the often emotional responses have also proven a cultural polarity between north and south. The German magazine, Focus, captured this antagonism by an image of the Venus of Milo suggestively sticking up the middle finger at Germany. Angered Greeks in return reminded Germans of the Nazi looting of Greek gold reserves and unpaid war retributions.
Beyond this populism in the media, there exists a fundamental rift in policy views between Mediterranean countries on the one side and Atlantic countries on the other side. In his influential book, The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism (1905), the German sociologist Max Weber studied already the relationship between culture and economic performance. Weber considered the Protestant working ethic a pivotal element in the development of capitalist modernity. Behind the state of affairs of the Greek crisis lie causes rooted deeper in Greek culture than the immediate problems of government and economic structure. The traces of these historic roots carve an individual psychology and shape social norms that are difficult to change with measures of policy by politicians responding to the market’s wits.
In traditional Greek dances a group of dancers, interlocked arm over shoulder, form a circle and move with a set of prescribed steps. The Greeks do not easily break with their tradition and they do not possess an innate curiosity for the new like Western culture. Greeks depend on the bonds with family and their community. Arms locked, only the leader of the dance improvises, while the rest do not break the line of the circle.
The eyes of the international financial markets are on the fiscal measures announced by George Papandreou, the first citizen of Athens, and the reforms to be implemented by the central government. The response of Greek society and the economic support by the European Union members will be decisive in their success. The question is if the government can enforce the new policies in a country so geographically scattered and with a history of tax evasion as Greece. Historically Greeks dislike central government and have relied primarily on local self-governance, strengthened by the geographic distance of the islands from Athens and the isolation of mountainous villages. Not even the chief-god Zeus could rule the lesser Greek gods from the peaks of Mount Olympus, the highest mountain in the country. Greek history justifies mistrust in a Greek success. Measures to centralize government and constitute an efficient modern state have always been resisted, from classic times with the Delian League that ended in the Peloponnesian War, the occupation by the Ottoman Empire that gave birth to the palikare, the Greek folk hero, or the rise of the current government for which corruption and tax evasion are emblematic.
When the Persian empire threatened the independence of the Greek city states, Athens and the allied Greek city states formed the Delian League in 487 BCE. Members of the League were obliged to contribute soldiers for the defense of Greek democracies or could alternatively pay taxes to the League. When Athens started to control the League, Athens forced other city states to continue paying taxes to the League solely for its own benefit. When cities refused, they faced the wrath of the Athenian army and were simply annexed by Athens. But when the famous statesman Pericles moved the treasury holding the paid tax contributions, from the island of Delos to Athens, the rest of the Greeks defied. The resistance against dominance by Athens resulted in the Peloponnesian Wars and finally in the defeat and surrender of Athens in 404 BCE. Can Athens ensure a different outcome now?
Already under the Ottoman empire the Greeks resisted taxation, which was a symbol of oppression. From the fifteenth century they suffered heavy taxation by the Ottomans. As Christians under Islamic rule they were obliged to pay a land tax and the jizya, a tax for non-Muslims which was symbolic for subjection to the Ottoman rule. Heavy taxation reduced most Greeks to subsistence farming, while large estates fell into the hands of Ottoman nobles. Resentment against such taxation accumulated over almost five hundred years of occupation. The problems of modern Greece cannot be understood without understanding this Ottoman occupation of Greece and the long struggle for independence that lasted over a century, only ending bitterly for the Greeks in the disastrous defeat of 1922 against the forces of Atatürk’s modern Turkish state. The 1922 defeat meant an end to the Greek megali idea or great idea of a larger Greece that included Asia Minor and Constantinople, current day Istanbul. This defeat of the Greek state in Asia Minor was a failure by the central state with traumatic consequences.
The Museum for the Macedonian Struggle in Thessaloniki is a very small museum but with a deeply significant meaning for Greeks. In a corner mansion behind Aristotle Square, it showcases the history of the Macedonian Struggle, the guerrilla war against the Ottomans from 1900 to 1908, which annexed the Greek populace in Macedonia to the independent Greek territory. In 1821 the Greeks had won independence but it did not extend far beyond the Peloponnesos and Attica. The annexation of Macedonia gave the Greek state a renewed confidence that defined the Greek national identity and placed a claim on all territory in the greater region with Greek populations.
One room in the museum is devoted to Pavlos Melas who fought in the Macedonian Struggle. Behind a vitrine lay on view relics of Melas and part of his former personal belongings, a Smith and Wesson 38 revolver, an invitation card to his wedding, ribbons from his memorial wreaths, and a tin cup. He is a national symbol for the enosi or union of Greece that was hard fought and thereby of the Greek national identity. He is the embodiment of the traditional Greek folk hero, the palikare. As a lieutenant he left the regular service in the new army of the Greek state in order to fight as a brigand or irregular fighter against Ottoman occupation in Northern Greece. Greece was confined largely to the Peloponnese and consisted of a patchwork of people with different dialects. The irregular fighters became folk heroes to the Greeks, where the regular Greek army seemed incapable to protect the occupied Greeks in the north.
The irregular fighters fought in the same tradition as the Greek Klepths. These men had fled to the mountains in the eighteenth century to avoid the rule of the Ottomans and had formed bands of outlaws that later fought in the Greek War of Independence from 1821 to 1829. But also the Ottomans had used irregular forces to control impenetrable mountain areas. They allowed powerful local captains in these lawless areas to rule at will under oversight of distant Ottoman overlords. Even in our time, the use of irregular fighters was widespread during the recent Balkan Wars.
The palikare was in essence not more than a small brigand, who in groups roamed the mountains under the banner of irredentism and liberation of the Greeks. They evaded the rule of law and depended often on captains that exercised local power. The Greek national writer, Nikos Kazantzakis, describes this archetype colorful in his novels. In Freedom and Death the palikare Captain Michales refuses to swallow the occupation of Crete by the Turks, and the unruly Zorba is described in the novel Zorba the Greek, brilliantly enacted by Anthony Quinn in the 1964 film. The mountain freedom fighter, evading authority and growing a beard in defiance, this is the Greek traditional spirit.
The palikare is a symbol of the current Greek financial crisis, reflected in a popular sentiment that rejects the centralized modern state and commends the outlaw. The Greeks do not identify with the politics of central government, despite the fact that one out of every four Greeks is a public servant and is directly dependent on the government for their income. The central government is considered wasteful and corrupt, from which it is justified to extort money. While the citizen rejects subjection to the rule of the central state, the central state is a corrupt body that accommodates a game of lies in order to accumulate monetary gain.
The Greeks cunningly receive an income from government, while evading taxes and participating in the informal economy, defrauding the central state. This lack of loyalty extends to the even more remote European Union. Greeks gladly accept the EU subsidies paying lip services to its demands, but resent any interference in their lives. This practice goes back to the times of the Ottoman state, where Greek subjects evaded being taxed but sent representatives to Constantinople to request fiscal favors. While Ottoman rule had instituted local self-governance as the means for tax-assessment and tax-collection, the system developed local councils that were dominated by powerful local captains and wealthy families with a patron-client dependence.
Since its independence in 1821 the modern Greek state that emerged out of the Ottoman system has not been able to eradicate this local patron-client system which depends on counter dealings and favoritism. On the contrary, it could only emerge and survive by favoring such interests of the powerful local patrons or captains in return for their support, in a similar process as the centralized power of the European Union only is advanced by returning political favors.
Prime-minister George Papandreou understands the Atlantic European perspective and sensitivities. Like many Greeks who worked in Germany or America for the best part of their lives, he lived and studied in America and in Sweden during the formative years in his life. But although George Papandreou calms European suspicions by vocalizing a firm though nothing but verbal promise of reform, he himself is a vested representative of those powerful families that are symbolic of the centuries-old formalized corruption. Papandreou’s grandfather was three times prime-minister of Greece, his father founded the social-democratic party PASOK and also served as prime-minister, while the Nea Democratia party has been dominated by the patrons of the Karamanlis family.
Greek promises and measures of reform have pacified international markets and appeased European political leaders for the time being. Since Greece’s accession to the EU, however, Greek promises and assurances have been provided continuously under very similar scandals, and there has been little assurance from recent developments in Greece that this time will be different. The cotton-growers of Thessaly are perhaps exemplary for the problems of the Greek economy which is simply not compatible on the international market and for Greek fraud. Cotton growers depend heavily on subsidies for profitability, not shunning fraud and corruption, like wetting the cotton crop with water to increase the weight of the cotton. In 1992, for instance Greek farmers invented one fifth of its cotton crop in order to claim extra EU subsidies, and in Greece cotton farmers recently blocked most of the highways in Northern Greece, demanding payments from the government to offset loss of income from falling cotton prices on the international markets, while having resisted agricultural reforms for decades.
And even while prime-minister George Papandreou was on a credibility-building tour around European capitals, among other speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos to calm unrest on the financial markets and restore political credibility, his own Minister of Agriculture Katerina Batzeli reached an agreement with protesting farmers to provide financial compensation. Among the key measures was the injection of five and a half billion Euro by the Greek state to boost incomes and liquidity, promising little change in policies at home. And ask a Greek for an analysis of the current crisis, they will without exception point at the corruption of remote politicians, only admitting to some blame themselves in a delayed sub-clause.
But Europe has always been blinded by its love for Greece and one must fear that this will not change overnight. It has always admired Greece as the ideological and cultural foundation of European values. We learn from Greece the principles of Athenian democracy and copy Greek architecture, our secular thinkers study Heraclitus and Parmenides, our Christian moralists study Aristotle, Plato and Socrates, we learn the mathematics of Pythagoras, Euclid and Archimedes, our intellectuals learn by heart the Iliad and the Odyssey, even European cynics and stoics cling to the Greek. But this impression of Greece is overly romantic and Byronic, and one must hope that it is soon replaced by a more northern sense for Real-Politics.
The Philhellenic idea of a pastoral Greece in perfect harmony with nature disputes the complex reality of a twenty first century Greece. The sentiment of betrayal felt in Europe is as much a self-betrayal by a European Byronic complex. As Greece struggles to reconcile Western austerity with its Orthodox Byzantine generosity.
So, the Greek suitors have feasted and the time for reckoning has come. The return of order must be considered without sentimental attachments or unreasonable demands, while Europe must not be blinded by Greek cunning and abuse. The Greeks must decide to either be part of Europe and respect its fiscal rules or return to the Drachma as a political currency and loose its place at the European table.
“I detest that man, who hides one thing in the depths of his heart, and speaks forth another.” – Homer, Iliad IX, 312-13
Finance
6 Tips To Renovate Your House On A Budget
If you want to renovate your house, chances are that you want to make your house more comfortable and beautiful. In this article, we have shared a couple of tips that will help you with your do-it-yourself renovation. By following these tips, you can save a lot of money and turn your house into a beautiful place to live in. Without further ado, let’s check out some simple tips.
1. Create a Plan
First of all, you may want to have a plan in place for the entire process. With a plan, it will be easier for you to do the renovation step by step. In this case, we suggest that you hire the services of a professional. Alternatively, you can ask around for a helping hand.
2. Divide and Conquer
For home renovation, you must have a solid plan in place. If you want to renovate yourself, we suggest that you focus your attention on smaller parts as well as the bigger picture. There should be a separate plan for each section of your house.
A professional architect will make an assessment of your requirements before renovating your house. However, if you are going to do the entire project yourself, we suggest that you set your requirements and follow your plan step by step.
3. Fix your budget
Since most homeowners want to renovate their houses on a small budget, we suggest that you estimate the total expenses on this project. This will help you set a budget and stick to it. It is a good idea to underestimate your budget and then purchase your desired materials and other staff.
4. Do your Research
Once you begin your research, you will have a lot of options to choose from. For example, you can go for that beautiful lamp that you saw in the market when you were there to buy something else. So, we suggest that you do your research and make a list of things that you can use to decorate your house in a beautiful manner.
You can also place your orders online. As an alternative, you can go to thrift stores for buying your desired items economically.
5. Doors can help Create the First Impression
Although all elements of your house create a great impression, doors are on top of this list. If you cannot afford to change the doors, we suggest that you consider repainting them. Don’t forget to do your homework before choosing a color for your doors.
6. Paint can Affect Lighting
It is essential to keep in mind that the color of your doors will have an impact on the lighting. If you are working on a tight budget, it may not be possible for you to for various colored pallets. In this situation, we suggest that you choose a black and white palette. With this approach, you can give your house a sophisticated look.
Long story short, we suggest that you follow these tips the next time you need to renovate your house by following a do-it-yourself approach.
Finance
Alternative Sources of Finance for Uganda: Accion Venture Lab
Disclaimer
I am not an agent or connected to this entity. The information provided below is independent as based on my research and experience. Whilst I have taken steps to ensure the accuracy of the information presented here, there can be no guarantee that it will remain accurate.
Basic information
Fund’s target client: “Late start-ups”.
Sector focus: Financial services particularly those using emerging technology for example mobile money and “branchless” banking, social media and cloud computing.
Amounts provided: $100,000 – $300,000
Funding type: Venture capital (Means, rather than providing a loan, the fund takes a % of shares in the target company, may also do convertible debt that is a loan that can be turned into shares.)
Key criteria:
- Innovative models from companies that are developing game changing technologies and disruptive business models that will provide financial services to people at the base of the pyramid(BOP); and
- Need not have significant revenue but should be post research and development, full time team in place and ideally a pilot/prototype in the market.
Further information:
Search online for the fund information or contact the East Africa contact: [email protected]
Who is behind the fund?
Accion is a private nonprofit organization that is a pioneer in micro-finance. It was founded in 1961.
What is the application process like?
The fund was recently launched in April 2012 and so there is no clear information available but the expectation of the process is:
1. Send an initial email to Nicky Khaki the East Africa contact.
2. submission of an executive summary to highlight the opportunity and the financing need.
3. Submission of detailed plan, due diligence and a site visit to ensure the team is in place.
What are my view/tips for success in accessing the capital?
1. Impress:The venture lab is an “experimental project” and so is seeking the “Next big thing”. I believe that the business plan/executive summary you submit should show how you are embracing new/emerging technology to solve Uganda’s problems. It should not be conservative but should balance the futuristic view with the practical aspects.
2. Market research. As the team is keen for technology that has been tested and a model starting to work in the market, you need to demonstrate evidence of testing in the Ugandan market.
3. Scalability.Considering the work Accion does worldwide in the field of micro-finance, a good model will need to show that it can be replicated, cheaply, preferably in other emerging economies and for the benefit of the “poorest of the poor” the focus of a lot of micro-finance.
Whilst I provide the above tips, you should be aware that some basic key information applies to all applications. This includes aspects like the plan including an executive summary, containing no errors, being in an easy to read format and the like.
Otherwise, best of luck.
Finance
Effects of the Current US Regulatory Environment on Family Business
In the wake of the Great Recession-induced anger directed at Wall Street, the federal government has taken both legislative and regulatory action that many fear will miss the mark. Rather than making investors more confident and businesses more efficient, there looms the prospect that new laws and their attendant regulations will hamstring decision making and divert attention from core business activities. While most of the new regulation is aimed at large public companies, there are some implications for family businesses and family offices that are important to note.
As usual, the concern following this round of new legislation is what the actual consequences of these rules will be once implemented. These fears are exacerbated today by two somewhat unique factors. First is the skeletal nature of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which left it to the SEC and other regulatory agencies to flesh out how the law will be implemented in many cases. Second, is the recent set of elections that changed the balance of power in Washington and have effectively raised even more questions about what will ultimately be the law of the land.
Prudent business practice tells us to prepare for both the expected and unexpected consequences of government action. So, in that spirit, it may be helpful to look more closely at some of the implications of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act that was signed into law on July 21, 2010. While, as its name implies, the law addresses major reforms to consumer protections, trading restrictions for big banks, and the regulation of financial products, it also contains significant new requirements for corporate governance which may directly impact family businesses.
Consequences, Intended or Not
As an example of how these decisions can affect family-owned enterprises under Dodd-Frank, in clarifying the reporting requirements of family offices, the SEC has drawn a clear line between a single-family office and those that serve multiple families. As a result, family offices that were opened to other families to share their services and the costs of providing them may be ruled to be holding themselves out to the public as investment advisors. If the SEC determines-based upon its October 12, 2010 definition-that a family office is in fact offering investment advice to the public, it will be required to register with the SEC under the provisions of the 1940 Advisers Act. In the past, advisers with fewer than 15 clients were exempt from the provisions of this act. However, the new legislation has removed the exemption, and a possible result is that only single-family offices will be able to avoid registration and reporting. Apparently, hedge funds, not family offices, were the intended targets of these changes, but the result has still caused the SEC to develop a definition of a family office that seems more restrictive.
An unintended consequences like this-and the results of attempts to clarify or repair laws and regulations-can often cause the most difficulties, precisely because no one saw the problem in advance. While some of these may have a direct impact on family businesses, as in the case of family offices, others may have a more systemic effect. For example, after the passage of Sarbanes-Oxley, public companies were required to disclose more information and significantly expand their filings with the SEC. Much of this paperwork has become so prevalent that it has influenced what banks and other financial institutions require from all of their clients, complicating the process of securing lines of credit and other borrowing for private companies as well.
Proxy Access
One of the most widely discussed and potentially far-reaching provisions of Dodd-Frank deals with proxy access. Soon after passage of the law, the SEC approved new rules that allow shareholders access to a public company’s proxy to add their own candidates, at the company’s expense, for election to the board of directors. Although there are limits on how many candidates can be placed on the proxy by shareholders above those selected by the company’s nominating committee, this change is sending shock waves through corporations. An investor or group of investors need only own 3 percent of a company’s voting stock to exercise this provision and place candidates for up to 25 percent of the board seats on a proxy. This is a relatively low threshold for many pension funds, labor unions and other activist shareholder groups with their own agendas. Such a small percentage can represent a disruptive force for family businesses that have sold even a small portion of their stock in a public offering.
Certainly, this will discourage many family firms from turning to the public markets for funds to grow their businesses and effectively cut off an important source of investment capital. Any family business that contemplates a public offering in the future must carefully consider the possibility that they could open their board up to dissident groups with agendas set by minority owners outside the family. Proxy access will also give new ammunition to those who want to challenge the classification of stock in ways that enable families to retain voting control. The New York Times and Barnes and Noble have been the subject of these sorts of attacks in the recent past.
Even small companies, defined as those with less than $75 million of shares sold on the public markets, will be subject to this new proxy rule. However, the SEC has suspended implementation for small companies for three years to allow time for the application of the rule to larger companies to be studied. It is therefore critical for family businesses that fall within this small company definition to begin planning their strategy for this new threat to control during the short time they have to prepare. Potential strategies may include stock buy-back plans and other ways to reduce exposure before the three years are up.
Compensation and Say-on-Pay
While not a direct threat to control, say-on-pay represents a potential intrusion and disruption to the governance of a publicly traded company, even if controlling interest is held by a family. This part of the regulation requires that at least every six years (can be more often with shareholder vote) shareholders have a non-binding vote on executive compensation. Although a non-binding vote would not directly impact the actual compensation of an executive, it has the potential to give further voice to dissident groups that do not understand or care about the competitive environment in which a firm operates. This process will doubtless be another reason family businesses may wish to avoid raising capital through public offerings of their stock as many have in the past.
Impact on Family Businesses
Given the issues raised above, an unintended consequence of Dodd-Frank and the resulting SEC rules that implement it may be to shut off an important source of growth capital for family-owned businesses. Families have always had to carefully consider the pros and cons of selling some of their stock on the public markets for privacy reasons. Now there is a real threat to control, even if a minority of shares is floated, and many may choose to not go this route, even if it means slower growth and missed business opportunities.
Also, it is important to remember that even family businesses that do not sell any shares on the public exchanges will likely be impacted by the continuing development of new regulations as a result of the Dodd-Frank Act. As with Sarbanes-Oxley, banks and financial institutions will adjust their processes and practices to comply with new regulations for public companies. This will undoubtedly mean that family businesses will need to respond to issues designed for public companies simply because they have become a part of the way financial institutions do business. It is important that these businesses begin to anticipate these changes and work with their bankers, accountants, and attorneys to be ready.
Of course, not all the implications of these changes are bad. The SEC’s goals in developing new regulations to comply with the intent of Dodd-Frank are to promote effective communication and accountability among shareholders, owners, directors and executives of a company. These are also important goals for any business-owning family to pursue. Trust and harmony among family is built and confirmed through transparency among the owners and intended owners of a family business. Much of what Dodd-Frank seeks to impose on public companies regarding compensation practices and shareholder access can be used to preserve the patient capital family businesses rely on.
